Manned Security - UK - October 2017
“The manned security market showed resilience in maintaining growth over the past year despite the wider climate of uncertainty. The custodial services sector remained the strongest performing area as it continued to benefit from public outsourcing, though it came under great scrutiny amid a number of front-page scandals about private prisons.”
– Marco Amasanti, B2B Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- What factors have driven growth in the manned security market over the past year?
- One year on, how has the uncertainty around Brexit manifested in the market?
- What problems has the industry faced over the past year?
- How has the rise of technology changed the face of the marketplace?
- What does the future look like for the manned security industry?
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: UK manned security market value, £ million, 2013-17
- Market segmentation
- Figure 2: UK manned security market value, by sector, £ million, 2013-17
- Market factors
- Increased outsourcing in British justice sector
- Figure 3: Public order & safety sector expenditure, £ billion, 2012/13-2016/17
- Scandals in outsourced prisons
- Ongoing decline in cash
- Figure 4: Cash turnover by number of transactions, % used, 2011-16
- National Living Wage growth
- Consolidation of body-worn cameras and wider technological progress
- Market trends
- Growing demand for custodial services with rising prison population
- Figure 5: England and Wales' Prison Population, 2013-17
- Construction levels
- Figure 6: UK Construction Output Index, by sector, 2010-16
- Transport-linked demand
- Figure 7: UK airport, terminal passengers, 2013-17
- Wholesale & retail crime
- Figure 8: Wholesale & retail crime, incidents per 1,000 premises, 2012-16
- The entertainment sector
- Market forecasts
- Figure 9: UK manned security market forecast value, £ million, 2018-22
- Market segmentation
- Figure 10: UK manned security forecast market value, by sector, £ million, 2018-22
- What we think
Introduction
- Definitions
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Market positioning
- The regulator
- The customer
- The supplier
Key Insights
- How has Brexit manifested in the manned security market?
- Booming demand for private security
- Growing security concerns
Market Size
- Key points
- Figure 11: UK manned security market value, £ million, 2013-17
- Key points
Market Segmentation
- Key points
- Figure 12: UK manned security market value, by sector, £ million, 2013-17
- Manned guarding
- Figure 13: UK manned guarding market value, by sector, £ million, 2013-17
- Cash-in-transit
- Figure 14: UK cash-in-transit market value, by sector, £ million, 2013-17
- Custodial services
- Figure 15: UK custodial services market value, by sector, £ million, 2013-17
- Key points
Market Factors
- Key points
- Increased outsourcing in British justice sector
- Figure 16: Public order & safety sector expenditure, £ billion, 2012/13-2016/17
- Scandals in outsourced prisons
- Ongoing decline in cash
- Figure 17: Cash turnover by number of transactions, % used, 2011-16
- Figure 18: Contactless card use, cards issued and monthly transactions, million, April 2014-17
- Figure 19: Contactless card expenditure, £ million, April 2014-17
- National Living Wage growth
- Figure 20: National Living Wage, hourly rate, April 2016-17
- Consolidation of body-worn cameras and wider technological progress
- Key points
Market Trends
- Key points
- Growing demand for custodial services with rising prison population
- Figure 21: England and Wales' prison population, 2013-17
- Construction levels
- Figure 22: UK construction output index, by sector, 2010-16
- Figure 23: UK construction output index, 2010-16
- Transport-linked demand
- Figure 24: UK airport, terminal passengers, 2013-17
- Wholesale & retail crime
- Figure 25: Wholesale & retail crime, incidents per 1,000 premises, 2012-16
- The entertainment sector
- Figure 26: UK pub industry turnover, £ million, 2012-16
- Figure 27: UK nightclub industry turnover, £ million, 2012-16
- Key points
Industry Structure
- Key points
- Industry development
- Changes in the structure of the industry
- Figure 28: Analysis of the changes in the structure of private security activities, number of outlets and businesses, 2012-16
- Figure 29: Analysis of the changes in the structure of security system service activities, number of outlets and businesses, 2012-16
- Structure by employment
- Figure 30: Analysis of the employment structure of private security activities, number of employees and outlets, 2015 & 2016
- Figure 31: Analysis of the employment structure of security system service activities, number of employees and outlets, 2015 & 2016
- Structure by turnover
- Figure 32: Analysis of the financial structure of private security activities, £000 and number of businesses, 2015 & 2016
- Figure 33: Analysis of the financial structure of security system service activities, £000 and number of businesses, 2015 & 2016
- Key points
Cordant Security
- Recent company activity
- Figure 34: Financial analysis of Cordant Security, £ million, 2012-16
- Company strategy
GEO Amey PECs
- Recent company activity
- Figure 35: Financial analysis of GEO Amey PECs, £ million, 2012-16
- Company strategy
G4S Cash Solutions
- Recent company activity
- Figure 36: Financial analysis of G4S Cash Solutions, £ million, 2011-15
- Company strategy
Kingdom Services Group
- Recent company activity
- Figure 37: Financial analysis of Kingdom Services Group, £ million, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Loomis UK
- Recent company activity
- Figure 38: Financial analysis of Loomis UK, £ million, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Securitas Security Services UK
- Recent company activity
- Figure 39: Financial analysis of Securitas Security Services UK, £ million, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Sodexo Justice Services
- Recent company activity
- Figure 40: Financial analysis of Sodexo, £ million, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Vision Security
- Recent company activity
- Figure 41: Financial analysis of Vision Security Group, £ million, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Market Forecasts
- Key points
- The market
- Figure 42: UK manned security market forecast value, £ million, 2018-22
- Market segmentation
- Figure 43: UK manned security forecast market value, by sector, £ million, 2018-22
- Key points
Further Sources & Contacts
- Trade associations
- Association of Security Consultants
- British Security Industry Association
- Skills for Security
- International Professional Security Association
- Security Industry Authority
- Trade magazines
- FM World
- Intersec
- Professional Security
- Trade associations
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.