Marketing to Millennials - Canada - February 2017
In Canada, 18-34s represent close to one-quarter (23%) of the population. An open-minded segment, they have a strong sense of individuality with an optimistic outlook, of the belief that they have the power to impact change in the world. They feel understood by marketers, though not well represented in ads. Being highly connected, online reviews are now weighted on par with personal recommendations. Though connectivity is important, real connections remain rooted in physically spending time with others.
-, Senior Analyst, Lifestyles and Leisure
This report will cover the following areas:
- 18-34s feel understood by marketers but not well represented
- Millennials expect more from brand marketing efforts
- Feeling too connected doesn’t equate to an interest in fully disconnecting
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definitions
Executive Summary
- The issues
- 18-34s feel understood by marketers but not well represented
- Figure 1: Attitudes towards how well marketing efforts resonate, November 2016
- Millennials expect more from brand marketing efforts
- Figure 2: Characteristics of social media posts enjoyed, 18-24s vs 25-34s, November 2016
- Feeling too connected doesn’t equate to an interest in fully disconnecting
- Figure 3: Agreement with ‘I make a point to take time to unplug from technology’, Millennials vs average Canadians (18+), November 2016
- Opportunities
- Millennials are interested in making an impact on the world
- Figure 4: Belief in ability to impact change and influence others, 18-34s vs 25-34s, November 2016
- 18-34s want to put their stamp on marketing
- Figure 5: Desire for input on creation of ad campaigns, 18-24s vs 25-34s, November 2016
- Get physical: Millennials love getting stuff in the mail
- Figure 6: Agreement with ‘I love getting stuff in the mail’, Women & mothers vs overall, November 2016
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- One in five Canadians are Millennials
- Millennials are more susceptible to economic changes
- Exposure to greater diversity leads to more cultural interests
Market Factors
- Close to one-quarter of the Canadian population are Millennials
- Figure 7: Canadian population, by age group, 2016
- Millennials are financially responsible
- Though working, 18-34s most likely to feel the economic pinch
- Figure 8: Monthly movement in selected components of the Canadian Consumer Price Index, seasonally adjusted, December 2011-December 2016
- Increasing diversity opens Millennials to more options
- Figure 9: Region of birth of immigrants, by period of immigration, Canada, 2011
Key Trends – What You Need to Know
- Millennials are more socially minded and will seek out like-minded brands
- Technology creates connections – even helping Millennials go offline
What’s Working?
- Giving consumers a reason to choose their brand
- Tuning in to the interests of 18-24s
- Figure 10: DiGiorno Pizza Anthem Featuring Von Miller & Redfoo, January 2017
- Millennials care about the community
What’s Not Working?
- Millennials are ready to turn their backs on brands that don’t share their values
- Millennials may be more sedentary
- Figure 11: Body mass index, self-reported rate of being overweight or obese among Canadian adults, 2010-14
- Figure 12: Make room for play, December 2015
What’s Next?
- Technological connectedness to help Millennials disconnect
- Let’s get together! Simplifying the decision-making process for the group – Pimmr app
- When a watch and a phone case leads to real interactions – Moodlock by Nescafé China
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Millennials are influenced by/influencers of their peers
- Feeling too connected does not mean there’s interest in fully disconnecting
- Feeling understood by marketers, but not seeing themselves in ads
- Attention is awarded to brands that aren’t marketing for marketing’s sake
- Online reviews are seen as on par with personal recommendations
Being Influenced vs Influencing
- Parents and friends are influential on Millennials
- Figure 13: Influence of parents and friends on attitudes and opinions, by age, November 2016
- Opportunity for brands to leverage parental influence on 18-24s
- Friends play a role in Millennials’ sense of style
- Figure 14: Style influences, 18-24s & 25-34s vs average Canadian (18+), November 2016
- Millennials feel they have a voice that is heard
- Figure 15: Belief in ability to impact change and influence others, 18-34s & 25-34s vs average Canadian (18+), November 2016
- Everybody wins: helping Millennials make an impact will bring gains
- Enhancing the ability to influence on social media will resonate with LGBT Millennials
Individuality vs Fitting In
- Individuality is prized and respected
- Figure 16: Attitudes towards self-expression (any agree), November 2016
- LGBT and women drive acceptance of gender experimentation
- Figure 17: Acceptance of people experimenting with gender, LGBT vs all Millennials, November 2016
Being Connected vs Switching Off
- Personal time for themselves is desired
- Figure 18: Attitudes towards being connected and alone time, November 2016
- Millennial parents more likely to crave alone time
- Figure 19: Company is Coming, Cold & Flu, Tylenol Complete Liquid Gels, November 2015
- For Millennials, hyper connectedness does not necessarily equate to desire for full disconnectedness
- Figure 20: Agreement with ‘I make a point to take time to unplug from technology’, Millennials vs average Canadians (18+), November 2016
- True connections still formed in person
- Figure 21: Agreement with the need to spend time in-person to feel connected, Millennials vs average Canadian (18+), November 2016
- Figure 22: Agreement with ‘I do not spend enough time with others face-to-face’, Millennials vs average Canadian (18+), November 2016
Millennials and Marketing
- Millennials feel understood but not represented
- Figure 23: Attitudes towards how well marketing efforts resonate, November 2016
- Parents seeing greater resonance
- Figure 24: Feeling understood and portrayed in ads, Parents vs Non-parents, November 2016
- Market to the individual rather than the collective
- Figure 25: Tide HE Turbo Clean: Baby food, June 2015
- Socializing with social media
- Getting physical: direct mail interests Millennials
- Figure 26: Agreement with ‘I love getting stuff in the mail’, Women & mothers vs overall, November 2016
Social Media Preferences
- Millennials want to be entertained and learn something
- Figure 27: Characteristics of social media posts enjoyed, November 2016
- Younger consumers expect more from brands
- Figure 28: Characteristics of social media posts enjoyed, Millennials vs the average Canadian, November 2016
- Parents want to learn something – but from real people
- Moms want to see the real deal
- Figure 29: There are more ways to eat well this January at Iceland, January 2017
- Figure 30: The Perfect Steak Dinner with Channel Mum, October 2016
- Music should be instrumental in reaching 18-24s
- Figure 31: Entertainment and music value of social media posts enjoyed, by age, November 2016
Staying On-Trend
- 18-24s pay attention to music, tech and social media
- Figure 32: Trends interest, by age, November 2016
- 18-24s generally follow industries they can afford
- Feed me! Parents are paying attention to trends related to food
- Figure 33: Keeping up with food trends, mother and father, November 2016
Millennials and Online Shopping
- Online reviews hold credibility
- Figure 34: Attitudes towards online shopping, Millennials vs the average Canadian (18+), November 2016
- Online reviews are on par with personal recommendations for 73% of parents
- Shipping costs and product range remain an obstacle
- Bring on the goods: Millennials want a greater range of products online
- Figure 35: Agreement with shopping more online if more products available in Canada, Millennials vs the average Canadian (18+), November 2016
- The cost of entry is free shipping for 72% of Millennials
Millennials: Canadian vs American
- 25-34s: marketing resonating stronger with Americans than Canadians
- Canadian 25-34s feeling left out in the cold compared to Americans the same age
- Figure 36: Feeling understood and portrayed in ads, Canadians 25-34 vs Americans 25-34, November 2016 (Canada)/February 2016 (US)
- Figure 37: How Millennials see themselves, Canadians 25-34 vs Americans 25-34, November 2016 (Canada)/February 2016 (US)
- Canadian 25-34s are more judgemental
- Figure 38: Millennials see other Millennials as ‘responsible’, Canadians 25-34 vs Americans 25-34, November 2016 (Canada)/February 2016 (US)
- Canada’s lag in online shopping is evident among Millennials
- Canadian Millennials are less likely to prefer shopping online
- Figure 39: Preference for online shopping over in-store, Canadian Millennials vs American Millennials, November 2016 (Canada)/February 2016 (US)
- Less confidence is held towards online reviews for Canadian Millennials
- Figure 40: Trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations, Canadian Millennials vs American Millennials, November 2016 (Canada)/February 2016 (US)
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.