Long-haul vs Short-haul Holidays - China - September 2017
“While growth rates of both long- and short-haul holiday markets are slowing down, consumers see their holiday goals more clearly with a preference for sightseeing and relaxation, thanks to the greater volume of holiday information they can acquire. Common travel products and services are not attractive any longer, since consumers are now calling for more customisation and localisation to meet their increasingly selective expectations.”
– Yihe Huang, Research Analyst
This Report discusses the following key areas:
- Growing family holidays for both parents and children
- Travelling enabled by technology
- Travel information acquired from indirect sources
