Low-cost Carriers in Asia - February 2017
“While China offers the greatest potential for LCC development in Asia, protectionism and regulatory constraints remain a major impediment for LCCs that operate in the market.”
This report looks at the following areas:
- Which are the leading LCCs in the region?
- What is the market share of LCCs in the major Asian aviation markets (China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore?)
- How are regulatory and economic developments impacting LCCs in Asia?
- What is the trend regarding LCC air routes in the region?
- What are the growth prospects for LCCs in Asia?
Table of contents
Introduction
Data Sources
Overview
- Expenditure on travel and tourism
- Figure 1: Spending1 on travel & tourism worldwide & in Asia Pacific & by sub-region (US$bn), 2015 & 2026
- Tourist arrivals
- Figure 2: Tourist arrivals* in selected Asia-Pacific countries (m), 2012-20
- Trend in air traffic
- Figure 3: Passenger airlines: passenger volume, by selected Asian country (m), 2012-20
- Expenditure on travel and tourism
The LCC Business Model
Alliances
- U-FLY Alliance
- Fleet
- Figure 4: U-FLY Alliance member details, January 2016
- Eastar Jet joins U-Fly
- Figure 5: Fare promotion over the period 27-31 July 2016
- Value Alliance
- Helping small carriers to compete against the market leaders
- Value Alliance market share
- Figure 6: South East Asia capacity share (% of seats) by airline group/alliance, May 2016
- Figure 7: Value Alliance fleet size compared to the large Asian LCCs as of 18 May 2016
- Growth through interlining and transfers
North East Asia
- Figure 8: LCC share of available seats within select North East & South East Asian domestic markets, 5-11 June 2016
- LCC penetration varies by country and route
- Figure 9: LCC share of available seats in the 20 largest international North East & South East Asian markets, 5-11June 2016
- Fast-growing China-Japan route
- Taiwan-Japan and Hong Kong-Japan
- Figure 10: Japan-Taiwan seat capacity by airline type on 10 largest routes, plus total Tokyo-Taipei market (left axis) & LCC penetration rate (right axis): 11-17 July 2016
- Figure 11: Hong Kong-Japan LCC & FSC capacity & LCC share by city, 1-7 August 2016
- Faster growth in North East Asia
- Figure 12: Annual seat capacity of the three largest routes (in 2016) in North East & South East Asia, 2006-16
- China
- Figure 13: China – passenger airlines, market segmentation by volume (m passengers), 2007-15
- 9 Air
- China United Airlines
- Fleet
- Figure 14: China United Airlines’ fleet, 2016
- Lucky Air
- Fleet
- Figure 15: Lucky Air’s fleet, November 2016
- Ruili Airlines
- Spring Airlines
- Urumqi Air
- Hong Kong
- HK Express
- Figure 16: HK Express’ performance data, October 2016 &12 months to 31/10/2016
- Japan
- Figure 17: Japan – passenger airlines, market segmentation by volume (m passengers), 2007-13*
- A comeback for AirAsia Japan
- Jetstar Japan
- Peach
- Spring Japan
- Vanilla
- South Korea
- Figure 18: South Korea – passenger airlines, market segmentation by volume (m passengers), 2010-15
- Air Busan
- Fleet
- Figure 19: Air Busan’s fleet, 2016
- Jeju Air
- T’way
South Asia
- India
- Figure 20: India – passenger airlines, market segmentation by volume (m passengers), 2009-15
- IndiGo leads the pack
- Figure 21: Domestic market share of Indian airlines, % share of domestic passengers, 01/2009-06/2016
- Fleet
- Figure 22: IndiGo’s fleet, 2016
- SpiceJet is second-ranked
- Delhi is biggest base with most routes
- Figure 23: SpiceJet's top 15 airports by weekly departing seats, summer 2016
- Fleet
- Figure 24: SpiceJet's fleet, 2016
- GoAir
- Figure 25: GoAir’s annual ASKs & year-on-year growth, 2006-16
- GoAir’s airport network
- Figure 26: GoAir's top 12 airports, ranked by weekly departing seats, May 2016
- Fleet
- Figure 27: GoAir’s fleet, 2016
- Air India Express
- AirAsia India
- Figure 28: Destinations served by AirAsia India, 2016
- Pakistan
- Airblue
South East Asia
- Fleet growth slowing down
- Figure 29: South East Asia LCC fleet by airline, 2013-mid-2016
- Capacity growth slows as LCC penetration rate declines
- Figure 30: South East Asia LCC penetration rate (% of seats), 2007 to end May 2016*
- Figure 31: South East Asia LCC group fleet size & order book, as of May 2016
- Profitability a concern
- Figure 32: South East Asian airline sector operating profit/loss (US$m), 2015 vs 2014
- Cross-border joint ventures
- Indonesia
- Figure 33: Indonesia – passenger airlines, market segmentation by volume (m), 2007-15
- Citilink
- Figure 34: Trend in Citilink passenger numbers, 2010-15
- Figure 35: Citilink's aircraft fleet, 2016
- Lion Air
- Figure 36: Lion Air's fleet, 2016
- Indonesia AirAsia
- Indonesia AirAsia X
- Malaysia
- AirAsia
- Growth continued in 2016
- Figure 37: 3rd Quarter (July-September) operating statistics for AirAsia Group (8), 2016
- Figure 38: Market share* of AirAsia Malaysia & its partially owned subsidiaries in Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines & India, 2015
- Fleet
- Figure 39: Total AirAsia fleet, 2016
- AirAsia X
- Fleet
- Figure 40: Malaysia AirAsia X fleet, 2016
- Restructuring
- Philippines
- Cebgo
- Cebu Pacific
- Fleet
- Singapore
- Jetstar Asia Airways
- Scoot
- Fleet
- Figure 41: Scoot Airlines’ fleet, 2016
- Tigerair
- Fleet
- Figure 42: Tigerair’s fleet, 2016
- Thailand
- Figure 43: Annual passenger movements (m) at Thailand’s main airports, 2003-16
- Thai AirAsia now bigger than Thai Airways
- Figure 44: Top 15 airlines operating at Thai airports, ranked by share of total, summer 2016
- China is leading country market and growing fast
- Nok Air
- Fleet
- Figure 45: Nok Air's fleet, 2016
- NokScoot
- Thai AirAsia
- Thai AirAsia X
- Thai Lion Air
- Thai Vietjet Air
- Vietnam
- Figure 46: Vietnam – passenger airlines, market segmentation by volume (m), 2010-15
- Jetstar Pacific Airlines
- VietJet Aviation
- Fleet
- Figure 47: VietJet's fleet, December 2016
What Next?
- Boeing predicts ongoing strong growth
- Will LCCs finally take off in China?
- Ongoing deregulation in ASEAN favours LCCS
- Foreign ownership restriction could be lifted soon…
- Long-haul LCC flights
