Long-haul vs Short-haul Holidays - China - September 2017

“While growth rates of both long- and short-haul holiday markets are slowing down, consumers see their holiday goals more clearly with a preference for sightseeing and relaxation, thanks to the greater volume of holiday information they can acquire. Common travel products and services are not attractive any longer, since consumers are now calling for more customisation and localisation to meet their increasingly selective expectations.”
– Yihe Huang, Research Analyst

This Report discusses the following key areas:

  • Growing family holidays for both parents and children
  • Travelling enabled by technology
  • Travel information acquired from indirect sources

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Covered in this Report
        • Excluded

        • Executive Summary

            • The market
              • Growth rates of both volume and value are slowing down
                • Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of long-haul holiday market, by volume, China, 2012-22
                • Figure 2: Best- and worst-case forecast of long-haul holiday market, by value, China, 2012-22
                • Figure 3: Best- and worst-case forecast of short-haul holiday market, by volume, China, 2012-2022
                • Figure 4: Best- and worst-case forecast of short-haul holiday market, by value, China, 2012-22
              • Domestic short-hauls account for major growth
                • Figure 5: Domestic short-haul holidays volume and value in China, 2012-17 (est)
              • Holiday market is upgrading, from infrastructure to services
                • The consumer
                  • Short-hauls are comparatively more accessible
                    • Figure 6: Holiday frequency, by type of holidays, May 2017
                  • Nearby cities preferred for short-hauls
                    • Figure 7: Top 5 holiday destinations for long- and short-haul holidays, May 2017
                  • Self-guided tours are popular, but there is space for package tours
                    • Figure 8: Ways to travel, by type of holidays, May 2017
                  • Booking earlier is associated with more holiday spending
                    • Figure 9: Booking lead time, by type of holidays, May 2017
                  • OTAs (Online Travel Agency) dominate booking channels, but they are seeking ways to target more audience
                    • Figure 10: Holiday booking channels, by type of holidays, May 2017
                  • Travellers want sightseeing and relaxation
                    • Figure 11: Holiday attraction features, by type of holidays, May 2017
                  • Preference for taking holidays in cities
                    • Figure 12: Holiday themes, by type of holidays, May 2017
                  • More mobile services are used
                    • Figure 13: Services used during holidays, May 2017
                  • What we think

                  • Issues and Insights

                    • Growing family holidays for both parents and children
                      • The facts
                        • The implications
                          • Travelling enabled by technology
                            • The facts
                              • The implications
                                • Travel information acquired from indirect sources
                                  • The facts
                                    • The implications

                                    • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                      • Growth is slowing down, yet travellers are willing to spend more
                                        • Broader audience targeted thanks to upgraded transportation and services
                                          • Products and services for increasingly picky travellers

                                          • Market Size and Forecast

                                            • Growth of long-haul holidays market is slowing down
                                              • Figure 14: Long-haul holidays volume in China, 2012-17 (est)
                                              • Figure 15: Long-haul holidays value in China, 2012-17 (est)
                                            • Short-haul holidays account for major growth
                                              • Figure 16: Short-haul holidays volume in China, 2012-17 (est)
                                              • Figure 17: Short-haul holidays value in China, 2012-17 (est)
                                            • The growth is expected to continue
                                              • Figure 18: Best- and worst-case forecast of long-haul holiday market, by volume, China, 2012-2022
                                              • Figure 19: Best- and worst-case forecast of long-haul holiday market, by value, China, 2012-22
                                              • Figure 20: Best- and worst-case forecast of short-haul holiday market, by volume, China, 2012-22
                                              • Figure 21: Best- and worst-case forecast of short-haul holiday market, by value, China, 2012-22

                                          • Market Segmentation

                                            • Domestic holidays maintains its growth
                                              • Figure 22: China holiday market segment share, 2016
                                              • Figure 23: Domestic long-haul holidays volume and value in China, 2012-17 (est)
                                              • Figure 24: Domestic short-haul holidays volume and value in China, 2012-17 (est)
                                            • Outbound holiday market sees slower growth
                                              • Figure 25: Outbound long-haul holidays volume and value in China, 2012-17 (est)
                                              • Figure 26: Outbound short-haul holidays volume and value in China, 2012-2017 (est)

                                          • Market Drivers

                                            • Development of transportation makes travelling more accessible
                                              • Internet instalments lead to higher travel spending
                                                • Easier visa applications and payments for outbound travels

                                                • Launch Activity and New Product Development

                                                  • O2O trend is expanding in travel market
                                                    • Cruise and senior travel products attract wider audiences
                                                      • Demand for unique, immersive travel experiences
                                                        • Consumers have higher demand for on-demand services
                                                          • Customisation is viewed as a must not a luxury
                                                            • Leverage big data to drive consumer loyalty

                                                            • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                              • Self-guided are popular, yet package outperforms on cost-efficient
                                                                • Those who book earlier are likely to spend more
                                                                  • Leverage various channels to maximum benefit
                                                                    • Sightseeing to enjoy local and natural sceneries

                                                                    • Holiday Frequency

                                                                      • Short-haul holidays are more popular
                                                                        • Figure 27: Holiday frequency, by type of holidays, May 2017
                                                                      • Male travellers are likely to take more holidays
                                                                        • Figure 28: Holiday frequency, by traveller type, May 2017
                                                                      • Prefer annual leave to avoid peak holiday seasons
                                                                        • Figure 29: Preference on holiday timing, May 2017

                                                                    • Holiday Destinations

                                                                      • Japan heating up as a long-haul destination
                                                                        • Figure 30: Long-haul destinations word cloud, May 2017
                                                                        • Figure 31: Short-haul destinations word cloud, May 2017
                                                                      • Variety a key demand
                                                                        • Figure 32: Attitudes towards destinations, variety, May 2017
                                                                        • Figure 33: Attitudes towards destinations, popularity, May 2017
                                                                      • Preference of natural sceneries
                                                                        • Figure 34: Attitudes towards destinations, scenery attraction, May 2017
                                                                        • Figure 35: Top holiday destinations, by holiday type preference, May 2017

                                                                    • Ways to Travel

                                                                      • Self-guided tours are more popular, especially for short-hauls
                                                                        • Figure 36: Ways to travel, by type of holidays, May 2017
                                                                        • Figure 37: Ways to travel for long-haul destinations, by traveller type, May 2017
                                                                        • Figure 38: Ways to travel for short-haul destinations, by traveller type, May 2017
                                                                      • Travellers aged 20-29 prefer self-guided tours
                                                                        • Figure 39: Ways to travel for long-hauls, by age, May 2017
                                                                        • Figure 40: Ways to travel for short-hauls, by age, May 2017

                                                                    • Booking Lead Time

                                                                      • Bookings made weeks in advance for long-haul, days for short-haul
                                                                        • Figure 41: Booking lead time, by type of holidays, May 2017
                                                                      • Longer planning, more intention for spending
                                                                        • Figure 42: Short-haul popular travel types, by age, May 2017
                                                                        • Figure 43: Booking time vs holiday spending, by type of holidays, spending more, May 2017

                                                                    • Booking Channels

                                                                      • OTAs (Online Travel Agency) may reach the peak
                                                                        • Figure 44: Holiday booking channels, by type of holidays, May 2017
                                                                      • Official channels for long-hauls, information channels for short-hauls
                                                                        • Figure 45: Long-haul holiday booking channels, by MHI (Monthly Household Income), May 2017
                                                                        • Figure 46: Short-haul holiday booking channels, by MHI, May 2017
                                                                      • The young favour social network channels
                                                                        • Figure 47: Holiday booking channel, by gender-age group, May 2017

                                                                    • Holiday Features

                                                                      • Go sightseeing for long-haul, relaxation for short-haul
                                                                        • Figure 48: Holiday attraction features, by type of holidays, May 2017
                                                                      • Spend more for shopping and local experience
                                                                        • Figure 49: Long-haul attraction features, by attitude towards spending, May 2017
                                                                        • Figure 50: Short-haul attraction features, by attitude towards spending, May 2017
                                                                      • Natural, local and relaxing experiences make holidays unique
                                                                        • Figure 51: Unique holiday experience, May 2017
                                                                        • Figure 52: Unique holiday experience, by preference towards sceneries, May 2017

                                                                    • Holiday Themes

                                                                      • City breaks top favourable themes list
                                                                        • Figure 53: Holiday themes, by type of holidays, May 2017
                                                                        • Figure 54: Long-haul holiday themes, by preference towards scenery, May 2017
                                                                        • Figure 55: Short-haul holiday themes, by preference towards scenery, May 2017

                                                                    • Holiday Travelling Services

                                                                      • More use of mobile during holidays
                                                                        • Figure 56: Services used during holidays, May 2017
                                                                        • Figure 57: Services used during travel (looking for spots, joining local groups), by age group, May 2017

                                                                    • Meet the Mintropolitans

                                                                      • Mintropolitans take more holidays
                                                                        • Figure 58: Holiday frequency, by consumer classification, May 2017
                                                                      • Mintropolitans prefer to go self-guided for short-hauls, package for long-hauls
                                                                        • Figure 59: Ways to travel, by consumer classification, May 2017
                                                                      • Mintropolitans tend book their trips closer to time of travel
                                                                        • Figure 60: Booking lead time, by consumer classification, May 2017
                                                                      • Mintropolitans are likely to spend more to enjoy their holidays
                                                                        • Figure 61: Preference towards spending, by consumer classification, May 2017
                                                                      • Mintropolitans book from various channels to utilise booking efficiency
                                                                        • Figure 62: Booking channels, by consumer classification, May 2017
                                                                      • Mintropolitans see exploration and local experience as important
                                                                        • Figure 63: Number of features, by consumer classification, May 2017
                                                                        • Figure 64: Holiday features, by consumer classification, May 2017
                                                                      • Mintropolitans focus on experience to achieve uniqueness
                                                                        • Figure 65: Unique holidays impressions, by consumer classification, May 2017
                                                                      • Mintropolitans are more open to more themes
                                                                        • Figure 66: Holiday themes, by consumer classification, May 2017
                                                                      • Mintropolitans are more familiar with holiday-related services
                                                                        • Figure 67: Services used during holidays, by consumer classification, May 2017

                                                                    • Appendix – Market Size and Forecast

                                                                        • Figure 68: Market volume of china’s long-haul holiday market, 2012-22
                                                                        • Figure 69: Market value of china’s long-haul holiday market, 2012-22
                                                                        • Figure 70: Market volume of china’s short-haul holiday market, 2012-22
                                                                        • Figure 71: Market value of china’s short-haul holiday market, 2012-22

                                                                    • Appendix – Market Segmentation

                                                                        • Figure 72: Market volume of china’s long-haul holiday market, by segment, 2012-22
                                                                        • Figure 73: Market value of china’s long-haul holiday market, by segment, 2012-22
                                                                        • Figure 74: Market volume of china’s short-haul holiday market, by segment, 2012-22
                                                                        • Figure 75: Market value of china’s short-haul holiday market, by segment, 2012-22

                                                                    • Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations

                                                                      • Methodology
                                                                        • Fan chart forecast
                                                                          • Abbreviations

                                                                          Companies Covered

                                                                          To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

