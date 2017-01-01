In-salon Hair Services - UK - August 2017
“The current expected value growth of the in-salon hair services market can be credited to expensive colour trends and a subsequent focus on hair health. However, a predicted decline in disposable income will mean salons need to prove their value in innovative ways, and reward current clientele to ensure their continued loyalty. Any promotional offers should target younger adults, driven by inspiration from social media. Salons can increase engagement and spend among this age group by crafting packages and tailoring experiences that make them feel special.”
– Alex Fisher, Senior Beauty Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- The realities of loyalty
- Harnessing the youth trade
- A growing focus on hair health
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- The market
- A good year, but there may be trouble ahead
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast for the UK in-salon hair services market, 2012-22
- Companies and brands
- Your friendly neighbourhood salon
- Undoing the damage
- The consumer
- Necessity drives frequency
- Figure 2: Number of times professional hair services have been used in the last 12 months, by gender, June 2017
- Figure 3: Location of professional hair services, by gender and age, June 2017
- Show me the value
- Figure 4: Barriers to using hair services, June 2017
- Hair services are evolving
- Figure 5: Types of professional hair services used in the last 12 months, by gender, June 2017
- Inspire me
- Figure 6: Reasons for using professional hair services, June 2017
- Everyday VIP
- Figure 7: Experience of additional services at salon/barber, June 2017
- Convenience and connection
- Figure 8: Reasons for choosing a hair dresser/barber, by gender, June 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- The realities of loyalty
- The facts
- The implications
- Harnessing the youth trade
- The facts
- The implications
- A growing focus on hair health
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- A good year for salons…
- …But there may be trouble ahead
- DIY approach
Market Size and Forecast
- Price recovery drives current growth
- Figure 9: UK value of the in-salon hair services market, at current and constant prices, 2012-22
- Post-Brexit uncertainty clouds the future
- Figure 10: Best- and worst-case forecast for the UK in-salon hair services market, 2012-22
- Forecast methodology
- Price recovery drives current growth
Market Drivers
- Female population changes
- Figure 11: Trends in the age structure of the UK female population, 2012-22
- Economic uncertainty
- Figure 12: Changes in household finances, January 2015-May 2017
- Figure 13: Employment and unemployment, by gender, 2012-22
- Deal hunters back down
- Figure 14: Trends in savvy shopping habits, October 2013 and August 2015
- Growth of image-based social media
- Figure 15: Type of content shared on social and media networks, by social and media networks used, March 2017
- Figure 16: Pinterest search results for ‘haircuts’, June 2017
- Advances in at-home hair colour
- Figure 17: Usage of hair colourants in the past 12 months, October 2015 and January 2017
- Figure 18: L’Oréal Colorista range, June 2017
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Your friendly neighbourhood salon
- Undoing the damage
Salon and Treatment Innovation
- Salon innovation
- From stylist to therapist
- Not just a salon
- Figure 19: Glitch salon, Bristol, June 2017
- Great British Barber Bash
- Figure 20: The Great British Barber Bash, Barber Jam poster, 2017
- Treatment innovation
- Conditioning for healthy hair
- Figure 21: Kim Kardashian tweets about Olaplex, January 2016
- Unicorns and mermaids
- Figure 22: Colour trends on social media, 2017
- Men opt for the pompadour fade
- Figure 23: Pompadour fade hairstyle, 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Necessary upkeep drives frequency
- Show me the value
- Treatments are evolving
- Inspire me
- Everyday VIP
- Convenience and connection
Use of Professional Hair Services
- Older women drive higher frequency
- Figure 24: Number of times professional hair services have been used in the last 12 months, by gender, June 2017
- Figure 25: Number of times professional hair services have been used in the last 12 months, by age, June 2017
- Opportunity among parents
- Figure 26: Location of professional hair services, by gender and age, June 2017
Barriers to Using Professional Hair Services
- Customers need to see the value
- Figure 27: Barriers to using hair services, June 2017
- Bring the fun
- Figure 28: Barriers to using hair services, by number of times professional hair services have been used in the last 12 months, June 2017
- Chin up
Hair Services Used
- Men are low-maintenance
- Figure 29: Types of professional hair services used in the last 12 months, by gender, June 2017
- Treatments amongst men
- Figure 30: Types of professional hair services used by men in the last 12 months, by age, June 2017
- Treatments amongst women
- Figure 31: Headmasters #maskyourgreys campaign, July 2017
- Figure 32: Types of professional hair services used by women in the last 12 months, by age, June 2017
- The new wig wardrobe
- Figure 33: Sia and Kylie Jenner sporting fashion wigs, 2017
Reasons for Using Professional Hair Services
- Needs before wants
- Figure 34: Reasons for using professional hair services, June 2017
- The price is right
- Figure 35: Reasons for using professional hair services, by age, June 2017
- Niche treatments driven by inspiration
- Figure 36: Types of professional hair services used in the last 12 months, by reasons for using professional hair services, June 2017
- #HairInspiration
- Figure 37: Tress App, 2016
Facilities and Services
- Reward your loyalists
- Figure 38: Experience of additional services at salon/barber, June 2017
- Enhance the experience
- Figure 39: Use in the last 12 months and interest in using additional services at salon/barber, by reason for using professional hair services, June 2017
Reasons for Salon Choice
- Reasons to linger
- Figure 40: Reasons for choosing a hair dresser/barber, by gender, June 2017
- Making a connection
- Figure 41: Reasons for choosing a hair dresser/barber, by age, June 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- Forecast methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.