Manned Security - UK - December 2016

“The value of the manned security industry has fluctuated significantly over the past five years, punctuated by a number of demand spikes following major national events. The manned guarding sector continues to be dominated by small-to-medium sized enterprises, which have enjoyed ongoing prosperity despite the presence of some large-scale international operators; while custodial services and the cash-in-transit sector remain dominated by large companies.”

— Marco Amasanti, B2B Analyst

This report will explore the following key issues regarding the manned security industry in the UK: