"In 2016, retail sales of the international foods measured in this Report increased from 2015 totals. The bulk of sales are made up by the Mexican/Hispanic segment. All segments saw strong growth from 2012-16, and continued, albeit slower, growth is projected through 2021. Greater exposure to international food through shifting US demographics and increased appearance on US menus will drive this growth. Fresh offerings have seen strong sales growth in recent years, suggesting benefit from expanding beyond the box, into the refrigerator."

- Beth Bloom, Senior Food & Drink Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: