“Continued reduction in household spend on laundry detergents has strengthened an association between value and low price, which brands need to address if they are to see growth return. Promoting how developments can save money in the long term, or that expand on the theme of convenience, could encourage interest and greater spend. Young adults – tomorrow’s consumers – are struggling to find their feet in the category, leaning instead on their experience within the beauty and personal care sector which highlights more opportunities for brands.”

– Lucy Cornford, Category Director – Household Care

This Report looks at the following areas: