Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Accept & Close
  • My Account
  • My Cart
  • Log In

Household Care Packaging Trends - US - January 2017

"Packaging and design continue to become more important in mature and highly functional household care product categories. Packaging serves as a way to stand out among competitors as well as communicate product value and information. Packaging is also a key component in shaping a consumer’s shopping and user experience, which can build on brand values such as commitment to sustainability or safety."

- Rebecca Cullen, Home and Personal Care Analyst

This report will cover the following areas:

  • Slow growth across household care product categories
  • Less than half of households recycle most household care product packaging
  • Usage information, scent most sought label attributes

£3,239.54 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
My Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart.

Go to my cart
Questions?

Can I purchase a specific section?
Can I receive a sample report?
Why buy syndicated research?

Visit FAQ Section

What you get

What's included

Why buy from us?

Succeed

Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.

Instant Access

Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.

Opportunities

Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.

Trusted

A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Definition

      • Executive Summary

        • The issues
          • Slow growth across household care product categories
            • Figure 1: Total US sales and forecast of home laundry products, household surface cleaners, and dishwashing products, at current prices, 2011-16
          • Less than half of households recycle most household care product packaging
            • Figure 2: Household usage behaviors related to recycling, October 2016
          • Usage information, scent most sought label attributes
            • Figure 3: Labeling attributes, October 2016
          • The opportunities
            • For younger adults, smart packaging with health focus is important
              • Figure 4: Importance of select labeling attributes, by age, October 2016
            • Promoting convenience to attract parents
              • Figure 5: Select behaviors and attitudes toward packaging, by parental status, October 2016
            • Focus on dispensing features for waste reduction
              • Figure 6: Attitudes toward packaging, dispensability, and dosage, October 2016
            • What it means

            • The Market – What You Need to Know

              • Slow growth in household categories
                • Bottles dominate but flexible pouches gaining popularity
                  • New packaging gains momentum as reason for product launches
                    • Packaging innovation focuses on serving aging population

                    • Market Perspective

                      • Slow growth among household categories
                        • Figure 7: Total US sales and forecast of home laundry products, household surface cleaners, and dishwashing products, at current prices, 2011-16
                      • New packaging gains ground as reason for new product launches
                        • Figure 8: Share of household care product launches, by launch type, 2010-16
                      • Bottles dominate packaging, flexible pouches gaining some popularity
                        • Figure 9: Share of household care product launches, by packaging type, 2011-16
                      • Labeling programs focus on health, safety, and sustainability

                      • Market Factors

                        • Aging US population
                          • Figure 10: Population aged 18 or older, by age, 2012-22
                        • Decline of households with children, household size
                          • Figure 11: US Households, by presence of own children, 2005-15
                          • Figure 12: Average Population Per Household, 2010-16

                      • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                        • Pouches and portability drive new packaging innovation
                          • Sustainability claims fall flat
                            • Improved dispensability adds value

                            • What’s Working?

                              • Pods, pouches, and portability
                                • Method of design
                                  • Focus on health and safety
                                      • Figure 13: Tide spot the risk, be safe ad, April 2016

                                  • What’s Struggling?

                                    • Sustainable packaging struggles to resonate
                                      • Packaging design and innovations could invigorate private label

                                      • What’s Next?

                                        • Dispensability and dosage features to add value
                                          • Demographic-specific packaging
                                            • Apps that support ‘mobile-engaged’ packaging

                                            • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                              • Cleaning essentials experience heaviest usage rates
                                                • Plastic tub, cardboard carton receive high marks for modern appeal
                                                  • Usage information, scent most likely to command attention
                                                    • Less than half of respondents recycle
                                                      • Packaging design remains crucial, offers differentiation opportunities
                                                        • Value-added innovations garner most interest

                                                        • Household Care Product Usage

                                                          • Household essentials experience heaviest usage
                                                            • Figure 14: Household product usage, October 2016
                                                          • While men help with chores, women remain heavier users
                                                              • Figure 15: Select household care product usage, by gender, October 2016
                                                            • Younger adults’ usage dictated by convenience
                                                              • Figure 16: Select household product usage, by age, October 2016
                                                            • Household income, living situation impact product usage
                                                              • Figure 17: Select household product usage, by household income, primary residence, October 2016
                                                            • Parents using range of household products
                                                              • Figure 18: Select household product usage, by parental status, October 2016

                                                          • Household Care Product Packaging Attributes

                                                            • Plastic tub, cardboard carton get high marks for modern, visual appeal
                                                              • Cans, pouches seen as portable, compact
                                                                • Opportunity to improve perceptions around bottle packaging
                                                                  • Figure 19: Correspondence Analysis – Household Care Packaging Trends, October 2016
                                                                  • Figure 20: Household Care Packaging Trends, October 2016
                                                                • Correspondence analysis methodology
                                                                  • Younger consumers associate pouches with being modern, premium
                                                                    • Figure 21: Perceptions of flexible pouch packaging, by age, October 2016
                                                                    • Figure 22: Perceptions of spray bottle packaging, by age, October 2016
                                                                  • Product packaging design attitudes
                                                                    • Wipes offer the quick clean up but liquid bottle translates to cost savings
                                                                      • Figure 23: Qualitative responses: attitudes toward packaging, hard surface cleaning products
                                                                    • Visual appeal and design essential for dishwashing product packaging
                                                                      • Figure 24: Qualitative responses: attitudes toward packaging, dishwasher products
                                                                    • Laundry products are all about dispensing features
                                                                      • Figure 25: Qualitative responses: attitudes toward packaging, laundry products

                                                                  • Household Care Product Labeling Attributes

                                                                    • Usage information, scent profile most likely to draw attention
                                                                        • Figure 26: Labeling attributes, October 2016
                                                                      • Younger adults look for health, ingredient claims
                                                                        • Figure 27: Importance of select labeling attributes, by age, October 2016
                                                                      • Hispanics receptive to sustainability claims, natural ingredients
                                                                        • Figure 28: Importance of select labeling attributes, by race and Hispanic origin, October 2016
                                                                      • Eco-friendly packaging more important for parents
                                                                        • Figure 29: Importance of select labeling attributes, by parental status, October 2016

                                                                    • Household Care Product Packaging Related Behaviors

                                                                      • Consumers prefer to stow household cleaning products
                                                                        • Less than half recycle household care packaging
                                                                          • Space remains an issue…
                                                                            • …yet more consumers opt for bigger versus smaller package size
                                                                              • Figure 30: Packaging related behaviors, October 2016
                                                                            • 25-34s, Hispanics a potential market for small, decorative packages
                                                                              • Figure 31: Select packaging related behaviors, by age, October 2016
                                                                              • Figure 32: Select packaging related behaviors, by Hispanic origin, October 2016

                                                                          • Attitudes toward Household Care Product Packaging

                                                                            • Reducing product waste represents value
                                                                              • Figure 33: Attitudes toward packaging, dispensability, and dosage, October 2016
                                                                            • Safety, packaging design are influential
                                                                                • Figure 34: Attitudes toward packaging, labelling, and safety, October 2016
                                                                              • Despite size, make it stackable
                                                                                • Figure 35: Attitudes toward packaging, storage, and size, October 2016
                                                                              • Dispensing features could fetch a premium from Millennials
                                                                                  • Figure 36: Select attitudes toward packaging, by generation and Hispanic Millennials, October 2016
                                                                                • Parents judge product by its cover
                                                                                  • Figure 37: Select attitudes toward packaging, by parental status, October 2016

                                                                              • Household Care Product Packaging Innovations

                                                                                • Good to the last drop: focus on dispensability innovations
                                                                                    • Figure 38: Packaging innovations, October 2016
                                                                                  • Interest in innovation varies by age
                                                                                    • Figure 39: Select packaging innovations, by age, October 2016
                                                                                    • Figure 40: Select packaging innovations, by age, October 2016
                                                                                  • Parents express interest in quicker cleaning solutions
                                                                                    • Figure 41: Select packaging innovations, by parental status, October 2016

                                                                                • Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations

                                                                                  • Data sources
                                                                                    • Sales data
                                                                                      • Consumer survey data
                                                                                        • Consumer qualitative research
                                                                                          • Abbreviations and terms
                                                                                            • Abbreviations

                                                                                            Companies Covered

                                                                                            • Walmart Stores (USA)

                                                                                            Household Care Packaging Trends - US - January 2017

                                                                                            £3,239.54 (Excl.Tax)

                                                                                            Reports by region

                                                                                            About us

                                                                                            Registered office

                                                                                            Mintel Group Ltd.
                                                                                            11 Pilgrim Street, London, EC4V 6RN
                                                                                            Registered in England:
                                                                                            Number 1475918.

                                                                                            Contact us

                                                                                            MRS Evidence Matters Official Mintel Store
                                                                                            • © 2017 Mintel Group Ltd