IT Services - UK - May 2017
“IT developments are continuing to focus on the mobile and cloud environments, and the market will expand as the evolution of technology continues into software-defined components, leading to an increasingly converged IT infrastructure. Blockchain is also beginning to redefine database architecture, while artificial intelligence is providing a new layer for technology interaction.”
– Terry Leggett, Senior Analyst
This Report answers the following key questions:
- At what stage is the IT development?
- How do technological developments affect industry structure?
- Is security the biggest challenge?
Table of contents
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: Development of the UK market for IT services, 2012-16 actual and 2017-21 forecast
- Figure 2: Segmentation of UK market for IT services, 2012-16
- Figure 3: Segmentation of UK market for IT consultancy, 2016
- Figure 4: Segmentation of UK market for IT outsourcing and services, 2016
- Figure 5: Segmentation of the UK market for IT services by industry, 2016
- Market factors
- Figure 6: Proportion of companies using big data analysis, 2015
- Figure 7: Companies with hosted or Cloud-based services, 2010-15
- Companies
- Figure 8: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the IT consultancy industry, 2012-16
- What we think
Key Issues
- At what stage is the IT development?
- How do technological developments affect industry structure?
- Is security the biggest challenge?
Introduction
- Definitions
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Market positioning and issues in the market
- Definitions
UK Economy
- Overview
- Figure 9: Forecast GDP development 2017-21
- Figure 10: UK GDP quarterly development, 2004-17
- Figure 11: UK GDP in economic downturns and recoveries since 1979
- Inflation
- Interest rates
- House prices
- Figure 12: UK House price changes, 2006-17
- Consumer spending
- Manufacturing
- Figure 13: UK manufacturing, 2014-17
- Business investment
- Figure 14: UK GFCF 2003-16
- Imports
- Exports
- Overview
Market Factors
- Industry factors
- Figure 15: Segmentation of gross capital stock of ICT and other equipment, by sector, 2014
- Figure 16: Proportion of companies using big data analysis, 2015
- Figure 17: Companies with hosted or Cloud-based services, 2010-15
- Figure 18: Companies purchasing cloud computing services over the Internet, by size of company, 2015
Market Size and Trends
- Market size
- Figure 19: UK market for IT services, 2012-16
- Market trends
- Figure 20: Segmentation of the UK market for IT services by industry, 2016
- Agriculture
- Figure 21: UK market for IT services for the agricultural sector, 2012-16
- Mining
- Figure 22: UK market for IT services for the mining sector, 2012-16
- Manufacturing
- Figure 23: UK market for IT services for the manufacturing sector, 2012-16
- Electricity and gas
- Figure 24: UK market for IT services for the gas and electricity sector, 2012-16
- Water
- Figure 25: UK market for IT services for the water sector, 2012-16
- Construction
- Figure 26: UK market for IT services for the construction sector, 2012-16
- Retail
- Figure 27: UK market for IT services for the retail sector, 2012-16
- Transport
- Figure 28: UK market for IT services for the transport sector, 2012-16
- Hotels and restaurants
- Figure 29: UK market for IT services for the hotels and restaurants sector, 2012-16
- Information and communications
- Figure 30: UK market for IT services for the information and communications sector, 2012-16
- Insurance and finance
- Figure 31: UK market for IT services for the insurance and finance sector, 2012-16
- Real estate
- Figure 32: UK market for IT services for the real estate sector, 2012-16
- Professions
- Figure 33: UK market for IT services for the professions sector, 2012-16
- Administration
- Figure 34: UK market for IT services for the administration sector, 2012-16
- Public administration
- Figure 35: UK market for IT services for the public administration sector, 2012-16
- Education
- Figure 36: UK market for IT services for the education sector, 2012-16
- Health
- Figure 37: UK market for IT services for the health sector, 2012-16
- Arts and entertainment
- Figure 38: UK market for IT services for the arts and entertainment sector, 2012-16
- Other services
- Figure 39: UK market for IT services for the other services sector, 2012-16
Market Segmentation
- Market segmentation
- Figure 40: Segmentation of UK market for IT services, 2012-16
- Figure 41: Segmentation of UK market for IT consultancy, 2016
- Figure 42: Segmentation of UK market for IT outsourcing and services, 2016
- Figure 43: Development of hardware support services, 2012-16
Market Trends
- Key points
- The technology evolution continues
- Security issues
- Figure 44: UK Cyber Security Strategy Spending, 2012-16
- Figure 45: UK market for computer security, 2012-16
- Relentless growth in data
- The location of IT
- The clouded future
- Figure 46: UK cloud computing market, 2012-16
- Figure 47: Segmentation of cloud computing by type of service, 2016
- Internet of Things and artificial intelligence
- Apps and mobile
Industry Structure
- Industry development
- Figure 48: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the IT consultancy industry, 2012-16
- Figure 49: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the facilities management computer industry, 2012-16
- Figure 50: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the other information technology and computer service industry, 2012-16
- Structure by employment
- Figure 51: Analysis of the employment structure of the IT consultancy industry, 2015-16
- Figure 52: Analysis of the employment structure of the facilities management computer industry, 2015-16
- Figure 53: Analysis of the employment structure of the other information technology and computer service industry, 2015-16
- Structure by turnover
- Figure 54: Analysis of the financial structure of the IT consultancy sector, 2015-16
- Figure 55: Analysis of the financial structure of the facilities management computer sector, 2015-16
- Figure 56: Analysis of the financial structure of the other information technology and computer services sector, 2015-16
- Company profiles
Accenture
- Figure 57: Financial analysis of Accenture (UK), 2012-16
- Figure 58: Turnover analysis of Accenture (UK), 2016
- Company strategy
Capgemini UK
- Figure 59: Turnover analysis by region of Cap Gemini, 2016
- Figure 60: Turnover analysis by business of Cap Gemini, 2016
- Figure 61: Turnover analysis by sector of Cap Gemini, 2016
- Figure 62: Financial analysis of Capgemini UK, 2011-15
- Figure 63: Turnover segmentation for Capgemini UK, 2015
- Company strategy
Deloitte LLP
- Figure 64: Financial analysis of Deloitte, 2012-16
- Figure 65: Turnover analysis of Deloitte, 2016
- Company strategy
FDM Group
- Figure 66: Financial analysis of FDM Group (Holdings), 2012-16
- Figure 67: Turnover analysis of FDM Group (Holdings), by region 2016
- Company strategy
Gartner UK
- Figure 68: Financial analysis of Gartner, 2011-15
- Company strategy
Hewlett-Packard/Hewlett Packard Enterprise/DXC Technology
- Figure 69: Financial analysis of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services, 2011-15
- Company strategy
IBM United Kingdom
- Figure 70: Financial analysis of IBM United Kingdom, 2011-15
- Figure 71: Turnover analysis of IBM United Kingdom, 2015
- Company strategy
Microsoft Corporation
- Figure 72: Financial analysis of Microsoft, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Oracle Corporation
- Figure 73: Financial analysis of Oracle Corporation UK, 2011-15
- Company strategy
PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP
- Figure 74: Turnover analysis of PwC globally, 2016
- Figure 75: Geographic turnover analysis of PwC globally, 2016
- Figure 76: Industry sector analysis of PwC global turnover, 2016
- Figure 77: Financial Analysis of PwC, 2012-16
- Company strategy
SAP (UK)
- Figure 78: Geographic analysis of SAP turnover, 2015
- Figure 79: Sector analysis of SAP turnover, 2015
- Figure 80: Financial analysis of SAP (UK), 2011-15
- Company strategy
WIPRO UK
- Figure 81: Financial analysis of WIPRO UK, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Forecast
- The market
- Figure 82: Forecast UK market for IT services, 2017-21
- Figure 83: Forecast UK market for IT consultancy services, 2017-21
- Figure 84: Forecast UK market for IT outsourcing services, 2017-21
Further Sources & Contacts
- Trade Associations
- Trade Magazines
- Trade Associations
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.