US Affluent and HNWIs, with their large amount of income-producing assets, are important to lifestyle brands, particularly those offering value-added products and services. With higher-than-average household incomes, they command a significant amount of purchasing power across a variety of areas, from in-home food to household care to leisure and travel. Their earnings also afford them the ability to participate in a variety of upscale activities. In the next year, they aspire to travel more, better manage their health and wellness, and prioritize long-term wealth and financial planning. However, confidence in financial decisions wavers depending on a person’s age and gender.

This report looks at the following issues: