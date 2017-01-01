Marketing to Older and Younger Millennials - UK - April 2017
“While Millennials have been at the forefront of a physical health revolution in recent years, their mental health has fared less well. A growing number of studies have cited social media as the dominant factor behind the generation’s self-esteem crisis; however, their ardent usage of these platforms suggests that they could be best placed for campaigns designed to educate Millennials about the importance of mental wellbeing and encourage them to seek help.”
– Jack Duckett, Senior Consumer Lifestyles Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Millennial mental health and social media
- Tapping into Millennials’ charitable side
Overview
- What you need to know
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Dominating the workforce
- Millennials drive healthy living boom…
- …but struggle with their mental wellbeing
- The consumer
- Presence on social media platforms
- Figure 1: Millennials’ usage of social and media networks in the last three months, Younger vs Older, March 2016
- Posts reflect the value of experiences
- Figure 2: Content typically posted online by Millennials, Younger vs Older, February 2017
- Getting Millennials to seek help for mental health problems
- Figure 3: Confidence in personal skills amongst Millennials, February 2017
- Older Millennials seek freedom at work
- Figure 4: Most important factors when choosing a job – Any rank, Older Millennials vs Younger Millennials, February 2017
- Tapping into Millennial nostalgia
- Figure 5: Millennial agreement with selected statements, February 2017
- Spending time with family
- Figure 6: Millennial attitudes towards work-life balance, February 2017
- Striking a better work-life balance
- Figure 7: Millennial attitudes towards hobbies and striking a work-life balance, February 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Millennial mental health and social media
- The facts
- The implications
- Tapping into Millennials’ charitable side
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Dominating the workforce
- Millennials drive healthy living boom…
- …but struggle with their mental wellbeing
- Millennials stay at home
Market Drivers
- Millennials now the biggest generation
- Figure 8: Age structure of the UK population, 2017 (projected)
- Entering the workforce
- Figure 9: Working status, by generation, February 2017
- Millennials drive healthy living boom…
- Figure 10: Changes in perceptions of consumer health, by generation, August 2016
- …but struggle with their mental wellbeing
- Financial optimism
- Figure 11: How respondents would describe their financial situation, by generation, January 2017
- Millennials stay at home
- Figure 12: Young adults aged 15-34 living with their parents, by age, UK, 1996-2016
- Rising age of parenthood
- Figure 13: Average age of mothers and fathers at the birth of their first child, 1974-2015
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Exploring alternative social media marketing channels
- Posts reflect the value of experiences
- Selfie culture undermining Millennials’ mental health
- Getting Millennials to seek help for mental health problems
- Millennial women less confident in job interviews
- Tapping into Millennials’ charitable side
- Younger Millennials demand clear career progression…
- …whilst Older Millennials seek freedom at work
- The misunderstood generation
- Spending time with family
Social Media Activity
- Presence on social media platforms
- Figure 14: Millennials’ usage of social and media networks in the last three months, Younger vs Older, March 2016
- Figure 15: Baileys’ ‘When Coffee Met Baileys’ campaign, June 2016
- Comedy posts catch Millennials’ attention
- Figure 16: Content typically posted online by Millennials, Youngers vs Older, February 2017
- Figure 17: The Lad Bible Facebook metrics, March 2017
- Posts reflect the value of experiences
- Figure 18: Experience-related social media posts, by generation of sharer, February 2017
- Figure 19: Nike+ Basketball Trial Zone, November 2016
- Selfies soar amongst Younger Millennials
- Figure 20: Proportion of Millennials posting “selfies” in the last three months, by gender, February 2017
Millennial Confidence
- Independent travellers
- Figure 21: Confidence in personal skills amongst Millennials, February 2017
- Getting Millennials to seek help for mental health problems
- Figure 22: Proportion of adults who indicate “any confidence” in seeking help for mental health problems, by generation, February 2017
- Figure 23: Pebble Smartwatch and mood-monitoring ‘Happiness’ app, August 2016
- Millennial women less confident in job interviews
- Figure 24: Proportion of Millennials who indicate “any confidence” in going for a job interview, by Millennial group and gender, February 2017
- Tapping into Millennials’ charitable side
Demands of the Millennial Workforce
- Millennials prepared to travel for work
- Figure 25: Most important factors when choosing a new job – Any rank, all generations vs all Millennials, February 2017
- Added benefits hold appeal
- Younger Millennials demand clear career progression
- Older Millennials seek job flexibility
- Figure 26: Most important factors when choosing a job – Any rank, Older Millennials vs Younger Millennials, February 2017
- Striking a better work-life balance
- Figure 27: Millennial attitudes towards striking a work-life balance, February 2017
How Millennials Perceive their Generation
- Millennials enjoy largely positive self-perception…
- Figure 28: How Millennials would describe themselves, February 2017
- …but feel misunderstood by other age groups
- Figure 29: Perceptions of Millennials by Millennials – Correspondence analysis, February 2017
- Figure 30: Perceptions of Millennials by Millennials, February 2017
Millennial Attitudes towards Family
- Tapping into Millennial nostalgia
- Figure 31: Millennial agreement with statement “I want/would want my children to have the same upbringing that I had”, by household income, February 2017
- Millennials turn to parents for support
- Figure 32: Millennial attitudes towards getting support from their parents, February 2017
- Spending time with family
- Figure 33: Millennial attitudes towards families, February 2017
