Ice Cream and Desserts - UK - September 2017
“The ongoing popularity of meal deals holds further opportunities for ice creams and desserts, as 20% of category users are interested in each of these as part of lunchtime meal deals.”
- Kiti Soininen, Category Director, Food & Drink
- Ice cream can tap into the protein craze
- Ice cream and desserts could find a place in lunchtime meal deals
- International inspiration appeals in ice cream and desserts
- Ice cream can tap into the protein craze
The Market – What You Need to Know
- The ice cream and desserts market bounces back
- Ice cream remains in growth…
- …Due to the strong performance of handheld multipacks
- Dessert sales largely flat overall despite uneven segment performance
- Ageing population continues to present a challenge
- Sugar remains a controversial subject
- Discounters increase competition for brands and other multiples
Market Size and Segmentation
- The ice cream and desserts market bounces back
- Figure 7: Total UK retail sales of ice cream and desserts, by value, 2012-22
- Figure 8: UK retail sales of ice cream and desserts, by value, 2012-22
- Ice cream in growth in 2016-17
- Figure 9: UK retail sales of ice cream, by value and volume, 2012-22
- Figure 10: UK retail sales of ice cream, by value, 2012-22
- Figure 11: UK retail sales of ice cream, by volume, 2012-22
- Handheld multipacks drive ice cream’s growth
- Figure 12: UK retail sales of ice cream, by type, by value and volume, 2014-17
- Overall dessert sales remain broadly flat
- Figure 13: UK retail sales of desserts, by value and volume, 2012-22
- Figure 14: UK retail sales of desserts, by value, 2012-22
- Figure 15: UK retail sales of desserts, by volume, 2012-22
- Chilled desserts forge ahead
- Figure 16: UK retail sales of desserts, by type, by value and volume, 2012-17
- Figure 17: Proportion of UK value and volume retail sales of desserts, by segment, 2016
- Forecast methodology
Market Drivers
- Sugar remains a controversial subject
- Figure 18: Trends in body mass index (BMI), England, 1996-2015
- Discounters step up competition for brands and other multiples
- Figure 19: Annual percentage change in CPI and AWE (regular pay), monthly basis, January 2012-May 2017
- Warmer periods can boost market sales
- The UK’s population is ageing
- Figure 20: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2012-22
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Unilever brands continue to dominate ice cream
- Chilled desserts benefit from own-label/other brand growth while ambient desserts struggle
- Frozen desserts forge ahead
- Adspend on ice cream and desserts falls back in 2016
- NPD activity in the category remains largely flat year-on-year
Market Share
- Unilever brands continue to dominate ice cream
- Figure 21: Leading brands’ sales and shares in the UK ice cream retail market, by value and volume 2014/15-2016/17
- A strong performance from Häagen Dazs
- Chilled desserts benefit from own-label/other brand growth
- Figure 22: Leading brands’ sales and shares in the UK chilled desserts retail market, by value and volume 2014/15-2016/17
- Ambient desserts continue to struggle
- Figure 23: Leading brands’ sales and shares in the UK ambient desserts retail market, by value and volume 2014/15-2016/17
- Frozen desserts forge ahead
- Figure 24: Leading brands’ sales and shares in the UK frozen desserts retail market, by value and volume 2014/15-2016/17
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Adspend on ice cream and desserts falls back in 2016
- Figure 25: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on ice cream and desserts, 2013-17
- Unilever slashed adspend by almost a third in 2016
- Figure 26: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on ice cream and desserts, by top five companies, 2013-17
- Figure 27: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on ice cream and desserts, by top five brands, 2013-17
- Figure 28: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on ice cream and desserts, by retailers, 2013-2017
- Magnum adspend falls away before rebounding in 2017
- Müller reduces its adspend in 2016…
- …But still focuses heavily on well-being and active consumers
- The large ice cream tub brands cut back in 2016
- Other notable advertising campaigns
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
Launch Activity and Innovation
- NPD activity in the category remains largely flat year-on-year
- Figure 29: Percentage share of NPD in the UK ice cream and desserts market, by segment, 2013-17*
- Retailers drive the NPD agenda
- Figure 30: NPD in the UK ice cream and desserts market, by top 10 companies (sorted by 2016), 2013-17
- Ice cream tub brands react with their own NPD activity
- Shared mousses feature prominently in the desserts segment
- Health features prominently in NPD
- Figure 31: NPD in the UK ice cream and desserts market, by leading claims (sorted by 2016), 2013-17
- Chocolate retains its popularity but coconut provides opportunities
- Figure 32: NPD in the UK ice cream and desserts market, by leading flavours (sorted by 2016), 2013-17
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 33: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, August 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 34: Key metrics for selected brands, August 2017
- Brand attitudes: Ambrosia and Müller Rice sit apart from the other brands
- Figure 35: Attitudes, by brand, August 2017
- Brand personality: Häagen Dazs and Carte D’Or enjoy favourable perceptions
- Figure 36: Brand personality – Macro image, August 2017
- The selected ice cream brands enjoy an array of positive connotations
- Figure 37: Brand personality – Micro image, August 2017
- Brand analysis
- Ben & Jerry’s enjoys high levels of advocacy and brand satisfaction
- Figure 38: User profile of Ben & Jerry’s, August 2017
- Häagen-Dazs is most likely to be seen as a premium, sophisticated brand
- Figure 39: User profile of Häagen-Dazs, August 2017
- Carte D’Or tries to keep up with Ben & Jerry’s and Häagen Dazs
- Figure 40: User profile of Carte D’Or, August 2017
- Gü’s premium credentials have scope for improvement
- Figure 41: User profile of Gü, August 2017
- Ambrosia is seen as comforting but not special
- Figure 42: User profile of Ambrosia, August 2017
- Müller Rice is seen as healthy and wholesome
- Figure 43: User profile of Müller Rice, August 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Ice cream and desserts continue to enjoy widespread popularity
- Healthier variants key to boosting usage
- High quality ingredients are the best shortcut to a premium positioning
- Multibuys could help to boost the desserts market
- Almost three in five category users often eat desserts for meals at home
Usage of Ice Cream and Desserts
- Ice cream and desserts continue to enjoy widespread popularity
- Figure 44: Usage of ice cream and desserts, July 2017
- Ice cream enjoys the most regular usage
- Figure 45: Frequency of usage of ice cream, July 2017
- Desserts are not eaten as regularly as ice cream
- Figure 46: Frequency of usage of desserts, July 2017
Boosting Usage of Ice Cream and Desserts
- Healthier variants key to boosting usage
- Figure 47: Factors which would encourage increased usage of ice cream and desserts, July 2017
- Natural ingredients and reduced calories also resonate
- Other factors also chime with a minority of category users
Defining Premium Ice Cream and Desserts
- High quality ingredients denote a premium positioning
- Figure 48: Factors associated with premium ice cream and desserts, July 2017
- Tasting the difference also key to justifying premium
- Luxurious packaging is another clear premium cue
Interest in Different Types of Ice Cream and Desserts
- Multibuys could help to boost the desserts market
- Figure 49: Interest in trying different types of ice cream and desserts, July 2017
- Meal deals also offer opportunities
- Consumer interest in trying new types of ice creams and desserts
- Less sweet flavours can win appeal among the older generation
Behaviours Relating to Ice Cream and Desserts
- Almost three in five category users often eat desserts for meals at home
- Widespread interest in making sundaes at home
- Figure 50: Behaviours relating to ice cream and desserts, July 2017
- Half of users prioritise transparent packaging in desserts
- Health considerations are also important
Attitudes towards Ice Cream and Desserts
- Own-label variants widely seen as a credible alternative to brands
- Smaller portions widely seen to be preferable to cutting sugar
- Figure 51: Attitudes towards ice cream and desserts, July 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast methodology
- Best and worst-case forecast data
- Figure 52: Total UK retail value sales of ice cream and desserts, best- and worst-case forecast, 2017-22
- Figure 53: Total UK retail value sales of ice cream, best- and worst-case forecast, 2017-22
- Figure 54: Total UK retail volume sales of ice cream, best- and worst-case forecast, 2017-22
- Figure 55: Total UK retail value sales of desserts, best- and worst-case forecast, 2017-22
- Figure 56: Total UK retail volume sales of desserts, best- and worst-case forecast, 2017-22
Appendix – Market Share
- Figure 57: Leading manufacturers’ sales and shares in the UK ice cream retail market, by value and volume 2014/15-2016/17
- Figure 58: Leading manufacturers’ sales and shares in the UK ambient desserts retail market, by value and volume 2014/15-2016/17
- Figure 59: Leading manufacturers’ sales and shares in the UK frozen desserts retail market, by value and volume 2014/15-2016/17
Companies Covered
