Laundry Detergents - UK - September 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“Continued reduction in household spend on laundry detergents has strengthened an association between value and low price, which brands need to address if they are to see growth return. Promoting how developments can save money in the long term, or that expand on the theme of convenience, could encourage interest and greater spend. Young adults – tomorrow’s consumers – are struggling to find their feet in the category, leaning instead on their experience within the beauty and personal care sector which highlights more opportunities for brands.”
– Lucy Cornford, Category Director – Household Care

This Report looks at the following areas:

  • Separating value from low price
  • Leveraging on BPC trends

Table of Contents
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Products covered in this Report

      • Executive Summary

          • The market
            • Market value continues to plummet
              • Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK value sales of laundry detergents, 2012-22
            • Companies and brands
              • Ariel’s share of sales increases
                • Figure 2: Brands’ value shares in laundry detergents, year to June 2017
              • NPD rises
                • Figure 3: New product launches in the laundry detergents category, by launch type, January 2014-June 2017
              • The consumer
                • A need for more diverse campaigns
                  • Figure 4: Responsibility for doing the laundry, by gender, June 2017
                  • Figure 5: Responsibility for buying laundry detergents, by gender, June 2017
                • Liquids and gels most popular formats
                  • Figure 6: Types of laundry detergent used, June 2017
                • One in five households opt for daily wash
                  • Figure 7: Frequency of doing the laundry at home, June 2017
                • Cool washing is the name of the game
                  • Figure 8: Washing temperatures used, June 2017
                • A fixation on price
                  • Figure 9: Important purchase factors when buying laundry detergents (any rank), June 2017
                • Beauty trends appeal to young adults
                  • Figure 10: Attitudes towards laundry detergents, June 2017
                • What we think

                • Issues and Insights

                  • Separating value from low price
                    • The facts
                      • The implications
                        • Leveraging on BPC trends
                          • The facts
                            • The implications

                            • The Market – What You Need to Know

                              • Market value continues to plummet
                                • Skin concerns increase non-bio value
                                  • Liquids and gels maintain dominance
                                    • Subscription services threaten future growth
                                      • Financial confidence wanes
                                        • Health and safety concerns fill the media

                                        • Market Size and Forecast

                                          • Savvy consumers drive down value
                                            • Figure 11: UK retail value sales and forecast of laundry detergents, at current and constant prices, 2012-22
                                          • A bleak future ahead
                                            • Figure 12: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK value sales of laundry detergents, 2012-22
                                          • Forecast methodology

                                          • Market Segmentation

                                            • Skin concerns increase value of non-bio
                                              • Figure 13: UK retail value sales of laundry detergents, by formulation, years ending May 2016 and 2017
                                            • Liquids and gels maintain dominance
                                              • Figure 14: UK retail value sales of laundry detergents, by formulation, years ending May 2016 and 2017

                                          • Channels to Market

                                            • Grocery multiples benefit from competitive pricing
                                              • Figure 15: UK retail value sales of laundry detergents, by outlet type, 2015-17
                                            • Subscription services threaten future growth
                                              • Figure 16: Amazon Subscribe & Save – Laundry detergents, July 2017

                                          • Market Drivers

                                            • Population of children falls, whilst teens increase in number
                                              • Figure 17: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2012-22
                                            • Households continue to shrink
                                              • Figure 18: UK households, by size, 2012-22
                                            • Financial confidence wanes
                                              • Figure 19: Changes in household finances (wellbeing index), January 2015-May 2017
                                            • EU Ecolabel introduces new criteria for cleaning products
                                              • Experience of allergies driven by young adults
                                                • Figure 20: Experience of allergies in the last 12 months, by age, March 2017
                                              • Shopping habits shift
                                                • Figure 21: Formats where the most money is spent in a typical month, by age, September 2016
                                              • Laundry detergents in the media
                                                • Safety concerns around pods increase
                                                  • Washing temperatures too cold to kill bugs
                                                    • ‘Biggest innovation for a decade’

                                                    • Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know

                                                      • Ariel’s share of sales increases
                                                        • NPD focuses on liquid formulations
                                                          • Unilever ups innovation for 2017…
                                                            • …as well as recorded advertising spend
                                                              • Ariel attracts more positive associations
                                                                • Ecover and Surcare struggle to make an impact

                                                                • Market Share

                                                                  • Ariel and Fairy increase share of sales
                                                                    • Figure 22: Brands’ value shares in laundry detergents, years ending June 2016 and 2017
                                                                  • Persil innovations could see value return
                                                                    • Ecover benefits from family-friendly image

                                                                    • Launch Activity and Innovation

                                                                      • Liquid detergents take greater NPD share
                                                                        • Figure 23: New product launches in the automatic detergents sub-category, by format type, January 2014-June 2017
                                                                        • Figure 24: Examples of liquid laundry detergent launches, 2016-17
                                                                      • Marrying safety and value
                                                                        • Figure 25: Ariel 3in1 Pods in family pack with child-lock system (P&G), July 2017
                                                                      • Packaging changes drive NPD
                                                                        • Figure 26: New product launches in the laundry detergents category, by launch type, January 2014-June 2017
                                                                      • 2017 innovations from Unilever put focus back on performance
                                                                        • Figure 27: Persil Powergems (Unilever), June 2017
                                                                        • Figure 28: Verve range (Unilever), February 2017
                                                                      • Unilever accounts for third of NPD
                                                                        • Figure 29: New product launches in the UK laundry detergents category, by ultimate company (based on top six for 2016) and other, January 2014-June 2017
                                                                      • Social trends impact NPD
                                                                        • Figure 30: Leading claims in the laundry detergents category, based on top claims for 2016, January 2015-June 2017
                                                                        • Figure 31: Daz limited edition biological laundry powder (P&G), 2017
                                                                      • Ecover promotes natural efficacy and safety to parents

                                                                      • Advertising and Marketing Activity

                                                                        • Adspend runs parallel with NPD
                                                                          • Figure 32: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on laundry detergents*, January 2014-June 2017
                                                                          • Figure 33: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on laundry detergents*, by media type, January 2014-June 2017
                                                                        • Unilever leads on per-brand adspend
                                                                          • Figure 34: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on laundry detergents*, by leading companies (based on 2016), January 2015-June 2017
                                                                        • Pop-ups…
                                                                          • Figure 35: The Eek! collection pop-up store (P&G and Giles Deacon), February 2017
                                                                        • …prize draws…
                                                                          • …and princesses
                                                                            • Figure 36: Persil’s Beauty and the Beast promotion, March 2017
                                                                          • Ecover targets parents
                                                                            • Figure 37: Ecover #healthyhome hamper competition, November 2016
                                                                          • Nielsen Ad Intel coverage

                                                                          • Brand Research

                                                                              • Brand map
                                                                                • Figure 38: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, June 2017
                                                                              • Key brand metrics
                                                                                • Figure 39: Key metrics for selected brands, June 2017
                                                                              • Brand attitudes: Ariel and Persil lead on positive perceptions
                                                                                • Figure 40: Attitudes, by brand, June 2017
                                                                              • Brand personality: Surcare lacks standout appeal
                                                                                • Figure 41: Brand personality – Macro image, June 2017
                                                                              • Ecover has strong natural associations
                                                                                • Figure 42: Brand personality – Micro image, June 2017
                                                                              • Brand analysis
                                                                                • Ariel pips Persil…
                                                                                  • Figure 43: User profile of Ariel, June 2017
                                                                                • ...though Persil still has a strong profile
                                                                                  • Figure 44: User profile of Persil, June 2017
                                                                                • Bold 2in1 offers good value
                                                                                  • Figure 45: User profile of Bold 2in1, June 2017
                                                                                • Surf is basic, yet accessible
                                                                                  • Figure 46: User profile of Surf, June 2017
                                                                                • Surcare struggles with low awareness
                                                                                  • Figure 47: User profile of Surcare, June 2017
                                                                                • Ecover’s ethical message hits home
                                                                                  • Figure 48: User profile of Ecover, June 2017

                                                                              • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                                • A need for more diverse campaigns
                                                                                  • Liquids and gels most popular formats
                                                                                    • One in five households wash laundry daily
                                                                                      • Cool washing is the name of the game
                                                                                        • A fixation on price
                                                                                          • Beauty trends appeal to young adults
                                                                                            • Smaller homes seek added convenience

                                                                                            • Buying and Usage Responsibility

                                                                                              • Brands could benefit from more diverse campaigns
                                                                                                • Figure 49: Responsibility for buying laundry detergents, June 2017
                                                                                              • Men increase primary buying responsibility
                                                                                                • Figure 50: Responsibility for buying laundry detergents, by gender, August 2016 and June 2017
                                                                                              • 94% of adults use detergents
                                                                                                • Figure 51: Responsibility for doing the laundry, June 2017
                                                                                              • More men doing the laundry
                                                                                                • Figure 52: Responsibility for doing the laundry, by gender, August 2016 and June 2017

                                                                                            • Product Usage and Frequency

                                                                                              • Liquids and gels used by more than half
                                                                                                • Figure 53: Types of laundry detergent used, June 2017
                                                                                              • Powergems signal new format opportunity
                                                                                                • One in five households wash laundry every day
                                                                                                  • Figure 54: Frequency of doing the laundry at home, June 2017

                                                                                              • Washing Temperatures

                                                                                                • Cooler washes need a health boost
                                                                                                  • Figure 55: Washing temperatures used, June 2017
                                                                                                • Boosting the effectiveness of low-temperature washing
                                                                                                  • Low temperatures encourage use of liquids and gels

                                                                                                  • Purchase Factors

                                                                                                    • A fixation on price
                                                                                                      • Figure 56: Important purchase factors when buying laundry detergents (any rank), June 2017
                                                                                                    • Non-bio most sought
                                                                                                      • Young adults seek caring detergents
                                                                                                        • Fragrance is important to a third of buyers

                                                                                                        • Attitudes towards Laundry Detergents

                                                                                                          • Anti-ageing of high interest
                                                                                                            • Figure 57: Attitudes towards laundry detergents, June 2017
                                                                                                          • Harnessing beauty trends
                                                                                                            • Smaller homes spark interest in added convenience

                                                                                                            • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                                                • Abbreviations
                                                                                                                  • Consumer research methodology
                                                                                                                    • Forecast methodology

                                                                                                                    • Appendix – Companies and Brands

                                                                                                                        • Figure 58: New product launches in the UK laundry detergents category, branded vs own-label, January 2014-June 2017

                                                                                                                    Companies Covered

                                                                                                                    To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                                                                                                                    Reports by region

