Ice Cream & Desserts - Ireland - October 2017
“In 2018, the Irish ice cream and dessert market is forecast for further growth, despite the growing national obesity concern and a general healthy living trend witnessed in recent years. Although many accept this category as a sweet treat for indulging, innovation lies in developing ‘healthier’ options and catering to the greater demand for locally produced mini-desserts and ice cream.”
– Brian O'Connor, Senior Consumer Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Milk prices tumble in RoI
- RoI looks optimistically towards the future
- A third consider themselves somewhat more healthy
- Sugar remains biggest fear
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Issues covered in this Report
- Definitions
- Ice cream
- Desserts
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: Estimated proportion of IoI value sales of desserts, by segment, 2016
- Forecast
- Figure 2: Estimated retail sales of ice cream, by value, NI and RoI, 2012-22
- Market drivers
- Milk prices tumble in RoI
- RoI looks optimistically towards the future
- A third consider themselves somewhat more healthy
- Sugar remains biggest fear
- Companies and innovations
- The consumer
- Six in 10 have eaten ice cream at home and out of home
- Figure 3: Types of ice cream consumers have eaten in the last three months, by in home and out of home, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Cake is the top dessert eaten by Irish consumers
- Figure 4: Types of desserts consumers have eaten in the last three months, by in home and out of home, NI and RoI, June 2017
- A treat is the top reason Irish consumers buy ice cream
- Figure 5: Reasons consumers have bought ice cream in the last three months, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Ice cream is not seasonal
- Figure 6: Agreement with statements relating to ice cream and desserts, NI and RoI, June 2017
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Ice cream sales estimated to reach €256 million in 2017
- Milk prices tumble in RoI
- RoI looks optimistically towards the future
- A third consider themselves somewhat more healthy
- Sugar remains biggest fear
- Ice cream sales estimated to reach €256 million in 2017
Market Sizes and Forecast
- Ice cream sales estimated for 3.1% growth in 2017
- Figure 7: Estimated retail sales of ice cream, by value, IoI, RoI and NI, 2012-22
- Stronger long-term growth estimated for RoI consumers
- Figure 8: Estimated retail sales of ice cream, by value, NI and RoI, 2012-22
- Desserts market estimated for 1.9% growth in 2018
- Figure 9: Estimated retail sales of desserts, by value, IoI, RoI and NI, 2015-19
- Figure 10: Estimated proportion of IoI value sales of desserts, by segment, 2016
Market Drivers
- Milk prices rising could cause problems for ice cream producers
- Figure 11: Annual percentage change for whole milk and low-fat milk, NI, August 2016-August 2017
- Figure 12: Annual percentage change for whole milk and low-fat milk, RoI, August 2016-August 2017
- RoI consumers look optimistically ahead
- Figure 13: Thinking specifically about your own personal financial situation, do you think that it will improve, stay the same or get worse over the next 12 months, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Healthy lifestyles trend encourages desserts market to innovate
- Figure 14: Changes in perceptions of consumers’ own physical health over the last 12 months, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Yogurt substitution in desserts and ice cream could target healthy consumers
- Sugar fears worry health-conscious consumers
- Figure 15: Ingredients in food and drink products consumers are concerned about, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Milk prices rising could cause problems for ice cream producers
Companies and Innovations – What You Need to Know
- Leading brands have renewed focus on vegan-friendly product range
- General Mills attempting to reposition the Hӓagen-Dazs brand
- New joint venture, Froneri, immediately becomes one of the leading players
- Water-based pops, ice lollies and sorbets driving growth with new product launches led by supermarket own-brands
- NI consumers still favour traditional flavours and usage occasions
- Leading brands have renewed focus on vegan-friendly product range
Who’s Innovating?
- New product launches have increased in last five years but category shift is occurring
- Figure 16: New products launched in the ice cream and desserts sectors, UK and Ireland, 2013-17
- Plant-based ice cream and frozen yogurt
- Figure 17: Top 10 companies launching new products in the dairy-free ice cream and frozen yogurt category, UK and Ireland, 2013-17
- Water-based ice lollies, pops and sorbets
- Figure 18: Top 10 companies launching new products in the water-based iced lollies, pops and sorbets category, UK and Ireland, 2013-17
- Figure 19: Top five claims in new products launched in water-based ice lollies, pops and sorbets category by the top 10 companies with the most new products launched in this category, UK and Ireland, 2013-17
- Dairy-based ice cream
- Figure 20: Top 10 companies by new products launched, dairy-based ice cream & frozen yogurt, UK and Ireland, 2013-17
- Figure 21: Top five flavours of new products launched in the dairy-based ice cream & frozen yogurt category, UK and Ireland, 2013-17
Company Profiles
- Unilever
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
- General Mills (Hӓagen-Dazs)
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- Mackie’s
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- Froneri (Nestlé)
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
- Mars Incorporated
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
- Murphy’s Ice Cream
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- Morelli’s
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Six in 10 have eaten ice cream at home and out of home
- Cake is the top dessert eaten by Irish consumers
- A treat is the top reason Irish consumers buy ice cream
- Ice cream is not seasonal
- Six in 10 have eaten ice cream at home and out of home
Types of Ice Cream Eaten
- Six in 10 Irish consumers have eaten from a large pot of ice cream in home
- Figure 22: Types of ice cream consumers have eaten in the last three months, by in home and out of home, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Millennials favour large pots of ice cream
- Figure 23: Consumers who have eaten a large ice cream tub/pot (eg Ben & Jerry’s, Carte D’Or) in home in the last three months, by gender and age, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Soft-serve is the top ice cream eaten out of the home
- Figure 24: Consumers who have eaten soft-serve/ whippy ice cream out of home in the last three months, by gender and age, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Ice lollies are a kids’ favourite but there’s opportunity for NPD
- Figure 25: Consumers who have eaten ice lollies (eg Calippo) in home in the last three months, by presence of children, NI and RoI, June 2017
Types of Dessert Eaten
- Cake is the top dessert eaten in home
- Figure 26: Types of desserts consumers have eaten in the last three months, by in home and out of home, NI and RoI, June 2017
- In-home cake preferred by parents and mature consumers
- Figure 27: Consumers who have eaten cake in home in the last three months, by gender and age, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Clean label cake could appeal to parents
- Figure 28: Consumers who have eaten cake in home in the last three months, by presence of children, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Women preferred home-baked or baked in-store
- Figure 29: Consumers who have eaten homemade/baked in-store desserts in home in the last three months, by gender, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Eight in 10 have eaten desserts prepared in restaurants
- Figure 30: Top three desserts eaten out of home in the last three months, NI and RoI, June 2017
Reasons for Buying Ice Cream
- For a treat is the top reason for buying ice cream
- Figure 31: Reasons consumers have bought ice cream in the last three months, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Half buy ice cream to treat themselves
- Figure 32: Consumers who have bought ice cream in the last three months because they wanted to treat themselves, by gender, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Half of 16-24-year-olds driven by cravings
- Figure 33: Consumers who have bought ice cream in the last three months because they got a sudden craving, by gender and age, NI and RoI, June 2017
- 16-24-year-olds most likely to snack on ice cream
- Figure 34: Consumers who have bought ice cream in the last three months when they needed a snack, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
Attitudes towards Ice Cream and Desserts
- Most agree that ice cream is not seasonal
- Figure 35: Agreement with statements relating to ice cream and desserts, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Sugar fears remain a key concern
- Figure 36: Consumers who agree with the statement ‘There are not enough low-sugar desserts available’, by gender, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Women interested in smaller portions
- Figure 37: Consumers who agree with the statement ‘I would like smaller single-serve ice cream pots to help with portion control’, by gender and age, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Figure 38: Consumers who have eaten a large ice cream tub/pot (eg Ben & Jerry’s, Carte D’Or) or a small/individual pot of ice cream in home in the last three months, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Scope for more artisan Irish ice cream producers
- Figure 39: Agreement with the following statements, NI and RoI, June 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Data sources
- Generational cohort definitions
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.