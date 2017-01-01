Marketing to Mintropolitans - China - June 2017
“Despite their strong self-confidence and positive attitude towards future, Mintropolitans are more emotionally stressed than the rest of consumers. They acknowledge the importance of purchasing ethical brands, but the underlying reason is less of an altruistic act but more about self-protection from increasing pollutions.”
– Alina Ma, Senior Research Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Time for promoting “no waste”
- The notion of transparency needs to kick in
- Desire to enhance personal productivity
- The growing power and potential of Chinese brands
Table of contents
Overview
- Covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- The consumer
- Time and heath are more precious to Mintropolitans
- Figure 1: Issues in current life, by consumer classification, March 2017
- Chinese brands have gained more positive feedback than before
- Figure 2: Attributes associated with brands from different countries, March 2017
- Different categories have unique high-tech upgrading opportunities
- Figure 3: Product features that can represent high-tech across categories, March 2017
- Mintropolitans want brands to become more ethical, but may not pay premium except for messages related to personal safety
- Figure 4: Agreement with the statements on purchase preferences, March 2017
- Figure 5: Agreement with the statements on attention to information about brand ethics, March 2017
- Figure 6: Very important factors to an ethical company/brand, March 2017
- Online rises to be a mainstream information channel to Mintropolitans, especially younger ones
- Figure 7: Channels in which consumers have watched adverts in the last three months, March 2017
Issues and Insights
- Time for promoting “no waste”
- The notion of transparency needs to kick in
- Desire to enhance personal productivity
- The growing power and potential of Chinese brands
Technology Targeting Mintropolitans
- Owning the latest digital products and knowledge equals having an edge
- Constant technological innovations are a must to retain customers
- Disclosing more information online than ever
- Three key motivations to purchase premium tech products: brand unique meaning, rarity and status
Holidays Targeting Mintropolitans
- Travel more and travel further
- Not willing to sacrifice travelling experience because of their passion for discover of local “tastes”
- Shopping is an important component in travelling
- Travel information not only relies on word-of-mouth
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Mintropolitans have more life issues to sort out
- Chinese brands are and will be gaining more favour
- Safety is the most relevant factor to brand ethics
- Time for online advertisements to dominate
Life Tension
- Mintropolitans have more worries in life due to higher expectation and standards
- Figure 8: Issues in current life, by consumer classification, March 2017
- Top concern: lack of quality time for family
- Figure 9: Issue with not having enough time for their children, by age and consumer classification, March 2017
- Men want to form a stronger bond with their children
- Figure 10: Issue with not having enough time for their children, by gender and consumer classification, March 2017
- Mintropolitans are more likely to make time for their hobbies
- Mintropolitans have stronger desire to be healthier and relaxed
- Who stressed most among Mintropolitans?
Perception of Brands from Different Countries
- Mintropolitans see local brands’ potential in innovation and honesty
- Figure 11: Attributes associated with Chinese brands, by year, March 2017
- Figure 12: Attributes associated with brands from different countries, March 2017
- Australian brands are known for safety
- American brands are most innovative and high-tech
- General consumer perception on German and French brands are the same as before, but Mintropolitans have more to say
- South Korean brands are least favoured despite a trendy image
- Figure 13: Trendy associated with brands from different countries, by consumer classification, March 2017
Features Associated with High-tech
- The diversified meaning of high-tech across categories
- Figure 14: Product features that can represent high-tech across categories, March 2017
- Food and drink: excitement and suitable for on-the-go occasions
- Figure 15: Product features that can represent high-tech in food and drinks category among Mintropolitans, by gender, March 2017
- Figure 16: Product features that can represent high-tech in food and drinks category among Mintropolitans, by age, March 2017
- Clothing and footwear: uniqueness and suitable for my special needs
- Figure 17: Product features that can represent high-tech in clothing and footwear category among Mintropolitans, by age, March 2017
- Beauty and personal care: safe but effective
- Electrics and home appliances: multi-functional but portable
Important Ethical Factors
- Mintropolitans have higher expectation on brand ethics
- Provenance information and eco-friendly gestures are more desirable due to increasing pollution
- Figure 18: Very important factors to an ethical company/brand, March 2017
- Brand ethics are more associated with safety
- Sceptical consumers need brands to prove themselves
- Mintropolitan men seem to be more outraged regarding ethical issues
- Figure 19: Very important factors to an ethical company/brand, by gender, March 2017
Attitudes towards Brand Ethics
- About half of Mintropolitans are serious about ethics
- Figure 20: Agreement with the statements on purchase preferences, March 2017
- Mintropolitans aged 30-39 are more ethically-driven
- Figure 21: Agreement with the statements on purchase preferences, by age, March 2017
- Knowledge about brand ethics is believed to be high, but not really
- Figure 22: Agreement with the statements on perception on ethical brands, March 2017
- The rise of ethical branding still needs time
- Figure 23: Agreement with the statements on attention to information about brand ethics, March 2017
Marketing Influences
- Online grows to be the main information channel
- Figure 24: Channels in which consumers have watched adverts in the last three months, March 2017
- On-site advertising is playing an important role
- Role of gender and age in consumer choice of information channels
- Figure 25: Selected channels in which Mintropolitans have watched adverts in the last three months, by age, March 2017
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.