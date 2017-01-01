Living and Dining Room Furniture - UK - September 2017
“The living and dining room furniture sector is facing a challenging year as inflation erodes consumers’ disposable income leading many to put off larger purchases. With consumers increasingly likely to live in smaller homes and to rent privately, there is growing demand for furniture that is more versatile to maximise the use of limited living space while also being easier to transport, since those in the private rental sector tend to move home more frequently.”
– Thomas Slide, Retail Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- The risks and opportunities of generation rent
- Rising inflation could spell trouble for the sector
- Are furniture retailers still suffering a hangover from 2008?
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Growth in the market slows
- 2017 shaping up to be a challenging year
- Figure 1: Consumer spending on living and dining room furniture, 2012-22
- Inflation hits furniture in 2017
- Signs of consumer credit becoming more restricted
- Companies and brands
- Category specialists account for largest share of sales
- Figure 2: Estimated channels of distribution for living and dining room furniture, 2016
- DFS the market leader
- Figure 3: Estimated market shares of the living and dining room furniture market, 2016
- IKEA rolls out click-together furniture
- Furnico loses licence to sell La-Z-Boy in the UK
- Advertising spend reaches £125.5 million in 2016
- TV dominates living and dining room advertising
- The consumer
- Two thirds have a separate living room
- Figure 4: Type of living room, June 2017
- Purchasing peaks in the year after moving in
- Figure 5: What they spent on living and dining room furniture, June 2017
- Sofa the most popular purchase
- Figure 6: Living and dining room furniture purchases in the past year, June 2017
- Half are interested in furniture with hidden storage
- Figure 7: Ownership and interest in types of furniture, June 2017
- Living rooms are a place to relax
- Figure 8: Attitudes towards living and dining room furniture, June 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- The risks and opportunities of generation rent
- The facts
- The implications
- Rising inflation could spell trouble for the sector
- The facts
- The implications
- Are furniture retailers still suffering a hangover from 2008?
- The facts
- The implications
- The risks and opportunities of generation rent
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Growth in the market slows
- 2017 shaping up to be a challenging year
- Inflation hits furniture in 2017
- Consumer credit could become more restricted
- Housing market remains stable in 2016
- Growth in the market slows
Market Size and Forecast
- Market growth slows
- A challenging market in 2017
- Figure 9: Consumer spending on Living and dining room furniture, 2012-22
- Figure 10: Consumer spending on living and dining room furniture, 2012-22
- Market Segmentation
- Figure 11: Consumer spending on living and dining furniture, estimated breakdown by category, 2016
- Forecast methodology
- Market growth slows
Market Drivers
- Deflation in 2016
- Figure 12: Annual rate of inflation, 2007-16
- Figure 13: Inflation, monthly change over 12 months, November 2016-July 2017
- Growth in the private rental sector
- Figure 14: Housing tenure in England, 2005-16
- Stable housing market
- Figure 15: UK residential property transactions with a value over £40,000, 2012-16
- Figure 16: Monthly residential housing transactions over £40,000, January 2015-July 2017
- The lingering effect of the financial crisis
- Figure 17: Number of housing transactions that took place 6-10 years earlier, 2007-16
- The proportion living in flats has been rising
- Figure 18: Type of dwelling lived in, June 2017
- Figure 19: Proportion of UK dwellings classified as ‘Flats’, 2008-15
- Completed new builds up, but still a long way behind the peak
- Figure 20: Number of new build dwellings, started and completed, 2001/02-2015/16
- Consumer credit returning to pre-crisis levels
- Figure 21: Monthly outstanding net unsecured lending to individuals (excluding student loans), February 2010-June 2017
- Lower availability of unsecured credit
- Figure 22: Changes in the availability of unsecured credit to households over the past three months and in the next three months, Q1 2012-Q2 2017
- Deflation in 2016
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Category specialists account for largest share of sales
- DFS the market leader
- IKEA rolls out click-together furniture
- Furnico loses licence to sell La-Z-Boy in the UK
- Advertising spend reaches £125.5 million in 2016
- TV dominates living and dining room advertising
- Category specialists account for largest share of sales
Channels of Distribution
- Category specialists continue to hold appeal
- General furniture retailers account for the majority of spending
- Figure 23: Estimated channels of distribution for living and dining room furniture, 2016
- Category specialists continue to hold appeal
Market Shares
- Figure 24: Estimated market shares of the living and dining room furniture market, 2016
Innovations and Launch Activity
- IKEA rolls out click-together furniture
- Figure 25: IKEA’s wedge dowel
- Innovation to maximise use of space
- Lord Kirkham launches Fabb Sofas
- Amazon explores the possibility of physical furniture stores
- The rise of residency retail
- Figure 26: Henry’s room at the Hoxton, Holborn, March 2017
- IKEA teams up with Apple to create AR-based shopping app
- High-end furniture retailers launching in the UK
- Design partnerships proliferate
- IKEA rolls out click-together furniture
Manufacturer Profiles
- Corndell Quality Furniture Co. Ltd
- Figure 27: Corndell Quality Furniture Co. Ltd. financial performance, 2015-16
- Devonshire Pine & Oak
- Figure 28: Devonshire Pine Limited financial performance, 2015-16
- Ekornes
- Figure 29: Ekornes financial performance, 2015-16
- Ercol
- Figure 30: Ercol financial performance, 2015-16
- Furnico (including La-Z-Boy)
- Figure 31: Furnico financial performance, 2015-16
- Halo
- Figure 32: Halo financial performance, 2014-15
- JDP Furniture Group
- Figure 33: JDP Furniture Group financial performance, 2015-16
- Morris Furniture Brands/Nathan Furniture Group
- Sherborne Upholstery
- Figure 34: Sherbourne Upholstery financial performance, 2015-16
- Sofa Brands International
- Figure 35: Sofa Brands International financial performance, 2015-16
- Westbridge Furniture Design
- Figure 36: Westbridge Furniture Design financial performance, 2014-15
- Corndell Quality Furniture Co. Ltd
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Advertising spend reaches new high in 2016
- Figure 37: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on living and dining room furniture, 2012-16
- DFS the biggest spender
- Figure 38: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on living and dining room furniture by advertiser, 2016
- Figure 39: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on living and dining room furniture by advertiser, 2012-16
- DFS’ share of adspend in steady decline
- Figure 40: Share of total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on living and dining room furniture by advertiser, 2012-16
- TV dominates adspend
- Figure 41: Above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on living and dining room furniture by media type, 2016
- And it is continuing to grow
- Figure 42: Proportion of above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on living and dining room furniture by media type, 2012-16
- SCS and Sofa Workshop focus on Press and Digital
- Figure 43: above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on living and dining room furniture by media type and advertiser, 2016
- Campaign highlights
- DFS works with Aardman for Christmas advert
- Figure 44: DFS Christmas advert in collaboration with Aardman, November 2016
- Harveys launches ‘Any Excuse Will Do’ campaign:
- Habitat Voyeur campaign
- Figure 45: Habitat Voyeur TV spot, March 2017
- Sofology’s ‘Life’s too short’ and small spaces campaigns
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Advertising spend reaches new high in 2016
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Two thirds have a separate living room
- Purchasing peaks in the year after moving in
- Sofas are the most popular purchase
- 50% interested in furniture with hidden storage
- Living rooms are a place to relax
- Two thirds have a separate living room
Types of Living Space
- Almost two thirds have a separate living room
- Figure 46: Type of living room, June 2017
- Figure 47: Proportion of consumers with a separate living room, by age, June 2017
- Separate dining rooms becoming a rarity
- Figure 48: Type of dining room, June 2017
- Almost two thirds have a separate living room
What They Spent
- Spending peaks between £250-£499
- Figure 49: What they spent on living and dining room furniture, June 2017
- 25-34-year-olds the biggest spenders
- Figure 50: What they spent on living and dining room furniture, by age group, June 2017
- Detached householders the biggest spenders
- Figure 51: What they spent on living and dining room furniture, by dwelling type, June 2017
- The young most likely to make a purchase
- Figure 52: Who made a purchase in the past year, June 2017
- Purchasing peaks after moving
- Figure 53: Proportion that bought any living or dining room furniture in the past year, by how long they have lived in their current home, June 2017
- But spending peaks during the renewal phase
- Figure 54: Average spend on living and dining room furniture, by how long they have lived in their current home, June 2017
- Spending peaks between £250-£499
Living and Dining Room Furniture Purchases
- Living room purchases take priority
- Figure 55: Living and dining room furniture purchases in the past year, June 2017
- Sofas replaced after 6-10 years
- Figure 56: Sofa purchases in the past year, by length of time in their current home, June 2017
- Sofas and dining furniture more popular with homeowners
- Figure 57: What they bought in the last year, by housing tenure, June 2017
- Dining room furniture appeals to those with the space
- Figure 58: What they bought, by dwelling type, June 2017
- Repertoire analysis
- Figure 59: Repertoire analysis of furniture items purchased for the living or dining room in the past year, June 2017
- Living room purchases take priority
Ownership and Interest in Types of Furniture
- Greatest interest in hidden storage solutions
- Figure 60: Ownership and interest in types of furniture, June 2017
- 25-34-year-olds most likely owners of furniture solutions
- Figure 61: Ownership of types of furniture, by age, June 2017
- Versatile furniture most popular in multi-functional spaces
- Figure 62: Ownership of furniture items, by living space layout, June 2017
- Interest in hidden storage peaks among 45-54-year-olds
- Figure 63: Interest in types of furniture, by age, June 2017
- Flat dwellers most interested in versatile furniture solutions
- Figure 64: Interest in types of furniture, by housing type, June 2017
- Renters keen on furniture that can be dismantled
- Figure 65: Interest in types of furniture, by housing tenure, June 2017
- Greatest interest in hidden storage solutions
Attitudes towards Living and Dining Room Furniture
- A place to relax
- Figure 66: Attitudes towards living and dining room furniture, June 2017
- Private renters keen on space-saving solutions
- Figure 67: Agreement with the statement “Space-saving furniture appeals to me”, by housing tenure, June 2017
- Wealthy most interested in furniture trends
- Figure 68: Agreement with selected statements, by household income, June 2017
- Older consumers more concerned with comfort
- Figure 69: Agreement with selected statements, by age, June 2017
- Differing attitudes to guests
- Figure 70: Agreement with selected attitudes, by age, June 2017
- A place to relax
Cluster Analysis
- Figure 71: Attitudes towards the living and dining room, June 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast methodology
- Forecast methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.