“China contributes over half of the world’s insurance market growth, which is mainly driven by the strong wealth management demand of domestic investors. But that’s just part of the story. Insurance buyers, especially young people, have started to recognise insurance’s true value of risk management, reflecting the growing acceptance of term insurance products (eg well-being insurance). Opportunities lie among lower tier city consumers who are still in the early stage of gaining insurance knowledge.”

- Aaron Guo, Senior Analyst, China

This report will cover the following areas:

How long will the rush to buy insurance in HK last?

How has the sales channel been evolving in the insurance market?

Where are the opportunities for overseas insurers?

The Chinese insurance market has witnessed a number of new developments in the past two years. The sudden trend of going to Hong Kong to buy insurance, insurance companies investing huge amounts in the security market, and a growing number of regulations have all put the market in the spotlight.

Mintel discusses these phenomena and what they mean for insurance companies in this report, through looking into the attitudes and purchasing behaviours of consumers. Other issues including the future of the insurance market, where opportunities lie and how insurers can better compete are also addressed.