Hot and Cold Cereal - US - September 2017
"As more consumers prioritize quick, healthy, portable breakfast foods that keep them full and energized, the cereal category continues to decline. Still, cereal remains a huge category with near-universal penetration. The key to reinvigorating the cereal category may lie less in trying to fix its inherent shortcomings than leveraging its strongest asset: great taste."
- John Owen, Sr. Analyst, Food and Drink
This report looks at the following areas:
- Steady declines continue for cereal category
- Despite declining sales, cereal incidence remains high
- Breakfast remains a foundation
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Steady declines continue for cereal category
- Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Despite declining sales, cereal incidence remains high
- Figure 2: Cereal consumption, June 2017
- Breakfast remains a foundation
- Figure 3: Cereal use occasions, June 2017
- The opportunities
- An opportunity to increase snacking consumption among young adults
- Figure 4: Cereal use occasions, by age, June 2017
- Encouraging cereal customization
- Figure 5: Behaviors, by change in consumption of heavily sweetened cereal and hot oatmeal, June 2017
- Stronger attitudes among young adults point to problems and opportunities
- Figure 6: Attitudes – Any agree, by age, June 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Steady declines continue for cereal category
- Hot cereal sales turn negative, consistent with trend in cold cereal
- Steady declines continue for cereal category
Market Size and Forecast
- Steady declines continue for cereal category
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 8: Total US sales and forecast of hot and cold cereal, at current prices, 2012-22
- Steady declines continue for cereal category
Market Breakdown
- Cold cereal dominates category sales
- Figure 9: Share of hot and cold cereal, by segment, 2017
- Hot cereal sales turn negative, consistent with trend in cold cereal
- Figure 10: Sales of hot and cold cereal, by segment, 2016-17
- Cold cereal dominates category sales
Market Perspective
- Widening array of alternatives for breakfast
- Figure 11: Breakfast food purchase, May 2016
- Hispanics, particularly Millennials, opt for frozen breakfast options
- Figure 12: US population by Hispanic origin, 2017
- Number of households with children continues decline
- Figure 13: Households, by presence of own children, 2006-16
- Widening array of alternatives for breakfast
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Top sugary cereals maintain growth
- A few small competitors thrive in category dominated by giants
- Store brands fall faster than rest of category
- Better-for-you brands pace category decline
- Top sugary cereals maintain growth
Company Sales of Hot and Cold Cereal
- Big four dominate category
- Kellogg’s mains top spot
- Dual focus on health and taste for General Mills
- PepsiCo cereal sales slow
- Sales of hot and cold cereal by company
- Figure 14: Sales of hot and cold cereal, by company, 2016 and 2017
- Big four dominate category
What’s Working?
- Malt-O-Meal bagged cereals gain momentum under Post ownership
- Top sugary cereals maintain growth
- Figure 15: MULO sales of select sweetened cereals, 2017
- A few small competitors thrive in category dominated by giants
- Nature’s Path focuses on organic cold and hot cereal
- Bob’s Red Mill highlights whole grains and traditional milling methods
- KIND increases presence in cereal aisle
- Malt-O-Meal bagged cereals gain momentum under Post ownership
What’s Struggling?
- Store brands fall faster than rest of category
- Better-for-you brands pace category decline
- Store brands fall faster than rest of category
What’s Next?
- Kellogg’s NYC an effort to ignite cereal creativity
- Personalized cereal
- Kellogg’s NYC an effort to ignite cereal creativity
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Despite declining sales, cereal incidence remains high
- Breakfast remains a foundation
- Taste outweighs other factors by a wide margin
- Younger adults more likely to be interested in variety
- Untapped potential for snacking
- Despite declining sales, cereal incidence remains high
Cereal Consumption
- Despite declining sales, cereal incidence remains high
- Figure 16: Cereal consumption, June 2017
- Young adults eat wider variety of cereals
- Figure 17: Cereal consumption, by age, June 2017
- Many report increasing consumption of healthy cereals
- Figure 18: Changes in cereal consumption, June 2017
- Despite declining sales, cereal incidence remains high
Use Occasions
- Breakfast remains a foundation
- Figure 19: Cereal use occasions, June 2017
- An opportunity to increase snacking consumption among young adults
- Figure 20: Cereal use occasions, by age, June 2017
- More occasions for those increasing consumption
- Figure 21: Cereal use occasions, by change in consumption of heavily sweetened cereal, June 2017
- Breakfast remains a foundation
Purchase Factors
- Taste outweighs other factors by a wide margin
- Figure 22: Purchase factors – Cold cereal, June 2017
- Figure 23: Purchase factors – Hot cereal, June 2017
- Purchase factors signal generational shift in dietary preferences
- Figure 24: Purchase factors – Cold cereal, by age, June 2017
- Health perception may be driving increased hot cereal consumption
- Figure 25: Purchase factors – Hot cereal, by change in hot oatmeal consumption, June 2017
- Taste outweighs other factors by a wide margin
Behaviors
- Younger adults more likely to be interested in variety
- Figure 26: Behaviors, by age, June 2017
- Opportunity to encourage greater cereal creativity
- Figure 27: Behaviors, by change in consumption of heavily sweetened cereal and hot oatmeal, June 2017
- Younger adults more likely to be interested in variety
Attitudes
- Untapped potential for snacking
- Figure 28: Attitudes, June 2017
- Stronger attitudes among young adults point to problems and opportunities
- Positives: a great snack, childhood favorites
- Negatives: not filling or portable enough
- Figure 29: Attitudes – Any agree, by age, June 2017
- Untapped potential for snacking
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 30: Total US sales and forecast of hot and cold cereal, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 31: Total US sales and forecast of cold cereal, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 32: Total US sales and forecast of hot cereal, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 33: Total US sales and forecast of hot and cold cereal, by channel, at current prices, 2012-17
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 34: Sales of cold cereal, by company, 2016 and 2017
- Figure 35: Sales of hot cereal, by company, 2016 and 2017
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.