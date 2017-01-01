Indonesia Consumer Market Study - 2017
This study provides in-depth analysis into the lifestyles of metropolitan Indonesian consumers ages 18 and older who reside in the five largest cities in Java, Indonesia.
Five key aspects of metro Indonesian lifestyles are examined - spending patterns, goals & aspirations, health & wellness, convenience & technology and the environment.
Spending patterns in Indonesia:
- Quality proposition can unlock spending despite a focus on budgeting
- “Safe” and “natural” have prime appeal
- The growing desire to look and feel good
- Better work-life balance and time with family and friends, but on a budget
This study provides appendices of data to support the research and insight produced.
Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.

Table of contents
- Quality proposition can unlock spending despite a focus on budgeting
- “Safe” and “natural” have prime appeal
- The growing desire to look and feel good
- Better work-life balance and time with family and friends, but on a budget
- Halal regulations challenge alcoholic drinks market, but encourage malt CSD growth
- Less stress, more rest and boosting energy
- Getting fit and eating healthier
- Saturated fat and refined sugar are top ingredients to be avoided amid growing diabetes concerns
- Widespread concern of gluten side effects in spite of low allergy levels
- Growth in non-dairy adds variety and flavour, not a threat to dairy
- Functional food and drink can focus on immunity support claims
- Seeking natural protein from both meat and plant based ingredients
- On-demand shopping culture is raising convenience of shopping
- M-commerce opens world of choices to shoppers
- Anti-pollution solutions boom given growing air-quality concerns
- Growing waste worries spur appeal for eco-friendly products and packaging
- Budgets are top of mind on family holidays
- In-home spending takes a step up
- Value brands succeed with performance claims
- Sale events bring new consumers onlin
- Grocery price app imparts convenience and confidence
- Opportunities for spending
- Safe and natural positioning can justify a price premium
- Safe and natural claims need visibility on pack
- Safe and natural claims in illustration
Spending Patterns
Goals & Aspirations
Health & Wellness
Convenience & Technology
The Environment
Appendix
Companies Covered
