Juice - Brazil - July 2017
“The preference for freshly squeezed juice in Brazil makes it necessary for packaged juice to offer a strong differential to appeal to consumers. Innovations such as usage of organic and natural ingredients can help boost the category, especially among older people, who have a high interest in these attributes and show the lowest level of fruit juice consumption.”
– Andre Euphrasio, Research Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Increasing transparency about ingredients used
- Popularizing products made from 100% pure juice
- Developing juice products for older consumers
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: Forecast for retail sales of juice, by value, Brazil, 2012-22
- Market drivers
- Key players
- Figure 2: Top companies’ retail sales shares in juice*, by value, Brazil, 2015-16
- Figure 3: Juice products launches, Brazil, 2012-16
- The consumer
- Freshly squeezed juice leads consumption
- Figure 4: Juice usage, Brazil, April 2017
- High fruit content influences purchases
- Figure 5: Influence factors when buying juice, Brazil, April 2017
- Consumers are looking for healthful options
- Figure 6: Purchase behaviors, Brazil, April 2017
- Quality and price are barriers to consumption growth
- Figure 7: Consumption barriers, Brazil, April 2017
- Concentrated juices have better image than powder juices
- Figure 8: Attitudes toward juice, Brazil, April 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Increasing transparency about ingredients used
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 9: Nectars with reduced ingredients
- Popularizing products made from 100% pure juice
- The facts
- The implications
- Developing juice products for older consumers
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 10: Information on the front of packaging, Brazil
- Increasing transparency about ingredients used
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Retail sales should reach R$9.7 billion in 2022
- WHO recommends more taxes on drinks with sugar
- Retail sales should reach R$9.7 billion in 2022
Market Size and Forecast
- The global market of juice
- Market performance
- Figure 11: Retail sales of juice, by value, Brazil, 2012-16
- Figure 12: Retail sales of juice, by volume, Brazil, 2012-16
- Per capita consumption is low
- Figure 13: Retail sales in different segments of juice, by value (R$ billion), 2015-16
- Figure 14: Retail sales in different segments of juice, by volume (in liters/millions), 2015-16
- Figure 15: Per capita consumption (in liters) of bottled water, carbonated soft drinks and juices, Brazil, 2010-16
- Forecasts for the market of juice
- Figure 16: Forecast of retail sales of juice, by value, Brazil, 2012-22
- Figure 17: Forecast of retail sales of juice, by volume, Brazil, 2012-22
- The global market of juice
Market Drivers
- Pressure for sugar reduction
- 6.2% of Brazilian adults have diabetes and 21.4% suffer from hypertension
- Beverage advertising targeting children
- Aging population presents challenges and opportunities
- Brazilian economy shows signs of improvement
- Inflation is dropping
- Unemployment rate is falling
- Government maintains cuts in the interest rate
- Pressure for sugar reduction
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Coca-Cola leads the market
- Britvic buys Bela Ischia
- Coca-Cola buys AdeS
- Coca-Cola leads the market
Market Share
- Coca-Cola leads sales in value
- Figure 18: Top companies’ retail sales shares in juice*, by value, Brazil, 2015-16
- Figure 19: Top companies’ retail sales shares in juice*, by volume, Brazil, 2015-16
- Launch of new products
- Figure 20: New products, Natural One, 2016-17
- Figure 21: New products, Britvic, 2016-17
- Coca-Cola launches Del Valle 100% juice and Laranja Caseira in PET bottles
- Figure 22: New products, Coca-Cola, 2017
- Coca-Cola leads sales in value
Competitive Strategies
- Consolidation
- Britvic acquires Bela Ischia
- Heineken buys Brasil Kirin
- Coca-Cola buys soybean juice brand AdeS
- Ambev buys Do Bem and enters the market
- Digital activity
- Advertising and marketing
- Consolidation
Who’s Innovating?
- The Juice category still leads the market of non-alcoholic drinks
- Figure 23: Launch of non-alcoholic drinks, by category, Brazil, 2012-16
- Figure 24: Juice products launches, Brazil, 2012-16
- Figure 25: Juice products launches, by subcategory, Brazil, 2012-16
- Carton packaging is the main format used in the category
- Figure 26: New packaged juice, carton packaging, Brazil, 2016-17
- Figure 27: New packaged juice, in bottle, Brazil, 2017
- Using glass packaging to stand out
- Figure 28: Products with glass packaging, Brazil, 2017
- Figure 29: New packaged juice, by type of packaging, Brazil, 2012-17
- Private labels vs branded
- Figure 30: New whole juice, private label vs manufacturer brand, Brazil
- Figure 31: New juice, private label vs manufacturer brand, Brazil, 2012-16
- The Juice category still leads the market of non-alcoholic drinks
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Freshly squeezed juices dominate the category
- Consumers want products made from 100% pure juice
- Consumers want healthful juices
- High price may be damaging consumption
- Innovating with concentrated juices
- Freshly squeezed juices dominate the category
Juice Usage
- Natural fruit juice consumption is nearly universal
- Figure 32: Juice usage, Brazil, April 2017
- Powdered fruit juice drinks are highly consumed
- Figure 33: Innovations in powdered juices and vitamins, world
- Whole juice benefits can boost consumption
- Figure 34: New launches of whole juices, Brazil
- Nectars show greater reduction in consumption
- Natural fruit juice consumption is nearly universal
Influencing Factors When Buying Juice
- Increasing the variety of products with low sugar content
- Figure 35: Products with no/low sugar content, Brazil
- Figure 36: Products made with stevia, world
- Figure 37: Influence factors when buying juice, Brazil, April 2017
- Juices with vegetables can appeal to older consumers
- Figure 38: Influence factors when buying juice, by age, Brazil, April 2017
- Brand is an important factor for 34% of Brazilians
- Opportunity to provide functional benefits
- Figure 39: Juices with functional benefits, world
- Increasing the variety of products with low sugar content
Purchase Behaviors
- Consumers are looking for more-healthful options
- Figure 40: Purchase behaviors, Brazil, April 2017
- Developing products focused on sports
- Figure 41: Juices/vitamins focused on sports, world
- Figure 42: Purchase behaviors, by gender and age, Brazil, April 2017
- Consumers are looking for more-healthful options
Consumption Barriers
- High price may be holding consumption back
- Figure 43: Consumption barriers, Brazil, April 2017
- Fruits are a barrier to consumption of juices
- Young consumers want variety
- Figure 44: Flavor innovations, world
- High price may be holding consumption back
Attitudes toward Juice
- Concentrated juices have a more positive image than powdered juices
- Figure 45: Innovations in concentrated juices, Brazil
- Figure 46: Attitudes toward juice, Brazil, April 2017
- Positioning fruit vitamins to replace meals
- Figure 47: Juices positioned as substitutes for a meal, world
- Innovations in vegetable juice
- Figure 48: Innovations in vegetable juice, world
- Concentrated juices have a more positive image than powdered juices
Appendix – Market Size, Forecast, Abbreviations, and Support Information
- Market size and forecast
- Figure 49: Value of retail sales of juice, Brazil, 2012-22
- Figure 50: Volume of retail sales of juice, Brazil, 2012-22
- Figure 51: Best- and worst-case scenarios for the retail sales of juice, by value, Brazil, 2016-22
- Figure 52: Best- and worst-case scenarios for the retail sales of juice, by volume, Brazil, 2016-22
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
- Market size and forecast
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.