“Kitchens have become a home hub, used for cooking, eating, leisure activities and entertaining. This is driving a fashion for larger kitchens, often combined with eating areas, seating and patio doors opening to the garden. Consequently, households will invest to create a stylish room, enhanced with lighting, decorative touches and plenty of storage options.

Cooking has become a craft which many consumers enjoy, especially when they have spare time. Television cookery programs have elevated the image of cooking to a lifestyle statement, fuelling demand for stylish and efficient gadgets and appliances, which means more demands on space in the kitchen. More work surfaces and better storage are key factors people desire when they update their kitchens.”

– Jane Westgarth, Senior Market Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas: