Black moms are the head of the family within many households. She works, mostly because she has to, even though her role as mom is her greatest accomplishment and primary responsibility. She is raising her kids with confidence, although she would prefer to be able to devote more time to their emotional development. Household work is a chore she would rather hand off to someone else or at least share some of the more mundane tasks, but she still finds time to get everything done.

This report looks at the following areas: