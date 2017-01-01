Marketing to Over-55s - China - February 2017
“Three misconceptions about senior consumers: assuming they tend to live the old fashioned way and thus think less about improvement and would pay more for premium or advanced product features just because they can afford and not recognising the diversity of the senior consumers in terms of their values and pursuits.”
Alina Ma, Senior Research Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- Working past retirement age to support the offspring
- Caring for the senior's emotional wellbeing
- Accommodating to seniors' special shopping habits
- Marketing communications should target not only senior consumers but also their children
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The consumer
- Tapping the potential of Chinese seniors, beyond health
- Figure 1: Activities on which over-55s like to spend more time in the next 12 months, December 2016
- Yet to take actions for chronic health issues
- Figure 2: Health issues and different solutions, December 2016
- Healthy living is not considered to be difficult
- Figure 3: Health belief and trust on online information, December 2016
- Figure 4: Eating behaviours and preferred food choices, December 2016
- Figure 5: Perception on nutrition, December 2016
- Figure 6: Opinions about staying young, December 2016
- Figure 7: Role of physical examinations, December 2016
- Definition for “healthy food”: less is the best
- Figure 8: Important factors to define a healthy food, December 2016
- Healthy diet: routines and ingredients are both important
- Figure 9: Ways to achieve a healthy diet, December 2016
- Traditional channels remain the highest relevance
- Figure 10: Changes in shopping channels in the past 12 months, December 2016
- Conventional but more open-minded
- Figure 11: Desired image to the outside world in word cloud, December 2016
- Three types of seniors
- Figure 12: Consumer segmentation based on their attitudes towards life, December 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Working past retirement age to support the offspring
- The facts
- The implications
- Caring for the senior’s emotional wellbeing
- The facts
- The implications
- Accommodating to seniors’ special shopping habits
- The facts
- The implications
- Marketing communications should target not only senior consumers but also their children
- The facts
- The implications
- Working past retirement age to support the offspring
Demographic Overview
- Changing to a more complex demographic picture
- A significant proportion of young seniors are not protected by pension
- Figure 13: Pension situation, by age and gender. December 2016
- A considerable number of seniors stay in the workforce after retirement
- Figure 14: Working status, by age and gender. December 2016
- Figure 15: Comparison of working status of women aged 55-59 between 2015 and 2016, December 2016
- A strong desire to financially support their children
- Women, the unfairer sex?
- Figure 16: Monthly personal income, by gender, December 2016
- Changing to a more complex demographic picture
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Being healthy, and more importantly, active
- Rising opportunity in metal health improvement
- Seeking familiarity and value-for-money options
- Going with the basics
- Traditional ways of selling rule
- Being healthy, and more importantly, active
Life Priority
- Health is the top priority
- Figure 17: Activities on which over-55s like to spend more time in the next 12 months, December 2016
- Fun does not belong only to youths
- Active aging
- No more good sleep
- Working out is popular among seniors
- Sophisticated Seniors tend to live for themselves
- Figure 18: Interested activities in the next 12 months, by consumer classification, December 2016
- Health is the top priority
Health Issues and Solutions
- Physical pain is a key health indicator
- Figure 19: Health issues, December 2016
- Mental health is a ticking bomb
- Not very active in seeking treatments
- Figure 20: Measures taken to deal with health issues, December 2016
- Figure 21: Percentage of sufferers who take no measures for health issues, December 2016
- Figure 22: Percentage of sufferers who take medicine for health issues, December 2016
- Figure 23: Taking health supplement for health issues, December 2016
- Females are more sensitive to illnesses
- Figure 24: Health issues, by gender, December 2016
- Target certain diseases at an early age
- Figure 25: Comparison of health issues in 2015 and 2016, by age, December 2016
- Sophisticated Seniors are more health-conscious
- Figure 26: Health issues, by consumer classification, December 2016
- Physical pain is a key health indicator
Attitudes towards Diets and Wellness
- Not sweat over living healthily
- Figure 27: Attitude towards health management, December 2016
- Like to eat in and eat familiar food
- Figure 28: Eating behaviours, December 2016
- Just being familiar is not enough
- Healthy diets beat all
- Figure 29: Preferred food choices, December 2016
- New meaning of “value for money”
- Limited knowledge about nutrition
- Figure 30: Perception on nutrition, December 2016
- Sophisticated Seniors are more open to new health concepts
- Figure 31: Perception on nutrition, by consumer classification. December 2016
- Figure 32: Health management, by consumer classification. December 2016
- Not sweat over living healthily
Attitude towards Aging
- Polarised opinions about aging
- Figure 33: Opinions about staying young, December 2016
- “Transforming aging” group: old is not a word in my dictionary
- Figure 34: Interested activities, by consumer classification, December 2016
- Figure 35: Perception on healthy eating, by consumer classification, December 2016
- Figure 36: Perception on nutrition, by consumer classification, December 2016
- Figure 37: Healthy eating habits and beliefs of transforming aging group when comparing to embracing old age group, December 2016
- “Embracing old age” group: happy with traditional, familiar ways
- Figure 38: Life meaning and priority, by consumer classification, December 2016
- Figure 39: Perception on healthy eating, by consumer classification, December 2016
- Figure 40: Healthy eating habits and beliefs, by consumer classification, December 2016
- A big impact of traditional culture and values on Sophisticated Seniors’ view on aging
- Figure 41: Attitudes towards aging, by consumer type, December 2016
- Polarised opinions about aging
Healthy Diet Claims
- Preferences are quite similar
- Figure 42: Important factors to define a healthy food, December 2016
- Less is the best
- Natural beats organic
- Slowness and moderation equal safety
- Calorie concept is not widely accepted
- Provenance does not make a big difference
- Differences among demographics
- Sophisticated Seniors are less into “added/more” claims
- Preferences are quite similar
Healthy Eating Habits
- Freshness is the key to achieve healthiness
- Figure 43: Ways to achieve a healthy diet, December 2016
- A good eating habit is of great importance
- Impact of gender, age and income
- Sophisticated Seniors don’t have any special tricks to eat healthily
- Freshness is the key to achieve healthiness
Purchase Channels
- Supermarket and food markets are the key channels
- Figure 44: Changes in shopping channels in the past 12 months, December 2016
- Most desired features of retailers: location and value
- Online channels got potential
- Figure 45: Trust on online information, December 2016
- Sophisticated Seniors are more open to modern ways of shopping
- Supermarket and food markets are the key channels
Ideal Image
- Intend to hide from the crowd
- Figure 46: Desired image to the outside world in word cloud, December 2016
- Living in the other people's eyes
- Figure 47: Desired relationship with other people, December 2016
- Desired images are different between genders
- Sophisticated Seniors want to have a versatile life, rather than be more noticed and known
- Intend to hide from the crowd
Psychographic Overview
- Have a positive view on their lives
- Figure 48: Any agreement (including strongly agree and agree) with the statement about attitude towards current life, December 2016
- Figure 49: Strongly agree and agree on the statement that “it's a proud thing to stay healthy at my age”, by grandchild’s age, December 2016
- Will gradually adopt new things
- Figure 50: Any agreement (including strongly agree and agree) with the statement about acceptance to new things, by gender, age and monthly household income, December 2016
- Conflicting behaviour in give their children more leeway
- Figure 51: Any agreement (including strongly agree and agree) with the statement about expectation on children, December 2016
- Polarised attitudes towards money spending
- Figure 52: Any agreement (including strongly agree and agree) with the statement about future financial plans, December 2016
- Have a positive view on their lives
Consumer Segmentation
- Three types of over-55s
- Figure 53: Consumer segmentation based on their attitudes towards life, December 2016
- New experience seekers (新体验追求者): from anti-aging to smart aging
- Figure 54: Acceptance to new things, by consumer segment, December 2016
- Figure 55: Attitude towards current life, by consumer segment, December 2016
- Figure 56: Expectation on children, by consumer segment, December 2016
- Figure 57: Future financial plans, by consumer segment, December 2016
- Tradition followers (传统坚守者): my children’s wellbeing matters most
- Struggling thrivers (奋力追赶者): tired of matching up to the changes
- Figure 58: Expectation on children, December 2016
- Figure 59: Perception on finance management of struggling strivers, December 2016
- Sophisticated Seniors tend to be New Experience Seekers
- Figure 60: Consumer segmentation based on their attitudes towards life, by consumer type, December 2016
- Three types of over-55s
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Methodology
Companies Covered
