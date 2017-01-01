Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Accept & Close
  • My Account
  • My Cart
  • Log In

Indonesia Consumer Market Study - 2017

Newer/Older Editions

This study provides in-depth analysis into the lifestyles of metropolitan Indonesian consumers ages 18 and older who reside in the five largest cities in Java, Indonesia.

Five key aspects of metro Indonesian lifestyles are examined - spending patterns, goals & aspirations, health & wellness, convenience & technology and the environment.

Spending patterns in Indonesia:

  • Quality proposition can unlock spending despite a focus on budgeting
  • “Safe” and “natural” have prime appeal
  • The growing desire to look and feel good
  • Better work-life balance and time with family and friends, but on a budget

This study provides appendices of data to support the research and insight produced.
Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.

US $4,995.00 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
My Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart.

Go to my cart
Questions?

Can I purchase a specific section?
Can I receive a sample report?
Why buy syndicated research?

Visit FAQ Section

What you get

* Required Fields

What's included

Why buy from us?

Succeed

Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.

Instant Access

Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.

Opportunities

Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.

Trusted

A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.

Table of contents

    Spending Patterns

    • Quality proposition can unlock spending despite a focus on budgeting
    • “Safe” and “natural” have prime appeal
    • The growing desire to look and feel good
    • Better work-life balance and time with family and friends, but on a budget
    • Halal regulations challenge alcoholic drinks market, but encourage malt CSD growth

    Goals & Aspirations

    • Less stress, more rest and boosting energy
    • Getting fit and eating healthier

    Health & Wellness

    • Saturated fat and refined sugar are top ingredients to be avoided amid growing diabetes concerns
    • Widespread concern of gluten side effects in spite of low allergy levels
    • Growth in non-dairy adds variety and flavour, not a threat to dairy
    • Functional food and drink can focus on immunity support claims
    • Seeking natural protein from both meat and plant based ingredients

    Convenience & Technology

    • On-demand shopping culture is raising convenience of shopping
    • M-commerce opens world of choices to shoppers

    The Environment 

    • Anti-pollution solutions boom given growing air-quality concerns
    • Growing waste worries spur appeal for eco-friendly products and packaging

    Appendix

    • Budgets are top of mind on family holidays
    • In-home spending takes a step up
    • Value brands succeed with performance claims
    • Sale events bring new consumers onlin
    • Grocery price app imparts convenience and confidence
    • Opportunities for spending
    • Safe and natural positioning can justify a price premium
    • Safe and natural claims need visibility on pack
    • Safe and natural claims in illustration

Companies Covered

To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

Indonesia Consumer Market Study - 2017

US $4,995.00 (Excl.Tax)

Reports by region

About us

Registered office

Mintel Group Ltd.
11 Pilgrim Street, London, EC4V 6RN
Registered in England:
Number 1475918.

Contact us

MRS Evidence Matters Official Mintel Store
  • © 2017 Mintel Group Ltd