Marketing to Hispanic Moms - US - September 2017
"There are nearly 7 million Hispanic moms in the US, who live for their families. Household chores monopolize most of their time at home, regardless of whether or not they work full-time. Even if they would welcome help, they tend to be hesitant to ask for it. Shouldering the sometimes-thankless responsibility of maintaining the household is a way to show love, and Hispanic moms renew that commitment every day. It is not easy by any stretch of the imagination, but they find reward in the relationship they have with their children."
- Juan Ruiz, Director of Hispanic Insights
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Hispanic moms have different parenting approaches based on employment status
- The importance of keeping things under control
- Different ways in which Hispanic moms show love to their children
Table of contents
Overview
What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Hispanic moms have different parenting approaches based on employment status
- Figure 1: Characteristics of Hispanic moms, by employment status, July 2017
- Keeping things under control
- Figure 2: Hispanic moms’ survival – Select tasks, indexed to all moms, July 2017
- “I love you” is expressed in many ways
- Figure 3: Hispanic moms’ top priorities, indexed to all moms, July 2017
- The opportunities
- Anticipate changes
- Figure 4: Net change in Hispanic moms’ activities with arrival of children – Top positive net changes, by Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Talk to moms through stories
- Figure 5: Top themes/topics Hispanic moms like in advertising, indexed to all moms, May 2017
- Find moms where they are, not where you want them to be
- Figure 6: Hispanic moms’ attitudes toward motherhood responsibilities, by age, July 2017
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- One in five US moms is of Hispanic origin
- Children – and therefore moms – are more common in Hispanic households
- Hispanic moms are younger when they have children
- Hispanic moms gravitate toward bilingualism and biculturalism
- To work or not to work?
One in five US moms is of Hispanic origin
Hispanic Moms by the Numbers
- There are almost 7 million Hispanic moms in the US
- Figure 7: Estimated number and share of Hispanic moms who have children younger than 18 living in the household, by type of household, 2016
- Hispanic households over index for children, and therefore moms
- Figure 8: Presence of children in household, by race and Hispanic origin, 2016
- Hispanic moms have children earlier
- Figure 9: Average age of mother at first birth, by Hispanic origin, 1990-2015
There are almost 7 million Hispanic moms in the US
Market Perspective
- Hispanic moms are optimistic about the future
- Figure 10: Mom’s perception of economic outlook – Past 12 months and coming 12 months, by Hispanic origin, January 2016-March 2017
- Figure 11: Unemployment rate (seasonally adjusted), by Hispanic origin, January 2007-June 2017
- The majority of Hispanic moms are bilingual
- Figure 12: Language Hispanic moms speak at home, January 2016-March 2017
- Hispanic moms are key to keep Hispanics bicultural
- Figure 13: Hispanic moms’ level of acculturation, by country of birth, July 2017
- Figure 14: Hispanic moms with US-born fathers/mothers, by language spoken at home, January 2016-March 2017
- Hispanic moms have to do more with less
- Lower median household income forces Hispanic moms to prioritize spending
- Figure 15: Median household income, by race and Hispanic origin of householder, 2015
- Figure 16: Household income distribution, by race and Hispanic origin of householder, 2015
Hispanic moms are optimistic about the future
Hispanic Moms and Employment
- Working moms’ income makes the difference
- Figure 17: Hispanic moms’ employment status, by household income, July 2017
- Hispanic moms who work full-time (45%)
- Figure 18: Profile of Hispanic moms who work full-time, indexed to all Hispanic moms, July 2017
- Hispanic moms who work part-time or are self-employed (21%)
- Figure 19: Profile of Hispanic moms who work part-time or are self-employed, indexed to all Hispanic moms, July 2017
- Hispanic moms who are not working (35%)
- Figure 20: Profile of Hispanic moms who are currently not working, indexed to all Hispanic moms, July 2017
Working moms' income makes the difference
Ideas Worth Exploring – What You Need to Know
- Spanish-dominant Hispanic moms more open to listen
- Still, ads need to be relevant
- Latin America can be source of inspiration
- Giving moms the control
Spanish-dominant Hispanic moms more open to listen
Ideas Worth Exploring
- Spanish-dominant Hispanic moms want information
- Figure 21: Attitudes toward advertising, by Hispanic origin and language spoken at home, January 2016-March 2017
- Spanish-dominant Hispanic moms are more receptive to what you are saying
- Figure 22: Attitudes toward TV advertising, by Hispanic origin and language spoken at home, January 2016-March 2017
- Look to Latin America for ideas
- Figure 23: Hispanic moms’ intent to keep up with Latin American news, by language spoken at home, January 2016-March 2017
- Hispanic moms want to be in control
- When are Hispanic moms in control?
- Figure 24: Attitudes toward shopping with children, by Hispanic origin and language spoken at home, January 2016-March 2017
- Figure 25: Attitudes toward store atmosphere, by Hispanic origin and language spoken at home, January 2016-March 2017
- Spanish-dominant Hispanic moms want information
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Hispanic moms want help, but may not ask for it
- For Hispanic moms, love is shown but also said
- With children Hispanic moms’ priorities change
- Real stories and humor can be quite appealing
- Hispanic moms know their responsibility is on two fronts
- Hispanic moms don’t necessarily use social media for motherhood tips
- Rules? What rules?
- Influencers of Hispanic moms’ purchases are category based
Hispanic moms want help, but may not ask for it
Mom Survival
- Moms want to keep things under control
- Figure 26: Hispanic moms’ survival, indexed to all moms, July 2017
- Moms’ needs change along with those of their children
- Figure 27: Hispanic moms’ need for help with children-related tasks, by age of children, July 2017
- Acculturated moms more likely to wish for help
- Figure 28: Hispanic moms’ survival, by level of acculturation, July 2017
- Full-time working moms need more hours in the day
- Figure 29: Hispanic moms’ need for help with grocery shopping and entertaining children, by employment status, July 2017
Moms’ Priorities
- Hispanic moms need to communicate their love to their children
- Figure 30: Hispanic moms’ priorities, indexed to all moms, July 2017
- The mom/children dynamic differs by level of acculturation
- Figure 31: Mom-children dynamic, by level of acculturation, July 2017
- The need to provide financially drives moms to work full-time
- Two types of stress
- Figure 32: Hispanic moms’ priorities, by employment status, July 2017
Changes That Come with Motherhood
- Children help Hispanic moms to put things into context
- Figure 33: How children change Hispanic moms’ lives, July 2017
- Some changes are more evident among Hispanic moms
- Subscribing to a streaming video service
- Cleaning their house regularly
- Working long hours
- Figure 34: Net change in Hispanic moms’ activities with arrival of children, by Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Changing Hispanic moms’ perspective on finances
- Figure 35: Net change in Hispanic moms’ likelihood to watch finances closely, by level of acculturation and household income, July 2017
- Changing Hispanic moms’ perspective on streaming video services
- Figure 36: Net change in Hispanic moms’ likelihood to subscribe to a streaming video service, by level of acculturation, July 2017
- Changing Hispanic moms’ perspective on cleaning the house
- Figure 37: Net change in Hispanic moms’ likelihood to clean house regularly, by level of acculturation, July 2017
Targeting Moms
- There has to be a story
- Figure 38: Targeting Hispanic moms, Indexed to all moms, May 2017
- Stories matter
- Figure 39: TURF analysis – What Hispanic moms like in advertising, May 2017
- Figure 40: Table – TURF analysis – What Hispanic moms like in advertising, May 2017
Moms’ Attitudes toward Motherhood Responsibilities
- Motherhood responsibilities trump anything else
- Figure 41: Hispanic moms’ attitudes toward motherhood responsibilities, indexed to all moms, July 2017
- Less-acculturated Hispanic moms are less likely to be overwhelmed
- Figure 42: Hispanic moms’ attitudes toward motherhood responsibilities, by level of acculturation, July 2017
- Working moms less likely to be defined by their children only
- Figure 43: Hispanic moms’ attitudes toward motherhood responsibilities, by employment status, July 2017
Moms’ Use of Technology in Motherhood
- Hispanic moms’ use of social media for motherhood is moderate
- Room to grow for mobile apps
- No regrets about smartphone usage
- Figure 44: Hispanic moms’ use of technology in motherhood, indexed to all moms, July 2017
- Use of technology is driven by younger Hispanic moms
- Figure 45: Hispanic moms’ use of technology in motherhood, by age, July 2017
- Figure 46: Hispanic moms’ use of technology in motherhood, by age of children, July 2017
Kids and Rules
- Rules are made to be broken
- Figure 47: Hispanic moms’ attitudes toward rules for children, indexed to all moms, May 2017
- Figure 48: Hispanic moms’ attitudes toward rules for children, by level of acculturation, July 2017
- Working moms more likely to enforce rules
- Figure 49: Hispanic moms’ attitudes toward rules for children, by employment status, July 2017
Product Purchasing
- Depending on the category, Hispanic moms take different approaches
- What’s different?
- Figure 50: Correspondence analysis – Hispanic moms’ product purchases, July 2017
- Hispanic moms use the internet to find value
- Figure 51: Hispanic moms’ use of the internet in product purchases, July 2017
- Sales are always welcomed
- Figure 52: Hispanic moms’ purchases on sale and generic alternatives, July 2017
- Figure 53: Hispanic moms’ purchases on sale, by level of acculturation, July 2017
- Hispanic moms ask for preferences at home
- Children’s opinions count
- Figure 54: Influence of others on Hispanic moms’ purchases, July 2017
- Figure 55: Likelihood of Hispanic moms asking for kids’ preferences, by age of the children, July 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Terms
- Correspondence analysis – Methodology
- A note on acculturation
- Data sources
