Managing Your Health - US - January 2017
"The US continues to experience significant growth among the older population, along with an increasing life expectancy, growing the demand for products and services to assist health-engaged consumers. In order to help consumers overcome barriers to living a healthy lifestyle, it will be essential to tap into their emotional motivators – such as being happy or feeling confident."
Senior Health and Wellness Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- Older women have trouble controlling weight despite greater focus on nutrition
- A lack of motivation is difficult for brands to overcome
- Parents need assistance to lead a healthy life and set a good example
Table of contents
Overview
What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Older women have trouble controlling weight despite greater focus on nutrition
- Figure 1: Weight control self-perceptions, by age and gender, October 2016
- A lack of motivation is difficult for brands to overcome
- Figure 2: Challenges, October 2016
- Parents need assistance to lead a healthy life and set a good example
- Figure 3: Select challenges, by parental status, October 2016
- The opportunities
- Focus on improving outlook on life to cultivate healthy behaviors
- Figure 4: Self-perceptions, by respondents with a positive outlook on life, October 2016
- Help young adults overcome their hurdles to living a healthy lifestyle
- Figure 5: Select challenges, by age, October 2016
- Tap into consumer’s emotions to engage them in healthy behaviors
- Figure 6: Reasons to be healthy, October 2016
- What it means
The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Certain US populations are growing and Americans are living longer
- Obesity and a lack of sleep are health risks
- Good health and positivity may go hand in hand
Certain US populations are growing and Americans are living longer
Market Factors – Demographics
- The US population is aging; Seniors are paying attention to their health
- Figure 7: US population, by age, 2012-22
- Women account for a larger portion of older adults
- Figure 8: US population, by gender, 2017
The US population is aging; Seniors are paying attention to their health
Market Factors – Other
- Americans are living longer; an incentive to live a healthy life
- Figure 9: Life expectancy at birth, by gender and race and Hispanic origin, 2006 and 2014
- The struggle to drop the weight persists
- Figure 10: Prevalence of obesity among US adults aged 20 and over, 1997-2015
- Catching ZZZ’s is essential for good health
- Figure 11: Percentage of adults who reported seven hours or more of sleep per 24-hour period, by age and race and Hispanic origin, 2014
- Two thirds of American believe they are in excellent or very good health
- Figure 12: Excellent/very good self-assessed health status, 1997-2015
- Most people are content with their life
- Figure 13: Agree a lot/agree a little: I’m very happy with my life as it is, 2008-16
Americans are living longer; an incentive to live a healthy life
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Expanding health information reach, disposing of the unwanted, and giving away medication
- Prescription drug use not linked to improved health and private employee health information is violated
- The future of the ACA (Affordable Care Act) remains unclear; mental health outreach gets social
Expanding health information reach, disposing of the unwanted, and giving away medication
What’s Working?
- Social media is having an impact on heath
- Pharmacies highlight efforts to dispose of unwanted medications
- Free OTC medication and health screenings help those in need
Social media is having an impact on heath
What’s Not Working?
- Prescription drug use doesn’t correlate with improved health
- Figure 14: Health self-perceptions, by prescription medication use, October 2016
- AARP files lawsuit against EEOC
Prescription drug use doesn't correlate with improved health
What’s Next?
- The future of the ACA is uncertain; but changes are imminent
- Figure 15: 2016 elections perceived impact on health insurance, November 2016
- Are social media platforms the key to mental health outreach?
The future of the ACA is uncertain; but changes are imminent
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Overall, consumers have modest self-perceptions of health
- Managing health requires a number of approaches
- People just want to feel good
- Most adults encounter some challenges when trying to live healthy
- The type of non-life-threatening illness determines the treatment
- Adults are using a variety of methods to manage health
Overall, consumers have modest self-perceptions of health
Self-Perceptions
- Health perceptions are tied to age
- Figure 16: Select health self-perceptions, by age, October 2016
- Positive outlook on life could be attributed to good health
- Figure 17: Self-perceptions, by respondents with a positive outlook on life, October 2016
- Older women challenged by weight; yet most focused on well-balanced diet
- Figure 18: Weight control self-perceptions, by age and gender, October 2016
- Gender and lifestage impacts control over stress
- Figure 19: Self-perception of stress control, by gender and age, household income, parental status by gender, and employment status, October 2016
Factors for Health
- Managing health requires an expansive proactive tool kit
- Figure 20: Factors for health, October 2016
- Older adults are doing more to manage their health
- Figure 21: Select factors for health, by age, October 2016
- Women’s age influences their focus when managing their health
- Figure 22: Select factors for health, by gender and age, October 2016
- Consumers taking action have healthier self-perceptions
- Figure 23: Select self-perceptions, by factors for health, October 2016
Reasons to be Healthy
- People just want to feel good
- Figure 24: Reasons to be healthy, October 2016
- Women express more reasons to be healthy
- Figure 25: Select reasons to be healthy, by gender, October 2016
- Older adults motivated by healing and longevity; younger adults want confidence
- Figure 26: Select reasons to be healthy, by age, October 2016
- Black adults are motivated to manage ailments and live a long life
- Figure 27: Living longer and managing health conditions motivation for healthy lifestyle, by race and Hispanic origin, October 2016
Challenges
- The majority of adults are faced with a challenge to live a healthy life
- Figure 28: Challenges, October 2016
- Young adults are faced with more challenges
- Figure 29: Select challenges, by age, October 2016
- Figure 30: Physical limitations and no challenges, by age, October 2016
- Parents need convenient, time-saving ways to be healthy
- Figure 31: Select challenges, by parental status, October 2016
- Work is a hurdle to health for full-time employees
- Figure 32: Job and time challenges, by employment status, October 2016
Steps of Treatment
- A bodily injury requires medical treatment
- Figure 33: Steps of treatment for an injury, October 2016
- Figure 34: Select steps of treatment for an injury, by gender and age, October 2016
- Rest and OTC medications are key in managing the flu
- Figure 35: Steps of treatment for the flu, October 2016
- Figure 36: Select steps of treatment for the flu, by gender and age, October 2016
- OTC medications are the top choice for treating common ailments
- Figure 37: Select steps of treatment for a cold/cough, body pain, digestive health issues, October 2016
- Figure 38: Select steps of treatment for a cold/cough, body pain, digestive health issues, by gender and age, October 2016
Methods of Managing Health
- More adults are working out at home than a gym
- Figure 39: Select fitness methods to manage health, October 2016
- Mindfulness programs have growth potential; interest in mental health programs more limited
- Figure 40: Select mental health programs to manage health, October 2016
- More consumers are eliminating certain foods than using a diet program
- Figure 41: Select diet related methods of managing health, October 2016
- Technology has a place in managing health
- Figure 42: Select technology related methods of managing health, October 2016
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
Data sources
Companies Covered
