"Total sales of juice have stalled as the category faces the continued decline of 100% juice and stagnant sales of juice drinks. Consumers are increasingly choosing competing beverages over juice due to concerns surrounding the sugar content of juices and because of the innovation occurring in other beverage categories. Juices can combat declining sales by focusing on functionality while also developing new juices that satisfy unique occasions and need states."

- Caleb Bryant, Senior Foodservice Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: