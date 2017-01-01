Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Living and Dining Room Furniture - UK - September 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“The living and dining room furniture sector is facing a challenging year as inflation erodes consumers’ disposable income leading many to put off larger purchases. With consumers increasingly likely to live in smaller homes and to rent privately, there is growing demand for furniture that is more versatile to maximise the use of limited living space while also being easier to transport, since those in the private rental sector tend to move home more frequently.”
– Thomas Slide, Retail Analyst

This report looks at the following areas:

  • The risks and opportunities of generation rent
  • Rising inflation could spell trouble for the sector
  • Are furniture retailers still suffering a hangover from 2008?

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Products covered in this Report

      • Executive Summary

          • The market
            • Growth in the market slows
              • 2017 shaping up to be a challenging year
                • Figure 1: Consumer spending on living and dining room furniture, 2012-22
              • Inflation hits furniture in 2017
                • Signs of consumer credit becoming more restricted
                  • Companies and brands
                    • Category specialists account for largest share of sales
                      • Figure 2: Estimated channels of distribution for living and dining room furniture, 2016
                    • DFS the market leader
                      • Figure 3: Estimated market shares of the living and dining room furniture market, 2016
                    • IKEA rolls out click-together furniture
                      • Furnico loses licence to sell La-Z-Boy in the UK
                        • Advertising spend reaches £125.5 million in 2016
                          • TV dominates living and dining room advertising
                            • The consumer
                              • Two thirds have a separate living room
                                • Figure 4: Type of living room, June 2017
                              • Purchasing peaks in the year after moving in
                                • Figure 5: What they spent on living and dining room furniture, June 2017
                              • Sofa the most popular purchase
                                • Figure 6: Living and dining room furniture purchases in the past year, June 2017
                              • Half are interested in furniture with hidden storage
                                • Figure 7: Ownership and interest in types of furniture, June 2017
                              • Living rooms are a place to relax
                                • Figure 8: Attitudes towards living and dining room furniture, June 2017
                              • What we think

                              • Issues and Insights

                                • The risks and opportunities of generation rent
                                  • The facts
                                    • The implications
                                      • Rising inflation could spell trouble for the sector
                                        • The facts
                                          • The implications
                                            • Are furniture retailers still suffering a hangover from 2008?
                                              • The facts
                                                • The implications

                                                • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                                  • Growth in the market slows
                                                    • 2017 shaping up to be a challenging year
                                                      • Inflation hits furniture in 2017
                                                        • Consumer credit could become more restricted
                                                          • Housing market remains stable in 2016

                                                          • Market Size and Forecast

                                                            • Market growth slows
                                                              • A challenging market in 2017
                                                                • Figure 9: Consumer spending on Living and dining room furniture, 2012-22
                                                                • Figure 10: Consumer spending on living and dining room furniture, 2012-22
                                                              • Market Segmentation
                                                                • Figure 11: Consumer spending on living and dining furniture, estimated breakdown by category, 2016
                                                              • Forecast methodology

                                                              • Market Drivers

                                                                • Deflation in 2016
                                                                  • Figure 12: Annual rate of inflation, 2007-16
                                                                  • Figure 13: Inflation, monthly change over 12 months, November 2016-July 2017
                                                                • Growth in the private rental sector
                                                                  • Figure 14: Housing tenure in England, 2005-16
                                                                • Stable housing market
                                                                  • Figure 15: UK residential property transactions with a value over £40,000, 2012-16
                                                                  • Figure 16: Monthly residential housing transactions over £40,000, January 2015-July 2017
                                                                • The lingering effect of the financial crisis
                                                                  • Figure 17: Number of housing transactions that took place 6-10 years earlier, 2007-16
                                                                • The proportion living in flats has been rising
                                                                  • Figure 18: Type of dwelling lived in, June 2017
                                                                  • Figure 19: Proportion of UK dwellings classified as ‘Flats’, 2008-15
                                                                • Completed new builds up, but still a long way behind the peak
                                                                  • Figure 20: Number of new build dwellings, started and completed, 2001/02-2015/16
                                                                • Consumer credit returning to pre-crisis levels
                                                                  • Figure 21: Monthly outstanding net unsecured lending to individuals (excluding student loans), February 2010-June 2017
                                                                • Lower availability of unsecured credit
                                                                  • Figure 22: Changes in the availability of unsecured credit to households over the past three months and in the next three months, Q1 2012-Q2 2017

                                                              • Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know

                                                                • Category specialists account for largest share of sales
                                                                  • DFS the market leader
                                                                    • IKEA rolls out click-together furniture
                                                                      • Furnico loses licence to sell La-Z-Boy in the UK
                                                                        • Advertising spend reaches £125.5 million in 2016
                                                                          • TV dominates living and dining room advertising

                                                                          • Channels of Distribution

                                                                            • Category specialists continue to hold appeal
                                                                              • General furniture retailers account for the majority of spending
                                                                                • Figure 23: Estimated channels of distribution for living and dining room furniture, 2016

                                                                            • Market Shares

                                                                                • Figure 24: Estimated market shares of the living and dining room furniture market, 2016

                                                                            • Innovations and Launch Activity

                                                                              • IKEA rolls out click-together furniture
                                                                                • Figure 25: IKEA’s wedge dowel
                                                                              • Innovation to maximise use of space
                                                                                • Lord Kirkham launches Fabb Sofas
                                                                                  • Amazon explores the possibility of physical furniture stores
                                                                                    • The rise of residency retail
                                                                                      • Figure 26: Henry’s room at the Hoxton, Holborn, March 2017
                                                                                    • IKEA teams up with Apple to create AR-based shopping app
                                                                                      • High-end furniture retailers launching in the UK
                                                                                        • Design partnerships proliferate

                                                                                        • Manufacturer Profiles

                                                                                          • Corndell Quality Furniture Co. Ltd
                                                                                            • Figure 27: Corndell Quality Furniture Co. Ltd. financial performance, 2015-16
                                                                                          • Devonshire Pine & Oak
                                                                                            • Figure 28: Devonshire Pine Limited financial performance, 2015-16
                                                                                          • Ekornes
                                                                                            • Figure 29: Ekornes financial performance, 2015-16
                                                                                          • Ercol
                                                                                            • Figure 30: Ercol financial performance, 2015-16
                                                                                          • Furnico (including La-Z-Boy)
                                                                                            • Figure 31: Furnico financial performance, 2015-16
                                                                                          • Halo
                                                                                            • Figure 32: Halo financial performance, 2014-15
                                                                                          • JDP Furniture Group
                                                                                            • Figure 33: JDP Furniture Group financial performance, 2015-16
                                                                                          • Morris Furniture Brands/Nathan Furniture Group
                                                                                            • Sherborne Upholstery
                                                                                              • Figure 34: Sherbourne Upholstery financial performance, 2015-16
                                                                                            • Sofa Brands International
                                                                                              • Figure 35: Sofa Brands International financial performance, 2015-16
                                                                                            • Westbridge Furniture Design
                                                                                              • Figure 36: Westbridge Furniture Design financial performance, 2014-15

                                                                                          • Advertising and Marketing Activity

                                                                                            • Advertising spend reaches new high in 2016
                                                                                              • Figure 37: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on living and dining room furniture, 2012-16
                                                                                            • DFS the biggest spender
                                                                                              • Figure 38: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on living and dining room furniture by advertiser, 2016
                                                                                              • Figure 39: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on living and dining room furniture by advertiser, 2012-16
                                                                                            • DFS’ share of adspend in steady decline
                                                                                              • Figure 40: Share of total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on living and dining room furniture by advertiser, 2012-16
                                                                                            • TV dominates adspend
                                                                                              • Figure 41: Above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on living and dining room furniture by media type, 2016
                                                                                            • And it is continuing to grow
                                                                                              • Figure 42: Proportion of above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on living and dining room furniture by media type, 2012-16
                                                                                            • SCS and Sofa Workshop focus on Press and Digital
                                                                                              • Figure 43: above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on living and dining room furniture by media type and advertiser, 2016
                                                                                            • Campaign highlights
                                                                                              • DFS works with Aardman for Christmas advert
                                                                                                • Figure 44: DFS Christmas advert in collaboration with Aardman, November 2016
                                                                                              • Harveys launches ‘Any Excuse Will Do’ campaign:
                                                                                                • Habitat Voyeur campaign
                                                                                                  • Figure 45: Habitat Voyeur TV spot, March 2017
                                                                                                • Sofology’s ‘Life’s too short’ and small spaces campaigns
                                                                                                  • Nielsen Ad Intel coverage

                                                                                                  • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                                                    • Two thirds have a separate living room
                                                                                                      • Purchasing peaks in the year after moving in
                                                                                                        • Sofas are the most popular purchase
                                                                                                          • 50% interested in furniture with hidden storage
                                                                                                            • Living rooms are a place to relax

                                                                                                            • Types of Living Space

                                                                                                              • Almost two thirds have a separate living room
                                                                                                                • Figure 46: Type of living room, June 2017
                                                                                                                • Figure 47: Proportion of consumers with a separate living room, by age, June 2017
                                                                                                              • Separate dining rooms becoming a rarity
                                                                                                                • Figure 48: Type of dining room, June 2017

                                                                                                            • What They Spent

                                                                                                              • Spending peaks between £250-£499
                                                                                                                • Figure 49: What they spent on living and dining room furniture, June 2017
                                                                                                              • 25-34-year-olds the biggest spenders
                                                                                                                • Figure 50: What they spent on living and dining room furniture, by age group, June 2017
                                                                                                              • Detached householders the biggest spenders
                                                                                                                • Figure 51: What they spent on living and dining room furniture, by dwelling type, June 2017
                                                                                                              • The young most likely to make a purchase
                                                                                                                • Figure 52: Who made a purchase in the past year, June 2017
                                                                                                              • Purchasing peaks after moving
                                                                                                                • Figure 53: Proportion that bought any living or dining room furniture in the past year, by how long they have lived in their current home, June 2017
                                                                                                              • But spending peaks during the renewal phase
                                                                                                                • Figure 54: Average spend on living and dining room furniture, by how long they have lived in their current home, June 2017

                                                                                                            • Living and Dining Room Furniture Purchases

                                                                                                              • Living room purchases take priority
                                                                                                                • Figure 55: Living and dining room furniture purchases in the past year, June 2017
                                                                                                              • Sofas replaced after 6-10 years
                                                                                                                • Figure 56: Sofa purchases in the past year, by length of time in their current home, June 2017
                                                                                                              • Sofas and dining furniture more popular with homeowners
                                                                                                                • Figure 57: What they bought in the last year, by housing tenure, June 2017
                                                                                                              • Dining room furniture appeals to those with the space
                                                                                                                • Figure 58: What they bought, by dwelling type, June 2017
                                                                                                              • Repertoire analysis
                                                                                                                • Figure 59: Repertoire analysis of furniture items purchased for the living or dining room in the past year, June 2017

                                                                                                            • Ownership and Interest in Types of Furniture

                                                                                                              • Greatest interest in hidden storage solutions
                                                                                                                • Figure 60: Ownership and interest in types of furniture, June 2017
                                                                                                              • 25-34-year-olds most likely owners of furniture solutions
                                                                                                                • Figure 61: Ownership of types of furniture, by age, June 2017
                                                                                                              • Versatile furniture most popular in multi-functional spaces
                                                                                                                • Figure 62: Ownership of furniture items, by living space layout, June 2017
                                                                                                              • Interest in hidden storage peaks among 45-54-year-olds
                                                                                                                • Figure 63: Interest in types of furniture, by age, June 2017
                                                                                                              • Flat dwellers most interested in versatile furniture solutions
                                                                                                                • Figure 64: Interest in types of furniture, by housing type, June 2017
                                                                                                              • Renters keen on furniture that can be dismantled
                                                                                                                • Figure 65: Interest in types of furniture, by housing tenure, June 2017

                                                                                                            • Attitudes towards Living and Dining Room Furniture

                                                                                                              • A place to relax
                                                                                                                • Figure 66: Attitudes towards living and dining room furniture, June 2017
                                                                                                              • Private renters keen on space-saving solutions
                                                                                                                • Figure 67: Agreement with the statement “Space-saving furniture appeals to me”, by housing tenure, June 2017
                                                                                                              • Wealthy most interested in furniture trends
                                                                                                                • Figure 68: Agreement with selected statements, by household income, June 2017
                                                                                                              • Older consumers more concerned with comfort
                                                                                                                • Figure 69: Agreement with selected statements, by age, June 2017
                                                                                                              • Differing attitudes to guests
                                                                                                                • Figure 70: Agreement with selected attitudes, by age, June 2017

                                                                                                            • Cluster Analysis

                                                                                                                  • Figure 71: Attitudes towards the living and dining room, June 2017

                                                                                                              • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                                                  • Abbreviations
                                                                                                                    • Consumer research methodology

                                                                                                                    • Appendix – Market Size and Forecast

                                                                                                                      • Forecast methodology

