India Outbound - October 2017

Newer/Older Editions

"India’s outbound market is flourishing amid a strong economic and political climate, which is enabling more Indians to travel, perhaps for the first time. At 1.2 billion, India has the second-largest population in the world, in addition to the fastest-growing economy in the world. The Indian economy is rapidly transforming as urbanisation brings more citizens to cities, raising disposable incomes and driving consumer spending. The mega cities of Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata are vast in size, each housing 14-18 million citizens, while Tier II and Tier III cities grow in size and quantity. Millennials (aged 18-35 years) are an important stimulus to the outbound market because they are among those experiencing rising wages and have strong aspirations to travel."

- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst

This report looks at the following areas:

  • What factors are driving and hindering growth in India’s outbound market?

  • Where do Indians like to travel and why?

  • How is India’s economic and political environment impacting outbound travel?

  • For what purpose do Indians travel abroad?

  • How is digital technology impacting India’s outbound market?

US $395.21 (Excl.Tax)

Table of contents

  1. Introduction

    • Data Sources

      • Market Drivers

        • Population
          • Urbanisation extends to smaller cities
            • Cultural diversity
              • Future growth prospects
                • Figure 1: Mid-year population of Indian citizens, 1950-2050
              • Young but ageing population
                • Figure 2: Mid-year population of Indian citizens by age, 2015 & 2045
              • Economy
                • Economic slowdown in 2017
                  • Strong growth prospects remain
                    • Figure 3: India’s GDP growth, 2011-16
                  • Exchange rates
                    • Figure 4: Selected exchange rates (monthly averages) against the Indian Rupee, 2011-17
                  • Tourism balance
                    • Figure 5: India’s tourism balance, 2011-15
                  • India’s digital landscape

                  • Outbound Tourism

                    • Arrivals
                        • Figure 6: Indian travel outbound, 2010-16
                      • Destinations
                        • Visas are a barrier to travel
                          • Figure 7: Visa systems in place for Indian nationals at selected destinations, August 2017
                        • Americas
                          • US
                            • Canada
                              • Other
                                • Figure 8: Indian outbound travel to the Americas, 2011-16
                              • Asia
                                • Thailand
                                  • Singapore
                                    • China
                                      • Malaysia
                                        • Indonesia
                                          • Sri Lanka
                                            • Hong Kong
                                              • Macau
                                                • South Korea
                                                  • Nepal
                                                    • Other
                                                      • Figure 9: Indian overnight visitors in top 10 Asian destinations, 2011-16
                                                    • Europe
                                                      • UK
                                                        • Spain
                                                          • Germany
                                                            • France
                                                              • Netherlands
                                                                • Greece
                                                                  • Other
                                                                    • Figure 10: India outbound travel to Europe, 2011-16
                                                                  • Oceania
                                                                    • Australia
                                                                      • New Zealand
                                                                        • Africa & Middle East

                                                                        • Market Characteristics

                                                                          • Pre-booking behaviour and booking methods
                                                                              • Figure 11: Preferred sources used by Indian travellers for seeking information about a holiday destination, 2016
                                                                            • Booking methods
                                                                              • Figure 12: Preferred sources used by Indian travellers to book a holiday, 2016
                                                                            • Demographics
                                                                                • Figure 13: Demographic profile of Indian travellers visiting Singapore, 2015
                                                                              • Purpose of visit
                                                                                • Expenditure
                                                                                  • Length of stay
                                                                                    • Figure 14: Length of stay by Indians in Singapore, 2015-16
                                                                                  • Seasonality
                                                                                    • Figure 15: Outbound travel by month, 2014-15

                                                                                • Transport

                                                                                    • Figure 16: Outbound departures by mode of transport, 2015
                                                                                  • Air
                                                                                    • Figure 17: India’s top 10 international airports by passenger numbers, 2016
                                                                                  • UDAN regional connectivity scheme
                                                                                    • Airport infrastructure
                                                                                      • Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA)
                                                                                        • Navi Mumbai International Airport to open in 2019
                                                                                          • Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International
                                                                                            • Cochin International Airport
                                                                                              • Chennai Airport
                                                                                                • Hyderabad Airport
                                                                                                  • Figure 18: Indian outbound departures by leading airport, 2009, 2011, 2013 & 2015
                                                                                                • Road
                                                                                                  • Rail
                                                                                                    • Sea

                                                                                                    • Accommodation

                                                                                                      • Tour Operators and Travel Agencies

                                                                                                          • Tour operators
                                                                                                            • Travel agencies
                                                                                                              • OTAs

                                                                                                              • What Next?

