Marketing to Millennials - US - June 2017
"The Millennial generation is aged 23-40 in 2017, with many on the precipice of major life decisions. As this generation contemplates buying a home, getting married, and having children, these lifestyle changes will likely have them reconsidering their purchase habits. At this stage, Millennials provide fertile ground for marketers looking to win over new customers."
- Dana Macke, Senior Lifestyles and Leisure Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- Sharing economy is still niche – even among Millennials
- Millennials are confident, but not experts
- Millennials more optimistic about issues within their sphere of influence
Table of contents
Overview
Executive Summary
- Figure 1: Births in the US (millions), Mintel generational cut-offs, 1930-2015
- The issues
- Sharing economy is still niche – even among Millennials
- Figure 2: Sharing/gig economy participation, Millennials indexed to average, March 2017
- Millennials are confident, but not experts
- Figure 3: Adult behaviors – select items, by generation, March 2017
- Millennials more optimistic about issues within their sphere of influence
- Figure 4: Millennial attitudes about life, March 2017
- The opportunities
- You can take their Tinder, but you’ll never take their Netflix
- Figure 5: “Must have” online services, Millennials indexed to average, March 2017
- Millennials show an expanded use of social media
- Figure 6: Millennials’ opinions on social media, Millennials indexed to average, March 2017
- Millennials provide testing ground for new trends
- Figure 7: Trends that have a positive impact on Millennials, Millennials indexed to average, March 2017
- What it means
The Millennial Market – What You Need to Know
- Millennials make up a quarter of the US population
- Unmarried Millennials are pairing up with friends and partners
- Most Older Millennials are starting families
- Millennials value education
- Some may face financial strain
The Millennial Generation by the Numbers
- Millennials are the largest US generation
- Figure 8: Share of US population, by generation, 2012-2022
- Millennials influenced by a diverse population
- Figure 9: Generations, by race and Hispanic origin, 2017
- Millennial living arrangements
- Figure 10: Living arrangements among adults aged 18 to 34: 1975 and 2016
- Asian Millennials most likely to be living with spouse
- Figure 11: Living arrangements of young adults aged 18-34, by race, 2016
- Majority of older Millennials are parents
- Figure 12: Households with own children under age 18, by age of householder, 2016
Millennial Characteristics
- Education is a key Millennial milestone
- Figure 13: Milestones of adulthood, 2012
- Millennial women have made substantial economic gains
- Figure 14: Economic and educational characteristics of young adults aged 25-34, 1975 and 2016
- Budgets may be stretched
- Figure 15: Current financial situation, Millennials vs all, December 2016
Key Trends – What You Need to Know
- Brands fight through the clutter with a political message
- Millennials accelerate adoption of new technologies
- Traditional cable news still appeals to some Millennials
- Millennials reach milestones
- Luxury is being redefined
- Turning Millennial passion into action
What’s Working?
- Brands take a direct approach
- Figure 16: Heineken | Worlds Apart | #OpenYourWorld, April 2017
- Figure 17: Your Brain on Drug Policy | Rachael Leigh Cook, April2017
- Figure 18: Audible Oscars Commercial: Zachary Quinto – “1984,” February 2017
- Figure 19: WARNING: We’re Saving Small Talk | The Weather Channel, April 2017
- Figure 20: Are you afraid of flying? | Royal Jordanian Airlines, April 2017
- Millennials empty their wallets
- Figure 21: Attitudes toward financial trends, by generation, January 2017
- Making good use of flexible work arrangements
- Cable news attracts a younger audience
- Millennials drive competition in the ride-sharing space
- Figure 22: Ride sharing frequency, usage by generation, December 2016
What’s Struggling?
- Millennials face the rising costs of parenting
- Traditional brands may not find favor with the younger crowd
- Figure 23: Card Benefits from Chase, Loyalty email, April 2017
- Figure 24: American Express, Loyalty email, April 2017
- Millennials may be passionate, but inactive
- Millennials rely on disposable furniture
- Figure 25: VCF – Boss of the Bedroom, April 2017
What’s Next?
- Millennials enroll in “adulting” classes to fill in knowledge gaps
- Millennials in the market for homes
- The new luxury consumer
- Figure 26: Grow up. Trailer – Mercedes-Benz original, March 2017
- Figure 27: #OpenTheNow – Epic Ping Pong with Roger Federer - Moët & Chandon, November 2015
- Fintech attracts young investors
- Figure 28: Wealthsimple Super Bowl Ad – Mad World, January 2017
- Millennials find an “oddly satisfying” way to unwind
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Digital entertainment is a “must have”
- Millennials open to social connections with brands
- Millennials embrace new trends with open arms
- Sharing economy supported by Millennials
- Fear of “adulting” is more hype than happening
- Age, sex, and education drives optimism
Millennials’ Must Have Services
- “I want my MTV” is now “I want my streaming services”
- Figure 29: “Must have” online services, Millennials indexed to average, March 2017
- Similar to iGens, young Millennials find YouTube an essential
- Figure 30: Millennials’ “must have” online services – select items, by younger and older, March 2017
- Employed Millennials seek convenience
- Figure 31: Millennials’ “must have” online services – select items, by employment status, March 2017
- Hispanics on the bandwagon for the most popular services
- Figure 32: Millennials’ “must have” online services – select items, by Hispanic origin, March 2017
Opinions on Social Media
- Brands more likely to reach Millennials through social
- In their words
- Figure 33: Millennials’ opinions on social media, Millennials indexed to average, March 2017
- Younger Millennials open to brand connections
- Figure 34: Millennials’ opinions on social media – select items, by younger and older Millennials, March 2017
- Women feel the brunt of social media negativity
- Figure 35: Millennials’ opinions on social media – select items, by gender, March 2017
- Black Millennials make social media work for them
- Figure 36: Millennials’ opinions on social media – select items, by race, March 2017
Perceptions of Trends
- Millennials have more positive views of social media
- Figure 37: Trends that have a positive impact on Millennials, Millennials indexed to average, March 2017
- The youngest Millennials engage in internet activism
- Figure 38: Trends that have a positive impact on Millennials, by age, March 2017
- Men may find social media more inviting
- Figure 39: Trends that have a positive impact on Millennials – select items, by gender, March 2017
- Limited regional differences on minority inclusivity
- Figure 40: Trends that have a positive impact on Millennials – select items, by region, March 2017
- Black Millennials embrace digital trends
- Figure 41: Trends that have a positive impact on Millennials – select items, by race, March 2017
Sharing Economy Participation
- Millennials are key contributors to the sharing economy
- In their words
- Figure 42: Sharing/gig economy participation, Millennials indexed to average, March 2017
- Both younger and older Millennials have learned to share
- Figure 43: Millennials’ sharing/gig economy participation – select items, by older and younger Millennials, March 2017
- Millennial parents over-index for nearly all services
- Figure 44: Millennials’ sharing/gig economy participation – select items, by older and younger Millennials, March 2017
- Small family households are key target
- Figure 45: Millennials’ sharing/gig economy participation – select items, by number of children in household, March 2017
Adulting
- Parenting is an area of strength for Millennials
- Figure 46: Adulting, Millennials indexed to average, March 2017
- Young Millennials still gaining confidence
- Figure 47: Millennials’ adult behaviors – select items, by younger and older Millennials, March 2017
- The confidence curve continues past the age of 40
- Figure 48: Adult behaviors – select items, by generation, March 2017
- Men and women hold their own against their household chores
- Figure 49: Millennials’ adult behaviors – select items, by gender, March 2017
- Hispanics exude confidence
- Figure 50: Millennials’ adult behaviors – select items, by Hispanic origin, March 2017
- Black and White Millennials both highly confident
- Figure 51: Millennials’ adult behaviors – select items, by race, March 2017
Millennial Optimism
- Adults feel optimistic about health and happiness
- Figure 52: Attitudes about life, by Millennials and all, March 2017
- Millennials more optimistic about earning potential
- Figure 53: Millennial attitudes about life, March 2017
- Education drives optimism across the board
- Figure 54: Millennial attitudes about life, by level of education, March 2017
- Male Millennials show more overall positivity
- Figure 55: Millennial attitudes about life, by gender, March 2017
- The key to young optimism is opportunity
- Figure 56: Millennial attitudes about life – opportunity and present state, by generation, March 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Direct marketing creative
Appendix – The Millennial Market
- Figure 57: Population, by generation, 2012-22
- Figure 58: Milestones of adulthood, 2012
- Figure 59: Living arrangements among adults aged 18 to 34: 1975 and 2016
- Figure 60: Living arrangements of young adults aged 18-34, 2016
- Figure 61: Economic and educational characteristics of young adults aged 25-34, 1975 and 2016
- Figure 62: Distribution of generations, by race and Hispanic origin, 2017
- Figure 63: Households with own children under age 18, by age of householder, 2016
