India Outbound - October 2017
"India’s outbound market is flourishing amid a strong economic and political climate, which is enabling more Indians to travel, perhaps for the first time. At 1.2 billion, India has the second-largest population in the world, in addition to the fastest-growing economy in the world. The Indian economy is rapidly transforming as urbanisation brings more citizens to cities, raising disposable incomes and driving consumer spending. The mega cities of Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata are vast in size, each housing 14-18 million citizens, while Tier II and Tier III cities grow in size and quantity. Millennials (aged 18-35 years) are an important stimulus to the outbound market because they are among those experiencing rising wages and have strong aspirations to travel."
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
What factors are driving and hindering growth in India’s outbound market?
Where do Indians like to travel and why?
How is India’s economic and political environment impacting outbound travel?
For what purpose do Indians travel abroad?
How is digital technology impacting India’s outbound market?
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Introduction
Data Sources
Market Drivers
- Population
- Urbanisation extends to smaller cities
- Cultural diversity
- Future growth prospects
- Figure 1: Mid-year population of Indian citizens, 1950-2050
- Young but ageing population
- Figure 2: Mid-year population of Indian citizens by age, 2015 & 2045
- Economy
- Economic slowdown in 2017
- Strong growth prospects remain
- Figure 3: India’s GDP growth, 2011-16
- Exchange rates
- Figure 4: Selected exchange rates (monthly averages) against the Indian Rupee, 2011-17
- Tourism balance
- Figure 5: India’s tourism balance, 2011-15
- India’s digital landscape
- Population
Outbound Tourism
- Arrivals
- Figure 6: Indian travel outbound, 2010-16
- Destinations
- Visas are a barrier to travel
- Figure 7: Visa systems in place for Indian nationals at selected destinations, August 2017
- Americas
- US
- Canada
- Other
- Figure 8: Indian outbound travel to the Americas, 2011-16
- Asia
- Thailand
- Singapore
- China
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Sri Lanka
- Hong Kong
- Macau
- South Korea
- Nepal
- Other
- Figure 9: Indian overnight visitors in top 10 Asian destinations, 2011-16
- Europe
- UK
- Spain
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Greece
- Other
- Figure 10: India outbound travel to Europe, 2011-16
- Oceania
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Africa & Middle East
- Arrivals
Market Characteristics
- Pre-booking behaviour and booking methods
- Figure 11: Preferred sources used by Indian travellers for seeking information about a holiday destination, 2016
- Booking methods
- Figure 12: Preferred sources used by Indian travellers to book a holiday, 2016
- Demographics
- Figure 13: Demographic profile of Indian travellers visiting Singapore, 2015
- Purpose of visit
- Expenditure
- Length of stay
- Figure 14: Length of stay by Indians in Singapore, 2015-16
- Seasonality
- Figure 15: Outbound travel by month, 2014-15
- Pre-booking behaviour and booking methods
Transport
- Figure 16: Outbound departures by mode of transport, 2015
- Air
- Figure 17: India’s top 10 international airports by passenger numbers, 2016
- UDAN regional connectivity scheme
- Airport infrastructure
- Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA)
- Navi Mumbai International Airport to open in 2019
- Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International
- Cochin International Airport
- Chennai Airport
- Hyderabad Airport
- Figure 18: Indian outbound departures by leading airport, 2009, 2011, 2013 & 2015
- Road
- Rail
- Sea
Accommodation
Tour Operators and Travel Agencies
- Tour operators
- Travel agencies
- OTAs
What Next?
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.