"Growth in the global luxury goods market accelerated in 2016. Whilst the market continues to face a significant amount of uncertainty, consumer confidence remains high, the number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) continues to grow and the economy in a number of the key luxury markets is recovering. As such, underlying demand for luxury goods was strong in 2016 and early indicators suggest that it has been sustained in 2017."

- Samantha Dover, Retail Analyst

This report looks at the following areas: