Juice - China - September 2017
“Under a shrinking volume market, sustained trading up for packaged juice is fundamental for future market growth. New interpretations of high-quality pure juice in the forms of cold-pressed and NFC have emerged in China yet still need further progress. Companies and brands may also highlight consumption benefits and not just for 100% pure juice but also non-100% juice. Focusing on meal occasions should be crucial to assist a frequency increase.”
- Lei Li, Research Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- What should non-100% juice brands focus on promoting?
- How cold-pressed juice and NFC may develop further in China
- How to target meal occasions in juice consumption
-
-
-
-
Table of contents
Overview
Executive Summary
- The market
- Room to increase consumption frequency and cross-category competitiveness
- Figure 1: Retail volume sales for juice in China, 2012-22
- Retail value market has slight growth thanks to successful premium product concept marketing
- Figure 2: Retail value sales for juice in China, 2012-22
- Companies and brands
- Figure 3: Value share of top 10 companies in juice market, China, 2015 and 2016
- The consumer
- Packaged 100% pure juice is the most popular juice type
- Figure 4: Penetration of different soft drinks in the last 12 months, June 2017
- “When relaxing at home” is the top occasion for all juice types
- Figure 5: Consumption occasions in the last 12 months, June 2017
- Authenticity is the most important product feature
- Figure 6: Product features that are worth paying more for, June 2017
- Helping digestion remains most desired and increasing appetite increased the most
- Figure 7: Health benefits, June 2017 vs August 2014
Issues and Insights
- What should non-100% juice brands focus on promoting?
- What should non-100% juice brands focus on promoting?
The Market – What You Need to Know
Market Size and Forecast
- Retail volume market is slowing down
- Figure 8: Retail volume sales for juice in China, 2012-22
- Room to increase consumption per capita
- Figure 9: Retail volume sales for juice in China, 2012-22
- Figure 10: Juice: Retail market volume consumption per capita (population), China vs international markets, 2012-17
- Continued premiumisation is the key for value growth
- Introducing new premiumisation concepts may help future value growth
- Figure 11: Retail value sales for juice in China, 2012-22
Market Factors
- New directions of premiumisation:
- NFC
- Cold-pressed
- Increasing ownership of juicer machines threatens RTD juice yet in-home meal occasions still see potential
- Rising juice bars and teahouses posing threat to RTD juice
Market Segmentation
- Pure juice and nectar continue to grow in value while juice drinks decline
- Figure 12: Value share of China’s juice retail market, by market segmentation, 2012-17
- Pure juice grew strongly in value
- Nectar grew stable thanks to compound juice and flavour innovation
- Juice drinks are declining
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Premium brands gained share
- Multiple ways to become more competitive
- Global juice trends are influential and inspirational for China
Market Share
- Premiumisation is essential in obtaining value market share
- Figure 13: Value share of top 10 companies in juice market, China, 2015 and 2016
- Coca-Cola’s premiumisation via a new nectar launch
- Figure 14: The Minute Maid Essential Delight range, China, 2016
- Tingyi/Master Kong’s excessive juice drinks inventory affecting value increase
- Huiyuan expanded 100% pure juice category to gain share
- Figure 15: Huiyuan’s new launches, China, 2016 and 2017
- Nongfu Spring’s unique “upscale” strategy
- Figure 16: Nongfu Spring 17.5° – Hangzhou G20 advertisement, China, 2016
- Uni-President’s value loss due to lack of innovation
Competitive Strategies
- Focusing on flexible distribution and purchase channels
- Linking juice consumption with certain occasions
- Figure 17: Nongfu Spring 17.5° advertisement, China, 2016
- Competitive price
- Premiumisation through customisation
- Figure 18: Wahaha KellyOne customisable juice, China, 2016
- Interactive packaging designs
- Figure 19: Wei-Chuan’s packaging, China, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 20: Wei-Chuan’s packaging, China, 2016
- Figure 21: Wei-Chuan’s packaging, China, 2016 and 2017
Who’s Innovating?
- Trend in product claims of new launches
- Figure 22: Product claims in new launches, China, 2012-16
- Interpretations of no-additives/preservatives claim
- Global trend: ‘clean label’
- Figure 23: Juice with natural credentials, international markets, 2016 and 2017
- China trend: emphasising “100%”, “NFC” and specific species of ingredient on packaging
- Figure 24: RTD juice with NFC claim, China, 2017
- Figure 25: Nongfu Spring’s NFC range, China, 2016
- Flavour innovations – Global: plant flavours and extracts
- Figure 26: Top flavours of RTD juice, global, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 27: Maple Water and Birch Water, international markets, 2017
- Global: Cold-pressed juice keeps evolving on flavours and components
- Figure 28: Coldpress, international markets, 2017
- Flavour innovations – China
- Chinese-style fruits
- Figure 29: Top flavours of RTD juice, China, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 30: Master Kong’s traditional Chinese-style flavoured juice drinks, China, 2016 and 2017
- Figure 31: Uni-President’s Chinese-style juice – Ru Yin, China
- Cross-category innovations
- Figure 32: Master Kong Tropicana Mang Guo Wei Yin Liao (Mango Flavoured Drink), China, 2017
- Fermented juice
- Figure 33: Nectars with probiotics, China, 2016
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Scope for further driving usage frequency
- Packaged 100% pure juice has a competitive advantage in the broader beverage category
- Juice drinks enjoy diverse consumption occasions across regions
- 100% juice brands yield stronger consumer loyalty than juice drinks
- Different genders have different health preferences
Penetration of Different Soft Drinks
- Packaged pure juice is the most popular juice type
- Figure 34: Penetration of different soft drinks in the last 12 months, June 2017
- Drinking Frequency: fresh and 100% juice enjoy more everyday users while overall frequency moving from light users to occasional users
- Figure 35: Drinking frequency in the last 12 months, June 2017 vs May 2016
- Consumer profiling of different juice types
- Figure 36: Penetration of packaged 100% pure juice in the last 12 months, by demographics, June 2017
- Figure 37: Penetration of freshly squeezed juice in the last 12 months, by demographics, June 2017
- Figure 38: Penetration of packaged juice drinks in the last 12 months, by demographics, June 2017
- Figure 39: Penetration of instant juice powder in the last 12 months, by demographics, June 2017
Consumption Occasions
- “When relaxing at home” is the top occasion for all juice types
- Figure 40: Consumption occasions in the last 12 months, June 2017
- Figure 41: Tang Yang Guang Tian Cheng Wei Gu Ti Yin Liao (Sunshine Orange Flavoured Beverage Mix), China, 2017
- Juice drinks enjoy diverse consumption occasions across regions
- Figure 42: Consumption occasions in the last 12 months – Packaged juice drinks, by region, June 2017
Brand Penetration
- Minute Maid penetrates the most
- Figure 43: Brand penetration, June 2017
- Brand interaction
- Wahaha users losing to Master Kong
- Dole users losing to LingDuGuoFang and Wei-Chuan
- Uni-President versus Master Kong
- Minute Maid and Huiyuan share similar users
- Figure 44: Brand penetration, by brand users, June 2017
Brand Drunk Most Often
- 100% pure juice brands yield stronger consumer loyalty than juice drinks
- Figure 45: Brand drunk most often in the last 3 months, June 2017
- Figure 46: Loyalty analysis across brands, June 2017
- Age and income are indicators for brand-loyal users
- Figure 47: Brand-loyal users’ profile, by age and income, June 2017
Product Features
- Authenticity is the most important product feature
- Figure 48: Product features that are worth paying more for, June 2017
- Different age groups prefer different premium features
- Figure 49: Product features that are worth paying more for, by age, June 2017
- Cold-pressed is more desired than NFC across all income levels especially high earners
- Figure 50: Selected product features that are worth paying more for, by income, June 2017
Health Benefits
- Helping digestion remains most desired and increasing appetite increased the most
- Figure 51: Health benefits, June 2017 vs August 2014
- Drop of interest in functional health claims
- Different genders have different health preferences
- Figure 52: Health benefits, by gender, June 2017
Meet the Mintropolitans
- Mintropolitans have higher penetration across all juice types
- Figure 53: Penetration of different soft drinks in the last 12 months, by Mintropolitans vs non-Mintropolitans, June 2017
- Mintropolitans consume more juice when having meals
- Figure 54: Consumption occasions in the last 12 months, by Mintropolitans vs non-Mintropolitans, June 2017
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 55: Retail volume sales for juice in China, 2012-22
- Figure 56: Retail value sales for juice in China, 2012-22
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.