Marketing to Millennials - Brazil - January 2017
“Sustainability and healthy eating habits are areas in which Millennials still lag behind other previous generations, as people tend to adopt more sustainable and healthier habits as they age. There is room for brands to tap in to help Millennials adopt healthier and sustainable habits, especially older Millennials.”
– Renata Pompa de Moura, Research Manager
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- How can advertisements help ease the stress of Millennials?
- How to further engage older Millennials with restaurant loyalty schemes
- Shared services have higher appeal than renting
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Why are Millennials an important target audience?
- The consumer
- Use of laptops is still diverse, but it is losing ground
- Figure 1: Device activity, by Millennials, November 2016
- Millennials: company followers on social media
- Figure 2: Recent online activity, by Millennials, November 2016
- Planning leisure activities on the internet
- Figure 3: Current lifestyle, by all and Millennials, November 2016
- Millennials are as likely as others to reduce food waste at home
- Figure 4: Changes in lifestyle, by Millennials, November 2016
- Knowing the source of food and drink is less important to Millennials
- Figure 5: General attitudes, by Millennials, November 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- How can advertisements help ease the stress of Millennials?
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 6: Itaipava Campaign, Brazil, 2016
- How to further engage older Millennials with restaurant loyalty schemes
- The facts
- The implications
- Shared services have higher appeal than renting
- The facts
- The implications
- How can advertisements help ease the stress of Millennials?
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Millennials are suffering the impact of unemployment
- More educated Millennials
- Internet access through PCs is declining
- Same sex marriages are showing a rapid growth
- Millennials are suffering the impact of unemployment
Market Drivers
- Millennials: 28% of the population
- Figure 7: Population aged 19-35 as a % of total population, brazil, 2000-50 (fore)
- Unemployment higher among young adults
- Same sex marriages are growing at a fast rate
- Millennials are more educated than other generations
- Figure 8: Illiteracy rate of people aged 15 and over, by age group, 2013-14
- Figure 9: Average number of year attended school by age group, 2015
- Figure 10: Average number of years attended school, by age group, 2015
- Households with computers are declining
- Millennials: 28% of the population
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Younger Millennials more likely than older ones to use smartphones for their activities
- Watching soap operas and movies more likely to be done with standard TVs
- Millennials are recognizing the benefits of online purchasing
- Older and younger Millennials use different ways to interact with companies online
- Quick fix alternatives appeal to Millennials
- Millennials want specific beauty and personal care products
- Millennials are yet to reduce the amount of sugar they eat
- Involvement with social causes and sustainability is more appealing to older Millennials
- Younger Millennials more likely than older ones to use smartphones for their activities
Device Activity
- Use of laptop is still very diversified, but it is losing ground
- Figure 11: Device activity, by Millennials, November 2016
- Smartphone preferred device for checking the weather and playing games
- Younger Millennials more likely than older ones to use smartphones for their activities
- Figure 12: Smartphone activity, by all and Millennial groups, November 2016
- Figure 13: Smartphone activity repertoire, by Millennial groups, November 2016
- Standard TV leads the way in watching soap operas and movies
- Smart TVs more likely to be used by older Millennials
- Use of laptop is still very diversified, but it is losing ground
Recent Online Activity
- Millennials: company followers in social media
- Figure 14: Recent online activity, by Millennials, November 2016
- Millennials are recognizing the benefits of using the internet in the purchasing process
- Figure 15: Selected recent online activity, by Millennials and all, November 2016
- Older Millennials tend to be more proactive when it comes to writing reviews and contacting companies
- Figure 16: Selected recent online activity, by Millennial groups, November 2016
- Older Millennials use other sources to verify information on the web
- Figure 17: Agreement with “used other sources (eg tv) to verify the information i see on the web,” by Millennial groups, November 2016
- Millennials: company followers in social media
Current Lifestyle
- Planning leisure activities on the internet
- Figure 18: Current lifestyle, by all and Millennials, November 2016
- Traveling vs buying expensive things
- Millennials tend to want a more realistic appearance
- Figure 19: Selected current lifestyle statements, by all and Millennial groups, November 2016
- Younger Millennials are more loyal to food and drink brands
- Figure 20: Dash buttons
- Figure 21: Agreement with “I usually buy different food and drink products from the same brand,” by all and Millennial groups, November 2016
- Quick fix alternatives appeal to Millennials
- Figure 22: Agreement with “I tend to have food and drink products that are quick to prepare,” by all and Millennial groups, November 2016
- Figure 23: Feed: Smart food for productive people, France 2016
- Nostalgia affects Millennials food and drink choices
- Figure 24: Agreement with “I purchase food and/or drink that reminds me of my childhood,” by all and Millennials, November 2016
- Figure 25: Pac-Danio, Danone, Brazil, 2015
- Planning leisure activities on the internet
Changes in Lifestyle
- Millennials are as likely as others to reduce food waste at home
- Figure 26: Changes in lifestyle, by Millennials, November 2016
- Figure 27: Biovessel, Taiwan, 2016
- Figure 28: Zera Food Recycler, US, 2016
- Older Millennials more likely to reduce the amount of sugar they eat
- Figure 29: Agreement with “I have been reducing the amount of sugar I eat,” by all and Millennial groups, November 2016
- Millennials want specific beauty and personal care products
- Figure 30: Head & Shoulders for African hair and scalps, 2016
- Millennials are as likely as others to reduce food waste at home
General Attitudes
- Knowing the source of food and drink is less important to Millennials
- Figure 31: General attitudes, by Millennials, November 2016
- Recommendations are more important to Millennials than to the overall population
- Figure 32: Selected general attitudes, by all and Millennial groups, November 2016
- Involvement with social causes and sustainability is more appealing to older Millennials
- Figure 33: Agreement with “I prefer to buy from brands that are involved with social causes (eg help local communities, look after the environment),” by all and Millennial groups, November 2016
- Meals shared with family are less important to young Millennials
- Figure 34: Agreement with “meals are special moments to be shared with the family,” by all and Millennial groups, November 2016
- Older Millennials tend to be attracted by beauty and personal care trends
- Figure 35: Agreement with “keeping up with the latest beauty and personal care trends is important to me,” by all and Millennial groups, November 2016
- High-quality food ingredients are valued by Millennials
- Figure 36: Agreement with “it is worth paying more for high-quality food and drink ingredients,” by all and Millennial groups, November 2016
- Figure 37: Blue Apron Ingredient Box
- Knowing the source of food and drink is less important to Millennials
Appendix – Abbreviations
- Abbreviations
- Abbreviations
Companies Covered
- Starbucks Coffee Company UK Ltd