"The 43 million moms in the US are an important segment for marketers to understand, as they are often making purchases for the entire household. Although some family dynamics have changed – with more women having children without getting married, having children later in life, and having fewer children – some traditional norms remain. For example, moms are more likely than dads to feel that managing the household is part of their parenting role. Even so, moms still prioritize spending time with their kids over their household chores, with the perspective that spending quality time with their children is irreplaceable."

- Dana Macke, Senior Lifestyles and Leisure Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas: