Retail sales of ice cream and frozen novelties reached $12.8 billion in 2016, reflecting a 3.6% year-over-year increase. Market growth has been driven by positive sales performance in the two largest segments: ice cream/frozen dessert and frozen novelties. These segments are seen as offering rich, indulgent treats that can satisfy sweet cravings. Premium brands with natural ingredients and innovative flavors have been strong performers. In contrast, smaller segments – frozen yogurt and sherbet, sorbet and ices – have struggled in recent years and both posted sales declines in 2016.