Household Paper Products - UK - February 2017
“Purchasing household paper products tends to be a habitual process, meaning that brands need to work to break habits in order to increase sales. There are consumer concerns about the environment in this category, suggesting that there may be scope to increase interest in recycled or alternative fibres. However, brands need to clearly indicate how these products can add value that transcends price, either through trial or effective, tangible, marketing.”
– Richard Hopping, Brand and Household Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Making advertising count
- The future of online shopping in household paper
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Value sales decline of household paper products slows
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail value sales of household paper products*, 2011-21
- Companies and brands
- Andrex extends lead over competitor toilet tissue brands
- Figure 2: Brand shares in value sales of toilet tissue, year ending November 2016
- Regina experiences marked increase in share of kitchen roll
- Figure 3: Brand shares in value sales of kitchen roll, year ending October 2016
- Kleenex continues to thrive in facial tissues segment
- Figure 4: Brand shares in value sales of facial tissues, year ending October 2016
- True innovation falls
- Figure 5: Launches of household paper products*, by launch type, 2013-16
- The consumer
- Penetration of household paper products stays consistent
- Figure 6: Usage of household paper products in the last month, October 2015 and October 2016
- Most buy on a monthly basis
- Figure 7: Buying frequency of household paper products in the last 6 months, October 2016
- Shopping alongside groceries offers convenience
- Figure 8: Shopping channels used for buying household paper products in the last 6 months, October 2016
- Consumers most interested in functional advertising
- Figure 9: Appealing advertising features for toilet paper/tissue and kitchen roll, October 2016
- Kitchen roll a vital part of cleaning regime
- Figure 10: Uses of kitchen roll, October 2016
- Brands need to break habits
- Figure 11: Attitudes towards household paper products, October 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Making advertising count
- The facts
- The implications
- The future of online shopping in household paper
- The facts
- The implications
- Making advertising count
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Value sales decline of household paper products slows
- Biggest decline in facial tissues, while kitchen roll grows
- Grocery multiples dominate as discounters lose ground
- Market set to benefit from population growth
- Value sales decline of household paper products slows
Market Size and Forecast
- Value sales decline of household paper products slows
- Figure 12: UK retail value sales and forecast of household paper products*, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Further decline set to transform into growth
- Figure 13: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail value sales of household paper products*, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- The impact of the EU referendum vote
- Household paper thrived through last recession
- Figure 14: Alternative market scenarios for the post-Brexit household paper products* market, at current prices, 2016-21
- Figure 15: Detailed post-Brexit scenarios for the household paper products* market, at current prices, 2016-21
- Demand for household paper remains during downturns
- Change in shopping habits mean lower growth rates
- Value sales decline of household paper products slows
Market Segmentation
- Facial tissues still impacted by rise of discounters
- Figure 16: UK retail value sales of household paper products*, by segment, 2014-16
- Toilet tissue experiences slight decline
- Kitchen rolls bounces back
- Facial tissues still impacted by rise of discounters
Channels to Market
- Grocery multiples dominate
- Figure 17: Retail value sales of household paper products*, by outlet type, 2014-16
- Signs that discount grocers are plateauing
- Online-only set for boost
- Grocery multiples dominate
Market Drivers
- Number of households set to increase
- Figure 18: UK households, by size, 2011-21
- Increase in the number of bathrooms
- Figure 19: Number of bathrooms/toilets in the home, May 2016
- Ageing population potentially increases demand for paper products
- Figure 20: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-21
- Proportion of people able spend on luxuries increases
- Figure 21: Trends in how respondents would describe their financial situation, February 2009-January 2017
- Broadband investment could mean more people work at home
- Cooking at home influences kitchen roll usage
- Figure 22: Frequency of cooking in the home, by type of meal, February 2016
- Cleaning behaviours have knock-on effect on paper usage
- Number of households set to increase
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Kimberly-Clark increases market share in toilet and facial tissue
- Regina sees fastest growth
- Andrex and Kleenex’s dominance based on image
- More launches than in 2015, but lower proportion are brand new products
- SCA the main driver of adspend
- Kimberly-Clark increases market share in toilet and facial tissue
Market Share
- Andrex extends lead over competitor toilet tissue brands
- Figure 23: Brand shares in value sales of toilet tissue, years ending November, 2015 and 2016
- Regina experiences marked increase in share of kitchen roll
- Figure 24: Brand shares in value sales of kitchen roll, years ending October, 2015 and 2016
- Kleenex continues to thrive in facial tissues segment
- Figure 25: Brand shares in value sales of facial tissues, years ending October, 2015 and 2016
- Andrex extends lead over competitor toilet tissue brands
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Launches up on 2015
- Figure 26: Launches of household paper products*, by sub-category, 2013-16
- Proportion of true innovation falls
- Figure 27: Launches of household paper products*, by launch type, 2013-16
- Figure 28: Examples of new packaging launches in the household paper products market, 2016
- Brands increase share of launches
- Figure 29: Proportion of new household paper products* launches, by own-label vs branded, 2013-16
- Figure 30: Waitrose ECOlogical sub-brand launches, 2016
- Toilet tissue responsible for increase in branded launches
- Figure 31: Proportion of new toilet tissue launches, by own-label vs branded, 2013-16
- Kimberly-Clark the most active company
- Figure 32: New product launches in the household paper products market*, % share by ultimate parent company (top 12 and other), 2016
- Environmental claims still strongest
- Figure 33: Leading claims on launches of household paper products* (based on 2016), 2015-16
- Seasonal launches grow
- Figure 34: Examples of seasonal launches in the household paper products category, 2016
- Launches up on 2015
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Advertising spend stays consistent
- Figure 35: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on household paper products*, by segment, 2015-16
- Kitchen towels increase share of adspend
- SCA Hygiene the main driver of adspend
- Figure 36: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on household paper products*, by top advertisers for 2016, 2015-16
- Kimberly-Clark reduces adspend but increases market share
- TV still remains dominant format
- Figure 37: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on household paper products*, by media type, 2015-16
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Advertising spend stays consistent
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 38: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, November 2016
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 39: Key metrics for selected brands, November 2016
- Regina most likely to be associated with value
- Figure 40: Attitudes, by brand, November 2016
- Andrex advertising creates fun image
- Figure 41: Brand personality – Macro image, November 2016
- Plenty’s focus on strength creates innovative image
- Figure 42: Brand personality – Micro image, November 2016
- Brand analysis
- Andrex’s image matches market share lead
- Figure 43: User profile of Andrex, November 2016
- Plenty noted for innovation and high-performance
- Figure 44: User profile of Plenty, November 2016
- Kleenex shares similar strengths to Andrex
- Figure 45: User profile of Kleenex, November 2016
- Cushelle noted for fun image
- Figure 46: User profile of Cushelle, November 2016
- Velvet lacks same upbeat personality as Cushelle
- Figure 47: User profile of Velvet, November 2016
- Regina’s image yet to match strong sales growth
- Figure 48: User profile of Regina, November 2016
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- No increase in product penetration
- Most buy on a monthly basis
- Shopping alongside groceries
- Consumers prefer functional advertising
- Kitchen roll a vital part of cleaning process
- Brands need to break habits
- No increase in product penetration
Usage and Purchase of Household Paper Products
- Penetration of household paper products stays consistent
- Figure 49: Usage of household paper products in the last month, October 2015 and October 2016
- Most buy on a monthly basis
- Figure 50: Buying frequency of household paper products in the last 6 months, October 2016
- Gender split for some products
- Figure 51: Any purchase of household paper products in the last 6 months, by gender, October 2016
- Penetration of household paper products stays consistent
Shopping Channels for Household Paper Products
- Shopping alongside groceries offers convenience
- Figure 52: Shopping channels used for buying household paper products in the last 6 months, October 2016
- Facial tissues and napkins less likely to be bought in supermarkets
- Online-only retailers have low usage but could be set for growth
- Shopping likely to be a pre-planned event
- Figure 53: Repertoire of shopping channels used for buying selected household paper products in the last 6 months, October 2016
- Shopping alongside groceries offers convenience
Appealing Advertising for Household Paper Products
- Consumers most interested in functional advertising
- Figure 54: Appealing advertising features for toilet paper/tissue and kitchen roll, October 2016
- Kitchen roll based on versatility
- Consumers most interested in functional advertising
Kitchen Roll Uses
- Kitchen roll a vital part of cleaning regime
- Figure 55: Uses of kitchen roll, October 2016
- Interchangeable uses between household paper products
- Figure 56: Repertoire of kitchen roll uses, October 2016
- Kitchen roll a vital part of cleaning regime
Attitudes towards Household Paper Products
- Consumers understand environmental issues
- Figure 57: Attitudes towards household paper products and the environment, October 2016
- Consumers still need encouragement to use recycled paper
- Own-label vs brands
- Figure 58: Attitudes towards own-label and special offers in household paper products, October 2016
- Vibrant colours may help to drive standout
- Potential for exploration of alternative fibres
- Figure 59: Attitudes towards alternative household paper product products/services, October 2016
- Subscription services hold interest
- Consumers understand environmental issues
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- Forecast Methodology
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 60: UK retail value sales and forecast of toilet tissue, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Figure 61: UK retail value sales and forecast of kitchen roll, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Figure 62: UK retail value sales and forecast of facial tissues, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
