Logistical Services - UK - October 2017
“Businesses in the sector need to embrace new and innovative technological solutions to traditional challenges in order to reinforce business efficiency and remain competitive in an increasingly time-pressurised environment. Adopting new technologies can help move goods as efficiently as possible and companies could suffer if they fail to integrate new tech into operations - especially in a trading environment that is likely to become more challenging after the UK leaves the EU.”
- Lewis Cone, B2B Analyst
This report will explore the following key questions regarding logistical services in the UK:
- What are the key determinants driving the industry?
- Has the industry recovered alongside the economy since the financial crisis? What impact could Brexit have on performance?
- How have government schemes influenced market demand and supply?
- How have regulations and the threat of climate change changed the industry's approach?
- What are the key issues the industry needs to address to diversify its service provision and continue to compete globally over the long term?
- What does the future hold for UK logistical services?
Table of contents
Executive Summary
- Market size and segmentation
- More subdued growth expected in 2017
- Figure 1: UK logistical services market value, 2013-17
- Road freight drives market growth in 2017
- Figure 2: UK logistical services market segmentation, by type, 2013-17
- Market trends
- E-commerce leading the development of a new logistical operations model
- Driver vacancies remain high whilst practical LGV test pass rate remains just over half
- Noticeable rise in the percentage of vehicles running empty in 2016
- Improved fuel efficiency supported by a decline in the average length of haul
- Figure 3: Average length of haul, 2012-16, by type of vehicle
- Market factors
- Lowest half-year GDP growth since 2012 could impact logistical operations...
- Figure 4: GDP growth rate, Q1 2013 - Q2 2017
- ... with Brexit bringing further uncertainty
- Fuel prices rise over 2017 to date, but fuel duty remain constant
- Figure 5: Typical retail cost of fuel in the UK, by type of fuel, 2013-17*
- Industry structure
- Fall in the number of ‘mega’ deals, but industry continues consolidating
- Forecast
- Stable growth anticipated until 2022
- Figure 6: UK logistical services market value forecast, 2018-22
- What we think
Key Insights
- How are disruptive new players forcing traditional providers to adapt to new market dynamics?
- Is the UK’s industrial strategy strong enough to drive growth?
- Is the industry doing enough to combat its environmental impact?
Introduction
- Definitions
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Market positioning
- The customer
- The supplier
- Regulation
UK Economy
- Key points
- Overview
- Figure 7: Forecast GDP development 2017-21
- Figure 8: UK GDP quarterly development, 2007-17
- Inflation
- Interest rates
- House prices
- Figure 9: UK house price changes, 2006-17
- Consumer spending
- Manufacturing
- Figure 10: UK manufacturing, 2014-17
- Business investment
- Figure 11: UK GFCF, 2004-17
- Imports
- Exports
- Key points
Market Factors
- Key points
- Lowest half-year GDP growth since 2012 could impact logistical operations...
- Figure 12: GDP growth rate, Q1 2013-Q2 2017
- Figure 13: GDP growth rate, Q1 2013-Q2 2017
- ... with Brexit bringing further uncertainty
- Stable growth in retail sales despite inflation maintains demand for logistical services
- Figure 14: Retail sales trends, 2015-17
- Fuel prices rise in 2017 to date, but fuel duty set to remain constant for the foreseeable future
- Figure 15: Typical retail cost of fuel and the fuel duty level in the UK, 2013-17*
- Figure 16: Typical retail cost of fuel in the UK, by type of Fuel, 2013-17*
- Figure 17: European petrol and diesel prices, 2017
- Figure 18: European petrol and diesel prices, 2017
- Skills and driver shortage threaten industry’s attempts to match rising demand levels
- Road congestion affecting growth development with businesses losing potential earnings
- Key points
Market Size and Segmentation
- Key points
- More subdued growth expected in 2017 as UK endures economic uncertainty
- Figure 19: UK logistical services market value, 2013-17
- Figure 20: UK logistical services market value, 2013-17
- Road freight accounts for industry growth in 2017
- Figure 21: UK logistical services market segmentation, by type, 2013-17
- Figure 22: UK logistical services market segmentation, by type, 2013-17
- Road freight
- Market consolidates growth from 2015 in 2016
- Figure 23: Annual road freight transport in the UK, 2012-16
- Figure 24: Annual road freight transport in the UK, 2012-16
- Figure 25: Annual road freight transport in the UK, 2012-16
- Figure 26: Annual road freight transport in the UK, 2012-16
- Level of international road freight declines again
- Figure 27: Annual international road freight transport by UK registered vehicles, 2012-16
- Fourth successive annual growth in the amount of goods lifted in 2016...
- Figure 28: Annual goods lifted in the UK, 2012-16, by commodity group
- Figure 29: Annual goods lifted in the UK, 2012 and 2016, by commodity group
- Figure 30: Annual goods lifted in the UK, 2012-16, by region and country of origin
- ... but volume of goods lifted outward from and inward to the UK by UK-registered vehicles continue to decline
- Figure 31: Annual goods lifted outward from and inward to the UK by UK-registered vehicles, 2012-16, by commodity group
- International goods lifted outward from and inward to the UK by foreign-registered vehicles reaches five-year high
- Figure 32: International goods lifted outward from and Inward to the UK by foreign-registered HGVs, 2011-15, by European country
- 12% growth in 2016 leads to five-year high in goods moved in the UK
- Figure 33: Annual goods moved in the UK, 2012-16, by commodity group
- Figure 34: Annual goods moved in the UK, 2012 and 2016, by commodity group
- Figure 35: Annual goods moved in the UK, 2012-16, by region and country of origin
- Recent international performance continues to contrast with domestic market
- Figure 36: Annual goods moved outward from and inward to the UK by UK registered vehicles, 2012-16, by commodity group
- Port (marine) freight
- Port freight traffic continues to decline
- Figure 37: UK port freight traffic, by major and minor ports, 2012-16
- Figure 38: UK port freight traffic, 2012-16
- Figure 39: UK major port container traffic, 2012-16, by size of container
- Figure 40: UK major port container traffic, 2012 and 2016, by size of container
- Figure 41: International and domestic major and minor port freight traffic, by traffic direction, 2012-16
- Fall in dry bulk inward traffic drives overall fall in major port traffic in 2016
- Figure 42: UK major port traffic, by commodity group, 2012-16
- Figure 43: UK major port inward traffic, by commodity group, 2012 and 2016
- Figure 44: UK major port outward traffic, by commodity group, 2012 and 2016
- Figure 45: International UK major port freight traffic, 2012-16, by commodity group and traffic direction
- Grimsby & Immingham represents busiest UK port in terms of tonnage
- Figure 46: Major UK ports, top 10, by total tonnage, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 47: Major UK ports, Top 10, by total tonnage, 2015 and 2016
- Dover now holds the most freight units and trade vehicles in the UK
- Figure 48: Major UK ports, Top 10, by main freight units and trade vehicles, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 49: Major UK ports, Top 10, by main freight units and trade vehicles, 2016
- Only fully cellular container vessels recorded annual growth in 2016
- Figure 50: Number of ship arrivals at UK ports, by type and deadweight, 2012-1
- Figure 51: Number of ship arrivals at UK ports, by type and deadweight, 2016
- Declining UK interest in large trading ships
- Figure 52: UK interest in trading ships of 100 gross tons and over, by type of interest, 2012-16
- Figure 53: UK interest in trading ships of 100 gross tons and over, by type of interest, 2012-16
- Non-trading vessels most commonly owned by the UK, but UK-owned ‘other’ dry cargo vessels carry the most freight
- Figure 54: UK owned vessels of 100 gross tons and over, by type, at 31 December 2015 and 2016
- Rail freight
- Rate of decline in freight train movements slowed in 2016 compared to 2015...
- Figure 55: Great Britain freight train movements, 2012-16
- Figure 56: Great Britain freight train movements, 2012-16
- ... with the mass of freight goods carried also falling in 2016 but at a slower rate than 2015
- Figure 57: Mass of freight goods carried on the Rail Network, by Type of Good, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 58: Mass of freight goods carried on the rail network, by type of good, 2012/13-2016/17
- Volume of freight moved on rail network has fallen since 2013/14
- Figure 59: Amount of freight moved on the rail network, by type, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 60: Amount of freight moved on the rail network, by type, 2012/13 and 2016/17
- DB Cargo UK travels furthest for freight means
- Figure 61: Actual freight train kilometres on Network Rail infrastructure, by operator, 2012-16
- Figure 62: Actual freight train kilometres on Network Rail infrastructure, by operator, 2012 and 2016
- During the five-year period to 2015, the number of lorry journeys saved by rail freight peaked in 2014
- Figure 63: Impact of rail freight on road haulage, 2011-15
- Figure 64: Impact of rail freight on road haulage, 2011-15
- Air freight
- Mixed performance in the air freight market over the last five years
- Figure 65: UK air freight, by aircraft configuration and area, 2012-16
- Figure 66: UK air freight, by aircraft configuration, 2012-16
- Figure 67: UK air freight, by area, 2016
- Key points
Market Trends
- Key points
- Latest industry confidence index shows rise in confidence but customer-retention strategies are also on the rise
- E-commerce leading the development of a new logistical operations model
- Longer semi-trailers have reduced HGV mileage and emissions, and brought additional benefits to the industry
- Longer delays in filling driver vacancies, while practical LGV test pass rate remains only slightly above half
- Figure 68: Number of practical LGV tests conducted and pass rate, 2012/13-2016/17, by gender
- Other trends
- Noticeable rise in the percentage of vehicles running empty in 2016
- Figure 69: Vehicle percentage empty running and loading factors, 2012-16, by type and weight of vehicle
- Telematics
- Improved fuel efficiency supported by a decline in the average length of haul
- Figure 70: Average length of haul, 2012-16, by type and weight of vehicle
- Figure 71: Average length of haul, 2012-16, by type of vehicle
- Figure 72: Fuel consumption, 2012-16, by HGV vehicle type in Great Britain
- Key points
Industry Structure
- Key points
- Industry development
- Fall in the number of ‘mega’ deals but industry continues consolidating
- ‘Platooning’ could lead to cost savings and reductions in congestion and carbon emissions
- Dedicated training academy now available to whole industry
- Industry structure
- Figure 73: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the freight transport by rail industry, 2013-17
- Figure 74: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the freight transport by road industry, 2013-17
- Figure 75: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the removal services industry, 2013-17
- Figure 76: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the sea and coastal freight water transport industry, 2013-17
- Figure 77: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the freight transport by inland waterway industry, 2013-17
- Figure 78: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the freight transport by air industry, 2013-17
- Figure 79: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the operation of warehousing and storage facilities industry, 2013-17
- Figure 80: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the services incidental to water transportation industry, 2013-17
- Figure 81: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the other transportation support activities industry, 2013-17
- Structure by employment
- Figure 82: Analysis of the employment structure of the freight transport by rail industry, 2016-17
- Figure 83: Analysis of the employment structure of the freight transport by road industry, 2016-17
- Figure 84: Analysis of the employment structure of the removal services industry, 2016-17
- Figure 85: Analysis of the employment structure of the sea and coastal freight water transport industry, 2016-17
- Figure 86: Analysis of the employment structure of the freight transport by inland waterway industry, 2016-17
- Figure 87: Analysis of the employment structure of the freight transport by air industry, 2016-17
- Figure 88: Analysis of the employment structure of the operation of warehousing and storage facilities industry, 2016-17
- Figure 89: Analysis of the employment structure of the services incidental to water transportation industry, 2016-17
- Figure 90: Analysis of the employment structure of the other transportation support activities industry, 2016-17
- Structure by turnover
- Figure 91: Analysis of the financial structure of the freight transport by rail industry, 2016-17
- Figure 92: Analysis of the financial structure of the freight transport by road industry, 2016-17
- Figure 93: Analysis of the financial structure of the removal services industry, 2016-17
- Figure 94: Analysis of the financial structure of the sea and coastal freight water transport industry, 2016-17
- Figure 95: Analysis of the financial structure of the freight transport by inland waterway industry, 2016-17
- Figure 96: Analysis of the financial structure of the freight transport by air industry, 2016-17
- Figure 97: Analysis of the financial Structure of the operation of warehousing and storage facilities industry, 2016-17
- Figure 98: Analysis of the financial structure of the services incidental to water transportation industry, 2016-17
- Figure 99: Analysis of the financial structure of the other transportation support activities industry, 2016-17
- Key points
Company Profiles
Canute Distribution
- Figure 100: Financial analysis of Canute Distribution, 2012-16
- Company strategy
CEVA Logistics (formerly TNT Logistics)
- Figure 101: Financial analysis of CEVA Logistics, 2011-15
- Company strategy
DHL Supply Chain
- Figure 102: Financial analysis of DHL Supply Chain, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Eddie Stobart
- Figure 103: Financial analysis of Eddie Stobart, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Gist Limited
- Figure 104: Financial analysis of Gist Limited, 2012-16
- Company strategy
HOYER Petrolog UK (Formerly HOYER UK Limited)
- Figure 105: Financial analysis of HOYER Petrolog UK Limited, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Kuehne + Nagel
- Figure 106: Financial analysis of Kuehne + Nagel, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Lloyd Fraser Group
- Figure 107: Financial analysis of Lloyd Fraser Holdings Company Ltd, 2011-15
- Company strategy
NFT Distribution Holdings
- Figure 108: Financial analysis of NFT Distribution Holdings, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Wincanton Holdings
- Figure 109: Financial analysis of Wincanton Holdings, 2013-17
- Company strategy
- Figure 110: Profiled companies’ combined turnover, 2012-16
Forecast
- Key points
- Stable growth anticipated until 2022
- Figure 111: UK logistical services market value forecast, 2018-22
- Figure 112: UK logistical services market value forecast, 2018-22
- Road freight to continue to dominate market value
- Figure 113: UK logistical services market segmentation forecast, by type, 2018-22
- Figure 114: UK logistical services market segmentation forecast, by type, 2018 and 2022
- Retail e-commerce continues to shape and drive industry operations
- Integration of aspects of the ‘sharing economy’ could boost growth
- Solutions currently in development could reduce under-utilisation and congestion on the UK road network...
- ... with new UK road investment expected to aid road freight development
- Key points
Further Sources and Contacts
Companies Covered
