"India’s outbound market is flourishing amid a strong economic and political climate, which is enabling more Indians to travel, perhaps for the first time. At 1.2 billion, India has the second-largest population in the world, in addition to the fastest-growing economy in the world. The Indian economy is rapidly transforming as urbanisation brings more citizens to cities, raising disposable incomes and driving consumer spending. The mega cities of Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata are vast in size, each housing 14-18 million citizens, while Tier II and Tier III cities grow in size and quantity. Millennials (aged 18-35 years) are an important stimulus to the outbound market because they are among those experiencing rising wages and have strong aspirations to travel."

- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst

This report looks at the following areas: