“Purchasing household paper products tends to be a habitual process, meaning that brands need to work to break habits in order to increase sales. There are consumer concerns about the environment in this category, suggesting that there may be scope to increase interest in recycled or alternative fibres. However, brands need to clearly indicate how these products can add value that transcends price, either through trial or effective, tangible, marketing.”

– Richard Hopping, Brand and Household Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: