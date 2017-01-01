Indonesia Consumer Market Study - 2017

This study provides in-depth analysis into the lifestyles of metropolitan Indonesian consumers ages 18 and older who reside in the five largest cities in Java, Indonesia.

Five key aspects of metro Indonesian lifestyles are examined - spending patterns, goals & aspirations, health & wellness, convenience & technology and the environment.

Spending patterns in Indonesia:

Quality proposition can unlock spending despite a focus on budgeting

can unlock spending despite a focus on budgeting “Safe” and “natural” have prime appeal

have prime appeal The growing desire to look and feel good

Better work-life balance and time with family and friends, but on a budget

This study provides appendices of data to support the research and insight produced.

Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.