Hot Dogs and Sausages - US - October 2017
"Although a commonly purchased food, the hot dogs and sausages category struggled in 2017. Consumers perceive products in the category to be too processed and unhealthy. Brands can try to combat negative health perceptions with product reformulation and free-from claims. However, players in the category may do better to communicate product convenience, versatility, taste, and affordability, all strong suits for hot dogs and sausages according to category participants."
- Michael Averbrook, Food & Drink Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- Pricing, health issues, and seasonality chip away at category
- Health perception needs improvement
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Pricing, health issues, and seasonality chip away at category
- Figure 1: Total US retail sales of hot dogs and sausages, at current prices, 2013-17
- Health perception needs improvement
- Figure 2: Reasons why consumers don’t purchase hot dogs and sausages, health issues, July 2017
- The opportunities
- Category penetration high in spite of drop in sales
- Figure 3: Hot dog and sausage purchase, July 2017
- Ease and adaptability leads to use across dayparts and occasions
- Figure 4: Hot dog and sausage occasions, July 2017
- BFY versions
- Figure 5: Hot dog and sausage attitudes, claims and poultry sentiment, July 2017
- Premium offerings
- Figure 6: Hot dog and sausage innovation, July 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Category hurting now, but expected to get back to growth soon
- Affordability across meats may shift consumer spending
- Interest in snacking, protein heavy foods intensifies the competition
- Category hurting now, but expected to get back to growth soon
Market Size and Forecast
- Category projected to rebound after recent decline
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of hot dogs and sausages, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 8: Total US retail sales and forecast of hot dogs and sausages, at current prices, 2012-22
- Category projected to rebound after recent decline
Market Breakdown
- Sausage segments steal share from hot dogs
- Figure 9: Total US market share of hot dogs and sausages, by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 10: Total US retail sales and forecast of hot dogs and sausages, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
- Supermarkets dominate purchase location
- Figure 11: Total US market share of hot dogs and sausages, by channel, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Sausage segments steal share from hot dogs
Market Perspective
- Price drops hurt dollar sales of red meat
- Figure 12: Changes in consumer food price indexes, 2013-18
- Studies link red and processed meat to cancer
- Figure 13: Total US retail sales of packaged red meat and hot dogs and sausages, at current prices, 2013-16
- Abundant animal protein options
- Figure 14: Total US retail sales of packaged red meat, poultry, and fish and shellfish, by segments, at current prices, 2014-16
- Meat alternatives are a popular protein substitute
- Figure 15: Consumption, by meat alternatives, October 2016
- Price drops hurt dollar sales of red meat
Market Factors
- Interest in grilling benefits category
- Figure 16: Grilling frequency, April 2017
- Hot breakfast occasion getting competitive
- Figure 17: Reasons for consumption, by convenience and quick to prepare, May 2017
- Popularity of snacking can beef up category
- Figure 18: Snack attributes by occasion, by any snacking, by between meals and in place of a meal, March 2017
- Young adults approaching, entering parenthood
- Figure 19: Households with own children under age 18, by age of householder, 2016
- Interest in grilling benefits category
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Category issues hamper small and large companies alike
- Category struggles to shake bad health rap
- Convenience, versatility remain important competitive advantages
- Premium ingredients, flavors may heat up category
- Alternative bases
- Category issues hamper small and large companies alike
Company and Brand Sales of Hot Dogs and Sausages
- Category struggles brand wide
- Figure 20: MULO sales of hot dogs and sausages, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Top three hot dog brands make up over half of segment share
- Figure 21: TV Ad – “Ball Park Franks – Pass It Down” – Ball Park
- Figure 22: MULO market share of hot dogs, by leading brands, 52-weeks ending July 9, 2017
- Johnsonville, Hillshire Farm lead in sausage sales
- Figure 23: TV Ad – “Guess the Price of That Food By Cole” – Johnsonville
- Figure 24: MULO market share of hot dogs, by leading brands, 52-weeks ending July 9, 2017
- Figure 25: MULO sales of dinner sausage, by top growing brands, Aidells, Smithfield, and Premio, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Jimmy Dean remains the king of breakfast sausage
- Figure 26: MULO market share of breakfast sausages, by leading brands, 52-weeks ending July 9, 2017
- Figure 27: MULO sales of breakfast sausage, by top growing brands, by Smithfield, Applegate, and Swaggerty, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Category struggles brand wide
What’s Working?
- Brands emphasize natural positioning through claims
- Figure 28: Hot dog and sausage launches, by no additives/preservatives, 2014-17*
- Success in natural channels a bright spot
- Figure 29: Natural supermarket sales of hot dogs and sausages, at current prices, rolling 52-weeks 8/16/15-8/13/17
- Easy preparation, flexibility among category’s strengths
- Consumers prefer name brand hot dogs and sausages
- Figure 30: Purchase intent, by name brand and store brand hot dogs and sausages, January 2016 – August 2017
- Figure 31: Launches of name brand hot dogs and sausages, by high purchase intent, January 2016 – August 2017
- Preference for poultry
- Brands emphasize natural positioning through claims
What’s Struggling?
- Category carries long-term stigma
- Category carries long-term stigma
What’s Next?
- Clean labeling, clean packaging
- Figure 32: Hot dog and sausage launches, by free-from claims, 2014-17*
- Figure 33: TV Advertisement – “Big Changes – For the Love of Hot Dogs” – Oscar Mayer
- Premium, craft products
- Meatless options
- All the meat, no harm to animals
- Clean labeling, clean packaging
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Nearly three quarters of consumers purchase hot dogs or sausages
- Taste, versatility, affordability, and social element appeal
- Negative health perceptions nearly equal among users and non-users
- Premium and free-from eases guilt
- Nearly three quarters of consumers purchase hot dogs or sausages
Hot Dog and Sausage Purchase
- Majority of consumers purchase hot dogs or sausage
- Figure 34: Hot dog and sausage purchase, July 2017
- Versatility, convenience draw men to category
- Figure 35: Hot dog and sausage purchase, by gender, July 2017
- Millennials are core hot dog and sausage buyers
- Figure 36: Hot dog and sausage purchase, by age, July 2017
- Parents purchase across product types
- Figure 37: Hot dog and sausage purchase, by parental status, July 2017
- Meat type preference differs among races, origins
- Figure 38: Hot dog and sausage purchase, meat type, by race and Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Majority of consumers purchase hot dogs or sausage
Sausage Format Purchase
- Links are most purchased sausage format
- Figure 39: Sausage types, July 2017
- Older consumers more likely to buy sausage links
- Figure 40: Sausage types, by age, July 2017
- Black consumers most likely to purchase patties
- Figure 41: Sausage types, patties, by race and Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Links are most purchased sausage format
Hot Dog and Sausage Purchase Drivers
- Taste, ease, and versatility open all consumers to the category
- Figure 42: Reasons why consumers purchase hot dogs and sausages, July 2017
- Older consumers especially value taste, convenience within category
- Figure 43: Reasons why consumers purchase hot dogs and sausages, by age, July 2017
- Lower-income consumers find hot dogs and sausages to be affordable
- Figure 44: Reasons why consumers purchase hot dogs and sausages, affordability, by household income, July 2017
- Negative health perceptions lead a quarter to avoid category
- Figure 45: Reasons why consumers don’t purchase hot dogs and sausages, July 2017
- Health issues deter women from purchasing hot dogs and sausages
- Figure 46: Reasons why consumers don’t purchase hot dogs and sausages, by gender, July 2017
- Taste, ease, and versatility open all consumers to the category
Hot Dog and Sausage Behavior
- Hot dogs and sausages commonly purchased at supermarkets, eaten during the summer
- Figure 47: Hot dog and sausage behavior, July 2017
- Men most likely to eat hot dogs and sausages year round
- Figure 48: Hot dog and sausage behavior, consumption seasonality, by gender, July 2017
- Older consumers more likely to purchase hot dogs and sausages at supermarkets
- Figure 49: Hot dog and sausage behavior, purchase at supermarkets, by age, July 2017
- Bulk hot dogs and sausages appealing to parents with multiple kids
- Figure 50: Hot dog and sausage behavior, purchase in club stores, by number of children under 18 in household, July 2017
- Hot dogs and sausages commonly purchased at supermarkets, eaten during the summer
Hot Dog and Sausage Occasions
- Occasions are primarily every day, yet social occasions are strong
- Figure 51: Hot dog and sausage occasions, July 2017
- Convenience drives parents to the category
- Figure 52: Hot dog and sausage occasions, by parental status, July 2017
- Daypart occasions vary by race, origin
- Figure 53: Hot dog and sausage occasions, by race and Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Occasions are primarily every day, yet social occasions are strong
Hot Dog and Sausage Attitudes
- Consumers concerned with quality of hot dogs and sausages
- Figure 54: Hot dog and sausage attitudes, July 2017
- Women concerned about health, men want new flavors
- Figure 55: Hot dog and sausage attitudes, by gender, July 2017
- Important attributes varies with age
- Figure 56: Hot dog and sausage attitudes, by age, July 2017
- Parents more likely to try new flavors, pay more for premium options
- Figure 57: Hot dog and sausage attitudes, by parental status, July 2017
- Consumers concerned with quality of hot dogs and sausages
Hot Dog and Sausage Innovation
- Bold flavors, premium ingredients of interest to consumers
- Figure 58: Hot dog and sausage innovation, July 2017
- Sausage purchasers more interested in innovation than hot dog buyers
- Figure 59: Hot dog and sausage purchase, by hot dog and sausage innovation, July 2017
- Younger men most interested in hot dog and sausage innovation
- Figure 60: Hot dog and sausage innovation, by gender and age, July 2017
- Parents interested in premium and value-added innovation
- Figure 61: Hot dog and sausage innovation, by parental status, July 2017
- Bold flavors, premium ingredients of interest to consumers
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Direct marketing creative
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 62: Total US retail sales and forecast of hot dogs and sausages, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 63: Total US retail sales and forecast of hot dogs and sausages, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 64: Total US retail sales of hot dogs and sausages, by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 65: Total US retail sales and forecast of hot dogs, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 66: Total US retail sales and forecast of hot dogs, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 67: Total US retail sales and forecast of dinner sausage, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 68: Total US retail sales and forecast of dinner sausage, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 69: Total US retail sales and forecast of breakfast sausage, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 70: Total US retail sales and forecast of breakfast sausage, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 71: Total US retail sales of hot dogs and sausages, by channel, at current prices, 2012-2017
- Figure 72: Total US retail sales of hot dogs and sausages, by channel, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 73: US supermarket sales of hot dogs and sausages, at current prices, 2012-17
- Figure 74: US sales of hot dogs and sausages through other retail channels, at current prices, 2012-17
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 75: MULO sales of hot dogs, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 76: MULO sales of dinner sausage, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 77: MULO sales of breakfast sausage, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 78: Natural supermarket sales of hot dogs and sausages, at current prices, rolling 52 weeks 8/16/15-8/13/17
- Figure 79: Natural supermarket sales of hot dogs and sausages, by organic ingredients, at current prices, rolling 52-weeks ending 8/16/2015 and 8/13/2017
- Figure 80: Natural supermarket sales of hot dogs and sausages, by gluten-free labeling/certification, at current prices, rolling 52-weeks ending 8/16/2015 and 8/13/2017
- Figure 81: Natural supermarket sales of hot dogs and sausages, by nitrate-free labeling, at current prices, rolling 52-weeks ending 8/16/2015 and 8/13/2017
- Figure 82: Natural supermarket sales of hot dogs and sausages, by grass-fed labeling, at current prices, rolling 52-weeks ending 8/16/2015 and 8/13/2017
- Figure 83: Natural supermarket sales of hot dogs and sausages, by vegan labeling, at current prices, rolling 52-weeks ending 8/16/2015 and 8/13/2017
Companies Covered
