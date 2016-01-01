Marketing to Mums - China - December 2016
“Modern Chinese women are more confident than ever. But when they become mums, their life is no longer the same and they feel somewhat disoriented and helpless. New mums will see the world from a new perspective and learn how to walk the crooked path of motherhood independently. They are not perfect and instead need more understanding and tolerance. ”
– Alina Ma, Senior Research Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- Equip the anxious mums to be reassured
- Not just a mum, but a unique individual
- From baker to breadwinner
- Foreign brands still hold a competitive edge?
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
- Definition of mums
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The consumer
- Younger mums want to feel liberated and like value-for-money products
- Most trustworthy source of information: peer mums with expertise
- Figure 1: Preferred source of information across different scenarios, October 2016
- Prefer purchasing online or offline for baby products?
- Figure 2: Preferred channels to buy IMF, diapers, toys, strollers, books and clothes, October 2016
- Brand trust comes from product authenticity and valuable services
- Figure 3: Features that can enhance consumers' trust in brands, October 2016
- Strong desire to look good and relieve guilty feelings towards their kids, husband and parents
- Figure 4: Desired leisure activities, October 2016
- Can be inspired by different types of role models
- Figure 5: Desired characteristics in word cloud, October 2016
- Busy with work and family duties but happy
- Figure 6: Agreement (including strongly agree and somewhat agree) with different statements about role in life, relationship with their kids and parenting approaches, October 2016
- Four types of mums
- Figure 7: Consumer segmentation based on their attitudes towards life, October 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Equip the anxious mums to be reassured
- The facts
- The implications
- Not just a mum, but a unique individual
- The facts
- The implications
- From baker to breadwinner
- The facts
- The implications
- Foreign brands still hold a competitive edge?
- The facts
- The implications
- Equip the anxious mums to be reassured
Demographic Overview
- Younger mums tend to work for themselves
- Figure 8: Mums’ employment, by age, by working status, October 2016
- ‘Foreign’ becomes less attractive to younger mums
- Figure 9: Mums’ employment, by age, by company type, October 2016
- Mums in early thirties tend to have more purchasing power
- Figure 10: Mums’ personal income, by mum age, October 2016
- Older mums are more acceptant to suggestions
- Figure 11: Mums’ decision-making habits, by mum age, October 2016
- Goodbye traditional family structures
- Figure 12: Mums’ experience (ie number of children a mum has), by mum age, October 2016
- Younger mums tend to work for themselves
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Rely more on peer mums with expertise
- Safety concerns still exist around online purchase channels
- Brand trust comes from features that are easy to compare
- Struggle to balance relationships with their kids, husband and parents
- Desired personality traits and image are diverse
- Rely more on peer mums with expertise
Sources of Information
- Understanding is the key
- Figure 13: Preferred source of information across different scenarios, October 2016
- The combination of expertise and empathy drives influence
- My mum may not know better
- Celebrity mums are less influential than expected
- Brands can be a parenting expert and fun creator
- Experienced mums look for alternative resources
- Figure 14: Preferred source of information in selected scenarios, by mums’ experience, October 2016
- Peer mums are a reliable source for parenting skills and family outings
- Figure 15: Preferred information channel for parenting skills improvement, by children’s age, October 2016
- Figure 16: Preferred information channel for parenting skills improvement, by children’s age, October 2016
- A big difference in influencers of older mums vs younger mums
- Figure 17: Preferred source of information when buying baby products, by mum age, October 2016
- Figure 18: Preferred source of information when studying parenting tips, by mum age, October 2016
- Understanding is the key
Purchase Channels
- Online purchase trumps bricks-and-mortar stores?
- Figure 19: Preferred channels to buy IMF, October 2016
- Figure 20: Preferred channels to buy diapers, October 2016
- Figure 21: Preferred channels to buy toys, strollers, books and clothes, October 2016
- Emerging change in our throwaway culture
- Preferred purchase channels for IMF and diapers are different
- The trend of purchasing IMF overseas becomes hotter
- Less purchase via official websites of diaper brands
- Younger mums tend to explore more channels
- Figure 22: Preferences towards selected channels to purchase IMF, by mum age, October 2016
- Figure 23: Preferences towards selected channels to purchase diapers, by mum age, October 2016
- More experienced mums like shopping malls
- Figure 24: Preferences towards selected channels to purchase IMF, by mums’ experience, October 2016
- Figure 25: Preferences towards selected channels to purchase diapers, by mums’ experience, October 2016
- Six categories have their own golden opportunity
- Any links between influencers and purchase channels?
- Online purchase trumps bricks-and-mortar stores?
Trusted Brands
- The more real the better
- Figure 26: Features that can enhance consumers' trust in brands, October 2016
- It is time for service-based business?
- Mums don’t all want the same thing
- Figure 27: Selected features that can enhance consumers' trust in brands, by children’s age, October 2016
- Figure 28: Selected features that can enhance consumers' trust in brands, by city tier, October 2016
- Personal assistance in demand
- One or two desired features are not enough
- Figure 29: Number of brand features chosen, October 2016
- The more real the better
Life Tension
- Biggest struggle: not enough time for kids
- Figure 30: Desired leisure activities, October 2016
- Use technology to make up time missed
- Education, a major pain point
- Look good or feel good?
- Balancing relationships with themselves, their husband, parents, friends with their kids’ needs
- Biggest struggle: not enough time for kids
Ideal Image
- Independence and maturity are most desired qualities
- Figure 31: Desired characteristics in word cloud, October 2016
- Should not define modern mums based on their role in family
- Figure 32: Desired role in family, October 2016
- Being rich is aspirational?
- Figure 33: Desired expectations in life, October 2016
- Charm comes from within
- Figure 34: Desired image, October 2016
- Confident as a woman but lack of confidence as a mum
- Figure 35: Desired personality, October 2016
- Leverage mums’ insecurity in communication
- Compromise, a good communication angle
- Independence and maturity are most desired qualities
Psychographic Overview
- Overall, highly involved in their kids’ growth
- Figure 36: Agreement (including strongly agree and somewhat agree) with different statements about parenting approaches, October 2016
- ‘Mum’ wants to be a versatile character
- Figure 37: Agreement (including strongly agree and somewhat agree) with different statements about relationship with their kids, October 2016
- Generally happy as a mum
- Figure 38: Agreement (including strongly agree and somewhat agree) with different statements about role in family, October 2016
- Overall, highly involved in their kids’ growth
Consumer Segmentation
- Four types of mums
- Figure 39: Consumer segmentation based on their attitudes towards life, October 2016
- Attachment Mum (陪伴型妈妈): Family-oriented and highly involved in kids’ lives
- Figure 40: Role in family, by consumer classification, October 2016
- Figure 41: Parenting approaches, by consumer classification, October 2016
- Figure 42: Relationship with kids, by consumer classification, October 2016
- Loose Mum (放任型妈妈): keen to be valued as an attractive and unique individual
- Peacock Mum (孔雀型妈妈): follow trends and intend to become the star among mum friends
- BFF Mum (朋友型妈妈): want to become their kids’ friend, rather than a serious parent
- Four types of mums
Meet the Mintropolitan Mums
- Purchase from more channels
- Have higher standards for the trusted brands
- Turn to experts, famous brands and parenting books for product recommendations
- Trust parents and celebrities for parenting tips
- More knowledgeable and confident in parenting
- Pay more attention to appearance and a colourful life
- More Peacock Mums
- Figure 43: Consumer segmentation based on their attitudes towards life, October 2016
- Purchase from more channels
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Methodology
