Marketing to Black Moms - US - September 2017
Black moms are the head of the family within many households. She works, mostly because she has to, even though her role as mom is her greatest accomplishment and primary responsibility. She is raising her kids with confidence, although she would prefer to be able to devote more time to their emotional development. Household work is a chore she would rather hand off to someone else or at least share some of the more mundane tasks, but she still finds time to get everything done.
This report looks at the following areas:
- Financial matters top Black moms’ concerns
- Kids’ age impact Black moms’ household management
- Financially sound Black moms yearn for deeper emotional connection to their kids
- Black moms’ age impacts methods for researching and buying products
- Black moms are willing to buy name brands if they are effective
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Financial matters top Black moms’ concerns
- Figure 1: Black moms and finances/household budgeting, May 2017
- Kids’ age impact Black moms’ household management
- Figure 2: Black moms’ survival, by children’s age group, May 2017
- Financially sound Black moms yearn for deeper emotional connection to their kids
- Figure 3: Black moms’ priorities, by household income, May 2017
- Black moms’ age impacts methods for researching and buying products
- Figure 4: Black moms’ product purchases, by mom’s age group, May 2017
- Black moms are willing to buy name brands if they are effective
- Figure 5: Shopping behavior, attitudes and opinions, Black moms indexed to all moms, January 2016- March 2017
- The opportunities
- Connect with Black moms with images and situations that are familiar to her
- Figure 6: Targeting moms, Black moms indexed to all moms, May 2017
- Strategically use traditional media to reach out to her
- Figure 7: Lifestyles and the internet, attitudes and opinions about media, Black and total moms with children under 18 in the household, January 2016-March 2017
- Show Black moms how to stretch her time and money
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Over half of Black moms are single
- Most Black moms are employed
- Single Black moms earn the least of all single working moms
- Black moms are more receptive to advertising vs the average mom
- Digital platforms augment, but do not replace, traditional media sources
- The internet is a research tool for Black moms, but she prefers to shop in store
- Over half of Black moms are single
Black Moms by the Numbers
- Black moms make up almost a third of all Black females
- Figure 8: Estimated number of moms who have children younger than 18 living in the household, by race/Hispanic origin, 2016
- One third of Black households have children under 18
- Figure 9: Households with related children, by race/Hispanic origin of householder, 2016
- The majority of Black moms are single
- Figure 10: Living arrangement of mothers with children <18, by race/Hispanic origin, 2016
- Black birth rate continues to decline, but remains higher than the average
- Figure 11: Birth rate, by race/Hispanic origin, 2007-15
- Black moms are having children at a later age, but younger than the general population
- Figure 12: Average age of mother at first birth, Black and all, 1990-2015
- Most Black moms are in the labor force…
- Figure 13: Labor force participation among females with children under 18 present in the household, by race/Hispanic origin, 1994-2015
- … but currently face the greatest gap between their participation and employment
- Figure 14: Labor participation rate, employment status, unemployment of females with children under 18 in the household, by race/Hispanic origin, 2015
- Black moms earn the least among all family types
- Figure 15: Family household and median income of females with children under 18 in the household, by race/Hispanic origin, 2015
- Black moms make up almost a third of all Black females
Market Perspective
- Black moms’ attitudes toward life
- Spirituality and faith steer her life
- Figure 16: General attitudes and opinions and interest, Black and total moms with children under 18 in the household, January 2016-March 2017
- Black moms are driven to provide a better life for her family
- Figure 17: General attitudes and opinions and interest, Black and total moms with children under 18 in the household, January 2016-March 2017
- Family is important to Black moms, but she also wants space for herself
- Figure 18: General attitudes and opinions and interest, Black and total moms with children under 18 in the household, January 2016-March 2017
- Black moms are more pragmatic than the average mom
- Figure 19: General attitudes and opinions and interest, Black and total moms with children under 18 in the household, January 2016-March 2017
- Lifestyles and internet
- Black moms rely on the internet for information, but to a lesser extent than the average
- Figure 20: Lifestyles and the internet, by Black and total moms with children under 18 in the household, January 2016-March 2017
- Black moms comparison shop online, but buy in traditional brick and mortar
- Figure 21: Lifestyles and the internet, by Black and total moms with children under 18 in the household, January 2016-March 2017
- Advertising perceptions
- Advertising serves as a brand and product resource for Black moms
- Figure 22: Attitudes and opinions about media, Black and total moms with children under 18 in the household, January 2016-March 2017
- Television delivers entertainment and product information
- Figure 23: Attitudes and opinions about media, Black and total moms with children under 18 in the household, January 2016-March 2017
- Black moms depend on radio for community news, but are selective where they will listen
- Figure 24: Attitudes and opinions about media, Black and total moms with children under 18 in the household, January 2016-March 2017
- Shopping opinions and behavior
- Shopping is the sport of choice for Black moms
- Figure 25: Attitudes and opinions about shopping, Black and total moms with children under 18 in the household, January 2016- March 2017
- Black moms are brand conscious and are willing to pay for what they want
- Figure 26: Attitudes and opinions about shopping, Black and total moms with children under 18 in the household, January 2016-March 2017
- Black moms are proactively well informed on her preferred products
- Figure 27: Shopping behavior, Black and total moms with children under 18 in the household, January 2016-March 2017
- Black moms’ attitudes toward life
Market Factors
- More than half of Black women have attended college
- Figure 28: Educational attainment of women aged 18+, by race/Hispanic origin, 2016
- Most Black women work in service, followed by professional occupations
- Figure 29: Distribution of employed women aged 16+, by occupation and race/Hispanic origin, 2016
- Black females earn less, on average
- Figure 30: Average earnings of female workers, aged 18+, by educational attainment and race/ Hispanic origin, 2015
- Preschool and older Black children most likely to be in paid child care
- Figure 31: Early child care experiences of children under 18, by age, 2011
- Figure 32: Extracurricular activities of school-age children aged 6-17, by race/Hispanic origin, 2011
- More than half of Black women have attended college
Key Characteristics – What You Need to Know
- Online access allows Black moms to shop with greater efficiency
- Most Black moms are the household breadwinner
- The transformation from woman to mom changes her attitude and habits
- As basic needs are covered, Black moms shift focus to her emotional connection to her kids
- Online access allows Black moms to shop with greater efficiency
What's Working?
- Her ability to use online tools to help manage her shopping and spending
- Advertising that realistically reflects her life as a mom
- Her confidence in her ability to manage parenting and her household as she ages
- Her ability to use online tools to help manage her shopping and spending
What's Struggling?
- Stretching her income to meet her family’s needs
- Life and household adjustments after the second kid
- Maintaining an emotional connection to kids in her hectic world
- Stretching her income to meet her family’s needs
What's Next?
- Proposed National Paid Leave Act will impact Black moms
- Marketers address Black moms’ concerns
- Figure 33: P&G/My Black Is Beautiful, “The Talk,” July 2017
- Proposed National Paid Leave Act will impact Black moms
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Black moms’ lifestage impact her perspective and outlook
- Extra hands would help her be her best self
- Providing for her family is her biggest win
- Targeted messages reflecting real life resonates and connects
- She is a mom first, and is willing to sacrifice herself for her kids
- Product promotion and efficacy are of greatest value to her
- Black moms’ lifestage impact her perspective and outlook
Profile of Black Moms by Age
- Black moms differ across life stages
- Figure 34: Black moms, by age groups, May 2017
- Black moms aged 18-34 more likely to struggle than older moms
- Figure 35: Black moms aged 18-34, May 2017
- Black moms aged 35-44 more likely to be in the “middle class”
- Figure 36: Black moms aged 35-44, May 2017
- Black moms aged 45+ are in the last stages of raising children
- Figure 37: Black moms aged 45+, May 2017
Black Moms' Survival
- Black moms want household help, but she has a tighter hold on the kids vs the average mom
- Figure 38: Mom survival, Black moms indexed to all moms, May 2017
- Black moms manage their household based on experience
- Figure 39: Black moms survival, by moms’ age group, May 2017
- Older kids make time management easier, but stress household duties
- Figure 40: Black moms survival, by kids’ age group, May 2017
- Black moms with more than one child feel the stress of household and time management
- Figure 41: Black moms survival, by number of children, May 2017
- Employed Black moms’ time is stretched thin
- Figure 42: Black moms’ survival, by employment status, May 2017
Black Moms' Priorities
- Black moms are mostly concerned with providing for her family
- Figure 43: Moms’ priorities, Black moms indexed to all moms, May 2017
- Affluent Black moms feel like winners when they emotionally engage with their children
- Figure 44: Black moms’ priorities, by household income, May 2017
- Single moms feel accomplished when they can provide for their family
- Figure 45: Black moms’ priorities, by marital or partnered status, May 2017
- Black moms with a new addition figuring out how to reengineer their household
- Figure 46: Black moms’ priorities, by number of children under 18, May 2017
What Makes Black Moms Different
- Black moms undergo greater transformation vs average moms
- Figure 47: What makes moms different, Black moms indexed to all moms, May 2017
- Financial concerns reign for all Black moms, but for varied reasons
- Figure 48: What makes Black moms different – watch finances (more likely), by key demographics, May 2017
- Young and less-affluent Black moms more likely to dive into household cleaning
- Figure 49: What makes Black moms different – clean house (more likely), by key demographics, May 2017
- Black moms 18-44 do not change their social media habits after having kids
- Figure 50: What makes Black moms different – post to social media, by age, May 2017
Targeting Black Moms
- Black moms want to see realistic, progressive, positive images in advertising
- Figure 51: Targeting moms, Black moms indexed to all moms, May 2017
- All Black moms prefer real stories, but rooted in different sources
- Figure 52: Targeting Black moms, by mom’s age group, May 2017
- Black moms with young children want to see a realistic portrayal of their life in advertising
- Figure 53: Targeting Black moms, by children’s age group, May 2017
- Suburban Black moms prefer traditional messages vs urban Black moms
- Figure 54: Targeting Black moms, by area, May 2017
Black Moms' Attitudes toward Motherhood
- Black moms are mothers first and relish their roles
- Figure 55: Attitudes toward motherhood, Black moms indexed to all moms, May 2017
- Young Black moms use social media for organization vs socialization
- Figure 56: Black moms’ attitudes toward motherhood, by mom’s age, May 2017
- Upper-middle-income Black moms are organized but crave engagement with their children
- Figure 57: Black moms’ attitudes toward motherhood, by household income, May 2017
- Black moms’ partner status affects approach to time management
- Figure 58: Black moms’ attitudes toward motherhood, by marital or partnered status, May 2017
- Black moms of young children leverage help from all sources to help take care of the kids
- Figure 59: Black moms’ attitudes toward motherhood, by child’s age group, May 2017
Black Moms' Product Purchases
- Black moms rely on their research for big-ticket items, but defer to the kids for their wants
- Figure 60: Product purchases, Black moms indexed to all moms, May 2017
- Black moms use online sources to save on personal care and food/beverage purchases
- Figure 61: Correspondence Analysis – Product purchases, May 2017
- Young Black moms conduct the most research, older moms rely on sales
- Figure 62: Black moms’ product purchases, by mom’s age group, May 2017
- Single moms purchase on deal across category
- Figure 63: Black moms’ product purchases, by marital or partnered status, May 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Appendix – Consumer
- Figure 64: General attitudes and opinions and interest, Black and total moms with children under 18 in the household, January 2016-March 2017
- Figure 65: Lifestyles and the internet, Black and total moms with children under 18 in the household, January 2016-March 2017
- Figure 66: Attitudes and opinions about media, Black and total moms with children under 18 in the household, January 2016-March 2017
- Figure 67: Attitudes/opinions about shopping, Black and total moms with children under 18 in the household, January 2016-March 2017
- Figure 68: Shopping behavior, Black and total moms with children under 18 in the household, January 2016-March 2017
