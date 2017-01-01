Living and Dining Room Furniture - UK - September 2017

“The living and dining room furniture sector is facing a challenging year as inflation erodes consumers’ disposable income leading many to put off larger purchases. With consumers increasingly likely to live in smaller homes and to rent privately, there is growing demand for furniture that is more versatile to maximise the use of limited living space while also being easier to transport, since those in the private rental sector tend to move home more frequently.”

– Thomas Slide, Retail Analyst

This report looks at the following areas: