Leisure Centres and Swimming Pools - UK - September 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“With more public leisure centres and swimming pools being run out-of-house by external companies, the standard of these facilities may improve. All the signs are there for increased usage; both consumers and the Government appear to be placing greater focus on leading active lives which should benefit leisure centres.”
– Helen Fricker, Senior Leisure Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas:

  • Are wellness hubs the answer to increasing leisure centre use and public health?
  • Should public leisure facilities try and replicate boutiques and private health and fitness clubs?

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Products covered in this Report

      • Executive Summary

          • The market
            • Dip in site numbers reduces market size
              • Figure 1: Forecast of leisure centre and swimming pool revenues, 2012-22
            • Companies and brands
              • Local authorities continue to turn to Leisure Trusts
                • Figure 2: Leisure centre and swimming pool numbers, by operator type, April 2017
              • GLL continue to lead
                • The consumer
                  • Current usage is stable and consideration increases in previous users
                    • Figure 3: Activities done in the last 12 months, July 2017
                    • Figure 4: Previous usage of public leisure centres and future consideration in non-users, July 2017
                  • Increase in swimming with others and exercising in gym area
                    • Figure 5: Activities done at a public leisure centre or swimming pool in the last 12 months, July 2017
                  • Fitness classes most sought
                    • Figure 6: Interest in participating in leisure centre activities, ranked by interest, July 2017
                  • Two in three interested in joining a public leisure centre or swimming pool
                    • Figure 7: Interest in public leisure centre and swimming pool membership types, July 2017
                  • Wi-Fi and latest tech in demand
                    • Figure 8: Attitudes towards media and technology in leisure centres and swimming pools, July 2017
                  • Nutritional advice welcome and additional services appeal
                    • Figure 9: Attitudes towards additional services at leisure centres and swimming pools, July 2017
                  • What we think

                  • Issues and Insights

                    • Are wellness hubs the answer to increasing leisure centre use and public health?
                      • The facts
                        • The implications
                          • Should public leisure facilities try and replicate boutiques and private health and fitness clubs?
                            • The facts
                              • The implications

                              • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                • Dip in site numbers reduces market size
                                  • Increase in external management for public facilities
                                    • More focus on physical activity
                                      • Increase in sports participation

                                      • Market Size and Forecast

                                        • Dip in site numbers reduces market size
                                          • Figure 10: Leisure centre and swimming pool revenues, 2012-22
                                        • Forecast
                                          • Figure 11: Forecast of leisure centre and swimming pool revenues, 2012-22
                                        • Forecast methodology

                                        • Market Segmentation

                                          • Centre numbers decline
                                            • Figure 12: Leisure centres and swimming pool numbers, by type of facility, 2014-17
                                          • Revenue mainly from sports
                                            • Figure 13: Leisure centre and swimming pool revenues, by segment, 2014-17

                                        • Market Drivers

                                            • More focus on physical activity
                                              • More UK gym members than ever before
                                                • Increase in sports participation
                                                  • Appetite to do more activities
                                                    • Figure 14: Participation and interest in sport and exercise related activities, October 2016
                                                  • Active retirement of increasing focus
                                                    • Figure 15: Lifestyle attitudes, October 2016

                                                • Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know

                                                  • Local authorities continue to turn to Leisure Trusts
                                                    • GLL continue to lead
                                                      • Apps driving healthy behaviour
                                                        • Technology making activity more accessible n
                                                          • Operators aiming to rival private gyms and boutiques
                                                            • Getting Britain moving

                                                            • Market Share

                                                              • Local authorities continue to turn to Leisure Trusts
                                                                • Figure 16: Leisure centre and swimming pool numbers, by operator type, 2014-17
                                                              • GLL continue to lead
                                                                • Figure 17: Leading operators of leisure centres and swimming pools, by turnover and centre numbers, July 2017

                                                            • Companies and Brands

                                                              • Greenwich Leisure Limited
                                                                • Figure 18: Greenwich Leisure Limited key financials, 2013-16
                                                              • Sports and Leisure Management Ltd
                                                                • Figure 19: Sports and Leisure Management Ltd key financials, 2013-16
                                                              • Places for People Limited
                                                                • Figure 20: Places for People Limited key financials, 2013-16
                                                              • Fusion Lifestyle
                                                                • Figure 21: Fusion Lifestyle key financials, 2013-16
                                                              • Parkwood Leisure Limited
                                                                • Figure 22: Parkwood Leisure Limited key financials, 2014-16
                                                              • Freedom Leisure
                                                                • Serco Leisure Operating Limited
                                                                  • Figure 23: Serco Leisure Operating Limited key financials, 2012-15

                                                              • Launch Activity and Innovation

                                                                • Apps driving healthy behaviour
                                                                  • Technology making activity more accessible n
                                                                    • Operators aiming to rival private gyms and boutiques
                                                                      • Getting Britain moving
                                                                        • Linking physical and mental health

                                                                        • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                          • Current usage is stable
                                                                            • Growth in consideration in previous users
                                                                              • Increase in swimming with others and exercising in gym area
                                                                                • Fitness classes most sought
                                                                                  • Two in three interested in joining a public leisure centre or swimming pool
                                                                                    • Wi-Fi and latest tech in demand
                                                                                      • Nutritional advice welcome and additional services appeal

                                                                                      • Leisure Centre and Swimming Pool Usage and Exercise Participation

                                                                                        • Current usage is stable
                                                                                            • Figure 24: Activities done in the last 12 months, July 2017
                                                                                          • Growth in consideration in previous users
                                                                                              • Figure 25: Previous usage of public leisure centres and future consideration in non-users, July 2017

                                                                                          • Participation and Interest in Leisure Centre Activities

                                                                                            • Increase in swimming with others and exercising in gym area
                                                                                                • Figure 26: Activities done at a public leisure centre or swimming pool in the last 12 months, July 2017
                                                                                              • Fitness classes most sought
                                                                                                • Figure 27: Interest in participating in leisure centre activities, ranked by interest, July 2017
                                                                                              • Decline in overall activity consideration
                                                                                                • Figure 28: Changes in consideration of leisure centre and swimming pool activities, 2016-17, July 2017

                                                                                            • Membership Consideration

                                                                                              • Two in three interested in joining a public leisure centre or swimming pool
                                                                                                  • Figure 29: Interest in public leisure centre and swimming pool membership types, July 2017

                                                                                              • Attitudes towards Media and Technology in Leisure Centres and Swimming Pools

                                                                                                • Wi-Fi and latest tech in demand
                                                                                                    • Figure 30: Attitudes towards media and technology in leisure centres and swimming pools, July 2017

                                                                                                • Attitudes towards Additional Service at Leisure Centres and Swimming Pools

                                                                                                  • Nutritional advice welcome
                                                                                                    • Figure 31: Attitudes towards additional services at leisure centres and swimming pools, July 2017
                                                                                                  • Additional services appeal
                                                                                                    • Figure 32: Attitudes towards additional services at leisure centres and swimming pools, July 2017
                                                                                                    • Figure 33: Behaviours and attitudes towards leisure centres/swimming pools – CHAID – Tree output, July 2017

                                                                                                • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                                    • Abbreviations
                                                                                                      • Consumer research methodology

                                                                                                      • Appendix – Market Size and Forecast

                                                                                                        • Forecast methodology
                                                                                                            • Figure 34: Forecast of leisure centre and swimming pool revenues, 2017-22

                                                                                                        Companies Covered

                                                                                                        To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

