Marketing to Hispanic Moms - US - September 2017

"There are nearly 7 million Hispanic moms in the US, who live for their families. Household chores monopolize most of their time at home, regardless of whether or not they work full-time. Even if they would welcome help, they tend to be hesitant to ask for it. Shouldering the sometimes-thankless responsibility of maintaining the household is a way to show love, and Hispanic moms renew that commitment every day. It is not easy by any stretch of the imagination, but they find reward in the relationship they have with their children."

- Juan Ruiz, Director of Hispanic Insights

This Report looks at the following areas: