Lifestyles of Affluent and High Net Worth Consumers - US - December 2016
US Affluent and HNWIs, with their large amount of income-producing assets, are important to lifestyle brands, particularly those offering value-added products and services. With higher-than-average household incomes, they command a significant amount of purchasing power across a variety of areas, from in-home food to household care to leisure and travel. Their earnings also afford them the ability to participate in a variety of upscale activities. In the next year, they aspire to travel more, better manage their health and wellness, and prioritize long-term wealth and financial planning. However, confidence in financial decisions wavers depending on a person’s age and gender.
This report looks at the following issues:
- Affluent/HNW women are less confident about financial decisions
- Older Affluent/HNWIs not as interested in luxury travel
- One in five Affluent/HNW Hispanics' finances are just "OK"
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Affluent/HNW women are less confident about financial decisions
- Figure 1: Attitudes about finances and success, by gender, August 2016
- Older Affluent/HNWIs not as interested in luxury travel
- Figure 2: Activities done in the last 12 months – Travel, by generation, August 2016
- One in five Affluent/HNW Hispanics’ finances are just “OK”
- Figure 3: Current personal financial situation, by Hispanic origin, August 2016
- The opportunities
- Affluent/HNW Millennials are less aware of their finances and take more risks
- Figure 4: Spending habits, by Millennials versus non-Millennials, August 2016
- Women express increased interest in their finances
- Figure 5: Financial goals – In one to five years, by gender and age, August 2016
- Parents want to ensure their children have a financially secure future
- Figure 6: Financial goals for the next 12 months, by parent status, August 2016
- Nearly half of Affluent/HNW Millennials want a second home in the next five years
- Figure 7: Financial goal – Buy a second home, by generation, August 2016
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Households with $500K+ in investable assets continue to rise
- The rich getting richer
- Median household incomes are up
- Affluent and HNWIs stand apart from the average American
- Households with $500K+ in investable assets continue to rise
Market Size and Forecast
- America’s wealthiest continue growing
- Figure 8: Number of US households with $500K+ in income-producing assets, 2011-16 (forecast)
- Figure 9: Fan chart forecast number of US households with income-producing assets of $500K+, 2011-21
- America’s wealthiest continue growing
Market Perspective
- Minority of the population owns majority of nation’s wealth
- Figure 10: Holdings of family wealth, by wealth group, 1989-2013
- Top 10% are getting wealthier
- Figure 11: Average wealth for families in the top 10 percent of the wealth distribution, 1989-2013
- Minority of the population owns majority of nation’s wealth
Market Factors
- Median household income increases, finally
- Figure 12: Median US household income, 2004-15
- More people earning high incomes
- Figure 13: Individuals aged 15+ with annual income of $150K+, 2006-15
- Decade-high Dow is important to investing Affluent and HNWIs
- Median household income increases, finally
Affluent and HNWI Demographics
- Affluent and HNWI – Not like the average adult
- What defines them
- Who they are
- Figure 14: Affluent and HNWI – Finances, demographics, employment/location, August 2016
- Figure 15: Affluent and HNWI – Key characteristics, index to all, August 2016
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Affluent/HNWIs can afford to pay for convenience
- Faulty technology upgrades may delay adoption of new products
- Unique luxury accommodations and activities appeal to Affluent/HNWIs
- Affluent/HNWIs can afford to pay for convenience
What’s Working?
- Convenience
- Boss on Demand
- Meal kits
- Figure 16: Blue Apron email ad, October 2016
- Luxury travel
- United Airlines unveils luxury business class
- Figure 17: United Introducing Polaris International Business Class, June 2016
- Delta Private Jets and Porsche partner for smooth travel
- Mind, body, and soul workouts
- Peloton
- Figure 18: Peloton Commercial: This is Peloton/Commercial, May 2016
- Exhale Mind & Body Spa
- Equinox
- Convenience
What’s Worrying?
- The latest and greatest may not be all that great
- Samsung Galaxy Note 7
- Beats Pill XL Speaker
- Tesla Model S self-driving mode
- In the technology age, identity theft is a concern for Affluent/HNWIs
- The latest and greatest may not be all that great
What’s Next?
- HENRYs
- Luxury brands are capitalizing on hotel opportunities
- Shinola
- Aston Martin
- West Elm
- Sharing economy for the wealthy
- Accommodations
- Ride sharing
- Boat sharing
- Unique travel opportunities
- Hotel meet hostel
- Cuba
- HENRYs
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- 85% have participated in luxury activities or used luxury services
- They’re wealthy but still appreciate a good deal
- Health and work/life balance goals are most important
- Attitudes about finances depend on demographics
- Wealthy may need guidance with financial planning
- Young adults aim to take control of their finances in next 12 months
- Women and Millennials have specific goals for next five years
- For some, more money equals more problems
- 85% have participated in luxury activities or used luxury services
Activities Done in the Last 12 Months
- Dining out and cultural events are most popular activities
- Figure 19: Activities done in the last 12 months, September 2014/August 2016
- HNWIs more likely to be politically active, support charities, buy art
- Figure 20: Activities done in the last 12 months, by Affluent and HNWIs, August 2016
- Millennials are traveling in luxury
- Figure 21: Activities done in the last 12 months, by generation, August 2016
- Household income is a determinant for luxury activity participation
- Figure 22: Number of activities done in the last 12 months, by household income, August 2016
- Hispanics more likely to splurge on art and sporting events
- Figure 23: Activities done in the last 12 months, by Hispanic origin, August 2016
Spending Habits
- Affluent and HNWIs are knowledgeable deal seekers, less brand loyal
- Money management
- Brand loyalty
- Discretionary spending
- Figure 24: Spending habits, August 2016
- Millennials are less aware of their finances and are riskier spenders
- Figure 25: Spending habits, by Millennials versus non-Millennials, August 2016
- Suburban and rural Affluent/HNWIs are most price conscious
- Figure 26: Spending habits, by area of residence, August 2016
- Hispanics more willing to make high-risk investments, persuaded by social media
- Figure 27: Spending habits, by Hispanic versus non-Hispanic, August 2016
Goals for the Next 12 Months
- Health and travel are top priorities in the coming year
- Health and diet
- Home improvement
- Getting out of the house
- Financial management
- Figure 28: Personal goals for the next 12 months, August 2016
- Millennials are likely struggling with maintaining a balanced lifestyle
- Figure 29: Personal goals for the next 12 months, by generation, August 2016
- Higher household incomes more in need of personal life overhaul
- Figure 30: Personal goals for the next 12 months, by household income, August 2016
- Hispanics are looking for more control in their lives
- Figure 31: Personal goals for the next 12 months, by Hispanic versus non-Hispanic, August 2016
Attitudes about Finances and Success
- Affluent and HNWIs see themselves as confident and successful
- Figure 32: Attitudes about finances and success, August 2016
- Men are more confident about their financial decisions
- Figure 33: Attitudes about finances and success, by gender, August 2016
- Millennials are passionate and happy with their professional lives
- Figure 34: Attitudes about finances and success, by generation, August 2016
- Higher household incomes feel most influential, successful
- Figure 35: Attitudes about finances and success, by household income, August 2016
Financial Goals
- Affluent and HNWIs are savvy financial planners, but may not prioritize the long-term
- Figure 36: Financial goals achieved, by household net worth, August 2016
- Short-term financial goals
- Financial planning is a priority for Affluent/HNW Millennials in the next year
- Figure 37: Financial goals for the next 12 months, by generation, August 2016
- Parents are looking to assure a financially secure future
- Figure 38: Financial goals for the next 12 months, by parent status, August 2016
- Medium-term financial goals
- Younger women express increased interest in their finances
- Figure 39: Financial goals in one to five years, by gender and age, August 2016
- Nearly half of Millennials want a second home in the next five years
- Figure 40: Financial goal – Buy a second home, by generation, August 2016
- Older adults are looking to splurge on a new ride
- Figure 41: Financial goal – Buy a car – In one to five years, by generation, August 2016
- Long-term financial goals
- Generation X may be more realistic about paying off their mortgage
- Figure 42: Financial goal – Pay off home mortgage, by generation, August 2016
Current Personal Financial Situation
- Affluent/HNWIs have predictably healthy financial situations
- Figure 43: Current personal financial situation, by household net worth, August 2016
- Older adults are more satisfied with their current financial situation
- Figure 44: Current personal financial situation, by generation, August 2016
- Higher household incomes less positive about current financial health
- Figure 45: Current personal financial situation, by household income, August 2016
- Affluent/HNW Hispanics’ finances are OK
- Figure 46: Current personal financial situation, by Hispanic versus non-Hispanic, August 2016
Consumer Segmentation
- Figure 47: Affluent/HNWI segments, August 2016
- Frugal Spenders
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
- Figure 48: Profile of Frugal Spender Affluent/HNWIs, August 2016
- Value Conscious
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
- Figure 49: Profile of Value Conscious Affluent/HNWIs, August 2016
- Money Monitors
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
- Figure 50: Profile of Money Monitor Affluent/HNWIs, August 2016
- Spontaneous Spenders
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
- Figure 51: Profile of Spontaneous Spender Affluent/HNWIs, August 2016
- Nouveau Riche
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
- Figure 52: Profile of Nouveau Riche Affluent/HNWIs, August 2016
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Direct marketing creative
- Terms
- Data sources
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 53: Holdings of family wealth, by Wealth Group, 1989-2013
- Figure 54: Usual median weekly earnings of full-time wage and salary workers, by gender and age, Q3 2016
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.