Luxury Cars - US - October 2017
"Luxury brands will need to gain market share for growth in a stagnant market, and Millennials will be the key demographic for success. Brands will need to not only compete with each other but also compete with entry-level brands as they become increasingly sophisticated and advanced driver safety systems gain widespread adoption across all brands."
- Buddy Lo, Automotive Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Luxury auto market landscape
- Car shoppers most likely to consider a luxury vehicle
- How the top luxury brands perceived by consumers
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Overview
- The issues
- Luxury market remains stagnant until 2020
- Figure 1: Total US unit sales and fan chart forecast of new luxury cars, 2012-22
- Women in the market for cars less likely than men to consider a luxury brand
- Figure 2: Luxury intent, by gender, August 2017
- Off-lease vehicles give shoppers cheaper alternatives to a new luxury purchase
- Figure 3: Method of acquisition, by most recently acquired vehicle, by luxury makes, 2014-17
- The opportunities
- Hispanic Millennials are a priority target
- Figure 4: Purchase intent, by Millennials and Hispanic origin, August 2017
- Luxury brands still something shoppers aspire to
- Figure 5: Luxury intent, August 2017
- Comfort, tech, and style will win luxury car shoppers
- Figure 6: Luxury reasons, August 2017
- Married urbanites show high luxury intent
- Figure 7: Luxury consideration – CHAID – Tree output, August 2017
- What it means
- Overview
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Luxury car market remains stagnant through 2019
- Luxury SUVs and crossovers continue to see growth
- Off-lease CPO vehicles continue to pressure new vehicle sales
- High consumer confidence and employment bodes well for luxury
- Luxury car market remains stagnant through 2019
Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast predicts stagnant market through 2020
- Figure 8: Total US unit sales and fan chart forecast of new luxury cars, 2012-22
- Figure 9: Total US unit sales and forecast of new luxury cars, 2012-22
- Forecast predicts stagnant market through 2020
Market Breakdown
- Luxury segment benefitting from SUV and crossover craze
- Figure 10: Total US unit sales of new luxury vehicles, by segment, 2012-16
- Luxury segment benefitting from SUV and crossover craze
Market Perspective
- Certified pre-owned and off-lease luxury vehicles pressure new sales
- Figure 11: Method of acquisition, by most recently acquired vehicle, by luxury makes, 2014-17
- Certified pre-owned and off-lease luxury vehicles pressure new sales
Market Factors
- High consumer confidence and low unemployment empower car shoppers
- Figure 12: Consumer confidence and unemployment, 2000-July 2017
- Low gas prices fuel SUV and crossover purchases
- Figure 13: US gasoline and diesel retail prices, January 2007-August 2017
- High consumer confidence and low unemployment empower car shoppers
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Mercedes-Benz has largest market share in the luxury segment
- Lexus’s car lineup struggles through 2017
- Luxury brands announce conversion to electric and hybrid drive trains
- Tesla’s highly anticipated Model 3 begins mass production
- Mercedes-Benz has largest market share in the luxury segment
Luxury Car Sales by Brand
- Americans say “Ja!” to German luxury
- Figure 14: Market share, by luxury brands, January-August 2017
- Americans say “Ja!” to German luxury
What’s Working?
- Mercedes-Benz leads the luxury market
- Figure 15: Mercedes-Benz C-Class online display ad, September 2017
- Figure 16: Mercedes-Benz #MBLGBT C-Class Cabriolet online display Ad, June 2017
- Jaguar F-Pace is a big success story for the British automaker
- Figure 17: Jaguar “Impeccable Timing” sales event print advertisement, March 2017
- Mercedes-Benz leads the luxury market
What’s Struggling?
- Luxury brands struggle to sell cars
- Lexus’ car sales drop by over a fifth of 2016 figures
- Figure 18: Lexus “Golden Opportunity” sales event, online display ad, August 2017
- BMW’s truck growth unable to overcome car declines
- Luxury brands struggle to sell cars
What’s Next?
- Luxury brands announce electrification plans for model lineup
- Tesla depends on a successful Model 3 rollout
- Cadillac pilots Book by Cadillac subscription service
- Luxury brands announce electrification plans for model lineup
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Downward trending purchase intent may be reversing
- English speaking Hispanic Millennials show high luxury intent
- Comfort, tech, and style drive luxury purchase reasons
- German luxury brands viewed most positively by consumers
- Downward trending purchase intent may be reversing
Purchase Intent
- Downward trending purchase intent goes into reverse
- Figure 19: Purchase intent, July 2016-August 2017
- Millennials are the dominant car buying group
- Figure 20: Purchase intent, by generation, August 2017
- English-speaking Hispanic Millennials show high purchase intent
- Figure 21: Purchase intent, by Millennials and Hispanic origin, August 2017
- Major life events correlate with high purchase intent
- Figure 22: Purchase intent, by major life events, August 2017
- Downward trending purchase intent goes into reverse
Luxury Intent
- Nearly two in five aspire for a luxury brand
- Figure 23: Luxury intent, August 2017
- Millennials a key target for luxury
- Figure 24: Luxury intent, by generation, August 2017
- Figure 25: Luxury intent, by generation and Hispanic origin, August 2017
- Men show higher desire for luxury badge than women
- Figure 26: Luxury intent, by gender, August 2017
- Married city dwellers likely to buy a luxury brand
- Figure 27: Luxury consideration – CHAID – Tree output, August 2017
- Figure 28: Infiniti QX30 – Carpool, March 2017
- Figure 29: 2017 Audi A4: Driver Assistance Systems, March 2016
- Nearly two in five aspire for a luxury brand
Luxury Reasons
- Comfort, tech and style drive reasons for buying luxury
- Figure 30: Luxury reasons, August 2017
- Millennials value what’s under the hood as much as the badge on top
- Figure 31: Luxury reasons, by Millennials, August 2017
- Comfort, tech and style drive reasons for buying luxury
Luxury Brand Perceptions
- German luxury brands top consumer perceptions
- Figure 32: Luxury brand perceptions, August 2017
- Blacks view Cadillac favorably in critical factors
- Figure 33: Luxury brand perceptions, by luxury car shoppers, August 2017
- Tesla electrifies hybrid and EV shoppers
- Figure 34: Luxury brand perceptions – Tesla, by hybrid/EV shoppers, August 2017
- German luxury brands top consumer perceptions
Attitudes toward Car Ownership
- Personal car ownership isn’t ending anytime soon
- Figure 35: Attitudes toward car ownership, August 2017
- Luxury car shoppers even more attached to their vehicles
- Figure 36: Attitudes toward car ownership, by luxury intent, August 2017
- Leasing an attractive option for Hispanic Millennials
- Figure 37: Attitudes toward car owners, by Hispanic origin and generation, August 2017
- Personal car ownership isn’t ending anytime soon
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Direct marketing creative
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 38: Units sold and market share, by brand, January-August 2017
- Figure 39: Units sold and market share, by brand, 2016
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.