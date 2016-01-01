Manned Security - UK - December 2016
“The value of the manned security industry has fluctuated significantly over the past five years, punctuated by a number of demand spikes following major national events. The manned guarding sector continues to be dominated by small-to-medium sized enterprises, which have enjoyed ongoing prosperity despite the presence of some large-scale international operators; while custodial services and the cash-in-transit sector remain dominated by large companies.”
— Marco Amasanti, B2B Analyst
This report will explore the following key issues regarding the manned security industry in the UK:
- What impact will the Brexit vote have on the manned security industry?
- What opportunities could this monumental decision afford the industry?
- What potential threats does Brexit introduce to the manned security industry?
Table of contents
Executive Summary
- Market size
- Figure 1: UK Manned Security Market Value, £ million, 2012-2016
- Market segmentation
- Figure 2: Manned Security Market Segmentation, £ million, 2012-2016
- Market trends
- UK prison population
- Figure 3: England and Wales’ Prison Population, 2012-2015
- Surge of technology
- Market factors
- Introduction of the National Living Wage
- Figure 4: National Minimum Wage in the UK, 2010-2015
- Impact of Brexit on the industry
- The landscape for demand
- Market forecasts
- Figure 5: Forecast Manned Security Market Value, £ million, 2017-2021
- What we think
Key Insights
- What impact will the Brexit vote have on the manned security industry?
- What opportunities could this monumental decision afford the industry?
- What potential threats does Brexit introduce to the manned security industry?
- How can market leaders protect the industry in light of this and other potential threats?
- How can market leaders facilitate the rise of technology?
- How could the rise of body cameras shape the industry in coming years?
Introduction
- Definitions
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Market positioning
- The regulator
- The customer
- The supplier
UK Economy
- Key points
- Overview
- Figure 6: UK GDP, 2006-2016, (% Quarterly Growth and GDP in £ Billion)
- Figure 7: UK Output, by Industry, 2008-2016, (Index 2012 = 100)
- Figure 8: Quarters after GDP Peak, 1979, 1990 and 2008, (Number of Quarters and GDP as % of Pre-Downturn Peak)
- Key points
Market Factors:
- Key points
- Introduction of the National Living Wage
- Figure 9: National Minimum Wage in the UK, 2010-2015
- Figure 10: National Minimum Wage in the UK, 2010-2015
- Figure 11: National Living Wage, April 2016
- Figure 12: Forecast Wage Rate Growth, April 2016 and April 2020
- Impact of Brexit on the Industry
- The landscape for demand
- Commercial sector
- Figure 13: Value of UK Commercial Property Market, £ billion, % change, 2011-2015
- Figure 14: Value of UK Commercial Property Market, £ billion, % change, 2011-2015
- Retail
- Figure 15: Segmentation of the UK Commercial Property Market, by Sector, 2011-2015
- Entertainment
- Pubs
- Figure 16: Total UK Pub Turnover at 2015 prices, £ million, 2011-2015
- Nightclubs
- Figure 17: Total UK Nightclub Turnover at 2015 prices, £ million, 2011-2015
- Construction
- Figure 18: Output in the Construction Industry, by Type, 2010-2016
- Figure 19: Output in the Construction Industry, 2010-2016
- Transport
- Figure 20: UK Total Airport Terminal Passenger Numbers, 000, 2007-2015
- Figure 21: UK Total Airport Terminal Passenger Numbers, 000, 2007-2015
- Key points
Market Size
- Key points
- Figure 22: UK Manned Security Market Value, £ million, 2012-2016
- Figure 23: UK Manned Security Market Value, £ million, 2012-2016
- Key points
Market Segmentation
- Key points
- Figure 24: UK Manned Security Market Segmentation, £ million, 2012-2016
- Manned guarding
- Figure 25: Manned Guarding Market Value, £ million, 2012-2016
- Business crime rates
- Figure 26: UK Wholesale and Retail Business Crimes, Number of Incidents in past 12 months, 2012-2015
- Figure 27: hart 9: UK Wholesale and Retail Business Crimes, Number of Incidents in past 12 months, 2012-2015
- Cash-in-transit
- Figure 28: Cash in Transit Market Value, £ million, 2012-2016
- Ongoing decline in cash:
- Figure 29: Cash Turnover by Number of Transactions, % used, 2010-2015
- Figure 30: Cash Turnover by Number of Transactions, % used, 2010-2015
- Figure 31: UK Contactless Card Statistics, million & £ million, June 2014- June 2016
- Figure 32: UK Contactless Card Statistics, £ million, June 2014- June 2016
- Figure 33: UK Number of ATM Machines, 000, 2010-2015
- Custodial services
- Figure 34: Custodial Services Market Value, £ million, 2012-2016
- Growing outsourcing in the public sector
- Figure 35: Ministry of Justice Expenditure, 2011-2016
- Figure 36: Ministry of Justice Expenditure, 2011-2016
- Key points
Market Trends
- Key points
- State of the UK prison sector
- Figure 37: England and Wales’ Prison Population, 2012-2016
- Figure 38: England and Wales’ Prison Population, 2012-2015
- Heightened use of technology throughout the industry
- Rise of body cameras
- Key points
Industry Structure
- Key points
- Industry development:
- Figure 39: Total Private Security Industry, by Industry Structure, % change, 2011-2015
- Figure 40: Total Security Systems Service Industry, by Industry Structure, % change, 2011-2015
- Structure by employment:
- Figure 41: Analysis of the Employment Structure of the Recruitment Industry, 2014 & 2015
- Key points
Company Profiles
Cordant Security
- Figure 42: Financial Analysis of Cordant Security, £ million, 2011-2015
- Company strategy:
GEO Amey PECS
- Figure 43: Financial Analysis of GEO Amey PECS, £ million, 2013-2015
- Company strategy
G4S Cash Solutions
- Figure 44: Financial Analysis of G4S Cash Solutions, £ million, 2010-2014
- Company strategy
Kingdom Security
- Figure 45: Financial Analysis of Kingdom Security, £ million, 2011-2015
- Company strategy:
Loomis UK
- Figure 46: Financial Analysis of Loomis UK, £ million, 2010-2014
- Company strategy
Securitas Security Services (UK)
- Figure 47: Financial Analysis of Securitas, £ million, 2010-2014
- Company strategy:
Sodexo Justice Services
- Figure 48: Financial Analysis of Sodexo Justice Services, £ million, 2009-2014
- Company strategy
Vision Security
- Figure 49: Financial Analysis of Vision Security, £ million, 2011-2015
- Company strategy
Market Forecasts
- Key points
- Market size
- Figure 50: Forecast UK Manned Security Market Value, £ million, 2017-2021
- Figure 51: Forecast UK Manned Security Market Value, £ million, 2017-2021
- Market segmentation
- Figure 52: Forecast UK Manned Security Market Value, by Segmentation, £ million, 2017-2021
- Rising scepticism around public outsourcing
- Key points
Further Sources & Contacts
- Trade Associations
- Trade Magazines
- Trade Associations
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.