Household Care Packaging Trends - US - January 2017
"Packaging and design continue to become more important in mature and highly functional household care product categories. Packaging serves as a way to stand out among competitors as well as communicate product value and information. Packaging is also a key component in shaping a consumer’s shopping and user experience, which can build on brand values such as commitment to sustainability or safety."
This report will cover the following areas:
- Slow growth across household care product categories
- Less than half of households recycle most household care product packaging
- Usage information, scent most sought label attributes
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Figure 1: Total US sales and forecast of home laundry products, household surface cleaners, and dishwashing products, at current prices, 2011-16
- Less than half of households recycle most household care product packaging
- Figure 2: Household usage behaviors related to recycling, October 2016
- Usage information, scent most sought label attributes
- Figure 3: Labeling attributes, October 2016
- The opportunities
- For younger adults, smart packaging with health focus is important
- Figure 4: Importance of select labeling attributes, by age, October 2016
- Promoting convenience to attract parents
- Figure 5: Select behaviors and attitudes toward packaging, by parental status, October 2016
- Focus on dispensing features for waste reduction
- Figure 6: Attitudes toward packaging, dispensability, and dosage, October 2016
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Bottles dominate but flexible pouches gaining popularity
- New packaging gains momentum as reason for product launches
- Packaging innovation focuses on serving aging population
Market Perspective
- Slow growth among household categories
- Figure 7: Total US sales and forecast of home laundry products, household surface cleaners, and dishwashing products, at current prices, 2011-16
- New packaging gains ground as reason for new product launches
- Figure 8: Share of household care product launches, by launch type, 2010-16
- Bottles dominate packaging, flexible pouches gaining some popularity
- Figure 9: Share of household care product launches, by packaging type, 2011-16
- Labeling programs focus on health, safety, and sustainability
Market Factors
- Aging US population
- Figure 10: Population aged 18 or older, by age, 2012-22
- Decline of households with children, household size
- Figure 11: US Households, by presence of own children, 2005-15
- Figure 12: Average Population Per Household, 2010-16
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Pouches and portability drive new packaging innovation
- Sustainability claims fall flat
- Improved dispensability adds value
What’s Working?
- Pods, pouches, and portability
- Method of design
- Focus on health and safety
- Figure 13: Tide spot the risk, be safe ad, April 2016
What’s Struggling?
- Sustainable packaging struggles to resonate
- Packaging design and innovations could invigorate private label
What’s Next?
- Dispensability and dosage features to add value
- Demographic-specific packaging
- Apps that support ‘mobile-engaged’ packaging
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Cleaning essentials experience heaviest usage rates
- Plastic tub, cardboard carton receive high marks for modern appeal
- Usage information, scent most likely to command attention
- Less than half of respondents recycle
- Packaging design remains crucial, offers differentiation opportunities
- Value-added innovations garner most interest
Household Care Product Usage
- Household essentials experience heaviest usage
- Figure 14: Household product usage, October 2016
- While men help with chores, women remain heavier users
- Figure 15: Select household care product usage, by gender, October 2016
- Younger adults’ usage dictated by convenience
- Figure 16: Select household product usage, by age, October 2016
- Household income, living situation impact product usage
- Figure 17: Select household product usage, by household income, primary residence, October 2016
- Parents using range of household products
- Figure 18: Select household product usage, by parental status, October 2016
Household Care Product Packaging Attributes
- Plastic tub, cardboard carton get high marks for modern, visual appeal
- Cans, pouches seen as portable, compact
- Opportunity to improve perceptions around bottle packaging
- Figure 19: Correspondence Analysis – Household Care Packaging Trends, October 2016
- Figure 20: Household Care Packaging Trends, October 2016
- Correspondence analysis methodology
- Younger consumers associate pouches with being modern, premium
- Figure 21: Perceptions of flexible pouch packaging, by age, October 2016
- Figure 22: Perceptions of spray bottle packaging, by age, October 2016
- Product packaging design attitudes
- Wipes offer the quick clean up but liquid bottle translates to cost savings
- Figure 23: Qualitative responses: attitudes toward packaging, hard surface cleaning products
- Visual appeal and design essential for dishwashing product packaging
- Figure 24: Qualitative responses: attitudes toward packaging, dishwasher products
- Laundry products are all about dispensing features
- Figure 25: Qualitative responses: attitudes toward packaging, laundry products
Household Care Product Labeling Attributes
- Usage information, scent profile most likely to draw attention
- Figure 26: Labeling attributes, October 2016
- Younger adults look for health, ingredient claims
- Figure 27: Importance of select labeling attributes, by age, October 2016
- Hispanics receptive to sustainability claims, natural ingredients
- Figure 28: Importance of select labeling attributes, by race and Hispanic origin, October 2016
- Eco-friendly packaging more important for parents
- Figure 29: Importance of select labeling attributes, by parental status, October 2016
Household Care Product Packaging Related Behaviors
- Consumers prefer to stow household cleaning products
- Less than half recycle household care packaging
- Space remains an issue…
- …yet more consumers opt for bigger versus smaller package size
- Figure 30: Packaging related behaviors, October 2016
- 25-34s, Hispanics a potential market for small, decorative packages
- Figure 31: Select packaging related behaviors, by age, October 2016
- Figure 32: Select packaging related behaviors, by Hispanic origin, October 2016
Attitudes toward Household Care Product Packaging
- Reducing product waste represents value
- Figure 33: Attitudes toward packaging, dispensability, and dosage, October 2016
- Safety, packaging design are influential
- Figure 34: Attitudes toward packaging, labelling, and safety, October 2016
- Despite size, make it stackable
- Figure 35: Attitudes toward packaging, storage, and size, October 2016
- Dispensing features could fetch a premium from Millennials
- Figure 36: Select attitudes toward packaging, by generation and Hispanic Millennials, October 2016
- Parents judge product by its cover
- Figure 37: Select attitudes toward packaging, by parental status, October 2016
Household Care Product Packaging Innovations
- Good to the last drop: focus on dispensability innovations
- Figure 38: Packaging innovations, October 2016
- Interest in innovation varies by age
- Figure 39: Select packaging innovations, by age, October 2016
- Figure 40: Select packaging innovations, by age, October 2016
- Parents express interest in quicker cleaning solutions
- Figure 41: Select packaging innovations, by parental status, October 2016
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
Companies Covered
- Walmart Stores (USA)