Hotels in Scandinavia - Scandinavia - July 2017

“The lease structure – especially revenue-based contracts, which share the risk between hotel operator and owner – is firmly entrenched in the Scandinavian hotel industry and does not seem likely to recede any time soon – particularly given the ongoing expansion of Scandic’s leased estate. Indeed, Scandic’s extensive leased portfolio constitutes a substantial barrier to entry for any major international group seeking to expand in the Scandinavian market in a big way.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst

This report looks at the following areas:

  • What has been the recent trend in arrivals and overnights in Scandinavian hotels by country/ region? 
  • What is the breakdown of Scandinavia’s hotel capacity by country/region? 
  • Which are the main Scandinavian hotel groups and what is the nature of their hotel portfolios?
  • How extensive is the presence of foreign hotel chains in Scandinavia?
  • What are the trends in terms of distribution channels for Scandinavian hotels?
  • Which market segments offer development opportunities? 

Table of Contents
Table of contents

  1. Introduction

    • Data Sources

      • Overview

          • Spending on travel and tourism
            • Denmark
              • Figure 1: Spending on travel & tourism in Denmark, 2016 & 2027
            • Norway
              • Figure 2: Spending on travel & tourism in Norway, 2016 & 2027
            • Sweden
              • Figure 3: Spending on travel & tourism in Sweden, 2016 & 2027
            • Arrivals and overnights in tourist accommodation
              • Denmark
                • Figure 4: Trend in overnights in hotels & similar establishments in Denmark, by region & split between domestic & incoming source markets, 2012-16
              • Source markets
                • Figure 5: Overnights in hotels & holiday resorts, by source market, 2012-16
              • Norway
                • Figure 6: Overnights in hotels & similar establishments as a % of the total, 2000-16
              • Source markets
                • Figure 7: Overnights in Norwegian hotels & similar establishments, by source market, 2015-16
              • Sweden
                • Figure 8: Overnights in Swedish hotels, by region & county, 2012-16
              • Source markets
                • Figure 9: Number of nights in hotels in Sweden, by country of residence, 2013-16
              • Seasonality
                • Denmark
                  • Figure 10: Overnights in hotels & similar establishments in Denmark, by month with split between domestic & incoming source markets, 2012-16
                • Norway
                  • Figure 11: Overnights in hotels & similar establishments, by month in 2016
                • Sweden
                  • Figure 12: Overnights in Swedish hotels, by month & regions, 2015-16
                • Travel purpose
                  • Denmark
                    • Figure 13: Overnights in hotels & holiday resorts, by travel purpose, 2013-16
                    • Figure 14: Overnights in hotels & holiday resorts, by travel purpose & region, 2013-16
                  • Norway
                    • Figure 15: Overnights in Norwegian hotels & similar establishments, by month & travel purpose during 2016
                  • Sweden
                    • Figure 16: Arrivals in Swedish hotels (%), by travel customer segment, 2015-16
                    • Figure 17: Arrivals in Swedish hotels (%), by travel customer segment, 2015-16 (continued)

                • Accommodation Capacity

                  • Denmark
                    • Figure 18: Hotels* & holiday resorts* capacity, by region, February 2017
                    • Figure 19: Hotels* & holiday resorts* capacity, by region, July 2016
                    • Figure 20: Breakdown of hotels & resorts, by size in July 2016
                  • Norway
                    • Figure 21: Hotels & similar establishments, beds & rooms, by region in Norway, July 2015 & July 2016
                  • Sweden
                    • Figure 22: Hotel capacity in Sweden, by region, 2012-16

                • Distribution

                    • Lifestyle determines hotel choice

                    • Recent Performance

                        • Figure 23: RevPAR performance, by Nordic country in 2016
                      • RevPAR trend in the three Scandinavian capitals
                        • Figure 24: Year-on-year % change in RevPAR, 2013-16

                    • Hotel Market Developments in the Three Capitals

                        • Copenhagen
                          • Figure 25: Hotels recently opened & under development in Copenhagen, Q1 2017
                        • Oslo
                          • Figure 26: Hotels under development in Oslo, Q1 2017
                        • Stockholm
                          • Downtown Camper by Scandic
                            • Figure 27: Hotels recently opened & under development in Stockholm, Q1 2017

                        • Hotel Chains

                            • Figure 28: Market shares in the Nordic countries – Based on number of rooms per brand, 2016
                          • AccorHotels
                            • Accor lost most of its Scandinavian portfolio
                              • Arp-Hansen Hotel Group
                                • Figure 29: Arp-Hansen Hotel Group’s hotel portfolio, 2017
                              • Tivoli Hotel & Congress Center
                                • Pitching to the Chinese market
                                  • Wakeup Copenhagen – Budget concept
                                    • A new property in Aarhus
                                      • A new luxury hostel concept
                                        • Best Western
                                          • Best Western has acquired Sweden Hotels
                                            • The largest chain in Sweden by hotels but not by rooms
                                              • CABINN Hotels
                                                • Carlson Rezidor
                                                  • HNA takeover
                                                    • Hotel portfolio
                                                      • Figure 30: Carlson Rezidor’s Scandinavian hotel portfolio, 2017
                                                    • Choice Hotels International
                                                      • Figure 31: Nordic Choice Hotels’ portfolio, by country & brand, 2017
                                                    • Choice’s brands
                                                      • Comfort Inn
                                                        • Quality
                                                          • Clarion
                                                            • Ascend Hotel Collection
                                                              • Comwell hotels
                                                                • Well rated as a conference venue
                                                                  • Elite Hotels
                                                                    • A 35th hotel in the pipeline
                                                                      • First Hotels
                                                                        • Figure 32: Cities in Scandinavia where First Hotels can be found, 2017
                                                                      • First Hotels’ loyalty programme
                                                                        • Hilton
                                                                          • IHG
                                                                            • Marriott International
                                                                              • Scandic
                                                                                • Scandic’s hotel portfolio
                                                                                  • Figure 33: Scandic’s hotel portfolio, by asset management structure & location, 31 December 2016
                                                                                • Scandic’s focus on leases
                                                                                  • Figure 34: Scandic’s investment programme, 2012-16
                                                                                  • Figure 35: Profile of Scandic’s leases, 2017
                                                                                  • Figure 36: Breakdown of Scandic’s lease agreements, by type, 2017
                                                                                • New growth tool
                                                                                  • Figure 37: Scandic’s pipeline, 2017
                                                                                  • Figure 38: Recently open hotels & properties under development, 2017-20
                                                                                • Hotel owner profile
                                                                                  • Figure 39: Scandic’s hotel owner profile, 2017
                                                                                • Lease extension and renovation programme with Pandox
                                                                                  • Business and MICE dominant customer segments
                                                                                    • Leisure segment
                                                                                      • A growing loyalty scheme
                                                                                        • Scandic’s financial results
                                                                                          • Figure 40: Five-year summary of Scandic’s key financial figures & ratios, 2012-16
                                                                                        • Scandic’s expansion with Rica acquisition
                                                                                          • Scandic’s Signature hotels
                                                                                            • Scandic acquires Restel’s hotels
                                                                                              • Small Danish Hotels
                                                                                                • Sweden Hotels
                                                                                                  • Thon Hotels
                                                                                                    • Pandox
                                                                                                      • Figure 41: Pandox's owned & leased properties, 31 December 2016
                                                                                                      • Figure 42: Pandox’s owned & operated properties, 31 December 2016
                                                                                                    • 2016 developments
                                                                                                      • Figure 43: Pandox’s portfolio, by brand & country, 31 December 2016
                                                                                                    • Lease extensions and renovation projects with Scandic

                                                                                                    • Exclusive Interview with Christian Kielgast, partner, Nordic Hotel Consulting in Copenhagen

                                                                                                      • What Next?

                                                                                                          • More international chains to enter the market?
                                                                                                            • A few foreign chains have been successful
                                                                                                              • Will leases cede to management or franchise contracts?
                                                                                                                • A franchise/leasing model could work…
                                                                                                                  • Other barriers to entry
                                                                                                                    • Leisure market potential
                                                                                                                      • Branded hostels to grow in the market?

