"Canadians are active attendees of live events, with many reporting having gone to at least one event in the past year. Availability to tickets is perceived to be an issue, with affordability and tickets selling quickly being cited as barriers preventing consumers from attending events. Positively for marketers, FOMO (fear of missing out) is real and consumers see exclusive experiences as status symbols that are worth paying more for. Reaching the Canadian audience will require marketers to explore a variety of avenues as there is no clear medium to best garner their attention."

- Carol Wong-Li, Senior Analyst, Lifestyles and Leisure

This Report looks at the following areas: