In Canada, 18-34s represent close to one-quarter (23%) of the population. An open-minded segment, they have a strong sense of individuality with an optimistic outlook, of the belief that they have the power to impact change in the world. They feel understood by marketers, though not well represented in ads. Being highly connected, online reviews are now weighted on par with personal recommendations. Though connectivity is important, real connections remain rooted in physically spending time with others.

- Carol Wong-Li, Senior Analyst, Lifestyles and Leisure

This report will cover the following areas: