Loyalty and Brands - UK - March 2017
“The expression of personality that can be gained from buying and using brands appears to appeal to 16-34s in particular: these active advocates are more likely to consider brands as favourites and more likely to use them on a regular basis. Meanwhile, older groups tend to show less of an affinity with the average brand, suggesting that they may be more influenced by factors that can hinder the generation of true loyalty, such as price and convenience.”
– Richard Hopping, Brand and Household Analyst
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Brand loyalty overview
- Brands with highest regular usage similar to 2016
- Figure 1: Top ranking of brands by usage described as “All the time”, January 2014-March 2016 (for 2016) and January 2015-January 2017 (for 2017)
- Specialist retailers and travel brands suffer from lapse in users
- Figure 2: Top ranking of brands by proportion of lapsed users (users of the brand who have not used it in the last year), January 2015-January 2017
- Consumer favouritism appears to stick
- Figure 3: Top ranking of brands by agreement with “This is a favourite brand”, January 2014-March 2016 (for 2016) and January 2015-January 2017 (for 2017)
- Amazon leads on overall commitment
- Figure 4: Top ranking of brands by commitment (Net of agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), January 2015-January 2017
- Cross-category review
- Financial services brands struggle to be liked
- Figure 5: Average proportion of consumers who agree with “This is a favourite brand”, and score for commitment (Net agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), by sector, January 2015-January 2017
- Technology brands create favouritism and regular usage
- Figure 6: Average proportion of users who describe their usage as “All the time”, by sector, January 2016-January 2017
- Financial services benefits from inertia
- Figure 7: Average proportion of lapsed users, by sector, January 2015-January 2017
- Overall usage fairly consistent across age groups
- Figure 8: Average scores for brand usage across all brands, by age group, January 2015-January 2017
- Preference for brands strongest among 16-34s
- Figure 9: Average scores for agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and commitment (Net of agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), by age group, January 2015-January 2017
- Gender difference within specific sectors
- Figure 10: The difference from the mean brand usage score, by sector, by gender, January 2015-January 2017
- What we think
Brand Loyalty Overview – What You Need to Know
- FMCG brands lead on usage, tech brands on frequency
- Lifestage-based retailers and travel brands see users drift more readily
- Little change in brands most likely to be used all the time
- Amazon in a position to capitalise on loyalty
- Loyalty sticks
- FMCG brands lead on usage, tech brands on frequency
Brand Usage
- FMCG brands and tech products have usage advantage
- Figure 11: Top ranking of brands, by overall usage, January 2015 – January 2017
- Tech brands overtake FMCG on frequent usage
- Figure 12: Top ranking of brands, by usage described as “All the time” by users, January 2015 – January 2017
- Specialist retailers and travel brands suffer from lapse in users
- Figure 13: Top ranking of brands, by proportion of lapsed users, January 2015 – January 2017
- FMCG brands and tech products have usage advantage
Brand Usage – A Comparison with 2016
- Same brands represented as in 2016
- Figure 14: Top ranking of brands by usage described as “All the time”, January 2014-March 2016 (for 2016) and January 2015-January 2017 (for 2017)
- Brands with highest proportion of lapsed users also similar
- Figure 15: Top ranking of brands by lapsed users (users of the brand who have not used it in the last year), January 2014-March 2016 (for 2016) and January 2015-January 2017 (for 2017)
- Same brands represented as in 2016
Favouritism and Commitment
- Amazon leads on favouritism and commitment
- Google and Android follows
- Figure 16: Google promo for Google Pixel smartphone, October 2016
- Figure 17: Top ranking of brands by agreement with “This is a favourite brand”, January 2015-January 2017
- Preference adds Heinz brands and Microsoft
- Figure 18: Top ranking of brands by commitment (Net of agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), January 2015-January 2017
- Amazon leads on favouritism and commitment
Favouritism and Commitment – A Comparison with 2016
- Consumer loyalty appears to stick
- Figure 19: Top ranking of brands by agreement with “This is a favourite brand”, January 2014-March 2016 (for 2016) and January 2015-January 2017 (for 2017)
- Lynx a favourite for 20% of men
- Figure 20: Lynx Signature anti-marks protection #FindYourMagic promo, 2016
- Samsung maintains preference in spite of high-profile issues
- Figure 21: Proportion of online conversation around Samsung, 28 August 2016 – 25 February 2017
- Figure 22: Top ranking of brands by commitment (Net of agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), January 2014-March 2016 (for 2016) and January 2015-January 2017 (for 2017)
- Consumer loyalty appears to stick
The Meaning of Loyalty – What You Need to Know
- People have different ideas of what constitutes loyalty
- A raft of factors influence loyalty
- Loyalty can be at risk
- People have different ideas of what constitutes loyalty
What Loyalty Means to Consumers
- Definition of loyalty can be hazy
- The Fanatics: To some, loyalty is strictly about frequency
- The Intenders: To others, loyalty can be a more distant affair
- The Advocates: Going in to bat for a brand
- Figure 23: Top ranking of brands by likely recommendation, January 2015-January 2017
- Definition of loyalty can be hazy
Drivers of Loyalty
- Customer service keeps people coming back
- Figure 24: Top ranking of brands by agreement with “A brand that has great customer service”, January 2015-January 2017
- Quality drives loyalty
- Figure 25: Top ranking of brands by agreement with “A brand that has consistently high quality”, January 2015-January 2017
- Going above and beyond
- Figure 26: Top ranking of brands, by proportion of excellent reviews from users of the brand, January 2015-January 2017
- Focus on price and desire for offers can put pay to loyalty
- Figure 27: Top ranking of brands by agreement with “A brand that offers good value”, January 2015-January 2017
- Figure 28: Fairy “Fairyconomy” campaign, 2015
- There is a place for nostalgia
- Inertia and convenience is prevalent in service-based categories
- Customer service keeps people coming back
Factors That Put Loyalty at Risk
- Brands with goodwill more likely to come through unscathed
- Loyalty loss not always based on a single bad experience
- Importance of convenience can sometimes mean brands are disposable
- Ethics is a mixed bag
- Brands with goodwill more likely to come through unscathed
Sector Review – What You Need to Know
- Close link between experience and favouritism in FMCG sectors
- Room for aspiration in glamorous sectors
- Technology brands increasing their influence
- Premium airlines create favouritism in travel but limitations on usage
- Banking brands favoured in financial services sector
- Supermarkets among the most preferred retailers
- Close link between experience and favouritism in FMCG sectors
Automotive
- Ford has narrow lead on favouritism in automotive sector
- Figure 29: Top ranking of brands in the automotive sector by agreement with “This is a favourite brand”, January 2015-January 2017
- Beyond Ford, premium is favoured
- Volkswagen bounces back
- Figure 30: Top ranking of brands in the automotive sector by commitment (Net of agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), January 2015-January 2017
- Smaller car brands enjoy more frequent usage among drivers
- Figure 31: Top ranking of brands in the automotive sector by proportion of users who describe their usage as “All the time”, January 2015-January 2017
- Brands with focus on smaller cars see users drift away
- Figure 32: Top ranking of brands in the automotive sector by proportion of lapsed users (users of the brand who have not used it in the last year), January 2015-January 2017
- Ford has narrow lead on favouritism in automotive sector
Beauty & Personal Care
- Functional brands create more favouritism in BPC sector
- Figure 33: Top ranking of brands in the BPC sector by agreement with “This is a favourite brand”, January 2015-January 2017
- Same brands rule roost when preference is accounted for
- Figure 34: Top ranking of brands in the BPC sector by commitment (Net of agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), January 2015-January 2017
- Lynx stands out for regular usage
- Figure 35: Top ranking of brands in the BPC sector by proportion of users who describe their usage as “All the time”, January 2015-January 2017
- Competition ensures higher proportion of lapsed users in BPC sector
- Figure 36: Top ranking of brands in the BPC sector by proportion of lapsed users (users of the brand who have not used it in the last year), January 2015-January 2017
- Functional brands create more favouritism in BPC sector
Drink
- Coca-Cola enjoys high favouritism in drinks sector
- Figure 37: Top ranking of brands in the drinks sector by agreement with “This is a favourite brand”, January 2015-January 2017
- Figure 38: Coca-Cola One Brand Promo, 2016
- Brand leaders tend to be favoured
- Figure 39: Top ranking of brands in the drinks sector by commitment (Net of agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), January 2015-January 2017
- Health factors impact upon frequency of usage
- Figure 40: Top ranking of brands in the drinks sector by proportion of users who describe their usage as “All the time”, January 2015-January 2017
- Alcohol brands used more sporadically
- Figure 41: Top ranking of brands in the drinks sector by proportion of lapsed users (users of the brand who have not used it in the last year), January 2015-January 2017
- Coca-Cola enjoys high favouritism in drinks sector
Fashion
- Accessible sports brands encourage higher favouritism in fashion
- Figure 42: Top ranking of brands in the fashion sector by agreement with “This is a favourite brand”, January 2015-January 2017
- Aspiration still has a place in fashion
- Figure 43: Top ranking of brands in the fashion sector by commitment (Net of agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), January 2015-January 2017
- Fashion as an expression of personality
- Figure 44: Top ranking of brands in the fashion sector by proportion of users who describe their usage as “All the time”, January 2015-January 2017
- Lapse in fashion users
- Figure 45: Top ranking of brands in the fashion sector by proportion of lapsed users (users of the brand who have not used it in the last year), January 2015-January 2017
- Accessible sports brands encourage higher favouritism in fashion
Financial Services
- Major banking brands tend to be favourites in financial services
- Figure 46: Top ranking of brands in the financial services sector by agreement with “This is a favourite brand”, January 2015-January 2017
- Post Office tops the sector on commitment
- Figure 47: Top ranking of brands in the financial services sector by commitment (Net of agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), January 2015-January 2017
- Consumers likely to regularly use the bigger banks
- Figure 48: Top ranking of brands in the financial services sector by proportion of users who describe their usage as “All the time”, January 2015-January 2017
- Insurance brands suffer more churn
- Figure 49: Top ranking of brands in the financial services sector by proportion of lapsed users (users of the brand who have not used it in the last year), January 2015-January 2017
- Major banking brands tend to be favourites in financial services
Food
- Nostalgia a key element in food sector
- Figure 50: Top ranking of brands in the financial services sector by agreement with “This is a favourite brand”, January 2015-January 2017
- Brands from unhealthier categories favoured
- Figure 51: Top ranking of brands in the food sector by commitment (Net of agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), January 2015-January 2017
- Eating habits influence frequency of usage
- Figure 52: Top ranking of brands in the food sector by proportion of users who describe their usage as “All the time”, January 2015-January 2017
- Young target markets impact upon ongoing usage
- Breakfast cereals struggle
- Figure 53: Top ranking of brands in the food sector by proportion of lapsed users (users of the brand who have not used it in the last year), January 2015-January 2017
- Nostalgia a key element in food sector
Foodservice
- Brands associated with treats are favoured in foodservice
- Figure 54: Top ranking of brands in the foodservice sector by agreement with “This is a favourite brand”, January 2015-January 2017
- Figure 55: Top ranking of brands in the foodservice sector by commitment (Net of agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), January 2015-January 2017
- Brands with a small but loyal following
- Coffee as a gateway to regular usage
- Figure 56: Top ranking of brands in the foodservice sector by proportion of users who describe their usage as “All the time”, January 2015-January 2017
- Foodservice brands have chance to build a relationship
- Number of competitors means loyalty is tough to turn into usage
- Figure 57: Top ranking of brands in the foodservice sector by proportion of lapsed users (users of the brand who have not used it in the last year), January 2015-January 2017
- Brands associated with treats are favoured in foodservice
Household Care
- Staples favoured in household care
- Yankee Candle backs up strong performance with high favouritism
- Figure 58: Top ranking of brands in the household care sector by agreement with “This is a favourite brand”, January 2015-January 2017
- Kleenex’s functionality and lack of marketing drive limits favouritism
- Figure 59: Top ranking of brands in the household care sector by commitment (Net of agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), January 2015-January 2017
- Method has a small band of loyal users
- Vacuum cleaner brands enjoy frequent usage…
- Figure 60: Top ranking of brands in the household care sector by proportion of users who describe their usage as “All the time”, January 2015-January 2017
- …but are also likely to suffer from lapses in usage
- Figure 61: Top ranking of brands in the household care sector by proportion of lapsed users (users of the brand who have not used it in the last year), January 2015-January 2017
- Staples favoured in household care
Media
- Little variation between media titles
- Figure 62: Top ranking of brands in the media sector by agreement with “This is a favourite brand”, January 2015-January 2017
- Media titles particularly divisive
- Figure 63: Top ranking of brands in the media sector by commitment (Net of agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), January 2015-January 2017
- Newspapers still regularly read in spite of alternatives
- Figure 64: Top ranking of brands in the media sector by proportion of users who describe their usage as “All the time”, January 2015-January 2017
- Magazine titles struggle to maintain readership
- Figure 65: Top ranking of brands in the media sector by proportion of lapsed users (users of the brand who have not used it in the last year), January 2015-January 2017
- Little variation between media titles
Retail
- Amazon sets the standard in retail
- Figure 66: Top ranking of brands in the retail sector by agreement with “This is a favourite brand”, January 2015-January 2017
- Supermarkets among the most preferred
- Figure 67: Top ranking of brands in the retail sector by commitment (Net of agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), January 2015-January 2017
- Some smaller brands gain regular usage
- Figure 68: Top ranking of brands in the retail sector by proportion of users who describe their usage as “All the time”, January 2015-January 2017
- Lifestage-based retailers see users drift away
- Figure 69: Top ranking of brands in the retail sector by proportion of lapsed users (users of the brand who have not used it in the last year), January 2015-January 2017
- Amazon sets the standard in retail
Technology Products
- Big tech brands create high favouritism
- Figure 70: Top ranking of brands in the technology products sector by agreement with “This is a favourite brand”, January 2015-January 2017
- Figure 71: Samsung Gear VR promo, September 2016
- Microsoft’s prevalence creates preference
- Figure 72: Top ranking of brands in the technology products sector by commitment (Net of agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), January 2015-January 2017
- Tech brands among the most frequently used
- Figure 73: Top ranking of brands in the technology products sector by proportion of users who describe their usage as “All the time”, January 2015-January 2017
- JVC stands out for lapsed users
- Figure 74: Top ranking of brands in the technology products sector by proportion of lapsed users (users of the brand who have not used it in the last year), January 2015-January 2017
- Big tech brands create high favouritism
Technology Service Providers
- Operating systems are favoured tech service provider brands
- Figure 75: Top ranking of brands in the technology service providers sector by agreement with “This is a favourite brand”, January 2015-January 2017
- People tend to prefer well-known brands despite dynamic nature
- Figure 76: Top ranking of brands in the technology service providers sector by commitment (Net of agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), January 2015-January 2017
- High frequent usage means brands may benefit from element of inertia
- Figure 77: Top ranking of brands in the technology service providers sector by proportion of users who describe their usage as “All the time”, January 2015-January 2017
- Relatively new brands means fewer lapsed users
- Figure 78: Top ranking of brands in the technology service providers sector by proportion of lapsed users (users of the brand who have not used it in the last year), January 2015-January 2017
- Operating systems are favoured tech service provider brands
Travel
- A broad spectrum of travel brands favoured
- Figure 79: Top ranking of brands in the travel sector by agreement with “This is a favourite brand”, January 2015-January 2017
- British Airways leads
- Figure 80: Top ranking of brands in the travel sector by commitment (Net of agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), January 2015-January 2017
- Consumers can start off holiday search with the same travel agent
- Figure 81: Top ranking of brands in the travel sector by proportion of users who describe their usage as “All the time”, January 2015-January 2017
- Many travel brands among the highest lapsed users
- Figure 82: Top ranking of brands in the travel sector by proportion of lapsed users (users of the brand who have not used it in the last year), January 2015-January 2017
- A broad spectrum of travel brands favoured
Cross-Category Review – What You Need to Know
- Financial services sector is not well liked but people continue using
- Household care stands out in CPG sectors
- Younger consumers more likely to identify with brands
- Affinity with 16-34s exists across sectors
- Sector influences gender bias
- Variance in gender scores across sectors
- Financial services sector is not well liked but people continue using
Sector Comparison
- Financial services brands struggle to be liked
- Figure 83: Average proportion of consumers who agree with “This is a favourite brand”, and score for commitment (Net agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), by sector, January 2015-January 2017
- Technology brands create favouritism and regular usage
- Household care stands out among CPG sectors
- Figure 84: Average proportion of users who describe their usage as “All the time”, by sector, January 2016-January 2017
- Competition impacts upon food, drink and foodservice sectors
- Travel brands infrequently used leads to lapse in usage
- Figure 85: Average proportion of lapsed users, by sector, January 2015-January 2017
- Financial services benefits from inertia
- Figure 86: Top ranking of financial services brands by proportion of users who have used in the last year, January 2015 – January 2017
- Financial services brands struggle to be liked
Age and Brand Loyalty
- Overall usage fairly consistent across age groups
- Figure 87: Average scores for brand usage across all brands, by age group, January 2015-January 2017
- Preference for brands strongest among 16-34s
- Figure 88: Average scores for agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and commitment (Net of agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), by age group, January 2015-January 2017
- Younger groups also more likely to rely on brands
- Older consumers potentially more fickle
- Figure 89: Average proportion of users who describe their usage as “All the time”, by age group, January 2015-January 2017
- Many sectors in which youngest have least experience
- Figure 90: Average scores for brand usage, by sector, by age group, January 2015-January 2017
- Loyalty patterns remain regardless of sector
- Figure 91: Average scores for brand commitment (Net of agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), by sector, by age group, January 2015-January 2017
- Older consumers use their tech brands more regularly
- Figure 92: Average proportion of users who describe their usage as “All the time”, by sector, by age group, January 2015-January 2017
- Overall usage fairly consistent across age groups
Gender and Brand Loyalty
- Loyalty unlikely to be defined by gender
- Figure 93: Average scores for brand usage across all brands, by gender, January 2015-January 2017
- Figure 94: Average scores for agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and commitment (Net of agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”) across all brands, by gender, January 2015-January 2017
- Figure 95: Average proportion of users who describe their brand usage as “All the time” across all brands, by gender, January 2015-January 2017
- A different story among specific sectors
- Figure 96: The difference from the mean brand usage score, by sector, by gender, January 2015-January 2017
- Figure 97: Average score for brand usage, by sector, by gender, January 2015-January 2017
- Figure 98: The difference from the mean score for brand commitment (Net agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), by sector, by gender, January 2015-January 2017
- Household care sector maintains bias towards women
- Other sectors maintain bias towards men
- Figure 99: Average score for brand commitment (Net agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), by sector, by gender, January 2015-January 2017
- Discrepancy between usage and commitment in BPC
- Figure 100: Average usage scores for the BPC sector, by gender, January 2015 – January 2017
- Figure 101: The difference from the mean score for usage described as “All the time”, by gender, by sector, January 2015-January 2017
- Loyalty unlikely to be defined by gender
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
Appendix – Brands Covered
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.