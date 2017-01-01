Loyalty and Brands - UK - March 2017

“The expression of personality that can be gained from buying and using brands appears to appeal to 16-34s in particular: these active advocates are more likely to consider brands as favourites and more likely to use them on a regular basis. Meanwhile, older groups tend to show less of an affinity with the average brand, suggesting that they may be more influenced by factors that can hinder the generation of true loyalty, such as price and convenience.”

– Richard Hopping, Brand and Household Analyst