Leisure Centres and Swimming Pools - UK - September 2017
“With more public leisure centres and swimming pools being run out-of-house by external companies, the standard of these facilities may improve. All the signs are there for increased usage; both consumers and the Government appear to be placing greater focus on leading active lives which should benefit leisure centres.”
– Helen Fricker, Senior Leisure Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Are wellness hubs the answer to increasing leisure centre use and public health?
- Should public leisure facilities try and replicate boutiques and private health and fitness clubs?
Companies Covered
