Innovation on the Menu - US - September 2017
Generational preferences continue to divide the menu with restaurants striving to meet the demands of all. Younger generations lean toward more casual and shareable menu items for any occasion with older generations relying on the traditional entrée. International restaurants have an opportunity to attract diners across demographics with consumers significantly less likely to attempt preparing these cuisines in their home kitchen.
This report looks at the following areas:
- Younger consumers embrace foodie culture, but with a degree of ambiguity
- iGens lean toward casual, shareable dishes compared to traditional entrées
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Younger consumers embrace foodie culture, but with a degree of ambiguity
- Figure 1: “I consider myself a foodie” statement agreement, by age, June 2017
- iGens lean toward casual, shareable dishes compared to traditional entrées
- Figure 2: Interest in menu item, any dining occasion, by generation, June 2017
- The opportunities
- Sandwiches offer mainstream appeal on the menu
- Figure 3: Interest in sandwiches, any dining occasion, by foodies and non-foodies, June 2017
- Consumers overwhelmingly dine out for international cuisine
- Figure 4: Cooking at home versus dining out, by cuisine type, June 2017
- The foodie mentality goes beyond urban settings
- Figure 5: “I consider myself a foodie” statement agreement, by living location, June 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Meal kits aim to get consumers in the kitchen
- Families value eating together
- Generational differences impact where consumers dine out
- Meal kits aim to get consumers in the kitchen
Market Perspective
- Meal kits struggle to maintain relevancy
- Retail is no longer just about the home kitchen
- Meal kits struggle to maintain relevancy
Market Factors
- Generational divides impact where consumers are dining
- Figure 6: Restaurant visitation, by generations, March 2017
- Understanding the single diner
- Figure 7: Estimated median age at first marriage, 2006-16
- Figure 8: Use of any dating app in the past 12 months, December 2016
- Figure 9: Dining at a gourmet restaurant in the past 12 months, December 2016
- Understanding the family diner
- Figure 10: Time on family activities, dining out, October 2016
- Figure 11: Family dining habits, October 2016
- Figure 12: Foodie statement agreement, “I expose my children to food that’s not on the kids’ menu,” June 2017
- Generational divides impact where consumers are dining
Key Trends – What You Need to Know
- Mocktails get new life at bars and restaurants
- Hotel restaurants get an upgrade
- Comfort food finds its niche in a social media world
- Mocktails get new life at bars and restaurants
Trend: All-Day Dining
- Today
- Figure 13: Menu mentions for types of menus, Q2 2016-Q2 2017
- The path forward
- Today
Trend: Mocktails on the Menu
- Today
- The path forward
- Today
Trend: Menu Partnerships
- Today
- The path forward
- Today
Trend: Upscale Food, Low-Key Atmosphere
- Today
- The path forward
- Today
Trend: Food with a Story
- Today
- Figure 14: Growth of menu and ingredient claims, Q2 2016-Q2 2017
- Figure 15: Growth of menu claims, Q2 2016–Q2 2017
- The path forward
- Today
Trend: Comfort Food – A Balance Between Modern and Authentic
- Today
- The path forward
- Today
Trend: A Craving for Health
- Today
- The path forward
- Today
Restaurant Concepts to Watch
- Pop-up restaurants 2.0
- A flavorful, but familiar, approach to Indian cuisine
- Upgraded hotel restaurants
- Brewpubs and breweries
- Food halls: The 2017 version of mall food courts
- Pop-up restaurants 2.0
MMI Analysis: Flavor Matrix 2017
- Most menued food preparation techniques and flavors
- Figure 16: Top 20 menued food preparation methods, Q2 2015 – Q2 2017
- Figure 17: Top 40 growing food preparation methods on the menu, Q2 2015 – Q2 2017
- Figure 18: Top 20 menued food flavors, Q2 2015 – Q2 2017
- Figure 19: Top 40 growing food flavors on the menu, Q2 2015 – Q2 2017
- Most menued flavors for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages
- Figure 20: Flavor matrix, top 10 non-alcoholic beverage flavors on the menu, Q2 2015 – Q2 2017
- Figure 21: Top 20 growing non-alcoholic beverage flavors on the menu, Q2 2015 – Q2 2017
- Figure 22: Flavor matrix, top 10 alcoholic beverage flavors on the menu, Q2 2015 – Q2 2017
- Figure 23: Top 20 growing alcoholic beverage flavors on the menu, Q2 2015 – Q2 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Foodie culture is not cut and dry
- Consumers want grilled food, but fried food remains a menu fixture
- Friends and family remain key sources of introduction to new flavors
- Foodie culture is not cut and dry
Menu Interest by Dining Occasion
- Entrées maintain relevancy for dinner
- Figure 24: Correspondence analysis – Interest in menu items by dining occasion, June 2017
- Figure 25: Interest in appetizer/small plates by dining occasion, June 2017
- A snack or a shareable dinner?
- Figure 26: Not dining out, by dining occasion, June 2017
- iGens go casual with meal choices
- Figure 27: Interest in menu item, any dining occasion, by generation, June 2017
- Sandwiches are a foodie canvas
- Figure 28: Interest in menu items, any dining occasion, by Hispanic Millennials and Hispanic non-Millennials and foodies and non-foodies, June 2017
The Foodie Mentality
- Foodie versus food snob
- Figure 29: “I consider myself a foodie” statement agreement, June 2017
- Social media drives foodie behavior for younger consumers
- Figure 30: “I consider myself a foodie” statement agreement, by age, June 2017
- Urban and rural foodies find common ground
- Figure 31: “I consider myself a foodie” statement agreement, by living location, June 2017
- Hispanics’ love for food drives a foodie mentality
- Figure 32: “I consider myself a foodie” statement agreement, by race, June 2017
Dining Habits of a Foodie
- Foodies eat fast food too
- Figure 33: Foodie statement agreement, June 2017
- Men and women share different foodie mentalities
- Figure 34: Foodie statement agreement, by age and gender, June 2017
- Older and suburban consumers associate foodie behavior from a traditional point of view
- Figure 35: Foodie statement agreement, by age, June 2017
- Figure 36: Foodie statement agreement, by urban city and small town living locations, June 2017
Cooking at Home versus Dining Out
- Italian, Mexican, Chinese are leaders in international cuisine consumption
- A deeper look into Mediterranean cuisine …
- A deeper look into Asian cuisine …
- A deeper look into Hispanic/Mexican cuisine …
- Figure 37: Cooking at home versus dining out, by cuisine type, any consumption, June 2017
- Chinese remains a takeout meal
- Figure 38: Cooking at home versus dining out, by cuisine type, June 2017
- Indian and Chinese are most likely to be prepared at home by Asian consumers
- Figure 39: Cooking Asian cuisine at home versus dining out, by Asian consumers, June 2017
- Hispanics value time around the table
- Figure 40: Cooking Hispanic cuisine at home versus dining out, by race and Hispanic origin, June 2017
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Consumers want “refreshment” in their refreshments
- Figure 41: Non-alcoholic beverage flavor interest, June 2017
- Women lean toward natural and fruit-forward beverages
- Figure 42: Non-alcoholic beverage flavor interest, by gender, June 2017
- Herbal notes hit a sweet spot with younger consumers
- Figure 43: Non-alcoholic beverage flavor interest, by generations, June 2017
Food Preparation Interest
- Grilled leads in food preparation interest, but don’t count fried food out
- Figure 44: Interest in food preparation, by foodies and non-foodies, June 2017
- iGens favor indulgent food preparation methods
- Figure 45: Interest in food preparation, by generation, June 2017
- Asian cuisine consumption drives interest for pickled and fermented preparation
- Figure 46: Cuisine consumption at a restaurant, by interest in food preparation, June 2017
Flavor Trial Motivators
- Traditional word of mouth and detailed flavor descriptions go hand in hand
- Figure 47: Flavor trial motivators, June 2017
- Figure 48: Flavor trial motivators, by gender, June 2017
- Young women value customization
- Figure 49: Food trial motivators, by gender and age, June 2017
- Black consumers value familiar dishes the way they are
- Figure 50: Food trial motivators, by race, June 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Appendix – Correspondence Analysis
- Methodology
- Methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.