Lifestyles of Young Families - US - January 2017
"Work-life balance is something that all families strive for, but it is a particular challenge for families with kids under the age of 12. With young kids in the household, parents spend a lot of hands-on time making meals, helping with homework, and coordinating activities. As kids gain independence and parents gain experience, they may find their workload lessens, but young families have yet to reach this tipping point. However, even though they may feel overwhelmed with household activities, young parents want nothing more than to spend time together as a family, have bonding experiences, and create strong relationships with their kids."
- Dana Macke, Senior Lifestyles and Leisure Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Young families struggle to do it all
- Family food fight
- Parents want to pull the plug
Table of contents
Overview
What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Young families struggle to do it all
- Figure 1: Attitudes toward family life – Finding balance, by younger and older families, October 2016
- Family food fight
- Figure 2: Around the table dynamic – Food requests, October 2016
- Parents want to pull the plug
- Figure 3: Family goals – Activities to reduce, October 2016
- The opportunities
- Family time is invaluable
- Figure 4: Family goals, October 2016
- Memories light the corners of our minds
- Figure 5: Motivations for spending time together, October 2016
- Moms and dads see eye to eye
- Figure 6: Attitudes toward family life – Select items, by moms and dads, October 2016
- What it means
Young Families in America – What You Need to Know
- Population of kids younger than 12 is stable
- Most family households have two parents
- Moms more likely to stay home
- Kids are surrounded by other races and ethnicities
- Median household income for families is improving
- Population of kids younger than 12 is stable
Population Trends of Young Families
- Recessionary period slows birth rate
- Figure 7: Number of births (in thousands), 1909-2015
- Kids younger than 12 lead growth for young population
- Figure 8: Population by age (millions), 2012-22
- Younger population is incredibly diverse
- Figure 9: Distribution of population, by age and race/Hispanic origin, 2016
- Recessionary period slows birth rate
Characteristics of Young Families
- Children most likely supported by two parents at home
- Figure 10: Living arrangements of children under 18 years old, 1960-2016
- Parents with children likely living with partner
- Figure 11: Parents with children under age 18 in the household, by living arrangement, 2007-16
- Most stay-at-home parents are moms
- Figure 12: Married couples with a child under age 15 at home, by presence of stay-at-home parent, 2006-16
- Income growth improves for family households
- Figure 13: Median household income of families with related children, in inflation-adjusted dollars, 2005-14
- Figure 14: Median household income, by type of household, 2015
- Children most likely supported by two parents at home
Key Trends – What You Need to Know
- Recommendations on screen time relaxed
- Brands reflect family realities
- Parents look for moral brands
- Kids’ programming takes the spotlight
- It takes a village
- Sharing isn’t always caring
- Settling into “hygge”
- Recommendations on screen time relaxed
What’s Working?
- New recommendations for screen time make room for teaching tools
- Brands highlight the role of grandparents
- Figure 15: English for beginners, November 2016
- Figure 16: Hooking Up Grandma’s House, November 2016
- Figure 17: McCormick Presents Lost Recipes, November 2016
- Figure 18: Coming Home for Christmas | Heathrow Airport, November 2016
- Companies hit on parents’ desire for community-focused kids
- Figure 19: The Giving Project: Toys “R” Us ad | Babble, December 2016
- Figure 20: UNICEF Kid Power: Get Active with Sport Stars, October 2015
- Figure 21: Make Life PlayFull | One World Play Project, August 2016
- Improved parental leave policies may foster employee loyalty
- Netflix ramps-up kids’ programming
- TV is winning with character diversity
- Kids create new ways to improve social acceptance
- New recommendations for screen time make room for teaching tools
What’s Struggling?
- Dads don’t see themselves reflected in ads
- Figure 22: Hershey’s: My Dad, February 2016
- Figure 23: Happy Father’s Day, Mr. Rayos, June 2016
- Figure 24: Airbnb mobile ad, September 2015
- Finding balance isn’t a mommy problem, it’s a family problem
- Burden of household chores remains uneven
- Dads may need more accessible parenting resources
- To share, or not to share?
- Dads don’t see themselves reflected in ads
What’s Next?
- Millennials focused on raising kids with a new set of ideals
- Brands aim to reflect an unspoken reality
- Figure 25: Honey Maid documentary #NotBroken, September 2014
- Figure 26: Familien – Part 1, February 2016
- Companies do their part to manage online content
- Americans search for “hygge”
- Figure 27: Ever heard of hygge? See what this special Danish word means! February, 2014
- IBM’s Watson and Sesame Street’s Big Bird team up
- Figure 28: IBM and Sesame Street: Transforming Early Childhood Education with Cognitive Computing, April 2016
- Parents encourage nonconformity
- Millennials focused on raising kids with a new set of ideals
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Most parents live with their kids and spouse
- Family dinner continues to be popular
- Food is used to occupy and entertain
- Time is more valuable than money
- Families want focused time together
- Strengthening the family bond
- Moms and dads share a similar view of parenting
- Most parents live with their kids and spouse
The Family Household
- Traditional family structure is the norm
- Figure 29: Household make up, by younger and older families, October 2016
- Single parents most likely to be young women
- Figure 30: Select demographics of single and married young parents, October 2016
- Mom is still CEO of the home
- Figure 31: Household make up of young parents – Select items, by gender, October 2016
Around the Table Dynamics
- The majority of young families sit around the table together
- Kids aren’t afraid to ask for special food orders
- Parents press kids to try new foods
- Food is used as a reward for young kids
- Figure 32: Families and food, October 2016
- Older families more insistent on shared meals
- Figure 33: Families and food, by younger and older families, October 2016
- Young dads choose to reward with food
- Figure 34: Families and food – Select items, by moms and dads, October 2016
- As household income increases, family dinners are more rare
- Figure 35: Families and food – Eating together, by household income, October 2016
- Hispanic parents less likely to insist kids clear the plate
- Figure 36: Families and food – Select items, by Hispanic origin, October 2016
Family Goals
- Quality family time is a primary goal
- Figure 37: Family goals, October 2016
- Younger families look to include extended family members
- Figure 38: Family goals, by younger and older families, October 2016
- Health and finances top moms’ list of priorities
- Figure 39: Family goals, by moms and dads, October 2016
- Families with higher incomes interested in saving, but also giving
- Figure 40: Family goals, by household income, October 2016
- Non-White parents put a focus on health
- Figure 41: Family goals, by race, October 2016
Family Activities
- Digital disconnection may be attractive to families
- Figure 42: Family goals, October 2016
- Younger families may feel overscheduled
- Figure 43: Family activities – Spending too much time, by younger and older families, October 2016
- Older families consider their community
- Figure 44: Family activities – Not spending enough time, by younger and older families, October 2016
- Dads may feel kids’ schedules are packed
- Figure 45: Family activities – Select items, by moms and dads, October 2016
- Moms want to get the most out of the weekends
- Figure 46: Family activities – Select items – Not enough time, by moms and dads, October 2016
Motivations for Spending Time Together
- Family bonding is paramount
- Figure 47: Motivations for spending time together, October 2016
- As children age, parents looking for more reasons to connect
- Figure 48: Motivations for spending time together, by younger and older families, October 2016
- Dads prioritize fun
- Figure 49: Motivations for spending time together – Select items, by moms and dads, October 2016
- Affluent parents more concerned with keeping kids in line
- Figure 50: Motivations for spending time together – Discipline, by household income, October 2016
- Parents use family time to thwart sibling rivalry
- Figure 51: Motivations for spending time together – Select items, by number of children in the household, October 2016
- Black families want to reinforce the family bond
- Figure 52: Motivations for spending time together – Trust and bonding, by race, October 2016
Attitudes toward Family Life
- Online privacy is a concern for parents
- Parents encourage independence
- Non-parents just don’t understand
- Figure 53: Attitudes toward family life, October 2016
- Help wanted: ISO an extra hand around the house
- Figure 54: Attitudes toward family life, by younger and older families, October 2016
- Moms fear for their child’s safety online
- Figure 55: Attitudes toward family life – Oversharing online, by key demographics, October 2016
- Moms and dads have a similar parenting outlook
- Figure 56: Attitudes toward family life – Select items, by moms and dads, October 2016
- Parents of all income levels expect help around the house
- Figure 57: Attitudes toward family life – Chores, by household income, October 2016
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Direct marketing creative
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – Family Demographics and Characteristics
- Figure 58: Population by age, 2012-22
- Figure 59: Parents with children under age 18 in the household, by living arrangement, 2007-16
- Figure 60: Married couples with a child under age 15 at home, by presence of stay-at-home parent, 2006-16
- Figure 61: Distribution of population, by age and race/Hispanic origin, 2016
- Figure 62: Median household income of families with related children, in inflation-adjusted dollars, 2004-14
- Figure 63: Median household income, by type of household, 2015
