Marketing to Men - UK - February 2017
“Marketing aimed at men continues to be heavily focused on high-achieving sportsmen and well-groomed male models, offering the brands behind them little differentiation in the minds of those they are targeting. This paves the way for brands to take a different approach in their campaigns, such as featuring role models that tap into men’s strong belief in equality and family.”
– Jack Duckett, Research Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Men as champions for gender equality
- Focusing on ‘real’ male role models
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Marketing to disengaged older men
- ‘Healthy living’ can lead to unhealthy lifestyles
- University gender gap widens
- The consumer
- Travel tops men’s plans for the next three years
- Figure 1: Men’s plans for the next three years, November 2016
- Sports lead men’s hobbies
- Figure 2: Men’s main hobbies and interests, November 2016
- Considerate, hard-working, family men
- Figure 3: Facets of a good male role model, November 2016
- Dads struggle for a better work-life balance
- Figure 4: Factors causing stress for men, by parental status, November 2016
- Helping employees take a healthier approach to beating stress
- Figure 5: Approaches to managing stress, November 2016
- Men champion gender equality
- Figure 6: Men’s attitudes towards gender equality, November 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Marketing to disengaged older men
- Promoting mental health
- Nurturing the next generation
- ‘Healthy living’ can lead to unhealthy lifestyles
- University gender gap widens
Market Drivers
- Marketing to disengaged older men
- Figure 7: Trends in the age structure of the UK male population, 2011-21
- Nurturing the next generation
- Young men drive healthy living trend
- Figure 8: Changes in men’s perceptions of their health, by age, August 2016
- ‘Invisible Men’ disappear
- Men enjoy healthy financial situation
- Figure 9: Financial situation amongst men, by age, November 2016
- University gender gap widens
- Figure 10: UK-domiciled 18 year old entry rates for UK universities, by gender, 2006-16
- Shared parental leave at less than 1%
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Travel tops men’s plans for the next three years
- Sports lead men’s hobbies
- Young men prove most interested in health/exercise
- Considerate, hard-working, family men
- Encouraging men to prioritise their mental health
- Dads struggle for a better work-life balance
- Men champion gender equality
- Promoting realistic male role models
- The rise of unisex
Future Aspirations
- Travel tops men’s plans for the next three years
- Figure 11: Men’s plans for the next three years, November 2016
- Helping young men get onto the career ladder
- Figure 12: Selected men’s plans for the next three years, by age, November 2016
- Figure 13: LifeSkills created with Barclays Facebook screen grab, January 2017
- Re-engaging older men
Men’s Hobbies and Interests
- Sports lead men’s hobbies
- Figure 14: Men’s main hobbies and interests, November 2016
- Figure 15: Dove Men+Care Real Strength campaign, January 2016
- Young men prove most interested in health and exercise
- Figure 16: Proportion of men who cite “health/exercise” among their main hobbies/interests, by age, November 2016
- Using hobbies to engage older male audiences
Life Skills
- 76% of men feel confident they can cook a meal from scratch
- Figure 17: Men’s confidence in cooking and baking, November 2016
- ‘Man caves’ under threat
- Figure 18: Men’s confidence in selected life skills, November 2016
- Men enjoy confidence in finance
- Figure 19: Men’s confidence in looking after the household finances (eg paying bills and organising direct debits), by age, November 2016
- Figure 20: NatWest’s MoneySense initiative, December 2016
What Makes a Good Male Role Model?
- Considerate, hard-working, family men
- Figure 21: Facets of a good male role model, November 2016
- Figure 22: Vitabiotics Wellman campaign featuring David Gandy, June 2016
- Figure 23: White Ribbon UK campaign, December 2016
- Encouraging men to prioritise their mental health
- Figure 24: The importance of physical and mental health for a good male role model, by age, November 2016
Dealing with Stress
- Money worries prove top cause of stress
- Figure 25: Factors causing stress for men, November 2016
- Figure 26: Proportion of men who cite “money” as a stress factor, by age, November 2016
- Dads struggle for a better work-life balance
- Figure 27: Factors causing stress for men, by parental status, November 2016
- Stress-busting exercise
- Figure 28: Methods of dealing with stress, November 2016
- Helping men to seek help
- Figure 29: Selected methods of dealing with stress, by age, November 2016
Attitudes towards Equality
- Men champion workplace equality
- Figure 30: Men’s attitudes towards gender equality, November 2016
- Figure 31: The Equality Movement campaign, April 2015
- Over one in five men identify as a feminist
- Figure 32: Elle Magazine’s “This is what a feminist looks like” campaign, October 2014
- Figure 33: Agreement with the statement “I would describe myself as a feminist”, by age, November 2016
- Promoting realistic male role models
- Figure 34: Men’s attitudes towards gender representation in advertising, November 2016
- Figure 35: Screengrab from Jacamo’s #RealManRunway campaign, October 2016
- The rise of unisex
- Figure 36: Men’s attitudes towards gender representation in advertising, November 2016
- Figure 37: MAC Brant Brothers campaign, May 2016
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Companies Covered
