Hotels and Accommodations - US - May 2017
"The US market for accommodations reached an estimated $243.4 billion in revenue in 2016, an increase of 31% from 2011’s $186.1 billion. Revenue is expected to grow another 25% over the next five years, on par with total consumer spending, to reach $303.8 billion. Hotels make up the largest share of lodging options in the accommodation market at 72% in 2016. New players, such as home shares and home rentals, continue to disrupt the hotel industry and push hotel brands to constantly evaluate and update their offerings to stay competitive."
- Gina Cavato, Lifestyles & Leisure Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- Modern hotel amenities are of less interest to older travelers
- Price-sensitive travelers only want to pay for the basics
- More-frequent travelers have more favorable opinions of home shares
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Robust growth for travel accommodations over the past five years
- All segments growing, hotels and motels are dominant
- Outside players, consolidation shake up the hotel industry
- Consumer confidence at odds with business travel forecast
- Robust growth for travel accommodations over the past five years
Market Size and Forecast
- Hotel and accommodations growth outpaces total spending growth
- Figure 8: Total US revenues and fan chart forecast of travel accommodations, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 9: Total US revenues and forecast of traveler accommodations, at current prices, 2011-21
- Hotel and accommodations growth outpaces total spending growth
Market Breakdown
- All segments of the hotels and accommodations market show growth
- Figure 10: Travel accommodations revenues, by segment, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Hotels and motels account for 72% of the market
- Figure 11: Total US retail sales and fan chart forecast of hotels and motels (excluding casino hotels), at current prices, 2011-21
- Accounting for one quarter of the market, casino hotels grow modestly
- Figure 12: Total US retail sales and fan chart forecast of casino hotels, at current prices, 2011-21
- RV parks, other accommodations are small but fast-growing players
- Figure 13: Total US retail sales and fan chart forecast of RV parks and recreational camps and other accommodations, at current prices, 2011-21
- All segments of the hotels and accommodations market show growth
Market Perspective
- Retailers and lifestyle brands enter the hotel scene
- Hotel loyalty programs continue to update and upgrade
- Figure 14: Hotel loyalty programs, by estimated number of members, April 2017
- Big brands get bigger with consolidation and new developments
- Figure 15: Largest hotel groups (global), properties, brands
- Home shares and peer-to-peer rentals gaining ground
- Retailers and lifestyle brands enter the hotel scene
Market Factors
- Consumer sentiment at highest level in more than a decade
- Figure 16: Consumer Sentiment Index, January 2007-April 2017
- Domestic business travel growth slows, international arrivals may suffer
- Millennials seen as key to growth . . . but don’t forget the Baby Boomers
- Figure 17: Population, by generation share, 2017
- Consumer sentiment at highest level in more than a decade
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Acquisitions makes big brands even bigger
- Airbnb reigns as social media king
- Experience above all
- Legislation, regulation, and cybercrime, oh my!
- Hotel brands look to get smarter and more socially responsible
- Acquisitions makes big brands even bigger
Leading Companies
- AccorHotels
- Best Western International
- Choice Hotels International
- Hilton Inc.
- Hyatt Hotels
- InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
- Marriott International
- Wyndham Hotel Group
- Airbnb
- AccorHotels
Social Media Breakdown
- Hotels may need to revamp their social media to boost engagement
- Figure 18: Social media terms and definitions
- Airbnb dominates social media landscape . . .
- Figure 19: Cross-channel posts over past year, by accommodations brand, April 2016-17
- . . . and boasts the highest engagement per post among lodging brands
- Figure 20: Cross-channel engagement totals over last 12 months, April 2016-17
- Airbnb’s and W Hotels’ content is more than just about its hotels
- Figure 21: We Accept | Airbnb
- Figure 22: Cross-channel engagement rate over last 12 months, April 2016-17
- Hotels may need to revamp their social media to boost engagement
What’s Working?
- Accommodation brands invest in experiences
- Large hotel chains emulate smaller, independent boutiques
- Lodging brands join the home share market with luxury rental brands
- Direct booking wars
- Figure 23: How to Land a Job with Grace Helbig, August 2015
- Accommodation brands invest in experiences
What’s Struggling?
- Legislative changes could mean a decline for hotels
- Hotels trying to understand Millennials
- Figure 24: Hilton and IBM pilot “Connie,” the world’s first Watson-enabled hotel concierge, March 2016
- Hotel chains struggling with cybercrime attacks and data breaches
- Legislative changes could mean a decline for hotels
What’s Next?
- First came pop-up stores. Are pop-up hotels next?
- From soap to food, hotels look to reduce waste
- Hotel subscription services
- Invisible service may help travelers truly live like locals
- Hotel brands compete to see which is the smartest
- First came pop-up stores. Are pop-up hotels next?
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Travelers are most likely to stay at hotels, namely midscale and upscale
- Hotels are more positively perceived than home shares/rentals
- Good past experiences are key for future stays at all accommodations
- Streaming services and smart TVs are most desired services at hotels
- Travelers want adventure, but not from their accommodations
- Frequent travelers are most open and positive about home shares
- Travelers are most likely to stay at hotels, namely midscale and upscale
Accommodations Used in the Last 12 Months
- Eight in 10 traveled overnight in the past year
- Figure 25: Overnight travel, by key demographics, March 2017
- 91% of past year travelers have stayed in a hotel
- Figure 26: Accommodation types used, March 2017
- Figure 27: Stays at hotels vs hotel alternatives – count of stays, March 2017
- Young men use more diverse types of accommodations
- Figure 28: Accommodation types used – select items, by gender and age, March 2017
- Hotel stays correlate with income, hotel alternatives used by all
- Figure 29: Accommodation types used, by household income, March 2017
- Most stayed at brands are Best Western, Marriott, and Hampton Inn
- Figure 30: Hotels used in the previous 12 months, top 10 hotels, October 2015-November 2016
Perceptions of Hotels vs Home Rentals/Home Shares
- Travelers view hotels far more positively than home rentals/home shares
- Figure 31: Perceptions of hotels vs home rentals/home sharing, March 2017
- Hotels have stronger advantage for security, reliability among women
- Figure 32: Perceptions of hotels vs home rentals/home sharing – Hotels better, by gender, March 2017
- Young travelers more positive about home rentals/home sharing
- Figure 33: Perceptions of hotels vs home rentals/home sharing – Hotels better, by age, March 2017
Influences for Hotels and Alternatives
- Past experience tops list of hotel influences, price for non-hotels
- Figure 34: Influences for hotel vs home rental or home share stays, March 2017
- Hotel guests consider much more than physical offerings
- Figure 35: TURF Analysis – Influences for hotel stays, March 2017
- Reputation and service influence young men, women consider amenities and reviews
- Figure 36: Influences for hotel stays – select items, by gender and age, March 2017
- High earners prioritize past experiences, consistency, loyalty programs
- Figure 37: Influences for hotel stays – select items, by household income, March 2017
- Cost, good past experience yield greatest reach for home share/rentals
- Figure 38: TURF Analysis – Influences for home rental or home share stays, March 2017
- Women more likely to consider cost, convenience, getting just what they want
- Figure 39: Influences for non-hotel stays – select items, by gender, March 2017
- Online influences and unique properties/location impact younger travelers
- Figure 40: Influences for non-hotel stays – select items, by age, March 2017
Interest in Modern Hotel Amenities
- Tech innovations related to entertainment inspire interest at hotels
- Figure 41: Interest in modern hotel amenities, March 2017
- Younger travelers who have stayed at a hotel are most attracted to modern offerings
- Figure 42: Interest in modern hotel amenities – select items, by age and gender, March 2017
- Multicultural guests most interested in in-room entertainment upgrades
- Figure 43: Interest in modern hotel amenities – TV items, by race and Hispanic origin, March 2017
Attitudes toward Hotels and Other Accommodations
- Travelers want adventure, but not necessarily from their lodging choice
- Figure 44: Attitudes toward hotels and other accommodations, March 2017
- Young travelers have most optimistic view of home sharing
- Figure 45: Attitudes toward hotels and other accommodations – home-sharing items, by age and gender, March 2017
- Amenities may not be enough to attract travelers, especially low earners
- Figure 46: Attitudes toward hotels and other accommodations – price items, by household income, March 2017
- Parents embrace local culture, but stick to “touristy” activities
- Figure 47: Attitudes toward hotels and other accommodations – local immersion items, by parental status, March 2017
Travel Frequency Segments
- Figure 48: Travel frequency segments, March 2017
- 42% of Ultra Travelers stayed at a non-hotel accommodation last year
- Figure 49: Stays at hotels vs hotel alternatives, by travel frequency segments, March 2017
- Travel frequency impacts sentiment of overall experiences
- Figure 50: Perceptions of hotels vs home rentals/home sharing, overall experience, by travel frequency segments, March 2017
- Good past experiences, brand reputation, and consistency are key
- Figure 51: Influences for hotel stays – select items, by travel frequency segments, March 2017
- Frequent travelers want efficient processes and wellness services
- Figure 52: Interest in modern hotel amenities, by travel frequency segments, March 2017
- Home shares and home rentals are a sweet spot for frequent travelers
- Figure 53: Attitudes toward hotels and other accommodations, home share and home rental items, by travel frequency segments, March 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- TURF methodology
- Data sources
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 54: Total US revenues and forecast of traveler accommodations, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 55: Total US revenues and forecast of traveler accommodations, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 56: Total US revenues of traveler accommodations, by segment, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Figure 57: Total US revenues and forecast of hotels & motels, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 58: Total US revenues and forecast of hotels & motels, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 59: Total US revenues and forecast of casino hotels, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 60: Total US revenues and forecast of casino hotels, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 61: Total US revenues and forecast of RV parks and recreational camps & Other accommodations, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 62: Total US revenues and forecast of RV parks and recreational camps & Other accommodations, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
