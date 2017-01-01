Marketing to Singles - China - March 2017
“The singles market is made up with diverse minds – some happy (and voluntary) to be single and some struggling to get married (ie married-people-in-waiting), but their passions, hobbies and interest in diverse campaigns and promotions are similar to married people. That singles are less active in social activities, less happy or lacking the ability to build intimate and close relationships with parents and potential partners are proved to be misunderstandings.”
– Alina Ma, Senior Research Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Misconception of Chinese singles
- Targeting single travellers with special sensory experiences
- The future of advertising: making it not-so-obvious
- Sex entering the city
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The consumer
- More into entertainment and less into home topics
- Figure 1: Topics that interest singles and married people, December 2016
- Singles are less confident as compared to the married people
- Figure 2: Self-perception, December 2016
- Others hold a different view on “singles” in general
- Figure 3: Perception about single men and women, December 2016
- Hobby-based marketing campaigns are most attractive
- Figure 4: Willingness to pay for various marketing campaigns and promotions, December 2016
- Singles embody traditional values but also rely on their own judgment about marriage
- Figure 5: Attitudes towards new lifestyles, sex and marriage, by relationship status, December 2016
- Four types of singles
- Figure 6: Consumer segmentation based on their attitudes towards life, by relationship status, December 2016
- Why do some people get married and some do not?
- Figure 7: Consumer segmentation based on their attitudes towards life, by relationship status, December 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Misconception of Chinese singles
- The facts
- The implications
- Targeting single travellers with special sensory experiences
- The facts
- The implications
- The future of advertising: making it not-so-obvious
- The facts
- The implications
- Sex entering the city
- The facts
- The implications
- Misconception of Chinese singles
Singles Overview
- The number of singles is rising
- Figure 8: Marital status among people aged 20 and above, China, 2015
- Income inequality between genders
- Figure 9: Singles’ monthly personal income, by gender, December 2016
- Singles are more enterprising
- Figure 10: Types of companies that singles work in, by relationship status and age, December 2016
- Figure 11: Singles’ work status, by age, December 2016
- Most singles had a relationship in the recent year
- More than half of singles are living with their parents
- Figure 12: Singles’ living situation, December 2016
- Figure 13: Singles’ living condition, by age, December 2016
- “No house, no marriage” still exists
- Figure 14: Chinese people’s need to pay rents and mortgage, by relationship status, December 2016
- The number of singles is rising
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- More interested in fantasy, not real lives
- A gap between singles’ self-perception and how they are pictured by others
- Singles are active in lives
- Singles are less open to sex
- More interested in fantasy, not real lives
Interest in Different Trends
- Want to live in a fantasy world
- Figure 15: Topics that interest singles, December 2016
- Travelling is especially appealing to Chinese
- Men and women have different passions and thinking
- Figure 16: Selected topics that interest singles, by gender, December 2016
- Age and life stage play a role in people’s interests
- Figure 17: Selected topics that interest singles, by age, December 2016
- Marriage has an impact on a person’s interest
- Figure 18: Selected topics that interest singles and married, by relationship status, December 2016
- Three key words to target Chinese singles: experience, entertainment and appearance
- Figure 19: Selected topics that interest singles, by country, December 2016
- Want to live in a fantasy world
Self-perception
- Personality partly influenced by traditional values
- Figure 20: Self-perception, by relationship status, December 2016
- Empowering singles to seek inner strength
- Living in my own way is desired
- No need to be perfect
- Different self-perception of single men and women
- Figure 21: Singles’ perception on themselves, by gender, December 2016
- Older singles are more careful with money, while younger ones are more driven by pleasure and dependent on internet
- Figure 22: Singles’ perception on themselves, by age, December 2016
- Figure 23: Single men’s perception on themselves, by age, December 2016
- Figure 24: Single women’s perception on themselves, by age, December 2016
- Marriage and parenthood changes people’s self-perceptions
- Figure 25: Perception on themselves, by relationship status, December 2016
- Personality partly influenced by traditional values
Perception about Singles
- To some degree, the images of single men and women are stereotypes
- Figure 26: Perception about single men and women December 2016
- Distinct differences between how singles describe themselves and how they see other singles
- Figure 27: Single men’s perception about themselves and other single men, December 2016
- Figure 28: Single women’s perception about themselves and other single women, December 2016
- To some degree, the images of single men and women are stereotypes
Appeal of Different Campaigns and Promotions
- Bonding through hobbies
- Figure 29: Willingness to pay for various marketing campaigns and promotions, December 2016
- Fictional characters beat real ones
- A harmonious parent-children relationship
- A lower degree of resonance with demographic similarities
- A unified desire among Chinese young consumers
- Figure 30: Willingness to pay for various marketing campaigns and promotions, by relationship status, December 2016
- Bonding through hobbies
Attitude towards New Lifestyles and Life Values
- Whose lives are more boring, singles or married people?
- Figure 31: Agreement on statements about lifestyles, by relationship status, December 2016
- Want to be perfect
- Figure 32: Agreement on statements about role of image and competence in success, by relationship status and gender, December 2016
- Women and young singles are more open-minded
- Figure 33: Agreement on statements about homosexuality, by relationship status and gender, December 2016
- Whose lives are more boring, singles or married people?
Attitude towards Sex and Marriage
- Singles are shy about sex as compared to the married
- Figure 34: Agree on statements about sex-related topics, by relationship status, December 2016
- Single women are more conservative than men
- Figure 35: Agreement on statements about sex-related topics, by relationship status and gender, December 2016
- Men are more actionable and singles aged 25-29 desire a family more
- Figure 36: Agreement on statements about engagement in relationship, by age and gender, December 2016
- Marriage and children tend to be an option, not a must
- Figure 37: Agreement on statements about perception on relationship and marriage, by relationship status, December 2016
- Singles are shy about sex as compared to the married
Psychographic Overview
- Most singles are happy, but not as strong as married people
- Figure 38: Agreement (including strongly agree and somewhat agree) on selected statements about perception on their current lives, December 2016
- Prioritising work over family
- Figure 39: Agreement (including strongly agree and somewhat agree) on selected statements about perception on their work, December 2016
- More confident as they age
- Figure 40: Agreement (including strongly agree and somewhat agree) on selected statements about attitudes towards self-identity and confidence, December 2016
- Singles are less dependent on material things
- Figure 41: Agreement (including strongly agree and somewhat agree) on selected statements about choices and role of purchasing, December 2016
- Appreciate their parents’ help
- Figure 42: Agreement (including strongly agree and somewhat agree) on selected statements about Value of their parents, December 2016
- Most singles are happy, but not as strong as married people
Consumer Segmentation
- Four types of singles
- Figure 43: Consumer segmentation based on their attitudes towards life, December 2016
- Experience Seekers (重视体验的人): an enjoyable, active and expensive style of living
- Figure 44: Agreement (including strongly agree and somewhat agree) on selected statements about perception on their current lives, by consumer segment, December 2016
- Figure 45: Agreement (including strongly agree and somewhat agree) on selected statements about perception on their current lives, by consumer segment, December 2016
- Figure 46: Agree on statements about sex-related topics, by consumer segment, December 2016
- Figure 47: Agree on selected statements about social life, by consumer segment, December 2016
- Figure 48: Agree on selected statements about activeness in romantic relationship, by consumer segment, December 2016
- Figure 49: Agreement on selected statements about choices and role of purchasing, by consumer segment, December 2016
- Figure 50: Singles’ living situation, by consumer segment, December 2016
- High Achievers (追求高成就的人): special, goal-driven and accomplished
- Utilitarianism Believers (主张实用主义的人): highly valuing the quality and usefulness
- Stability-Driven Minds (安于稳定的人): content with a stable and easy life
- Figure 51: Agreement on selected statements about value of their parents, by consumer segment, December 2016
- Are married people very different from singles?
- Figure 52: Consumer segmentation based on their attitudes towards life, by relationship status, December 2016
- Four types of singles
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.