Live Events - Canada - October 2017
"Canadians are active attendees of live events, with many reporting having gone to at least one event in the past year. Availability to tickets is perceived to be an issue, with affordability and tickets selling quickly being cited as barriers preventing consumers from attending events. Positively for marketers, FOMO (fear of missing out) is real and consumers see exclusive experiences as status symbols that are worth paying more for. Reaching the Canadian audience will require marketers to explore a variety of avenues as there is no clear medium to best garner their attention."
- Carol Wong-Li, Senior Analyst, Lifestyles and Leisure
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Accessibility to tickets is a challenge
- Ticket costs are an issue
- Source of awareness for live events is primarily from friends and family
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Accessibility to tickets is a challenge
- Figure 1: Attitudes towards buying tickets for live events, August 2017
- Ticket costs are an issue
- Figure 2: “Affordability is a barrier” (% agree), by age, August 2017
- Source of awareness for live events is primarily from friends and family
- Figure 3: Promotional tactics, August 2017
- The opportunities
- Get 18-24s to go social before attending events to drive awareness
- Figure 4: Awareness of last live event via social media posts, 18-24s vs overall, August 2017
- Fathers are on the lookout for events for themselves and their kids
- Figure 5: Live events attended, fathers with children under 18 at home vs overall, August 2017
- Email newsletters will keep Boomer women engaged with professional theatre
- Figure 6: Attended professional theatre performance, women 55-64 and women 65+ vs overall, August 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Shifts in Canada’s economy may help boost ticket sales
- An aging population brings opportunities
- Shifts in Canada's economy may help boost ticket sales
Market Factors
- Ticket prices rise and take a toll on sales
- Positive shifts in the economy may help boost ticket sales
- Some recovery in the job market may improve women’s interest in leisure spending
- Figure 7: Canada’s unemployment rate, December 2011-December 2016
- Canadian perception of financial health improves moving into 2017
- Figure 8: Perception of financial health, February 2016-17
- An aging population sees different interests in live events
- Figure 9: Population aged 0-14 and over 65, 1995-2035*
- Ticket prices rise and take a toll on sales
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Brands invest in promoting Canadian music and festivals
- Consumers see ticket access as an issue
- Technology helps address FOMO
- Brands invest in promoting Canadian music and festivals
What’s Working?
- Brand partnerships raising visibility of Canadian music and festivals
- Canadian clothing retailer Roots gives Canadian artists greater exposure
- Smirnoff’s Sound Collective music platform brings attention to Toronto musicians
- Fido brings music to consumers’ ears
- Spotify and KitKat encourage consumers to take a music break
- Just for Laughs boosts comedy show attendance amongst Quebecers
- Brand partnerships raising visibility of Canadian music and festivals
What’s Struggling?
- Spotlight on the music industry
- Musicians more reliant on concerts and experiences due to streaming
- Access to tickets is an issue
- Spotlight on the music industry
What’s Next?
- Live streaming as a viable alternative to attending live events
- There is potential to engage an older audience moving forward
- Figure 10: Agreement with ‘watching a live-streamed event is a good alternative to being there’, August 2017
- AI Brings People Into the Moment: Spotlight on Snapchat’s Crowd Surf
- Live stage on the silver screen: Spotlight on Cineplex
- Live streaming as a viable alternative to attending live events
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Canadians young and old are attending live events
- Attending live events is a bit of a luxury
- Word of mouth is a key driver of awareness
- Exclusive experiences have an intangible, emotional quality
- Canadians young and old are attending live events
Attendance of Live Events
- The majority of Canadians are attendees of live events
- Figure 11: Live events attended, August 2017
- Young women drive attendance of non-music festivals
- Figure 12: Attended music festivals and non-music festivals, women 18-24 vs overall, August 2017
- Honing in on the in-person aspect will appeal to women 18-24
- Boomer women are keen attendees of professional theatre
- Figure 13: 2016 French Lessons with Helen Mirren | L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect | Behind the Scenes, March 2017
- Figure 14: Look Your Perfect Age With Hydra-Nutrition | Age Perfect | L’Oréal, August 2016
- Fathers have a wide range of interests
- Figure 15: Live events attended, fathers with children under-18 at home vs overall, August 2017
- Figure 16: Repertoire analysis of live events attended, fathers with children under-18 at home vs overall, August 2017
- It’s more than about their own interests for dads
- Figure 17: Edge Cereal – Boxcar, August 2016
- The majority of Canadians are attendees of live events
Barriers to Attendance
- Affordability is an issue for nearly four in 10 non-attendees
- Figure 18: Barriers to attendance, August 2017
- Price is the main obstacle for young women
- Figure 19: Barriers to attendance, women 18-34 vs overall, August 2017
- Maximizing value of the social outing to appeal to young women
- Helping attendees manage associated costs may help increase appeal
- Figure 20: Warren Hill’s Cancun Jazz Festival, November 2016
- Affordability is an issue for nearly four in 10 non-attendees
Source of Awareness
- Word of mouth is a main driver of awareness for live events
- Figure 21: Promotional tactics, August 2017
- Going social: encouraging 18-24s to spread the word before the show
- Figure 22: Awareness of last live event via social media posts, 18-24s vs overall, August 2017
- Traditional channels are effective in reaching dads
- Figure 23: Source of awareness for last live event attended, fathers with children under-18 at home vs overall, August 2017
- Opportunities to connect with women over 55 with email newsletters
- Word of mouth is a main driver of awareness for live events
Buying Tickets
- Accessing tickets is an issue
- Figure 24: Attitudes towards buying tickets for live events, August 2017
- Men and fathers are highly motivated and willing to pay
- Figure 25: Attitudes towards buying tickets for live events, men 25-44 and fathers with children under 18 at home vs overall, August 2017
- Planning ahead may be more of an issue for men and dads
- Figure 26: Agreement with “attending live events takes too much advanced planning”, men 25-44 and fathers with children under-18 at home vs overall, August 2017
- Opportunities to lend men and dads a helping hand through tech
- Accessing tickets is an issue
Exclusive Experiences and FOMO
- Exclusive events induce pride as FOMO is real for younger consumers
- Figure 27: Agreement with seeing exclusive events as a status symbol and feeling jealous when missing out on events attended by friends, by age, August 2017
- Younger attendees want to feel special and ‘in the know’
- 25-34s feel exclusive experiences are worth paying for
- Figure 28: Willingness to pay for exclusive experiences, by age, August 2017
- Fathers value exclusive experiences and are prone to FOMO
- Figure 29: Attitudes towards exclusive events, fathers with children under-18 at home vs overall, August 2017
- Figure 30: Your ticket out, May 2016
- Exclusive events induce pride as FOMO is real for younger consumers
Second Screens While at Events
- Digital documentation is part of the experience of live events for many
- Figure 31: Second screen experience at live events, August 2017
- 18-34s are digitally tuned in
- Figure 32: Second screen experience at live events, 18-34s vs overall, August 2017
- Opportunity for brands to leverage consumer-generated content
- Women 18-34 drive social media posts during events
- Figure 33: Posting to social media and geotagged location for most recent live event attended, women 18-34s vs men 18-34, August 2017
- Figure 34: Social media platforms posted to about live events, women 18-34s vs overall, August 2017
- Women over-55 power down, though there are still opportunities to share
- Digital documentation is part of the experience of live events for many
Canada vs US – Attitudes towards Attending Live Events
- Canadians less emotionally attached to attending live events
- Figure 35: Attitudes towards attending live events (selected statements), Canadians 18-34 vs Americans 18-34, August 2017 (Canada)/September 2016 (US)
- But, they are less bothered by service charges and willing to plan ahead
- Figure 36: Attitudes towards attending live events (selected statements), Canadians 18-34 vs Americans 18-34, August 2017 (Canada)/September 2016 (US)
- Figure 37: Agreement with ‘good live events are hard to find in my area’, Canadians 18-34 vs Americans 18-34, August 2017 (Canada)/September 2016 (US)
- Promote early and let the consumers do some of the work
- Canadians less emotionally attached to attending live events
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
