Leisure Review - UK - December 2016
“Social media has become increasingly image-based, which leisure venues need to take into account as they look to utilise social media for promotion and engagement. Leisure venues should be looking to offer creative, visually rich experiences that people will want to post pictures and videos of online.”
– Rebecca McGrath, Research Analyst
This report examines the following issues:
- Leisure venues look to boost app use
- Utilising online reviews and social media
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Leisure industry continues good growth
- Figure 1: Forecast UK leisure industry* market value, 2011-21
- Concerts/festivals have seen greatest growth over last five years
- Figure 2: Value growth rates for leisure industry* sectors, 2011-16
- Key players
- Apps used to improve visitor journey
- Pokémon GO shows the way for AR in the leisure industry
- New event-based attractions capitalise on FOMO – Fear Of Missing Out
- The consumer
- Most people eat out regularly
- Figure 3: Leisure activity participation in the past 12 months – Overview, August 2016
- A venue’s website is still its primary point of contact
- Figure 4: Leisure activity research, August 2016
- Reviews are very important for restaurants
- Figure 5: Influence of online reviews, August 2016
- Younger people are more likely to post on social media
- Figure 6: Behaviour after leisure activity, August 2016
- People have an interest in using apps for many leisure purposes
- Figure 7: Activities done via an app, August 2016
- Many prefer to do leisure activities in the home
- Figure 8: Attitudes towards leisure activities, August 2016
- Time-limited discounts are most appealing
- Figure 9: Encouraging leisure visits, August 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Leisure venues look to boost app use
- The facts
- The implications
- Utilising online reviews and social media
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- UK leisure industry continues to grow
- Concerts and gambling see significant growth
- People are becoming more financially comfortable
- Smartphone ownership continues to grow
- Cuts impact leisure operators
- Attempts made to clamp down on secondary ticketing market
Market Size and Forecast
- UK leisure industry continues to grow
- Figure 10: Value of the UK leisure industry*, 2011-21
- Forecast
- Figure 11: Forecast UK leisure industry* market value, 2011-21
- The potential impact of Brexit
- Figure 12: Alternative market scenarios for the post-Brexit leisure market, 2016-21
- Forecast methodology
Market Segmentation
- Concerts see the greatest growth over last five years
- Figure 13: Value growth rates for leisure industry* sectors, 2011-16
- Gambling growth strongest in 2016
- Fitness clubs also show good growth
- Nightclubs continue to struggle
- Figure 14: Value growth rates for leisure industry* sectors, 2015-16
- Figure 15: Value of the UK leisure industry*, by segment, 2016
- Figure 16: Value of the leisure industry*, by segment, 2011-16
Market Drivers
- Leisure staff costs increase
- Growth in smartphone ownership has opened many new opportunities for leisure operators
- Figure 17: Trends in personal ownership of selected digital devices, June 2015 and July 2016
- UK growth downgraded for 2017
- Figure 18: Forecasts for UK GDP growth, 2015-21, November 2016
- People are feeling more financially comfortable
- Figure 19: The financial tracker, February 2009-August 2016
- The London night tube offers more flexibility
- Government cuts impact leisure sectors
- Attempts made to clamp down on secondary ticketing market
- Ticket fraud remains an issue
- Fans puts pressure on sports events to reduce ticket prices
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Apps used to improve visitor journey
- Pokémon GO shows the way for AR in the leisure industry
- Venues look to further utilise VR
- Greater personalisation is a priority
- New event-based attractions capitalise on FOMO
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Apps used to improve visitor experience
- Google shows how busy venues are
- Mobile payments look to smooth customer gambling journey
- The smart stadium guide
- New dating app launched to help students meet at music events
- Restaurant chains offer app-based payment and ordering
- Zapper adds beacon technology
- Pokémon GO shows the way for AR in the leisure industry
- Greater personalisation becomes a priority
- Betting operators offer more personalised products and experiences
- Data mining brings new dynamism to pricing at the Gym Group
- Deltic also looks to mine data
- Venues look to further utilise VR
- Movie-goers can ‘step inside’ with VR headsets and 360º films
- Museums let people explore virtually in venue and at home
- New event-based attractions capitalise on FOMO
- Event cinema the fastest-growing sector at the box office
- Stranger Things club night tours the UK
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Most people eat out regularly
- Nearly half of people recommend activities to others
- A venue’s website is the most popular research method
- There is a high interest in using apps for different leisure purposes
- Reviews are very influential for restaurants
- Many younger people wish to stay at home
- Time-limited discounts are the most appealing
Leisure Activity Participation
- Most people eat out regularly
- Real-time updates and beacon tech could boost spontaneous visits
- Subscriptions models and dating integration could also help visitation
- Figure 20: Leisure activity participation in the past 12 months – Overview, August 2016
- Figure 21: Leisure activity participation in the past 12 months – Detailed analysis, August 2016
Research Methods for Leisure Activities
- Venue website is still primary point of contact
- Figure 22: Leisure activity research, August 2016
- 16-24s use social media to find out about events/venues
- Figure 23: Leisure activity research, by age, August 2016
Influence of Online Reviews
- Reviews are very important for restaurants
- Figure 24: Influence of online reviews, August 2016
Activities Performed on an App
- There is a high interest in using apps for different leisure purposes
- Figure 25: Activities done via an app, August 2016
- Ordering/paying for food and drink via an app
- Many want to use their phone to research
Behaviour after a Leisure Activity
- Nearly half of people recommend activity to others
- Figure 26: Behaviour after leisure activity, August 2016
- Younger people are more likely to post on social media
- Figure 27: Behaviour after leisure activity, by age, August 2016
Attitudes towards Leisure Activities
- Discounts can encourage many to post about an activity online
- Collecting data presents many opportunities
- Figure 28: Attitudes towards leisure activities, August 2016
- Many people wish to stay at home
- Figure 29: Agreement with statement ‘I prefer to do leisure activities within the home rather than an activity outside of the home’, by age, August 2016
Encouraging Visits to Leisure Venues
- Time-limited discounts are the most appealing
- Figure 30: Encouraging leisure visits, August 2016
- Special events can also encourage visitors
- Figure 31: Encouraging leisure visits, by age, August 2016
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Data sources
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Market Forecast
- Figure 32: UK leisure industry*, value forecast scenarios, 2016-21
- Forecast Methodology
Companies Covered
