Hotels in Scandinavia - Scandinavia - July 2017
“The lease structure – especially revenue-based contracts, which share the risk between hotel operator and owner – is firmly entrenched in the Scandinavian hotel industry and does not seem likely to recede any time soon – particularly given the ongoing expansion of Scandic’s leased estate. Indeed, Scandic’s extensive leased portfolio constitutes a substantial barrier to entry for any major international group seeking to expand in the Scandinavian market in a big way.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- What has been the recent trend in arrivals and overnights in Scandinavian hotels by country/ region?
- What is the breakdown of Scandinavia’s hotel capacity by country/region?
- Which are the main Scandinavian hotel groups and what is the nature of their hotel portfolios?
- How extensive is the presence of foreign hotel chains in Scandinavia?
- What are the trends in terms of distribution channels for Scandinavian hotels?
- Which market segments offer development opportunities?
Table of contents
Introduction
Data Sources
Overview
- Spending on travel and tourism
- Denmark
- Figure 1: Spending on travel & tourism in Denmark, 2016 & 2027
- Norway
- Figure 2: Spending on travel & tourism in Norway, 2016 & 2027
- Sweden
- Figure 3: Spending on travel & tourism in Sweden, 2016 & 2027
- Arrivals and overnights in tourist accommodation
- Denmark
- Figure 4: Trend in overnights in hotels & similar establishments in Denmark, by region & split between domestic & incoming source markets, 2012-16
- Source markets
- Figure 5: Overnights in hotels & holiday resorts, by source market, 2012-16
- Norway
- Figure 6: Overnights in hotels & similar establishments as a % of the total, 2000-16
- Source markets
- Figure 7: Overnights in Norwegian hotels & similar establishments, by source market, 2015-16
- Sweden
- Figure 8: Overnights in Swedish hotels, by region & county, 2012-16
- Source markets
- Figure 9: Number of nights in hotels in Sweden, by country of residence, 2013-16
- Seasonality
- Denmark
- Figure 10: Overnights in hotels & similar establishments in Denmark, by month with split between domestic & incoming source markets, 2012-16
- Norway
- Figure 11: Overnights in hotels & similar establishments, by month in 2016
- Sweden
- Figure 12: Overnights in Swedish hotels, by month & regions, 2015-16
- Travel purpose
- Denmark
- Figure 13: Overnights in hotels & holiday resorts, by travel purpose, 2013-16
- Figure 14: Overnights in hotels & holiday resorts, by travel purpose & region, 2013-16
- Norway
- Figure 15: Overnights in Norwegian hotels & similar establishments, by month & travel purpose during 2016
- Sweden
- Figure 16: Arrivals in Swedish hotels (%), by travel customer segment, 2015-16
- Figure 17: Arrivals in Swedish hotels (%), by travel customer segment, 2015-16 (continued)
Accommodation Capacity
- Denmark
- Figure 18: Hotels* & holiday resorts* capacity, by region, February 2017
- Figure 19: Hotels* & holiday resorts* capacity, by region, July 2016
- Figure 20: Breakdown of hotels & resorts, by size in July 2016
- Norway
- Figure 21: Hotels & similar establishments, beds & rooms, by region in Norway, July 2015 & July 2016
- Sweden
- Figure 22: Hotel capacity in Sweden, by region, 2012-16
- Denmark
Distribution
- Lifestyle determines hotel choice
Recent Performance
- Figure 23: RevPAR performance, by Nordic country in 2016
- RevPAR trend in the three Scandinavian capitals
- Figure 24: Year-on-year % change in RevPAR, 2013-16
Hotel Market Developments in the Three Capitals
- Copenhagen
- Figure 25: Hotels recently opened & under development in Copenhagen, Q1 2017
- Oslo
- Figure 26: Hotels under development in Oslo, Q1 2017
- Stockholm
- Downtown Camper by Scandic
- Figure 27: Hotels recently opened & under development in Stockholm, Q1 2017
Hotel Chains
- Figure 28: Market shares in the Nordic countries – Based on number of rooms per brand, 2016
- AccorHotels
- Accor lost most of its Scandinavian portfolio
- Arp-Hansen Hotel Group
- Figure 29: Arp-Hansen Hotel Group’s hotel portfolio, 2017
- Tivoli Hotel & Congress Center
- Pitching to the Chinese market
- Wakeup Copenhagen – Budget concept
- A new property in Aarhus
- A new luxury hostel concept
- Best Western
- Best Western has acquired Sweden Hotels
- The largest chain in Sweden by hotels but not by rooms
- CABINN Hotels
- Carlson Rezidor
- HNA takeover
- Hotel portfolio
- Figure 30: Carlson Rezidor’s Scandinavian hotel portfolio, 2017
- Choice Hotels International
- Figure 31: Nordic Choice Hotels’ portfolio, by country & brand, 2017
- Choice’s brands
- Comfort Inn
- Quality
- Clarion
- Ascend Hotel Collection
- Comwell hotels
- Well rated as a conference venue
- Elite Hotels
- A 35th hotel in the pipeline
- First Hotels
- Figure 32: Cities in Scandinavia where First Hotels can be found, 2017
- First Hotels’ loyalty programme
- Hilton
- IHG
- Marriott International
- Scandic
- Scandic’s hotel portfolio
- Figure 33: Scandic’s hotel portfolio, by asset management structure & location, 31 December 2016
- Scandic’s focus on leases
- Figure 34: Scandic’s investment programme, 2012-16
- Figure 35: Profile of Scandic’s leases, 2017
- Figure 36: Breakdown of Scandic’s lease agreements, by type, 2017
- New growth tool
- Figure 37: Scandic’s pipeline, 2017
- Figure 38: Recently open hotels & properties under development, 2017-20
- Hotel owner profile
- Figure 39: Scandic’s hotel owner profile, 2017
- Lease extension and renovation programme with Pandox
- Business and MICE dominant customer segments
- Leisure segment
- A growing loyalty scheme
- Scandic’s financial results
- Figure 40: Five-year summary of Scandic’s key financial figures & ratios, 2012-16
- Scandic’s expansion with Rica acquisition
- Scandic’s Signature hotels
- Scandic acquires Restel’s hotels
- Small Danish Hotels
- Sweden Hotels
- Thon Hotels
- Pandox
- Figure 41: Pandox's owned & leased properties, 31 December 2016
- Figure 42: Pandox’s owned & operated properties, 31 December 2016
- 2016 developments
- Figure 43: Pandox’s portfolio, by brand & country, 31 December 2016
- Lease extensions and renovation projects with Scandic
Exclusive Interview with Christian Kielgast, partner, Nordic Hotel Consulting in Copenhagen
What Next?
- More international chains to enter the market?
- A few foreign chains have been successful
- Will leases cede to management or franchise contracts?
- A franchise/leasing model could work…
- Other barriers to entry
- Leisure market potential
- Branded hostels to grow in the market?
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.