Household Cleaning Equipment - US - December 2016
"Sales of household cleaning equipment have experienced marginal growth due to inflation and price competition. Cleaning equipment used in lighter cleaning continues to be more frequently used, as spot cleaning gains wider acceptance as the norm in housecleaning. This shift coincides with a respective drop in cleaning equipment used in deep cleans, such as gloves and other durable equipment. As brands move to embrace these shifting attitudes, they may also consider highlighting the opportunities for refillable formats in lighter equipment, such as floor cleaners and dusters."
- Stephen Brown, Research Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Lapsed usage of cleaning equipment for deep cleans leads to longer purchase cycles
- Decline in household size and family households impacts overall category spending
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Market overview
- Marginal sales growth of household cleaning equipment market outpaced by inflation
- Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of household cleaning equipment, at current prices, 2011-21
- The issues
- Lapsed usage of cleaning equipment for deep cleans leads to longer purchase cycles
- Figure 2: Usage of equipment for deep cleaning, August 2016
- Decline in household size and family households impacts overall category spending
- Figure 3: Any current use of cleaning equipment for deep cleans, by parental status, August 2016
- The opportunities
- Focus on young adults when promoting regularly used, refillable equipment
- Figure 4: Any current use (net) of refillable cleaning equipment, by age, August 2016
- Young adults show interest in cleaning equipment with improved ease of use
- Figure 5: Interest in and willingness to pay more for cleaning equipment with ease-of-use benefits, by age, August 2016
- Eco-friendly attributes of microfiber appeal to family households
- Figure 6: Eco-friendly benefits of using microfiber cleaning equipment, by parental status, August 2016
- What it means
- Market overview
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Sales of cleaning equipment keeping pace with inflation
- Cleaning tools, mops, and brooms drive sales, while glove sales decline
- Cleaning equipment competes with household surface cleaners
- Key demographics of heavy cleaning equipment users are in decline
- Sales of cleaning equipment keeping pace with inflation
Market Size and Forecast
- Slow growth in cleaning equipment is expected to continue
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of household cleaning equipment, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 8: Total US retail sales and forecast of household cleaning equipment, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Future growth is limited to innovation in convenient equipment
- Figure 9: Total US retail sales and forecast of household cleaning equipment, at current prices, 2011-21
- Slow growth in cleaning equipment is expected to continue
Market Breakdown
- Cleaning tools/mops/brooms far outweigh sponges, pads, and gloves
- Figure 10: Total US retail sales and forecast of household cleaning equipment, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
- Sponges and scouring pads are threatened by disposable wipes
- Sales of gloves are falling as non-disposables lose share
- Figure 11: Total US retail sales of household cleaning equipment, by segment, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Cleaning tools/mops/brooms far outweigh sponges, pads, and gloves
Market Perspective
- Changing attitudes toward cleaning impact broader household category
- Figure 12: Total US retail sales of household surface cleaners and cleaning equipment, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Usage of mops and brooms is dependent on flooring type
- Figure 13: Select flooring recently purchased, by use of mops, 2016
- Dishwashers can limit the need for sponges and scouring pads
- Figure 14: Dishwasher ownership, 2011-16
- Changing attitudes toward cleaning impact broader household category
Market Factors
- Declining homeownership may dampen sales for cleaning equipment
- Figure 15: US homeownership rate, 2010-16
- Figure 16: Usage of select cleaning equipment, by primary residence, August 2016
- Household size shrinks while home floor space increases
- Figure 17: Total share of family and non-family households, 2005-15
- Figure 18: Average square feet for a new lot, by single-family homes and by multi-family units, 2005-15
- Declining homeownership may dampen sales for cleaning equipment
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Continued leadership by Procter & Gamble, other companies climb rank
- Innovations in handling, texture, and hygienic features boost sales
- Sales decline for rubber gloves while private labels increase
- Equipment design improves, evolves, and blurs lines between surfaces
- Continued leadership by Procter & Gamble, other companies climb rank
Manufacturer Sales of Cleaning Equipment
- Figure 19: MULO sales of household cleaning equipment, by leading companies, rolling 52-weeks 2015 and 2016
- P&G leads market share with Swiffer brand
- Libman gains ground thanks to expanding retail availability
- Smaller brands drive competition in floor cleaner segment
- 3M dominates sponges segment through its Scotch Brite brand
- Bradshaw remains in third position thanks to Butler Home Products
What’s Working?
- Improved handling and texture boost cleaning tools, mops, and brooms
- Figure 20: Libman Dish Wands commercial, February 2015
- Figure 21: MULO sales of Freudenberg’s O Cedar Flip Mop and Microtwist Mop, rolling 52-weeks 2015 and 2016
- Libman sweeps ahead in cleaning power with its Nitty Gritty mop
- Figure 22: MULO sales of The Libman Company’s Libman Nitty Gritty Mop, rolling 52-weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 23: Libman Nitty Gritty® Roller Mop, February 2015
- Competitive pricing of reusable floor cleaning equipment
- Figure 24: Kmart advertisement for Libman mops and brooms, June 2015
- Spending on disposable gloves outweighs spending on reusables
- Refillable cleaning format gains share by providing hygienic cleaning
- Figure 25: Clorox Toilet Wand TV Spot, “A Family of Five,” 2015
- Figure 26: Target email advertisement featuring Clorox, March 2016
- Scouring sponge brands outperform standard sponges
- Figure 27: MULO sales of Butler Home Products and Scrub Daddy, rolling 52-weeks 2015 and 2016
- Improved handling and texture boost cleaning tools, mops, and brooms
What’s Struggling?
- Lower usage of equipment used for deep cleans as spot cleaning grows
- Lack of importance in brand name, cheaper refills boost private labels
- Lower usage of equipment used for deep cleans as spot cleaning grows
What’s Next?
- Cleaning design blurs the lines between surface applications
- Improved maneuverability for reduced strain among older consumers
- Microfiber designed for premium applications
- Evolving attitudes toward disinfection can impact cleaning equipment
- Cleaning design blurs the lines between surface applications
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Reusable equipment most used, but refillables growing
- Ease of use is centrally important as purchase influencer
- Microfiber is convenient and offers additional secondary benefits
- The ritual of maintaining cleaning equipment differs by age
- Cleaning promotes healthy living, but users differ on storage
- Ease of use leads consumer interest in cleaning equipment innovation
- Reusable equipment most used, but refillables growing
Product Usage
- Reusable formats are used more than refillables for regular cleaning
- Figure 28: Usage of cleaning equipment, August 2016
- Family households face more cleaning demands, use more equipment
- Figure 29: Any current use (net) of gloves and reusable floor mops, by parental status, August 2016
- Younger adults willing to try new products, use more refillables
- Figure 30: Any current use (net) of refillable equipment, by age, by parental status, and by primary residence, August 2016
- Hispanics largely mirror usage tendencies of young adults
- Figure 31: Any current use (net) of refillable equipment, by Hispanic origin, August 2016
- Reusable formats are used more than refillables for regular cleaning
Purchase Influencers
- Equipment users seek products for ease of use, rather than disinfection
- Figure 32: Purchase influencers of cleaning equipment – Any rank (net), August 2016
- Older adults give higher regard to maneuverability than other attributes
- Figure 33: Ease-of-use as purchase influencers of cleaning equipment – Any rank, by age, August 2016
- Hispanics and family households emphasize antibacterial equipment
- Figure 34: Antibacterial as purchase influencer of cleaning equipment – Any rank, by Hispanic origin, August 2016
- Equipment users seek products for ease of use, rather than disinfection
Reasons for Using Microfiber
- Convenience, reusability add to appeal of microfiber cleaning equipment
- Figure 35: Benefits of microfiber cleaning equipment, August 2016
- Parents, large households place importance on secondary benefits
- Figure 36: Eco-friendly benefits of microfiber cleaning equipment, by parental status, August 2016
- Hispanics see more options for natural cleaning in microfiber
- Figure 37: Natural cleaning benefits of microfiber cleaning equipment, by Hispanic origin, August 2016
- Convenience, reusability add to appeal of microfiber cleaning equipment
Housecleaning Behavior
- Disinfection and effective cleaning are key for cleaning equipment users
- Figure 38: Select behaviors toward housecleaning and cleaning equipment, August 2016
- Cleaning with health and aging in mind focuses on older adults
- Figure 39: Behaviors related to washing hands after using equipment and difficulty cleaning, by age, August 2016
- Post-use rituals differ between ages and cleaning equipment type
- Figure 40: Hand washing and equipment rinsing behaviors, by age, August 2016
- Hispanics’ housecleaning behavior similar to that of young adults
- Figure 41: Disinfection behaviors toward housecleaning and cleaning equipment, by Hispanic origin, August 2016
- Disinfection and effective cleaning are key for cleaning equipment users
Attitudes toward Cleaning and Equipment
- Most agree cleaning improves health, but differ on equipment storage
- Figure 42: Attitudes toward cleaning and equipment – Any agree, August 2016
- Parents and Hispanics have multi-pronged approach to germ prevention
- Figure 43: Attitudes related to health, easy access, and eco-friendliness – Any agree, by Hispanic origin and by parental status, August 2016
- Connection between cleaning and health is stronger with oldest and youngest consumers
- Figure 44: Health-related attitudes toward cleaning and equipment – Any agree, by age, August 2016
- Most agree cleaning improves health, but differ on equipment storage
Attitudes toward Cleaning Equipment Innovation
- Reach and maneuverability are leading areas of opportunity
- Figure 45: Attitudes toward household cleaning equipment, August 2016
- Heavier users are willing to pay more for time-, labor-saving innovations
- Figure 46: Interest in antibacterial and non-chemical cleaning equipment – Any interest, by Hispanic origin, by parental status, and by household size, August 2016
- Cleaning solutions derived from technology appeal to younger adults
- Figure 47: Interest in self-cleaning and automated cleaning equipment – Any interest, by age, August 2016
- Reach and maneuverability are leading areas of opportunity
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Direct marketing creative
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – Market
- Figure 48: Total US retail sales of household cleaning equipment, by segment, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Figure 49: Total US retail sales of household cleaning equipment, by channel, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 50: Total US retail sales of household cleaning equipment, by channel, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 51: MULO sales of cleaning tools/mops/brooms, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52-weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 52: MULO sales of sponges and scouring pads, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52-weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 53: MULO sales of gloves, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52-weeks 2015 and 2016
Companies Covered
- Walmart Stores (USA)