Made to Order Smoothies - US - April 2017

Newer/Older Editions

"Within the smoothie category, certain legacy elements remain a key area of focus for consumers, such as a focus on fruit and traditional bases like yogurt and dairy milk. However, functional health trends in the beverage space are driving the category forward and creating new areas of opportunity. The variety and convenience of made to order smoothies is also a key area of opportunity for competing with the home kitchen."

Diana Kelter, Foodservice Analyst

This report looks at the following areas:

  • Shakes and juice remain key areas of competition
  • Consumers don't think of non-dairy milk as being a premium offer

Table of Contents
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Definition

      • Executive Summary

        • The issues
          • Shakes and juice remain key areas of competition
            • Figure 1: Any smoothie (smoothie and smoothie bowl), shake, and juice (juice and juice shot) purchase, February 2017
          • Consumers don’t think of non-dairy milk as being a premium offer
            • Figure 2: Price sensitivity – Price summary table, February 2017
          • The opportunities
            • Men value the convenience of made to order smoothies
              • Figure 3: Smoothie statement agreement, by gender, February 2017
            • iGens love smoothies
              • Figure 4: Any smoothie purchase (smoothie and smoothie bowl), by generation, February 2017
            • Smoothie bowls carve a niche with younger consumers
              • Figure 5: Smoothie, shake, and juice purchase, by generation, February 2017
            • What it means

            • The Market – What You Need to Know

              • Juice cleanses create an area of competition
                • Legacy brands maintain an edge in retail and provide a lesson for foodservice
                  • An interest in plant-based diets drives a focus toward convenience

                  • Market Perspective

                    • Juice cleanses drive timely purchases
                      • Emerging retail brands shake up the beverage category
                        • Legacy brands can build upon an inherent trust from consumers
                          • Packaging and presentation matter for up-and-coming brands

                          • Market Factors

                            • The sugar dilemma
                              • Figure 6: Percentage of non-alcoholic beverages released with no sugar added description, 2012-16
                            • The plant-based and natural movement brings a focus to convenience

                            • Key Trends – What You Need to Know

                              • Functional ingredients continue to emerge
                                • Delivery services bridge a gap between foodservice and retail
                                  • Smoothie bowls drive smoothies into a food category

                                  • What’s Working?

                                    • A spoon instead of a straw
                                      • Blended with function
                                        • A kick of spice creates a sweet heat demand for smoothies

                                        • What’s Struggling?

                                          • Independents drive innovation, forcing mainstream chains to stay competitive

                                          • What’s Next?

                                            • Smoothie prep delivered to your doorstep
                                              • International ingredients with a functional purpose

                                              • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                • Men are a key smoothie demographic
                                                  • Younger consumers are motivated by health
                                                    • Yogurt is a preferred smoothie base

                                                    • Smoothie Purchase Behavior

                                                      • Smoothie shops drive the most smoothie purchases, followed by fast food
                                                        • Figure 7: Smoothie and smoothie bowl purchase, by location, February 2017
                                                      • Men are a key smoothie demographic
                                                        • Figure 8: Any smoothie purchase (smoothie and smoothie bowl), by gender, February 2017
                                                      • iGens purchase more smoothies compared to Millennials
                                                        • Figure 9: Any smoothie purchase (smoothie and smoothie bowl), by generation, February 2017
                                                        • Figure 10: Any smoothie purchase (smoothie and smoothie bowl) by location, by generation, February 2017
                                                      • Asian and Hispanic consumers over index in smoothie purchases
                                                        • Figure 11: Any smoothie purchase (smoothie and smoothie bowl), by race and Hispanic origin, February 2017
                                                      • Smoothies for kids to target a parent audience
                                                        • Figure 12: Smoothie and smoothie bowl purchase, by parents and nonparents, February 2017
                                                      • Urban consumers and smoothies on-the-go
                                                        • Figure 13: Any smoothie purchase (smoothie and smoothie bowl), by urban, suburban, and rural location, February 2017

                                                    • Beverage Differentiation

                                                      • More consumers are purchasing juice and milk shakes compared to smoothies
                                                        • Figure 14: Any smoothie (smoothies and smoothie bowls), shake, and juice (juice and juice shots) purchase, February 2017
                                                        • Figure 15: Smoothie bowl and juice shot purchase, February 2017
                                                        • Figure 16: Shake, juice, and smoothie purchase, by gender, February 2017
                                                      • Happy hours for non-alcoholic beverages
                                                        • Figure 17: Shake, any juice (juice and juice shots), and any smoothie (smoothie and smoothie bowls) purchase, by parents and nonparents, February 2017
                                                      • An affordable indulgence for younger consumers
                                                        • Figure 18: Shake, juice, and smoothie purchase, by generation, February 2017
                                                        • Figure 19: Shake, juice, and smoothie purchase, by income, February 2017

                                                    • Smoothie Ingredient Profile Interest

                                                      • Berries top the list for ingredient interest
                                                        • Figure 20: Smoothie ingredient interest, February 2017
                                                        • Figure 21: Growth of smoothie ingredients on the menu, Q4 2015-Q4 2016
                                                      • Men care less about ingredient variety
                                                        • Figure 22: Smoothie ingredient interest, by gender, February 2017
                                                      • Yogurt is a preferred smoothie base across generations
                                                        • Figure 23: Interest in yogurt, dairy milk and non-dairy milk, by generation, February 2017
                                                        • Figure 24: Growth of smoothie ingredient bases on the menu, Q4 2015-Q4 2016
                                                      • Bananas top the list for Hispanic ingredient preferences
                                                        • Figure 25: Smoothie ingredient interest, by Hispanic and non-Hispanic origin, February 2017

                                                    • Smoothie Statement Agreement

                                                      • A balance between treat and health
                                                        • Figure 26: Smoothie statement agreement, February 2017
                                                      • Men are a core target for convenience
                                                        • Figure 27: Smoothie statement agreement, by gender, February 2017
                                                      • Millennials value healthful offerings in smoothies
                                                        • Figure 28: Smoothie statement agreement, by generation, February 2017
                                                      • Hispanics enjoy the variety and convenience of made to order smoothies
                                                        • Figure 29: Smoothie statement agreement, by Hispanic and non-Hispanic origin, February 2017

                                                    • Price Sensitivity Analysis

                                                        • A variety of ingredients drive the strongest price point
                                                          • Figure 30: Price sensitivity – Price summary table, February 2017
                                                          • Figure 31: Price sensitivity, 16 oz smoothie – Optimal price, February 2017
                                                          • Figure 32: Price sensitivity, 16 oz smoothie – Threshold prices, February 2017
                                                          • Figure 33: Price sensitivity, 16 oz smoothie with a protein boost – Optimal price, February 2017
                                                          • Figure 34: Price sensitivity, 16 oz smoothie with a protein boost – Threshold prices, February 2017
                                                          • Figure 35: Price sensitivity, 16 oz smoothie with non-dairy milk – Optimal price, February 2017
                                                          • Figure 36: Price sensitivity, 16 oz smoothie with non-dairy milk – Threshold prices, February 2017
                                                          • Figure 37: Price sensitivity, 16 oz smoothie prepared with more than three ingredients – Optimal price, February 2017
                                                          • Figure 38: Price sensitivity, 16 oz smoothie prepared with more than three ingredients – Threshold prices, February 2017

                                                      • Smoothie Consumer Profiles (Cluster Analysis)

                                                            • Figure 39: Smoothie cluster group breakdowns, February 2017
                                                          • Group 1: The Health Forward Smoothie Consumer
                                                            • Demographics:
                                                              • Characteristics:
                                                                • Opportunities:
                                                                  • Group 2: The Casual Smoothie Consumer
                                                                    • Demographics:
                                                                      • Characteristics:
                                                                        • Opportunities:
                                                                          • Group 3: The Unmotivated Smoothie Consumer
                                                                            • Demographics:
                                                                              • Characteristics:
                                                                                • Opportunities:

                                                                                • Smoothie Purchase Motivators

                                                                                  • Just a little taste . . .
                                                                                    • Figure 40: Smoothie purchase motivators, February 2017
                                                                                  • Customization and seasonality can’t be ignored with younger generations
                                                                                    • Figure 41: Smoothie purchase motivators, by generation, February 2017
                                                                                    • Figure 42: Smoothie purchase motivators, by generation, February 2017
                                                                                    • Figure 43: Smoothie purchase motivators, by race and Hispanic origin, February 2017
                                                                                  • Higher-income consumers demonstrate an interest in added benefits
                                                                                    • Figure 44: Smoothie purchase motivators, by income, February 2017
                                                                                  • Parents value build-your-own smoothies
                                                                                    • Figure 45: Smoothie purchase motivators, by parents and nonparents, February 2017

                                                                                • Visitation Motivators

                                                                                  • Convenience matters, but so does the atmosphere
                                                                                    • Figure 46: Visitation motivators, February 2017
                                                                                  • Men want a smoothie shop to cater to their lifestyle
                                                                                    • Figure 47: Visitation motivators, by gender, February 2017
                                                                                  • Gen X and Baby Boomers value promotions
                                                                                    • Figure 48: Visitation motivators, by generation, February 2017
                                                                                    • Figure 49: Visitation motivators, by generation, February 2017

                                                                                • Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations

                                                                                  • Data sources
                                                                                    • Consumer survey data
                                                                                      • Abbreviations

                                                                                      • Appendix – Price Sensitivity Analysis

                                                                                          • Figure 50: 16 oz smoothies – Price sensitivity summary table, 16 oz smoothie, February 2017
                                                                                          • Figure 51: Price sensitivity – Price sensitivity summary table, 16 oz smoothie with protein boost, February 2017
                                                                                          • Figure 52: Price sensitivity – Price sensitivity summary table, 16 oz smoothie with 3+ ingredients, February 2017
                                                                                          • Figure 53: Price sensitivity – Price sensitivity summary table, 16 oz smoothie with non-dairy milk, February 2017

                                                                                      • Appendix – Cluster Analysis

