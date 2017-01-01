In-salon Hair Services - UK - August 2017

“The current expected value growth of the in-salon hair services market can be credited to expensive colour trends and a subsequent focus on hair health. However, a predicted decline in disposable income will mean salons need to prove their value in innovative ways, and reward current clientele to ensure their continued loyalty. Any promotional offers should target younger adults, driven by inspiration from social media. Salons can increase engagement and spend among this age group by crafting packages and tailoring experiences that make them feel special.”

– Alex Fisher, Senior Beauty Analyst

