Marketing to Moms - US - September 2017
"The 43 million moms in the US are an important segment for marketers to understand, as they are often making purchases for the entire household. Although some family dynamics have changed – with more women having children without getting married, having children later in life, and having fewer children – some traditional norms remain. For example, moms are more likely than dads to feel that managing the household is part of their parenting role. Even so, moms still prioritize spending time with their kids over their household chores, with the perspective that spending quality time with their children is irreplaceable."
- Dana Macke, Senior Lifestyles and Leisure Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Moms’ parenting role includes household management
- Young women more taken aback by the #ParentLife
- Marginalized moms looking for representation
Table of contents
Overview
- Definition
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Figure 1: Moms’ priorities, by moms and dads, May 2017
- Figure 2: What makes moms different – Select items, by age, May 2017
- Figure 3: Targeting moms – Select items, by marital status, May 2017
- The opportunities
- If moms had the chance, they’d leave the house work to someone else
- Figure 4: Mom survival, May 2017
- Moms agree that dads aren’t as clueless as they appear on TV
- Figure 5: Targeting moms, May 2017
- Moms more price sensitive when shopping for basics
- Figure 6: Correspondence analysis – Product purchases, May 2017
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Average age of moms continues to increase
- New moms may not be married, but they aren’t necessarily “single”
- Moms still more likely to be the stay-at-home caregiver
- Social media appeals to the mom audience
- The “modern mom” may be code for the “educated mom”
- Fertility rate at an all-time low
Moms By the Numbers
- An estimated 43 million moms in the US
- Figure 7: Number of women who have ever given birth (in thousands), by age, June 2016
- Average age of moms creeps up
- Figure 8: Average age of women giving birth in specified year, 1990-2015
- Figure 9: Birth rates, by age of mother, 1990-2014
- Cohabitation drives rise in births to unmarried women
- Figure 10: Mothers' relationship status at first birth, by year of first birth, June 2016
- Stay-at-home moms greatly outnumber stay-at-home dads
- Figure 11: Married couples with a child under age 15 at home, by presence of stay-at-home parent, 2006-16
- Two is the magic number
- Figure 12: Women's number of children ever born, by age, June 2016
Characteristics of Modern Moms
- Moms overindex on social media usage
- Figure 13: Social media usage – At least daily, June 2017
- “Chore wars” between men and women continue
- Figure 14: Parental time use, by moms and dads, 1965 and 2011
- Education drives delayed family planning
- Figure 15: Share of high school sophomores in 2002 who were parents 10 years later, by level of education, 2012
- Educated women more likely to be in the work force
- Figure 16: Labor force participation for women aged 16-50 who gave birth in the past 12 months, by level of education, 2006-15
- The US “baby bust” expected to continue
- Figure 17: Annual births and fertility rate, 2005-15
Key Trends – What You Need to Know
- Flexibility may be key to improved maternity benefits
- Brands encourage moms’ “imperfect parenting”
- Diaper brands push more expensive training pants
- Parental burnout mirrors professional burnout
- Meal kit competition continues
- Support for moms comes in many forms
- Mom’s always watching
What We’re Into
- Employers develop tangential maternity benefits to support new moms
- Yoplait takes aim at mom shaming
- Figure 18: Yoplait ad – “You’ve Got This, Mom On!”, June 2017
- Figure 19: Yoplait ad – “Oh Hush, It’s Just Yogurt,” June 2017
- Kraft reminds us that moms are people too
- Figure 20: “Kraft Macaroni & cheese Shapes: Spectator,” March 2017
- Figure 21: “Kraft Macaroni & Cheese: Swing,” March 2017
- The Baroness embraces messiness over perfection
- Figure 22: Red Baron Pizza Presents The Baroness: War Stories, May 2017
- Figure 23: Brawny Pick-A-Size Paper Products, July 2017
- Dove uses #RealMoms as a springboard for new baby line
- Figure 24: Baby Dove | #RealMoms, April 2017
- Figure 25: Dove Baby Rich Moisture Baby Bar, May 2017
What We’re Over
- Most day care options offer limited flexibility for parents
- Huggies marketing strategy may face backlash
- Figure 26: It’s time to potty! March, 2017
- Moms face the brunt of sleeplessness
- Marijuana use during pregnancy is still a question mark
- Moms can experience parental burnout, much like professional burnout
What’s Next
- The popularity of meal kits spawns other mothers’ helpers
- Can the Peanut app help match moms?
- New research focuses on the difficulty of the “matrescence” transition
- Unilever sees women first, moms second
- Co-parents don’t think of their families as “broken”
- Parental controls 2.0
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Moms prefer their kids to dirty laundry
- CEO of the household is still mom
- The transition to parenthood may be tougher for young moms
- Moms looking for a laugh
- Moms seek to save on their regular shopping trips
- Moms are comfortable with parenting, but could do without the chores
Mom Survival
- Moms look to offload household chores
- Figure 27: Mom survival, May 2017
- In their own words
- Moms face challenges at different stages
- Figure 28: Mom survival – Select items, by age of child, May 2017
- Married and single moms have a similar list of trials
- Figure 29: Mom survival – Select items, by marital status, May 2017
- Like most, Hispanic moms may want more help around the house
- Figure 30: Mom survival – Select items, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
Moms’ Priorities
- Moms balance chores and childcare
- Figure 31: Moms’ priorities, May 2017
- Dads less focused on household management
- Figure 32: Priorities, by moms and dads, May 2017
- Financial concerns outweigh other issues for Black moms
- Figure 33: Moms’ priorities, by Black vs non-Black, May 2017
- Moms of many find it hard to check items off of their to-do lists
- Figure 34: Moms’ priorities, by number of children under the age of 18 in the household, May 2017
Changes That Come with Motherhood
- Finances are top of mind for new parents
- Figure 35: Changes that come with motherhood, May 2017
- Moms’ and dads’ lifestyle transitions are different
- Figure 36: Changes that come with parenthood – Select items, by moms and dads, May 2017
- Young moms feel the lifestyle shift more acutely
- Figure 37: Changes that come with motherhood – Select items, by age, May 2017
- New Hispanic moms make major changes
- Figure 38: Changes that come with motherhood – Select items, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
- In their own words
Targeting Moms
- Moms see the lighter side of parenting
- Figure 39: Tide | Mega Modern Family, May 2016
- Figure 40: Tide | Tide HE Turbo Clean: Baby Food, June 2015
- Figure 41: Targeting moms, May 2017
- Single moms want to see their lifestyles reflected in ads
- Figure 42: Targeting moms – Select items, by marital status, May 2017
- Low-income moms feel more connected to “real” moments
- Figure 43: Targeting moms – Select items, by household income, May 2017
- Ads for Black moms need to reflect their reality
- Figure 44: Targeting moms – Select items, by Black vs non-Black, May 2017
Product Purchasing
- Moms look for savings on routine purchases
- Figure 45: Correspondence analysis – Product purchases, May 2017
- Figure 46: Product purchases research steps table, May 2017
- After two, the number of kids can influence shopping and saving
- Figure 47: Product purchases – Saving, by number of children, May 2017
- Single moms demonstrate frugality
- Figure 48: Product purchases – Sale purchases, by marital status, May 2017
Moms’ Attitudes toward Motherhood Responsibilities
- Moms take it all in stride
- Figure 49: Ariel - #ShareTheLoad, February 2016
- Figure 50: Moms’ attitudes toward motherhood responsibilities – How time is spent, May 2017
- In their own words
- Social media provides some support for moms
- Figure 51: Moms’ attitudes toward motherhood responsibilities – Technology, May 2017
- In their own words
- Young moms embrace digital support
- Figure 52: Moms’ attitudes toward motherhood responsibilities – Technology, by age, May 2017
- With experience, moms feel less overwhelmed …
- Figure 53: Moms’ attitudes toward motherhood responsibilities – Stress, by age, May 2017
- …but additional children dampen that effect
- Figure 54: Moms’ attitudes toward motherhood responsibilities – Feeling overwhelmed, by number of children, May 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Correspondence analysis – Methodology
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 55: Women's number of children ever born, by age, June 2016
- Figure 56: Mothers' relationship status at first birth, by year of first birth, June 2016
- Figure 57: Labor force participation for women aged 16-50 who gave birth in the past 12 months, by level of education, 2006-15
- Figure 58: Number of women who have ever given birth (in thousands), by age, June 2016
- Figure 59: Annual births and fertility rate, 2005-15
- Figure 60: Average age of women giving birth in specified year, 1990-2014
