Kitchens and Kitchen Furniture - UK - October 2017
“Kitchens have become a home hub, used for cooking, eating, leisure activities and entertaining. This is driving a fashion for larger kitchens, often combined with eating areas, seating and patio doors opening to the garden. Consequently, households will invest to create a stylish room, enhanced with lighting, decorative touches and plenty of storage options.
Cooking has become a craft which many consumers enjoy, especially when they have spare time. Television cookery programs have elevated the image of cooking to a lifestyle statement, fuelling demand for stylish and efficient gadgets and appliances, which means more demands on space in the kitchen. More work surfaces and better storage are key factors people desire when they update their kitchens.”
– Jane Westgarth, Senior Market Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Bunnings has decided to stop fitting kitchens, preferring a simpler trading model
- The kitchen has become a home hub, where space allows
- Are Smart Home developments influencing expectations of kitchens?
-
-
-
-
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: Consumer spending on kitchens, 2012-22
- Changing structure of the housing market
- The kitchen as a home hub
- Cooking from scratch
- Chargers for personal technology
- Companies, brands and innovation
- Competition growing in kitchen retailing
- Figure 2: Distribution of consumer spend on kitchens, by value, 2017 (est)
- Innovation continues to redefine the kitchen
- Augmented reality will continue to develop
- The consumer
- 29% of ABs have a separate utility room
- Figure 3: Kitchens and utility rooms in the UK's homes, August 2017
- 54% of kitchens have at least one built-in appliance
- Figure 4: Appliances in the UK's kitchens, free-standing/built-in, August 2017
- 32% of kitchens have a seating area
- Figure 5: Kitchens and dining areas in the UK's homes, August 2017
- 4.2 million kitchen refits in the last three years
- Figure 6: Kitchens and utility rooms refitted or repaired, August 2017
- Flooring and wall coverings included in 60% of revamps
- Figure 7: What was included in the kitchen/utility room refit? August 2017.
- Updating style and improving layout are key reasons for a new kitchen
- Figure 8: Reasons for refitting the kitchen, August 2017
- Cabinets and worktops account for 41% of spend on the refit
- Figure 9: Amount spent on kitchen refits, August 2017
- B&Q is the most-used retailer for kitchens
- Figure 10: Retailers/suppliers used for kitchens, August 2017
- Wide choice is the greatest influence on shoppers
- Figure 11: Reasons for choice of retailer/supplier, August 2017
- 51% of non-buyers would be influenced by a complete fitting service
- Figure 12: Factors influencing choice of retailer/supplier, August 2017
- People prioritise work surfaces and extra storage fittings
- Figure 13: Attitudes regarding kitchens, August 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Bunnings has decided to stop fitting kitchens, preferring a simpler trading model
- The facts
- The implications
- The kitchen has become a home hub, where space allows
- The facts
- The implications
- Are Smart Home developments influencing expectations of kitchens?
- The facts
- The implications
- Bunnings has decided to stop fitting kitchens, preferring a simpler trading model
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Market up 4% in 2017
- Neutral colours dominate styling
- Demand for kitchens is influenced by the housing market
- Variety of influences shaping demand for kitchens
- Competition among retailers intensifies
- Online market share reaches 8.5% by value
- Market up 4% in 2017
Market Size and Forecast
- 2017 sees kitchen market weakening
- Figure 14: Consumer spending on kitchens, 2012-22
- Figure 15: Consumer spending on kitchens, 2012-22
- Forecast methodology
- 2017 sees kitchen market weakening
Market Segmentation
- Kitchens too pricey to take risks with
- Surface textures
- Cabinets make up over half of kitchen spend
- Figure 16: Market for kitchens, by segment, 2017 (est)
- The kitchen as a living space
- Connecting up to the internet
- Redundancy of electronics
- Instant hot water
- Innovative storage
- Kitchens too pricey to take risks with
Market Drivers
- Demand for kitchens closely linked to house moves
- Figure 17: Housing transactions, UK, March 2016-August 2017
- Do people ‘improve not move’ when the housing market slows down?
- Fall in proportion of homes with a mortgage
- Figure 18: Housing tenure, UK, 2011-15
- 28% of 25-34s rent from private landlords
- Figure 19: Housing tenure, UK, by age, 2017
- Home improvements
- More time spent in the kitchen
- Figure 20: Reasons for spending on the home, November 2016
- Cooking from scratch
- Figure 21: Frequency of cooking in the home, by type of meal, February 2016
- The convenience of prepared foods
- Figure 22: Frequency of cooking in the home, meals cooked completely from scratch, February 2016
- Chargers for personal technology
- Figure 23: Personal ownership of consumer technology products, April 2017
- Demand for kitchens closely linked to house moves
Channels to Market
- Competition growing in kitchen retailing
- Figure 24: Distribution of consumer spend on kitchens, by value, 2017 (est)
- Internet marketing is an integral part of the retail offer
- Online market share reaches 8.5% by value
- Huge array of kitchens online
- Competition growing in kitchen retailing
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Wren is the fastest growing kitchen chain
- B&Q’s turnover down because of store closures
- Bunnings simplifies its offer, closing the fitting service
- IKEA set to build market share in the UK
- Howdens is a builder-only seller of kitchens
- Premium kitchen retailers performing well
- Nobia is the largest kitchen specialist
- Retailers are catering for changing kitchen trends
- Full-service is a key factor in the marketing mix
- Bathstore enters the market for kitchens
- Variety of innovative product launches
- High level of kitchen advertising sustained
- Wren is the fastest growing kitchen chain
Retailers
- Leading kitchen retailers
- Wren’s rapid growth
- Bunnings simplifies its offer, closing the fitting service
- IKEA determined to build market share in the UK
- Turnover performance of the leading retailers
- Figure 25: Leading kitchen retailers, total company turnover, (excluding VAT), 2012-16
- Operating profit of the leading retailers
- Figure 26: Leading kitchen retailers, operating profit, (excluding vat), 2012-16
- Howdens has enviable operating margins
- Figure 27: Leading kitchen retailers, operating margin, 2012-16
- B&Q and Homebase cut back on excess space
- Figure 28: Leading kitchen retailers, stores, 2012-16
- Wren’s turnover per outlet boosted by larger showrooms and broader ranges
- Figure 29: Leading kitchen retailers, turnover per store, 2012-16
- Smaller kitchen retailers
- Commercialising bespoke kitchens
- Luxury kitchen businesses
- Neptune has expanded into Europe and Asia
- Canburg serves the contract and retail markets
- Figure 30: Selected kitchen specialists, turnover (excluding VAT), 2012-16
- Volatile profits
- Figure 31: selected kitchen specialists, operating profit, 2012-16
- Wide variation in profitability
- Figure 32: Selected kitchen specialists, operating margin, 2012-16
- Harvey Jones building productivity
- Figure 33: Selected kitchen specialists, stores, 2012-16
- New stores take a while to reach maturity
- Figure 34: Selected kitchen specialists, turnover per store, 2012-16
- Other kitchen specialists
- Leading kitchen retailers
Suppliers
- Alno enters administration
- Other German kitchen suppliers
- Nobia is a major UK supplier
- Waterline Kitchens is a major brand for independents
- End of Four Seasons
- Omega Kitchens works with George Clark
- Symphony continues its track record of strong growth
- Masterclass Kitchens focuses on retailers
- Figure 35: Suppliers of kitchen furniture, turnover, 2011-16
Competitive Strategies
- Catering for changing kitchen trends
- Figure 36: Example of innovative kitchen styling, Wickes, 2017
- Full-service is a key factor in the marketing mix
- Catering for changing kitchen trends
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Bathstore enters the market for kitchens
- Figure 37: Bathstore store signage incorporating haus, 2017
- IKEA launches door fronts made from recycled plastic bottles
- Kitchens combine function with style
- Figure 38: Elica, Nikolatesla combined hob and extractor, 2017
- Figure 39: Siemens InductionAir system, 2017
- New technology for work surfaces repels liquid
- Figure 40: Material that repels liquids, 2017
- Multi-function furniture for cooking and dining
- Figure 41: Dining table with integrated cooking function, Discala, 2017
- Quooker develops the Flex tap
- Figure 42: Quooker Flex tap, 2017
- Augmented reality will continue to develop
- Bathstore enters the market for kitchens
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- High level of kitchen advertising sustained
- Figure 43: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on kitchens, 2013-16
- Wickes remains the largest advertiser of kitchens
- Figure 44: Top ten advertisers, kitchens, 2016
- Wickes has increased advertising spend for three years running
- Figure 45: Top ten advertisers, kitchens, 2013-16
- Television advertising takes over half of media spend
- Figure 46: Advertising, kitchens, by media, 2016
- Wren’s advert banned by the ASA
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- High level of kitchen advertising sustained
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- 29% of ABs have a separate utility room
- Seating areas and open-plan living
- 4.2 million kitchen refits in the last three years
- Updating style and improving layout are key reasons for a new kitchen
- Cabinets and worktops account for 41% of spend on the refit
- B&Q is the most-used retailer for kitchens
- Wide choice is the greatest influence on shoppers
- People prioritise work surfaces and extra storage fittings
- 29% of ABs have a separate utility room
Kitchens and Utility Rooms in the UK's Homes
- 29% of ABs have a separate utility room
- Figure 47: Kitchens and utility rooms in the UK's homes, August 2017
- 54% of kitchens have at least one built-in appliance
- Figure 48: Appliances in the UK's kitchens, free-standing/built-in, August 2017
- 29% of ABs have a separate utility room
Kitchens and Dining Areas in the UK's Homes
- 32% of kitchens have a seating area
- Figure 49: Kitchens and dining areas in the UK's homes, August 2017
- 32% of kitchens have a seating area
Kitchens Revamped in the Last Three Years
- 4.2 million kitchen refits in the last three years
- Figure 50: Kitchens and utility rooms refitted or repaired, August 2017
- 4.2 million kitchen refits in the last three years
Details of Kitchen and Utility Room Refits
- Flooring and wall coverings included in 60% of revamps
- Figure 51: What was included in the kitchen/utility room refit, August 2017
- Flooring and wall coverings included in 60% of revamps
Reasons for Refitting the Kitchen
- Updating style and layout are key reasons for a new kitchen
- Storage is a key selling point
- Figure 52: Reasons for refitting the kitchen, August 2017
- Updating style and layout are key reasons for a new kitchen
Amount Spent on Kitchen Refits
- Cabinets and worktops account for 41% of spend on the refit
- Figure 53: Amount spent on kitchen refits, August 2017
- Cabinets and worktops account for 41% of spend on the refit
Retailers or Suppliers Used for Kitchens
- B&Q is the most-used retailer for kitchens
- Bunnings is opting out of kitchen fitting services
- IKEA used by 12% of kitchen purchasers
- Wren is building a strong presence
- Figure 54: Retailers/suppliers used for kitchens, August 2017
- B&Q is the most-used retailer for kitchens
Reasons for Choice of Retailer or Supplier for Kitchens
- Wide choice is the greatest influence on shoppers
- The people make a difference
- Showrooms highly relevant
- Planning without help
- Figure 55: Reasons for choice of retailer/supplier, August 2017
- Wide choice is the greatest influence on shoppers
Factors Influencing Choice of Retailer or Supplier
- 51% of non-buyers would be influenced by a complete fitting service
- Figure 56: Factors influencing choice of retailer/supplier, August 2017
- 51% of non-buyers would be influenced by a complete fitting service
Attitudes Regarding Kitchens
- Freeing up the work surfaces
- Storage is a must
- Kitchens as a home hub
- Kitchens as an investment
- Weakening consumer confidence can make people delay
- Figure 57: Attitudes regarding kitchens, August 2017
- Freeing up the work surfaces
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast methodology
- Forecast methodology
Companies Covered
