Juice and Juice Drinks - US - May 2017
"Total sales of juice have stalled as the category faces the continued decline of 100% juice and stagnant sales of juice drinks. Consumers are increasingly choosing competing beverages over juice due to concerns surrounding the sugar content of juices and because of the innovation occurring in other beverage categories. Juices can combat declining sales by focusing on functionality while also developing new juices that satisfy unique occasions and need states."
- Caleb Bryant, Senior Foodservice Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- The juice market remains flat
- Sugar concerns are behind falling sales
- Orange juice experiences YOY declines
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
Executive Summary
- The issues
- The juice market remains flat
- Figure 1: Total US sales of juice, juice drinks, and smoothies, at current prices, 2011-21
- Sugar concerns are behind falling sales
- Figure 2: Juice consumption frequency, by juice segmentation, February 2017
- Orange juice experiences YOY declines
- Figure 3: Non-frozen OJ consumption, Fall 2012-16
- The opportunities
- Focus on functionality
- Figure 4: Appealing juice attributes, February 2017
- Consumers think of juice as a CSD alternative
- Figure 5: CHAID analysis – Juice statement agreement, February 2017
- Growing juice drinks satisfy unique needs
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Juice sales have stalled
- Newer, trendier drinks are stealing juice/smoothie sales
- Sugar’s role in the juice market may change due to rules and regulations
- Juice consumption among kids is flat
Market Size and Forecast
- The juice market falls flat
- Figure 6: Total US sales of juice, juice drinks, and smoothies, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 7: Total US retail sales and forecast of juice and juice drinks, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 8: Total US retail sales and forecast of juice and juice drinks, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
Market Breakdown
- 100% juice continues its decline
- Figure 9: Total US retail sales and forecast sales of juice and juice drinks, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 10: Total US retail sales of juice and juice drinks, by segment, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Convenience stores see growth of juice sales
- Figure 11: Total retail sales of juice and juice drinks, by channel, at current prices 2011-16
- Figure 12: Total US retail sales of juice and juice drinks, by channel, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Natural channel experiences slight growth
- Figure 13: Natural supermarket sales of juice and juice drinks, at current prices, rolling 52-weeks ending 2/22/15-2/19/17
- Figure 14: Natural supermarket sales of juice and juice drinks, by segment, at current prices, rolling 52-weeks ending 2/22/15 and 2/19/17
- Figure 15: Natural supermarket sales of juice and juice drinks, by organic ingredients, at current prices, rolling 52-weeks ending 2/22/15 and 2/19/17
- Figure 16: Natural supermarket sales of refrigerated and shelf-stable juice and juice drinks*, by presence of alternative sweetener, at current prices, rolling 52-weeks ending 2/22/15 and 2/19/17
Market Perspective
- RTD soups blur the line between soups and smoothies
- Juice declines on menus but becomes more complex
- Figure 17: Change in incidence of the top 10 fruit juices on menus, Q4 2015-Q4 2016
- Figure 18: Examples of juice with herbal and spice ingredients at restaurants
- Made-to-order smoothies can be a fun on-the-go treat
- Figure 19: MTO smoothie attitudes, any agree, February 2017
- Nutritional and performance drinks compete with smoothies
- Figure 20: Total US retail sales and forecast of nutritional and performance drinks, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
Market Factors
- Anti-sugar laws put juice in a gray legal zone
- New FDA labels could change the conversation around sugar
- Figure 21: Comparison of original versus new US nutritional fact label
- Figure 22: Average grams of sugar per 100ml, all still juice, 2012-17
- Americans are having fewer children and kid/teen juice consumption is erratic
- Figure 23: Number of live births in thousands by year, 2000-15
- Figure 24: Share of US HHs with presence of related* children, 2006-16
- Figure 25: Consumption of juices among children (aged 6-11), 2012-16
- Figure 26: Mean number of glasses of juice consumed in the past week, among children (aged 6-11) who drink juice type
- Figure 27: Consumption of juices among teens (aged 12-17), 2012-16
- Figure 28: Mean number of glasses of juice consumed in the past 30 days, among teens 9 (aged 12-17) who drink juice type
- OJ prices likely to rise as Florida faces record-low orange harvest
- Beverage blurring is an industry trend with both positives and negatives for the juice category
- Figure 29: Ideal hybrid drink – Drink type, November 2016
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- All major companies experience sales loss
- Successful juice brands satisfy unique needs/occasions
- Orange juice struggles as a staple drink
- Niche functional drinks are growing
Company and Brand Sales of 100% Juice, Juice Drinks, and Smoothies
- All major players see a decline in sales
- Figure 30: MULO sales of 100% juice, juice drinks, and smoothies, by leading companies, 52-weeks ending Feb. 19, 2017
- 100% juice is a pain point for companies
- Figure 31: MULO sales of 100% juice, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Mixed bag for juice drink companies
- Figure 32: MULO sales of juice drinks, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Smoothie sales rise at a slow rate
- Figure 33: MULO sales of smoothies, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- All major players see a decline in sales
What’s Working?
- Coconut water sets itself apart in the juice market
- Bring on the bubbles
- Consumers are sweet on lemonade
What’s Struggling?
- Refrigerated orange juice continues to decline
- Figure 34: Household non-frozen orange juice consumption, Fall 2012-16
- Campbell’s sees declines of its vegetable juice brands
- Mixes are missing out
- Figure 35: MULO sales of juice drink mixes, 2013-16
- Smoothie growth is tapering
- Figure 36: MULO sales of Naked Juice Smoothies (all brands), 2014-16
What’s Next?
- Not your father’s lemonade
- Figure 37: Lemonade examples at restaurants, Q4 2016
- It’s a gut feeling
- Figure 38: New still juice products, functional claims, 2012-17
- Figure 39: Natural supermarket sales of refrigerated and shelf-stable juice and juice drinks, by pre- and probiotic content, at current prices, rolling 52-weeks ending 2/22/15 and 2/19/17
- Vim and vinegar
- Make it a mocktail
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- iGens are key juice drinkers
- Most consumers are moderate juice drinkers
- Functional juice attributes may increase juice consumption
- Consumers think of juice as a CSD alternative
- Consumer concerns over sugar are driving the decline of the juice market
Juice Product Purchases
- 100% fruit juice remains the most purchased juice type
- Figure 40: HH juice purchases, February 2017
- iGens lead juice drink purchases
- Figure 41: HH juice purchases, by generation, February 2017
- Younger women are buying more healthful juices
- Figure 42: HH juice purchases, by age and gender, February 2017
- Hispanics buy a variety of juices
- Figure 43: HH juice purchases, by Hispanic origin, February 2017
- Figure 44: HH juice purchases, by race, February 2017
- Young, affluent consumers are coconut water buyers
- Figure 45: HH juice purchases, by HH income, February 2017
- Figure 46: HH coconut water purchases, by HH income and age, February 2017
- Juice purchases varies by location
- Figure 47: HH juice purchases, by location, February 2017
- Parents are 100% juice buyers
- Figure 48: HH juice purchases, by parental status under 45, February 2017
- Figure 49: HH juice purchases, by number of children under 18 in HH, February 2017
- Healthy Believers are key 100% fruit juice buyers
- Figure 50: Juice consumption frequency, by juice segmentation, February 2017
Juice Consumption Frequency
- A majority of consumers are moderate juice drinkers
- Figure 51: Juice consumption frequency, February 2017
- Consumption frequency depends on juice attitudes
- Figure 52: Juice consumption frequency, by juice segmentation, February 2017
- Higher earners are more on both ends of the drinker spectrum
- Figure 53: Juice consumption frequency, by HH income, February 2017
Juice Attribute Appeal
- Specific juice attributes resonate with consumers
- Figure 54: Appealing juice attributes, February 2017
- Functional juices appeal to iGens
- Figure 55: Appealing juice attributes, by generation, February 2017
- Certain attributes can attract Sugar Concern consumers
- Figure 56: Appealing juice attributes, by juice segmentation, February 2017
- Smoothie drinkers are interested in functional beverages
- Figure 57: Appealing juice attributes, by juice type drinkers, February 2017
- Reducing sugar levels may increase juice consumption among infrequent drinkers
- Figure 58: Appealing juice attributes, by juice type drinkers, February 2017
- Reaching consumers through specific attributes
- Figure 59: Appealing juice attributes, by juice type drinkers, February 2017
Juice Type Association
- Vegetable juice falls short of important associations
- Figure 60: Correspondence analysis – Juice association, February 2017
- Older consumers drive positive sentiment around vegetable juice
- Figure 61: Juice association, vegetable juice, by generation, February 2017
- Men and women have varying associations of juices
- Figure 62: Juice association, fruit juice, by gender, February 2017
- Figure 63: Juice association, smoothies, by gender, February 2017
- Figure 64: Juice association, vegetable juice, by gender, February 2017
Juice Attitudes
- Juice can be a CSD alternative
- Figure 65: Juice statement agreement, February 2017
- CHAID analysis: juice as a CSD alternative
- Figure 66: CHAID analysis – Juice statement agreement, February 2017
- Sugar concerns are why infrequent drinkers don’t consume more juice
- Figure 67: Juice statement agreement, by any juice frequency consumption, February 2017
- Older consumers consider juice a staple breakfast drink
- Figure 68: Juice statement agreement, by generation, February 2017
- Urbanites and rural consumers have very different perceptions of juice
- Figure 69: Juice statement agreement, by area, February 2017
- Demographically, Healthy Believers and Sugar Concern consumers are opposites
- Figure 70: Statement agreement, by age and gender, by income, February 2017
- Figure 71: Statement agreement, by age and HH income, February 2017
- Juice is not a staple drink for Sugar Concern consumers
- Figure 72: Juice statement agreement, by juice segmentation, February 2017
- Parents are more likely to doubt the healthfulness of juice
- Figure 73: Juice statement agreement, by parental status under 45, February 2017
Juice Packaging Appeal
- Consumers prefer plastic packaging
- Figure 74: Juice packaging appeal, February 2017
- Figure 75: Purchase intent of still juice by packaging material, March 2016-March 2017
- Glass packaging appeals to older consumers
- Figure 76: Juice packaging appeal, February 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Mintel Menu Insights
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 77: Total US retail sales and forecast of 100% juice, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 78: Total US retail sales and forecast of juice drinks, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 79: Total US retail sales and forecast of smoothies, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 80: US supermarket sales of juice and juice drinks, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 81: US convenience store sales of juice and juice drinks, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 82: US sales of juice and juice drinks through other retail channels, at current prices, 2011-16
Appendix – Correspondence Analysis
- Methodology
Appendix – CHAID Analysis
- Methodology
Appendix – TURF Analysis
- Methodology
- Figure 83: TURF Analysis – Appealing juice attributes, by juice type drinkers, February 2017
Companies Covered
